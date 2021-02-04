High school roundup for Feb. 4, 2021: Quaker Valley girls win section showdown

Thursday, February 4, 2021 | 11:54 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley's Corinne Washington scores against Blackhawk on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Quaker Valley High School. Washington scored a game-high 25 points in the Quakers' 74-53 victory.

Corrine Washington scored 25 points as No. 3 Quaker Valley completed the season sweep of No. 5 Blackhawk with a 74-53 victory in Section 2-4A girls basketball Thursday night.

Bailey Garbee added 21 for the Quakers (7-3, 6-1). Jolie Strati led Blackhawk (7-4, 5-3) with 19 points.

Apollo-Ridge 65, Jeannette 12 – Emily Bonelli scored 16 points and Morgan Gamble added 15 to power Apollo-Ridge (2-3, 2-2) to a Section 4-2A victory. Brinley Toland chipped in with 10. Zoey Vincent led Jeannette (0-10, 0-2) with seven points.

Aquinas Academy 63, Propel Andrew Street 30 – Isabella Hite scored 14 points and Laura Richthammer contributed 10 more as No. 5 Aquinas Academy (9-2, 5-0) grabbed a Section 3-A win. Tyonna Bristo had a game-high 16 for Propel Andrew Street (1-8, 0-7).

Avella 51, Monessen 37 – Katie Dryer’s 20-point outing helped Avella (6-4, 4-2) to a Section 2-A victory. Mercedes Major led Monessen (5-4, 4-2) with 18 points.

Belle Vernon 48, Seton LaSalle 38 – Taylor Rodriguez had a career-high 14 points and Grace Henderson added 14 points and 14 rebounds to lead Belle Vernon (6-4, 3-2) to a nonsection win. Presleigh Colditz added 10. Mackenzie Canavan and Ava Dursi had 12 each for Seton LaSalle (2-2, 2-0).

Beaver 46, Montour 23 – Payton List scored 19 points and Emma Pavelek added 11 as No. 1 Beaver (9-0, 7-0) won in Section 2-4A. Olivia Lyscik led Montour (6-6, 4-4) with 12 points.

Butler 46, Pine-Richland 39 – Makenna Maier scored 17 points and Sarayne Forbes added 16 in a Section 1-6A win for Butler (6-5, 6-3). Kaili Doctor led Pine-Richland (3-6, 3-6) with 11.

Charleroi 50, McGuffey 38 – Leena Henderson scored 15 points and McKenna Deunger chipped in 11 to help Charleroi (4-6, 2-4) to a Section 2-3A victory. Keira Nicolella led McGuffey (4-2, 4-1) with 17.

Chartiers Valley 66, West Allegheny 18 – Aislin Malcolm scored 16 points, Perri Page added 14, and Helene Cowan had 11 to lead No. 2 Chartiers Valley (12-1, 7-0) to a Section 1-5A win over West Allegheny (0-8, 0-5).

Clairton 77, Leechburg 20 — Four players scored in double digits for the Bears (6-1, 5-1) to take down the Blue Devils (2-6, 2-3) in Section 3-A. Taylor Jackson led Clairton with 20 points and Keneiah Ogletree scored 19. Evanti Gibson and Arizza Wiggins also chipped in with 15 and 11. Christine Guo led the Blue Devils with eight points and Maggie Hack scored seven.

Deer Lakes 46, Derry 24 – Cameron Simurda scored 14 points to lead Deer Lakes (5-3, 4-1) to a Section 1-4A victory. Tiana Moracco had 12 for Derry (2-4, 2-4).

Eden Christian 55, Cornell 23 – Led by 18 points from Emilia Johnson and 11 from Taylor Hering, No. 4 Eden Christian (6-4, 3-1) claimed a Section 1-A win. Leina Ruker led Cornell (1-9, 0-6) with 10 points.

