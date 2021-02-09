High school roundup for Feb. 9, 2021: Lincoln Park wins section showdown

By:

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 | 11:18 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Addison Stewart and Nico DiSanti celebrate a Freeport goal in the second period against North Catholic on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. Freeport won, 4-3.

Brandon Cummings hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead No. 3 Lincoln Park to a 62-49 boys basketball victory over Montour in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-4A Tuesday night.

L.A. Pratt added 12 and Dakari Bradford had 10 for Lincoln Park (9-4, 7-1). Vason Stevenson led Montour (7-4, 7-2) with 16 points. Isayah Mosley had 11.

Albert Gallatin 68, Connellsville 43 – Hunter Sexton scored 22 points and A.J. Blyden added 12 as Albert Gallatin (7-4, 5-3) won in Section 1-5A. Kolby Keedy and Braydon Stillwagon scored 11 for Connellsville (0-3, 0-3).

Avonworth 80, Freedom 40 – Andrew Gannon scored 25 points and Sean McAleer added 11 as Avonworth (10-1, 5-0) rolled to a Section 2-3A win. Carter Huggins led Freedom (0-10, 0-6) with 13 points.

Belle Vernon 76, South Park 67 — Quinton Martin had a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 1 Belle Vernon (9-1, 7-0) to a Section 3-4A victory. Jake Haney added 19 points, and Devin Whitlock had 17 points and six assists. Harper Conroy led South Park (5-2, 5-2) with 18 points. Aidan Rongaus added 15.

Carlynton 48, Burgettstown 45 – Khalil Kerr scored 17 points, Jaiden McClure added 12, and No. 5 Carlynton (9-2, 6-1) rallied from five points down entering the fourth quarter to win in Section 2-2A. Jackson LaRocka led Burgettstown (6-8, 3-6) with 15 points. Caleb Russell had 14.

Central Valley 58, Hopewell 51 – Led by 14 points from Brandon Graham and 13 each from Andre Vacich and Justin Thompson, Central Valley (7-2, 5-2) took a 10-point lead in the first quarter en route to a Section 2-4A victory. Anthony LaSala scored 21 for Hopewell (0-10, 0-8).

Deer Lakes 68, Keystone Oaks 63 – The Lancers (7-3, 4-2) snapped a two-game losing streak with a Section 1-4A home victory. Bryce Robson paced the Deer Lakes offense with 21 points while Armend Karpuzzi added 17, and Lucas Tiglio finished with 15. Quinn Kenny led the Golden Eagles (1-7, 0-6) with 28 points, while Owen Minford and Alex Samarin added 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Fox Chapel 68, Norwin 52 — Junior guard JP Dockey recorded a triple-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and four of five starters scored in double digits as No. 3 Fox Chapel won in Section 3-6A. The Foxes (11-2, 6-1) jumped out to a 17-7 lead in the first quarter. Eli Yofan finished with 15 points, and Kent Baldauf and Jake DeMotte had 12 points apiece. Mike Fleming, Josh Williams and Adam Bilinsky all scored 11 points for the Knights (5-8, 2-6).

Franklin Regional 77, McKeesport 69 — Caden Smith hit for 33 points, and Kadyn Hannah added 20 to help Franklin Regional (5-2, 5-0) stay unbeaten in Section 3-5A. Luke Kimmich added 13 points. Brison Kisan led McKeesport (6-5, 3-4) with 23 points. Robert Robinson had 19.

Frazier 79, Bentworth 58 – Owen Newcomer scored 21 points and Luke Santo added 20 to power Frazier (11-3, 6-1) to a Section 4-2A victory. Noah Oldham had 17. Landen Urcho led Bentworth (1-8, 0-5) with 20 points.

Gateway 74, Latrobe 68 — Ryan Greggerson scored 21 points, and Will Kromka added 18 as Gateway (5-5, 4-4) evened its record with a Section 3-5A win. Jaydon Carr and M.J. Stevenson had 11 points each. Landon Butler led Latrobe (4-5, 4-3) with 21 points. Ryan Sickenberger added 18, including four 3-pointers.

Mohawk 63, Riverside 45 – Led by 15 points from Jackson Miller and 14 from Jay Wrona, Mohawk (3-10, 1-7) took its first Section 1-3A win. Sam Hughes and Bo Fornataro scored 10 each for Riverside (1-11, 1-6).

Neshannock 73, Laurel 50 – Michael Sopko finished with 26 points and J.P. Mozzocio added 19 to help No. 2 Neshannock (12-0, 8-0) to another Section 1-3A win. Russel Kwiat had 16. Marcus Haswell and Landin Esposito scored 13 apiece for Laurel (6-7, 3-4).

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 73, Riverview 32 — The Class 2A No. 1 Chargers (13-0, 9-0) rolled to a Section 1 win. Jake DiMichele scored 24 points to lead OLSH, and Dante Spadafora added 21 points, and 10 assists and Dawson Summers contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds. Gideon Deasy led the Raiders (2-9, 1-7) with 10 points.

