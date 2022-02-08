High school roundup for Feb. 7, 2022: Trinity clinches section title

By:

Monday, February 7, 2022 | 11:21 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Trinity’s Alyssia Clutter drives to the basket during the 2020 WPIAL Class 5A championship game.

Alyssa Clutter scored 23 points to lead Trinity to a 90-62 girls basketball victory over Albert Gallatin on Monday, clinching the Section 3-5A title for the Hillers.

Eden Williamson added 15, Macie Justice 13 and Madeline Roberts 12 for No. 2 Trinity (16-1, 11-0). Gianna Michaux led Albert Gallatin (13-4, 8-3) with 22 points. Courtlyn Turner had 18, Grayce Panos 11 and Mya Gilsan 10.

Avella 57, Geibel 24 – Katie Dryer scored 15 points for Avella (10-8, 5-3) in a Section 2-A win against Geibel (2-15, 0-8). Gianna Holonich and Alex Caldwell each scored six points for the Gators.

Avonworth 46, Steel Valley 25 – Greta O’Brien scored 16 points and Rebecca Goetz added 15 to lead No. 2 Avonworth (16-2, 11-0) to a Section 3-3A win. Soraya Gibbs led Steel Valley (6-12, 5-6) with 12.

Baldwin 67, Hempfield 53 – Morgan Altavilla scored 32 points to power Baldwin (10-8, 5-6) to a Section 2-6A win. Heidi Johnston added 14 and Gia Schoeb 11. Brooke McCoy scored 20 and Sarah Podkul added 18 for Hempfield (3-15, 2-10).

Beaver 41, Quaker Valley 25 – Payton List scored 19 points to lead No. 4 Beaver (11-4, 8-2) in Section 2-4A. Lauren Blackmer led Quaker Valley (10-8, 7-5) with 10.

Bethel Park 63, Canon-McMillan 38 – Emma Dziezgowski scored 30 points to lead Bethel Park (9-9, 7-4) to a Section 2-6A win over Canon-McMillan (5-13, 0-11). Stellanie Loutsion scored 13 points for the Big Macs.

Bishop Canevin 50, Eden Christian 38 – Ashley Lippold tied a career high with 30 points and Rachel Boehm added 10 as Bishop Canevin (11-7, 3-3) defeated Eden Christian (8-8, 1-6) in Section 1-A.

Blackhawk 79, Ambridge 21 – Alena Fusetti scored 16 points and No. 1 Blackhawk (17-0, 11-0) hit 11 3-pointers in a Section 2-4A win. Quinn Borroni added 12 points and Casey Nixon had 10. Angelena Bratton led Ambridge (1-17, 0-12) with eight.

Burrell 51, Derry 43 – Riley Sterlitz led with 23 points and Emily Wojtczak added 10 to help Burrell (2-15, 2-8) in a Section 1-4A win over Derry (7-12, 4-8). Tiana Moracco scored 25 and Mara Lewis and Samantha Gruska each had nine for Derry.

Charleroi 64, Brownsville 30 – McKenna DeUnger scored 19 points, Riley Jones added 14 and Ella Sypolt chipped in 10 to lead Charleroi (13-8, 7-4) to a Section 2-3A win against Brownsville (8-9, 6-4). Emma Seto finished with 22 points for the Falcons.

Chartiers Valley 59, Moon 40 – Perri Page scored 24 points, Aislin Malcolm had 19, and No. 1 Chartiers Valley (18-1, 9-0) picked up a Section 1-5A win to push the senior class’ all-time record to 100-5. Emma Theodorsson scored 17 and Reilly Sunday had 16 for Moon (15-4, 5-3).

Deer Lakes 75, Valley 30 – Reese Hasley scored 32 points and Nikki Fleming added 12 to lead Deer Lakes (8-10, 6-5) to a Section 1-4A win. Jada Norman led Valley (1-14, 0-8) with nine.

Elizabeth Forward 72, Woodland Hills 66 – Bailie Brinson led with 21 points, and Haven Briggs and Brooke Markland added 15 points each to push Elizabeth Forward (15-4) over Woodland Hills (8-9) in a nonsection matchup. London Creach led with 19, Jasmy Fisher followed with 14, Jazmine Dunn had 12, and Kayla Walter added 11 for Woodland Hills.

Fort Cherry 56, Northgate 32 – Raney Staub scored 18 points and Kaylee Weinbrenner had 11 to pace Fort Cherry (13-6, 6-2) in Section 3-2A. Daylin Mannion scored 12 and Shula Baptiste had 10 for Northgate (1-15, 0-7).

