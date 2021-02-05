High school roundup for Feb. 5, 2021: Gallagher powers Laurel Highlands

By:

Friday, February 5, 2021 | 11:39 PM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher scored 24 points Friday night.

Rodney Gallagher scored 24 points and No. 5 Laurel Highlands pushed back Section 1-5A challenger Albert Gallatin, winning 69-66 in a marquee boys basketball matchup Friday night.

Caleb Palumbo added 15 points and Brandon Davis had 12 for Laurel Highlands (6-3, 5-0), which held on after taking a 15-point lead at halftime. A.J. Blyden led Albert Gallatin (6-4, 4-3) with 21 points. Dylan Shea had 18 and Nate English contributed 14.

Ambridge 66, Hopewell 57 – Damon Astorino scored 26 points and D’Sean Harmon added 22 as Ambridge (3-4, 3-4) won in Section 2-4A. Vozzy Steals added 10 points. Anthony LaSala scored 17 points for Hopewell (0-8, 0-6). Cooper Stala added 14 and Marcus Barkovich 11.

Burrell 51, Valley 40 — Brandon Coury scored a game-best 19 points, and Caden DiCaprio added 11 to lift the Bucs (5-7) to a nonsection victory. Ben Aftanas scored 13 to lead the Vikings (1-6), and Thomas Albert added 10.

Derry 52, Deer Lakes 48 — The Trojans (4-3, 4-2) edged the Lancers (6-2, 3-2) in a Section 1-4A matchup. It was Derry’s fourth win in a row after an 0-3 start. Sam Jones led the Trojans with 15 points, while Ryan Bushey scored 14, and Nick Detore added 11. Deer Lakes’ Lucas Tiglio led all scorers with 18 points, while Bryce Robson finished with 15 and Armend Karpuzi 13.

Eden Christian 63, Leechburg 55 — Elijah Manges scored 22 points as Class A No. 2 Eden Christian (9-1, 7-0) topped No. 5 Leechburg (3-3, 3-3) in a Section 3-A clash. Dylan Cook and Eli Rich each scored 15 points for Leechburg, and Braylan Lovelace added 14.

Elizabeth Forward 60, Southmoreland 33 – Zach Boyd scored 14 points and Matt Daniels added 11 to help Elizabeth Forward (6-3, 6-1) to a Section 3-4A win. Vernon Settles added 10. Ty Keffer led Southmoreland (1-10, 0-8) with 15 points.

Fox Chapel 47, Penn-Trafford 46 – Eli Yofan had 16 points, six rebounds and four steals to lead No. 3 Fox Chapel (9-2, 5-1) to a Section 3-6A victory. Jake DeMotte chipped in with 10 points. Nick Crum, Ben Myers and Josh Kapcin had 12 points each for Penn-Trafford (7-4, 3-3).

Freeport 68, Keystone Oaks 53 — Cole Charlton scored 17 points, Jason Kijowski added 14, and Conner Holloway tallied 12 for the Yellowjackets (3-4, 2-3) in a Section 1-4A victory.

Hampton 60, Shaler 52 – Matt DeMatteo and Braxton Eastly scored 17 points apiece to lead Hampton (2-8, 2-4) to a Section 4-5A win. Brennan Murray added 12. Dylan Schlagel added 13 for Shaler (6-4, 5-3).

Highlands 75, Indiana 29 — The Golden Rams, No. 3 in the Trib HSSN Class 5A rankings, outscored the Indians 29-11 in the first quarter of a Section 4-5A victory over Indiana (0-9, 0-6). Jimmy Kunst scored 22 points, all in the first half, to lead Highlands (9-1, 5-1). Carter Leri added 14 points.

Imani Christian 65, Propel Andrew Street 10 – Amari Wesley scored 19 points to lead Imani Christian (6-2, 5-1) to a Section 3-A win over Propel Andrew Street (0-10, 0-8). Demetrius Epps added 12 points and Aiden Betsill had 11.

Kiski Area 74, Ligonier Valley 46 — Four players scored in double figures for the Cavaliers (2-9) in a nonsection victory. Calvin Heinle hit four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points. James Pearson scored 16, Lebryn Smith added 12 and Jason Flemm contributed 11. Jaicob Hollick led Ligonier Valley (2-3) with 12 points, and Matthew Marinchak added 10.

Latrobe 72, McKeesport 69 – Chase Sickenberger hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Latrobe over McKeesport in Section 3-5A. Frankie Newell scored 23 points for Latrobe (4-4, 4-2), which led by 17 points at halftime. Brison Kisan led McKeesport (6-4, 3-3) with 23 points. Kahreke Andrews added 12.