Pine-Richland 69, North Hills 46 – Luke Shanahan had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Joey Petcash added 16 points to lead Pine-Richland (7-4, 4-3) to a Section 1-6A win. Joey Dudkowski scored 14 and Andrew Alexander threatened a triple double with eight points, nine assists and eight steals. Royce Parham led North Hills (3-7, 1-5) with 17 points. Alex Smith had 10.

Propel Montour 56, Mapletown 55 – Led by 19 points from Cortae Sidberry, 16 from Darrell White and 15 from Tyler Truillion, Propel Montour (2-7, 2-5) picked up a Section 2-A win. Cohen Stout scored 22 and Landan Stevenson had 19 for Mapletown (4-2, 3-2).

Rochester 50, Union 49 – Devon Hemer scored 16 points, Noah Haskins added 10, and Rochester (8-2, 6-1) won a matchup of top teams in Section 1-A. Matt Stanley scored a game-high 19 for Union (3-3, 3-2).

Shenango 63, Sewickley Academy 53 – Reis Watkins scored 20 points and Brody McQuiston added 15 to help Shenango (10-6, 4-4) to a Section 1-2A win. Dalton Peters had 10. Max Belt led Sewickley Academy (6-6, 3-4) with 29 points and six 3-pointers.

Thomas Jefferson 70, Ringgold 55 – Jake Pugh hit for 20 points and Ian Hansen and Aidan Kelly scored 11 each to lift Thomas Jefferson (13-2, 4-2) to a Section 1-5A win. Nick Peccon led Ringgold (2-6, 0-4) with 20 points. Alex Coccagna had 10.

Girls basketball

Clairton 64, South Allegheny 48 – Taylor Jackson scored 17 points and Evanti Gibson contributed 14 to help Clairton (7-2, 5-2) to a nonsection win. Kaelin Thomas had 12 points and Jamie Riggs 11 for South Allegheny (1-12, 1-8).

North Allegheny 72, Seneca Valley 31 – Lizzy Groetsch scored 22 points to lead four players in double figures in a Section 1-6A win for No. 1 North Allegheny (12-0, 9-0). Paige Morningstar added 13 points, Jasmine Timmerson 12 and Emma Fischer 10. Jaden Davinsizer had 12 for Seneca Valley (2-10, 1-9). Olivia West added 10.

North Hills 23, Deer Lakes 18 – The Indians (3-13) converted seven of eight foul shots in the final two minutes to secure the nonsection win over the Lancers (5-4). Lexi Kotwica led North Hills with 10 points, while Reese Hasley and Nikki Fleming each scored five points to lead Deer Lakes.

Mt. Lebanon 57, Peters Township 46 – Ashleigh Connor scored 20 points and Morgan Palmer added 15 to lead No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (10-2, 3-0) to a Section 2-6A victory. Reagan Murdoch added 10. Journey Thompson scored 14 points for Peters Township (4-5, 1-2). Avana Sayles added 13 and Jordan Bisignani had 11.

Ringgold 37, Uniontown 31 – Kirra Gerard scored 15 points to lead Ringgold (2-6, 2-5) to a Section 3-5A win. Nekea Lewis scored 11 for Uniontown (3-9, 1-7).

Sewickley Academy 42, Shenango 26 – Bre Warner scored 13 points to lead No. 5 Sewickley Academy (8-4, 5-2) past Shenango (10-5, 5-4) in Section 1-2A.

Woodland Hills 59, Greensburg Salem 36 — Peyton Pinkney scored 17 points and Kayla Walter added 13 to help Woodland Hills (4-3, 3-0) to a Section 4-5A victory. Jasmyn Fisher hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points. Abby Mankins led Greensburg Salem (5-5, 2-4) with 24 points.

Hockey

Freeport 4, North Catholic 3 – Caleb Hoffman’s second goal of the game broke a 3-3 tie with 2:25 left in the third period to lead Freeport (9-0-0) to a Class A Northeast win. Joe Liput and Jake Suwan each had a goal and an assist. Tyler Lang made 32 saves. Tay Melis had a goal and two assists for North Catholic (8-5-0). Quinten Shaffer and Luke Gaertner also scored. Ro Alessandro had three assists.

Kiski Area 9, Fox Chapel 5 — Down by one in the second period, Kiski Area (8-3) erupted for five straight goals and went on to post a PIHL Class A Northeast victory. Jonathan Ayres, Michael Rayburg and Matthew Clinger each scored two goals for the Cavaliers, who have scored a combined 26 goals in a three-game winning streak. Matthew Drahos, Mason Pierce and Kyle Guido each added a goal for Kiski, and Aiden Sites assisted on three goals. Joe Rattner, Gavin Gebhart, Andrew Rich, Will McNamara and Sam Smith scored for Fox Chapel (3-8).