Frazier 49, Carmichaels 40 – Delaney Warnick and Eliza Newcomer scored 15 points apiece for Frazier (6-12, 3-5) in a Section 2-2A win. Ashton Batis led Carmichaels (5-11, 2-6) with 16 points.

Freedom 47, Ellwood City 37 – Shaye Bailey scored 19 points while Renae Mohrbacher and Julez Mohrbacher each scored 12 as No. 4 Freedom (14-4, 8-2) beat Ellwood City (8-11, 4-7) in Section 1-3A. Kyla Servick scored 14 points for Ellwood City.

Greensburg Central Catholic 60, Apollo-Ridge 22 – Mya Morgan led No. 5 Greensburg Central Catholic (14-4, 8-0) with 19 points while Bailey Kuhns scored 12 and Emma Riley followed with 11 in a Section 4-2A win. Sophia Yard and Brinley Toland each scored eight points for Apollo-Ridge (13-4, 4-3).

Greensburg Salem 47, Penn Hills 21 – Abby Mankins scored 12 points and Carissa Caldwell hit three 3-pointers to lead Greensburg Salem (15-4, 6-3) to a Section 4-5A win. Cara Crawford scored seven for Penn Hills (1-16, 0-11).

Indiana 60, Hampton 43 – Eve Fiala scored 21 points, Katie Kovalchick had 14, and Hope Cook added 11 to lead Indiana (16-3, 9-1) to Section 2-5A win over Hampton (15-3, 6-3). Meghan Murray scored 25 and Sophie Kelly had 12 for Hampton.

Knoch 55, Mohawk 13 – Maddie Boyer led with 13 points, Hattie McGraw had 12 points and four 3s, and Karlee Buterbaugh and Nina Shaw scored 10 points each to lead Class 4A No. 3 Knoch (18-2) over Mohawk (6-12) in a nonsection matchup. Alexa Kadilak had six points for Mohawk.

Marion Center 52, Ligonier Valley 30 – Lydia Miller scored 20 points to lead Marion Center to a nonsection win. Madison Marinchak had 17 for Ligonier Valley (2-16).

Mars 54, Kiski Area 36 – Ava Black scored 14, Alexa McDole followed with 13 and Kaitlyn Pelaia finished with 11 to lead Mars (16-4, 8-2) to a Section 2-5A win against Kiski Area (6-11, 2-7).

Monessen 52, Mapletown 30 – Mercedes Majors put up 20 points and Hailey Johnson added 10 as Monessen (13-5, 6-2) won a Section 2-A contest. Taylor Dusenberry led Mapletown (9-8, 4-4) with 12 points.

Montour 75, New Castle 34 – Olivia Lyscik led all scorers with 24 points, Jordyn Wolfe followed with 21 and Raegan Kaldecik finished with 13 for Montour (14-4, 9-3) in a Section 2-4A win. Rihanna Boice scored 14 for New Castle (5-13, 2-10).

Neshannock 55, Aliquippa 21 – Neleh Nogay put up 18 points and Mairan Haggerty followed with 17 for No. 3 Neshannock (17-2, 10-1) in a Section 1-2A game against Aliquippa (5-13, 3-7). Mahogany Shegog scored nine points for the Quips.

Norwin 58, Butler 41 – Brianna Zajicek scored 15 points and Alyssa Laukus and Lauren Palangio added 12 each to help No. 3 Norwin (15-4, 12-1) to a Section 1-6A win. Hannah Aldridge led Butler (9-9, 5-7) with nine.

North Allegheny 61, Seneca Valley 56 – Jasmine Timmerson scored 19 points and Mia Tuman added 17 for No. 2 North Allegheny (18-1, 12-1) in Section 1-6A. Olivia West went off with 38 points to lead Seneca Valley (11-8, 8-5).

OLSH 44, South Side 27 – Kyleigh Nagy scored 10 points to lead No. 2 OLSH (15-4, 9-1) to a Section 1-2A win. Grace Woodling scored 11 points for South Side (9-9, 2-7).

Penn-Trafford 46, Shaler 29 – Maura Suman hit for 17 points and Olivia Pepple finished with 13 to lead Penn-Trafford (10-8, 7-5) in Section 1-6A. Lexi Tylenda had 14 for Shaler (6-14, 3-10).