Franklin Regional 51, Blairsville 49 – Maraia Brush and Sarah Penrod scored 14 points apiece as Franklin Regional (1-4, 0-3) held on for a nonsection victory. Angel Kelly added 11 and Kathryn Nardo had 10. Lexi Risinger led Blairsville with 17 points. Julia Potts had 16.

Indiana 45, Kiski Area 17 – Isabella Antonacci scored 13 points to lead Indiana (4-5, 3-4) past Kiski Area (3-8, 0-7) in Section 2-5A.

Knoch 51, Highlands 30 — Neveah Ewing scored a team-high 18 points for Knights (6-0, 6-0) as they kept their undefeated record alive and earned another Section 1-4A victory over Highlands. Maria Fabregas scored a game-high 19 points for the Golden Rams (4-8, 3-4), who won their previous three games. Madilyn Boyer scored 10 points for the Knights.

Latrobe 70, McKeesport 62 – Anna Raffery scored 21 points and Latrobe (7-1, 6-0) came alive after halftime with a 27-point third quarter to stay undefeated in Section 4-5A. Rachel Ridilla added 14 points and Emma Blair had 12. Rachel Manfredo led McKeesport (8-2, 2-2) with 16 points. Carmen Coles and Haley Hertzler had 10 each.

Laurel 58, Freedom 55 – Joselynn Fortuna scored 16 points and No. 4 Laurel (10-2, 5-2) overcame an eight-point halftime deficit for a Section 1-3A win. Regan Atkins added 12 and Danielle Pontius had 10. Karissa Mercier led Freedom (4-4, 3-4) with 16 points. Renae and Jules Mohrbacher each had 11.

Mohawk 62, Riverside 22 – Led by 18 points from Hannah McDanel, 16 from Page Julian and 11 from Nadia Lape, No. 2 Mohawk (12-2, 6-1) rolled to a Section 1-3A win. Sam Rosenberger had 11 rebounds for Riverside (0-9, 0-7).

Moon 54, Lincoln Park 32 – Emma Theodorsson scored 20 points and Sarah Santicola added 17 as Moon (4-7, 3-2) won in Section 1-5A. Makayla Newsome led Lincoln Park (8-5, 1-5) with 12 points.

Mt. Lebanon 72, Oakland Catholic 56 – Reagan Murdoch scored 22 points and Ashleigh Connor added 20 to lead Class 6A No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (9-2, 2-0) to a nonsection win. Morgan Palmer had 13. Rachel Haver scored 15 for Class 5A No. 5 Oakland Catholic (5-6, 2-1). Jordyn Ingelido added 11.

North Catholic 63, Ellwood City 40 – Led by 14 points from Dacia Lewandowski, 13 from Ava Walker and 12 from Alayna Rocco, No. 1 North Catholic (11-1, 7-0) won in Section 1-3A. Kyla Servick led Ellwood City (3-5, 2-5) with 19 points.

Norwin 55, Seneca Valley 21 – Danielle Rosso scored 20 points to lead No. 5 Norwin (7-2, 6-2) to a Section 1-6A win. Brianna Zajicek added 12 for Norwin, which led 42-13 at halftime. Olivia West led Seneca Valley (2-9, 1-8) with 14 points.

OLSH 34, Shenango 33 – Katie Hoff scored the winning basket with 11 seconds left to lead No. 4 OLSH (9-1, 9-1) to a comeback win in Section 3-3A. Grace Bradley and Kaleigh Costantino had nine points each for the Chargers, who trailed 22-14 at the half. Kylee Rubin scored 13 for Shenango (9-4, 4-3).

Penn-Trafford 37, North Hills 23 – Allie Prady scored 19 points as Penn-Trafford (8-2, 7-2) gritted out a Section 1-6A victory. Abbey McElhaney led North Hills (1-12, 0-9) with eight points.

