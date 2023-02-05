High school roundup for Feb. 4, 2023: Laurel Highlands edges past South Allegheny in 4A heavyweight clash

Saturday, February 4, 2023 | 10:06 PM

Jenn Codeluppi | Mon Valley Independent Laurel Highlands’ Keondre Deshields handles the ball against Belle Vernon on Friday.

Keondre Deshields scored 15 points, including a pair of go-ahead free throws with 43.4 seconds remaining, to lead Laurel Highlands to a 56-55 victory over South Allegheny in a matchup of ranked teams in WPIAL Class 4A boys basketball at the Slammin’ at Sewickley event Saturday.

Rodney Gallagher led No. 4 Laurel Highlands (17-2) with 21 points and Patrick Cavanagh added 10. Bryce Epps led all scorers with 22 points for No. 5 South Allegheny (16-3). Jeston Beatty added 16.

Berlin Brothersvalley 67, Bishop Canevin 52 – Craig Jarvis and Pace Prosser scored 26 points apiece to lead Berlin Brothersvalley to a nonsection win. Shea Champine led Class 2A No. 4 Bishop Canevin (15-4) with 25 points.

Blackhawk 66, Eden Christian 52 – Zach Oliver scored 28 points and Jacob Patton added 17 to lead Blackhawk (11-9) past Class 2A No. 3 Eden Christian (14-4) at the Slammin’ at Sewickley Event. Tyler Heckathorn had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars. Ryan Merrick scored 12 points, Malachi Manges added 11 and Sean Aiken had 10 for Eden Christian.

Cheswick Christian Academy 75, Cornerstone Prep 16 – Joseph Rosio scored 17 points and Vincent Gibbs added 15 to lead Cheswick Christian Academy to a Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference win. Brady Rochkind added 13 points and Sean Louis had 10.

Lincoln Park 66, Aliquippa 54 – Brandin Cummings scored 27 points and Meleek Thomas added 20 to lead Class 4A No. 1 Lincoln Park (19-1) at the Slammin’ at Sewickley event. DeAndre Moye had 10. Cameron Lindsey led Class 2A No. 1 Aliquippa (13-6) with 19 points. DJ Walker had 16 and Quentin Goode added 11.

Neshannock 70, Ambridge 33 — L.J. Keith had 17 points as Neshannock (14-5) defeated Ambridge (6-14) in nonsection play. Neshannock’s Jack Giles added 13 points and six rebounds while teammate Talan Anderton scored 12 points and Matt Sopko had 10 points. Adam Fernandez tallied 10 points in the loss.

Girls basketball

Eden Christian 41, Sewickley Academy 39 – Ella D’Ippoloito scored 13 points and Abby Stover added 10 to lead Eden Christian (6-12) to victory at the Slammin’ at Sewickley event. Libby Eannarino led Sewickley Academy (6-14) with 19 points.

Laurel 52, Freedom 46 — Danielle Pontius scored 22 points as Laurel (17-2) defeated Freedom (14-4) at Slammin’ at Sewickley Academy. Regan Atkins added 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists while Kendra Ruperto chipped in 12 points. Shaye Bailey paced Freedom with 24 points while Julia Mohrbacher added 12 points.

North Allegheny 59, Cumberland Valley 35 — Jasmine Timmerson scored 22 points to lead North Allegheny (14-4) to the nonsection win against Cumberland Valley. Caroline Henderson added 12 points for North Allegheny, which extended its winning streak to six.

North Catholic 48, Pine-Richland 40 – Anna Waskiewicz scored 15 points and Ava Walker added 10 as North Catholic (17-3) took a 14-point halftime lead and made it stand up in a nonsection matchup. Madison Zavasky scored 14 points and Catherine Gentile had 11 for Pine-Richland (9-10).

Upper St. Clair 61, Bethel Park 47 — Rylee Kalocay hit five 3-pointers on way to scoring 27 points as Upper St. Clair (17-2, 10-0) beat Bethel Park (6-12, 3-7) in Section 2-6A play. Kate Robbins added 14 points for Upper St. Clair, which led at halftime, 35-15. Sophia Nath led Bethel Park with 18 points and four 3-pointers while Ella Sabatos added 10 points.