Pine-Richland 47, North Hills 32 – Madison Zavasky hit for 16 points and Sarah Pifer chipped in 10 to carry Pine-Richland (5-14, 3-9) in Section 1-6A. Darby West led North Hills (1-19, 0-12) with eight.

Riverview 39, Leechburg 7 – Maddie Deem scored 17 points to lead Riverview (5-11, 2-4) to a Section 3-A win. Madeline Mastalerz led Leechburg (0-14, 0-5) with six.

Rochester 60, Plum 58 – MeKenzie Robison scored 26 points and Corynne Hauser followed with 25 as Class A No. 3 Rochester (12-4) beat Plum (5-10) in nonsection play.

Serra Catholic 72, California 35 – Chloe Pordash scored 21 and Brianna Battles put up 11 while Cate Clarke and Rylee Allebach scored 10 points apiece to lead No. 1 Serra Catholic (16-1, 8-0) to a Section 2-2A win over California (10-9, 5-4). Kendelle Weston scored 17 points for the Trojans and is eight points shy of 1,000 for her career.

Seton LaSalle 48, Beth-Center 13 – Mallory Daly scored 22 points and Ava Dursi added 16 to lead Seton LaSalle (14-5, 7-1) to a Section 2-2A win over Beth-Center (2-16, 0-9).

Shady Side Academy 42, Brentwood 28 – Natalie Stevens scored 14 points, and Cate Sauer and C.C. Messner both had 10 points to lead Shady Side Academy (8-9, 5-5) over Brentwood (7-11, 4-6) in Section 3-3A. Maura Daly scored 15 points and Mia March had 11 for Brentwood.

South Fayette 67, Lincoln Park 27 – Maddie Weber led all scorers with 25 and Julianna Rossi added 11 for No. 3 South Fayette (16-3, 7-2) in a Section 1-5A win. Sarah Scott scored 12 points for Lincoln Park (10-8, 2-6).

South Park 73, Bentworth 11 – Maddie Graham scored 19 and Maya Wertelet added 18 points for No. 5 South Park (16-3, 10-1) in a Section 2-3A victory over Bentworth (5-13, 2-9).

Southmoreland 51, Mt. Pleasant 25 – Delynie Morvosh scored a game-high 17 points to lead No. 2 Southmoreland (16-3, 10-1) in Section 3-4A. Gracie Spadaro added 14 and Olivia Cernuto 13. Tiffany Zelmore led Mt. Pleasant (6-12, 1-8) with 13.

Sto-Rox 40, Chartiers-Houston 36 – Alicia Young led all scorers with 25 points and Alana Eberhardt added 11 for Sto-Rox (8-9, 6-2) in a Section 3-2A game. Mia Mitrik scored 10 points for Chartiers-Houston (9-8, 3-4).

Union 59, Cornell 25 — Kylie Fruehstorfer led with 16 points, Kelly Cleaver had 14, Kayla Fruehstorfer scored 11, and Elise Booker added 10 to help No. 1 Union (19-0, 7-0) to a Section 1-A win over Cornell (7-9, 0-6).

Upper St. Clair 63, Peters Township 56 – Rylee Kalocay scored 25 points with four 3-pointers, Kate Robbins recorded a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Mia Brown chipped in 12 as No. 4 Upper St. Clair (16-4, 8-3) beat Peters Township (10-9, 6-4) in Section 2-6A. Gemma Walker scored 17 while Journey Thompson and Avana Sayles each scored 11 for Peters.

Waynesburg 57, McGuffey 27 – Kaley Rohanna led with 22 points, Nina Sarra followed with 17, and Clara Paige Miller added 10 to lead No. 3 Waynesburg (13-3, 9-1) over McGuffey (8-12, 3-8) in Section 2-3A.

West Mifflin 62, Belle Vernon 54 – Emily Beck scored 20 points to help West Mifflin (6-15, 5-6) clinch a playoff berth in Section 3-4A. Shannon Conley and Savaughn Wimbs had 12. Jenna Dawson led Belle Vernon (15-5, 8-3) with 19 points. Viva Kreis had 15 and Presleigh Colditz 11.

Winchester Thurston 70, Jeannette 20 – Nadia Moore scored 24 points to lead Winchester Thurston (8-6, 4-2) to a Section 4-2A win. Sky Still had 12 and TyLynn Gault added 10. Kira Wright led Jeannette (0-16, 0-7) with seven.