Plum 45, Mars 43 — Kennedie Montue showed up again for the Mustangs (4-4, 4-3) with a game-high 21 points as they earned their second Section 2-5A victory of the season over the Fightin’ Planets (4-7, 3-4). Olivia Donnelly led Mars with 13 points, Madeleine Horvath chipped in 11 and Kaitlyn Pelaia scored 10. The Mustangs outscored Mars 15-9 in the fourth quarter to erase a four-point deficit.

Rochester 55, Bishop Canevin 43 – Alexis Robison and Corynne Hauser scored 17 points apiece as No. 1 Rochester (7-3, 6-0) answered the challenge of No. 3 Bishop Canevin (4-2, 3-2) in a Section 1-A showdown. Josie Bochicchio led Bishop Canevin with 13 points. Rutanya Taylor had 10.

Serra Catholic 60, Frazier 25 – Chloe Pordash scored 17 points and Nicole Pawlowski had 12 to lead No. 1 Serra Catholic (7-0, 4-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Delaney Warnick scored eight for Frazier (2-7, 0-3).

Sewickley Academy 41, South Side 27 – Hailey Drutarosky had 16 points and Bre Warner added 13 in a Section 1-2A victory for No. 5 Sewickley Academy (7-3, 4-2). Madi Fischer led South Side (2-9, 2-8) with 11 points.

Southmoreland 66, Elizabeth Forward 51 – Gracie Spadaro scored 21 points and Delaynie Morvosh added 19 as No. 4 Southmoreland (8-2, 7-1) rolled to a Section 3-4A win. Anna Resnik and Joselyn Dawson scored 12 for Elizabeth Forward (2-3, 2-3).

South Park 57, Brownsville 19 – Nora Ozimek scored 17 points to help No. 3 South Park (7-1, 5-0) past Brownsville (0-4, 0-3) in Section 2-3A.

St. Joseph 39, Riverview 28 — A trio of Spartans led St. Joseph (2-6, 1-2) to its first Section 3-A victory of the season. Julie Spinelli led St. Joseph with 14 points while Ally Swierczewski and Trinity Lockwood-Morris scored 13 and 12 points. Lola Abraham led Riverview (4-3, 3-3) with 12 points.

Thomas Jefferson 56, Laurel Highlands 20 – Graci Fairman scored 19 points and Laekyn Flinn contributed 11 to power No. 3 Thomas Jefferson (7-5, 5-1) to a Section 3-5A win. Aereanna Griffth led Laurel Highlands (2-11, 1-7) with 11.

Trinity 91, Connellsville 14 – Courtney Dahlquist scored 17 points to lead No. 1 Trinity (10-1, 6-0) to a Section 3-5A win over Connellsville (3-4, 3-3). Kaylin Venick and Abbey Wayman had 15 each.

Union 33, Hickory 29 – Kendall Preuhs had nine points and nine rebounds and Union (4-7, 1-4) overcame an 11-point deficit after one quarter for a nonsection win. Malana Beach and Aniyah Anderson led Hickory with 11 points apiece.

Uniontown 59, Ringgold 46 – Nekea Lewis scored 28 points to lead Uniontown (2-6, 1-4) to its first Section 3-5A win over Ringgold (1-5, 1-4).

Upper St. Clair 54, South Fayette 47 – Katelyn Robbins scored 24 points to lead No. 2 Upper St. Clair (8-1, 3-0) to a nonsection victory over South Fayette (6-3, 1-1).

Waynesburg 57, Washington 24 – Kaley Rohanna scored 22 points and Clara Paige Miller added 19, including a half-court shot at the end of the third quarter, to lead Waynesburg (7-2, 5-1) to a Section 2-3A win. Kyla Woods had 15 for Washington (3-6, 2-3).

West Mifflin 67, Ligonier Valley 27 – Behind 21 points from Lauren Yuhas and 20 from Shelby Genes, West Mifflin (6-3, 6-2) won in Section 3-4A. Madison Marinchak led Ligonier Valley (0-4, 0-4) with 12 points.