New Castle 70, Trinity 35 – Mike Wells scored 19 points and Isiah Boice added 17, including five 3-pointers, to lead No. 1 New Castle (12-0, 7-0) to a Section 2-5A victory over Trinity (6-5, 3-4).

Norwin 69, Greensburg Salem 20 – Jayden Walker scored 14 points and Nick Fleming added 12 as Norwin (5-6, 2-5) rolled to a Section 3-6A win. Joshua Williams had 10. Ben Thomas led Greensburg Salem (0-4, 0-2) with nine points.

Ringgold 53, Woodland Hills 43 – Demetrius Butler scored 25 points and Nick Peccon added 20, including four 3-pointers, to carry Ringgold (2-4, 0-2) to a nonsection win. Okil Freeman had 13 points for Woodland Hills (0-6, 0-4).

Sewickley Academy 54, South Side 44 – Max Belt had a double-double with 29 points and 11 rebounds to lead Sewickley Academy (6-5, 3-3) in Section 1-2A. George Zheng added 11. Aidan Roach scored 12 points and Aidan English added 11 for South Side (4-8, 2-6).

Shenango 49, Riverview 21 — The Wildcats (9-6, 2-5) used a 25-6 advantage in the second half to pull away for a Section 1-2A victory. Gideon Deasy scored eight points to lead the Raiders (2-8, 1-6).

South Allegheny 61, Apollo-Ridge 40 — Ethan Kirkwood finished with 19 points for the Class 3A No. 1 Gladiators (7-1, 6-0) in a Section 3-3A victory over the Vikings (4-2, 2-2). Klay Fitzroy scored 16, including a trio of 3-pointers, to lead Apollo-Ridge.

Thomas Jefferson 64, Connellsville 38 – Evan Berger scored 23 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and Aidan Kelly added 20 to lead Thomas Jefferson (11-2, 3-2) to a Section 1-5A win. Josh Marietta led Connellsville (0-2, 0-2) with 11 points.

Girls basketball

Belle Vernon 56, Ligonier Valley 27 – Grace Henderson had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead Belle Vernon (7-4, 4-2) to a Section 3-4A win. Presleigh Colditz scored 11 and Taylor Rodriguez had eight points and six steals. Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley (0-5, 0-5) with 11 points. Lizzy Crissman had five points, seven blocks and seven rebounds.

Burgettstown 42, Chartiers-Houston 26 – Led by 12 points from Kaitlyn Nease, 11 from Madeline Newark and 10 from Avery Havelka, Burgettstown (9-2, 8-0) clinched the Section 3-2A title. Zamierah Edwards led Chartiers-Houston (5-5, 2-5) with 10 points.

Elizabeth Forward 59, South Allegheny 34 – Abigail Beinlich and Joselyn Dawson scored 10 points apiece to power Elizabeth Forward (3-3, 2-3) to a nonsection win. Angelina Cortazzo led South Allegheny (1-10, 1-8) with 15 points.

Freeport 34, Derry 26 – Melaina DeZort scored 16 points and Freeport (5-1, 5-1) pulled away with an 11-3 surge in the second quarter for a Section 1-4A victory. Tiana Moracco led Derry (1-6, 1-6) with 18 points.

Greensburg Central Catholic 43, Yough 16 – Laura Kondas scored 13 points to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (4-2, 1-1) to a nonsection victory. Mikahla Chewing led Yough (3-7, 1-4) with eight points.

Greensburg Salem 34, Franklin Regional 28 – Abby Mankins scored 14 points as Greensburg Salem 4-3, 1-2) rallied from five points down at halftime for a Section 4-5A win. Maria Brush scored 12 and Angel Kelly 10 for Franklin Regional (1-5, 0-4).

Knoch 67, Valley 19 — The Class 4A No. 2 Knights (7-0, 7-0) outscored the Vikings 29-4 in the first quarter and rolled in Section 1-4A. Nina Shaw led Knoch with 15 points, while Nevaeh Ewing added 12. Tori Johnson scored seven points to lead Valley (1-4, 0-4).

Penn Hills 50, Gateway 25 – Jasmyn Golden scored 14 points and Jayla Golden added 13 to help Penn Hills (6-4, 2-1) to a Section 4-5A victory. Dynasty Shegog led Gateway (3-7, 1-5) with nine points.

Southmoreland 44, Kiski Area 20 – Delaynie Morvosh scored 14 points and Maddie Moore had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds to help Southmoreland (9-2, 7-1) to a nonsection win. Gracie Spadaro added 11 points. Karli Keller led Kiski Area (3-9, 0-7) with six points.

This story will be updated.