Boys basketball

Avonworth 75, New Brighton 38 – Jordan Kolenda led all scorers with 20 points and Rowan Carmichael put up 13 while Peyton Faulkner and Cole Hansen each scored 10 to give Avonworth (14-5, 5-3) the Section 2-3A win. Isaiah Hayhurst scored nine points for New Brighton (5-10, 1-5).

Derry 68, Apollo-Ridge 35 – Tyson Webb had 17 points, 10 steals and eight rebounds to lead Derry (5-12) to a nonsection win. Gabe Carbonara also scored 17 for the Trojans. Gage Johnston led Apollo-Ridge (4-16) with 10 points.

Ellwood City 57, Mohawk 32 – Alexander Roth scored 20 points and Steve Antuono put up 14 with four 3-pointers as No. 1 Ellwood City (18-2, 8-0) beat Mohawk (5-14, 3-6) in Section 1-3A. Jay Wrona scored 15 points for the Warriors.

Jefferson-Morgan 60, Frazier 41 – Tahjere Jacobs scored 23 points to lead Jefferson-Morgan (9-6, 5-3) to a Section 4-2A win. Colt Fowler had 14 and Troy Wright 10. Brennen Stewart led Frazier (0-18, 0-8) with 11.

Hampton 53, Shaler 48 – Led by 16 points from Eric Weeks, 13 from Matt DeMatteo and 12 from Liam Mignogna, Hampton (11-8, 6-4) picked up a Section 4-5A win. Logan Bernesser led Shaler (11-8, 6-5) with 17. Keegan Smetanka had 11.

Kiski Area 49, Woodland Hills 47 – Isaiah Gonzalez hit a pair of free throws in the final seconds to lead Kiski Area (14-6, 5-5) past Woodland Hills (8-12, 5-6) in Section 3-5A.

Mapletown 62, Avella 58 (OT) – Cohen Stout scored 22 points, Landan Stevenson put up 15, and Braden McIntire finished with 12 as Mapletown (9-7, 4-4) earned a Section 2-A win against Avella (2-18, 1-7). Roger Gradek hit two key free throws in overtime to seal the win for the Maples. Brandon Samol led all scorers with 25 and K.J. Rush followed with 17 for the Eagles.

Mars 78, Plum 47 – Zach Schlegel led with 26 points, Tasso Sfanos followed with 21, and Austin Cote added 10 to lead No. 3 Mars (16-2, 10-0) to a Section 4-5A win over Plum (6-13, 2-9).

Neighborhood Academy 61, St. Joseph 59 – Courtney Wallace scored 28 points, Nate Hargrove added 15, and Neighborhood Academy (10-5, 5-2) rallied from 12 points down in the fourth quarter for a Section 3-A win. Jimmy Giannetta led St. Joseph (8-10, 2-6) with 24 points. Rylan Zale added 16 and Trevor Greenwald had 10.

Serra Catholic 65, Propel Braddock Hills 32 – Joe DeMoss and Aaron Spisak each scored 10 points to lead Serra (9-9, 7-2) to a Section 3-2A win over Propel Braddock Hills (4-16, 1-8).

Shenango 66, Riverview 49 – Brody McQuiston led all scorers with 28 points, Dalton Peters put up 12 and Braden Zeigler chipped in 10 for Shenango (6-13, 4-4) in a Section 1-2A win. Amberson Bauer scored 13 and Micah Black followed with 11 points for Riverview (6-13, 2-6).

Summit Academy 82, Freedom 56 – Kyle Davenport led all scorers with 28 points while Allen Grimes and Shawn Preston each scored 17 to give Summit Academy (5-7, 2-5) the Section 3-3A win against Freedom (2-17, 0-9). Carter Slowinski scored 21, Carter Huggins followed with 20, and Josh Yeck added 11 for the Bulldogs.

Yough 52, Indiana 27 – Terek Crosby scored 25 points and Christian Park added 14 to help Yough (10-9) to a nonsection win. Ethan Kutz led Indiana (3-15) with 13.

Wrestling

Latrobe 68, Carrick 6 – The Wildcats (14-1) recorded seven pins to win a PIAA Class 3A preliminary round match and move into the first round against Council Rock South on Thursday. Luke Willochell (106), Leo Joseph (113), Lucio Angelicchio (120), Jacob Braun (126), Lucas Braun (132), Wyatt Schmucker (152) and Wyatt Held (285) won by fall. Gabe Golden and Jake Kemerer (160) also won bouts.

Latrobe was one of three WPIAL teams to advance to the first round Thursday at the Giant Center. In Class 3A, Canon-McMillan routed Cumberland Valley, 44-14, and in Class 2A, Burgettstown got past Fort LeBoeuf, 28.