Boys basketball

Avonworth 89, Aquinas Academy 74 – Andrew Gannon scored 30 points, Jordan Kolenda added 17 and Peyton Faulkner had 11 to lead Class 3A No. 4 Avonworth (8-1, 3-0) to a nonsection win. WPIAL leading scorer Vinnie Cugini had 44 for Aquinas Academy (5-5, 1-4). Theo Austin added 11.

Cheswick Christian Academy 53, Hillcrest Academy 47 — Grant Rochkind scored 14 points to lead three Chargers in double figures in a win at Hillcrest Academy. Spencer Hauber had 12 points for Cheswick Christian (2-5) and Jese Radvansky scored 11. Sam Fabian netted 23 points for Hillcrest Academy.

Derry 62, Keystone Oaks 50 – Sam Jones had 18 points and eight rebounds to lead Derry (3-3, 3-2) to a Section 1-4A victory. Josh Ulery scored 13 and Tyson Webb led the Trojans with 10 rebounds. Owen Minford paced Keystone Oaks (1-4, 0-3) with 17 points. Colin Harris had 10.

Jeannette 32, Mt. Pleasant 30 – Ryan Kimmel hit the game-winning shot with 2.5 seconds left to lead Jeannette (7-2, 4-1) to a nonsection win. Hunter Schmidt scored a game-high 12 for the Jayhawks, who outscored Mt. Pleasant 6-0 in the fourth quarter. Nate Kubasky led the Vikings (3-7, 2-4) with 11 points.

Jefferson-Morgan 82, Bentworth 40 – Taj Jacobs scored 26 points and Colt Fowler added 25 including five 3-pointers to carry Jefferson-Morgan (5-6, 3-4) to a Section 4-2A win. Landen Urcho led Bentworth (1-7, 0-4) with 20 points.

South Fayette 57, Trinity 40 – Alex Hall hit for 20 points and Logan Yater added 10 to help South Fayette (4-3, 1-2) to a Section 2-5A win. Connor Roberts led Trinity (6-4, 3-3) with 13 points. Mike Dunn had 10.

St. Joseph 64, Neighborhood Academy 60 — The Spartans (5-6, 4-3) battled back from a 13-9 first quarter deficit as Trevor Greenwald scored a team-high 23 points in a Section 3-A win. Jacoby Dupree and Ty’jer Clayton both scored 16 points for Neighborhood (2-3, 2-3). Andrew Sullivan also tallied 19 points for St. Joseph.

Western Beaver 52, Union 41 – Levi Gray scored 20 points and Thad Gray added 16 to help Western Beaver (5-2, 2-2) hand Union (3-1, 3-1) its first loss. Matt Stanley had 19 and Mark Stanley 11 for Union.

Wrestling

Greensburg Salem 42, Ligonier Valley 24 – Christian McChesney, Caleb Chismar and Billy McChesney recorded consecutive pins from 189 to heavyweight to lead Greensburg Salem to a nonsection win. Trent Lenhart (132), Cody Kaufman (145) and Colt Rubrecht also won by fall for Greensburg Salem. Abe Mundorff (160), Jesse Turner (172) and Ryan Harbert (138) won matches for Ligonier Valley.

Burrell 42, Thomas Jefferson 31 — After having to pull out of the Powerade tournament this past weekend, the No. 1-ranked Bucs returned to the mat and capped off the regular-season dual schedule with a bang, beating WPIAL Class 3A No. 9 Thomas Jefferson. The Bucs (8-1, 4-0) picked up four pins and three wins via forfeit to top the Jaguars (8-2, 4-0). Cooper Hornack (113), Nicholas Ferra (120), AJ Corrado (160) and Dylan Slahovsky (215) won by fall in Burrell’s victory. Trytan Alava (189), Michael Zacur (152) and Kale Bucksio (145) recorded pins for the Jaguars.

Tags: Quaker Valley