With the wins, the WPIAL will send seven teams through to Hershey. District finalists Waynesburg and Connellsville in 3A and Burrell and Quaker Valley in 2A did not have preliminary round matches.

Hockey

Chartiers Valley 5, Beaver 4 – Greg Kraemer scored four times and Chris Deangelis netted the tie-breaking goal in the third period to give Chartiers Valley (4-8-4) a Class A win. Tanner Nicol scored twice and Anthony Dawson and Carson Cuddy each had a goal and an assist for Beaver (1-15).

Franklin Regional 7, Butler 4 – Zachary Zeto, Luke Lavrich and Dan Rafferty scored third-period goals to break open a 4-4 game and lead Franklin Regional (13-2-1) to a Class 2A win. Lavrich and Max Rutkowski scored twice, Zach Abdallah had a goal and an assist, and Luke Beatty added three assists. Kyle Grasha had a goal and two assists and Parker Worsley a goal and an assist for Butler (6-11).

Hempfield 5, Latrobe 4 – Zachary Ridilla’s second goal was the game-winner with less than four minutes left, leading Hempfield (7-8-1) to a Class 2A win. Aiden Dunlap had two goals and an assist and Logan Eisaman had a goal and two assists. Nik Manolakos and Fletcher Harvey each had a goal and an assist for Latrobe (7-8).

Greensburg Salem 5, Wheeling Central Catholic 1 – Greensburg Salem (9-7) earned a Class A victory behind two-goal nights from Owen Tutich and Carter Cherok and a goal from Noah Outly. Aden Cooey scored for Wheeling Central Catholic (8-6-3).

Montour 7, Mars 5 – Jack Rogers had two goals while J.J. Strilka, Vincent Frank, David Strilka, Dalton Zulka and Hunter Fiedler also scored as Montour (4-9-2) beat Mars (4-13) in Class 2A. Max Weaver, Wes Scurci, Ryan Mitchell, Ben Olshenske and Rohan Narasimhan scored for the Fightin’ Planets.

Mt. Lebanon 3, Pine-Richland 1 – Brady Conrardy scored two goals and Ryan Patrick added another to lead Mt. Lebanon (9-7-1) to a Class 3A win over Pine-Richland (11-5). Thomas Desjardins scored for the Rams.

Neshannock 5, Elizabeth Forward 3 – Matt Ioanilli scored twice and Tommy Malvar had four assists to lead Neshannock (9-4-2) to a Class B win. Colton Chamberlain, Micah DeJulia and Patrick Cionni also scored. Ben Ruskey had a goal and an assist for Elizabeth Forward (7-5-2).

North Catholic 3, Kiski 1 – Sam Digaetano , Griffin Floyd and Tay Melis each scored to lead North Catholic (13-3-2) to a Class A win over Kiski (10-6-1). Ethan George scored the lone goal for the Cavaliers.

Plum 3, Hampton 2 – David Westbrook scored twice and Rylan Schoonover netted the game-winning goal in the third period to lift Plum (6-9) to a Class A win. John Hanlon had two assists and Sam Pine made 49 saves. Sean Sullivan and Danny Venture scored for Hampton (7-11).

Ringgold 15, Central Valley 0 – Kenny Cadwallader produced eight points (4 goals-4 assists), Ethan Saylor scored five points (3-2), Hunter Hodgson recorded a hat trick and Trent Hawk scored two goals and had an assist as Ringgold (10-4) shut out Central Valley (0-14) in Class B. Kobie Kirich, Braden Pringle and Matthew Sylvester each had a goal for the Rams whie Jerry Mease was in net for the shutout.

Seneca Valley 2, Cathedral Prep 1 – Tyler Garvin scored the game-winner with less than five minutes left in the third period to carry Seneca Valley (10-6-1) to a Class 3A win. Jack Smelscer also scored for Seneca Valley. Alex Brown scored for Cathedral Prep (2-12-2).

South Fayette 3, Meadville 1 – Trent Dalessandro had a goal and an assist and Braydon Reighard and Wes Schwarzmiller also scored for South Fayette (13-3) in a Class 2A win. Rocco Tartaglione scored for Meadville (11-6).

Westmont Hilltop 2, Norwin 1 – Tony Marano and Kobe Rickabaugh scored to lead Westmont Hilltop (9-6) to a Class A victory over Norwin (10-4-1). Alex Thomas scored for the Knights.