High school roundup for Jan. 10, 2022: Girls basketball stars hit 1,000-point mark

By:

Monday, January 10, 2022 | 11:51 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Perri Page, celebrating after scoring during a state playoff game against Warren last season, scored 20 points against West Allegheny on Monday night.

Perri Page scored 20 points, going over the 1,000 mark for her career, to lead No. 1 Chartiers Valley to a 75-16 Section 1-5A girls basketball victory over West Allegheny on Monday.

Aislin Malcolm scored a game-high 21 for the Colts (11-1, 3-0). Helene Cowan added 18 and Hallie Cowan had 10. Olivia Ginocchi led West Allegheny (6-6, 0-3) with six.

Indiana 69, Kiski Area 27 – Hope Cook had 11 points, surpassing 1,000 for her career, as No. 5 Indiana (7-2, 4-0) topped Kiski Area (5-6, 1-3) in Section 2-5A. Eve Fiala had a game-high 23 points for Indiana and Bella Antonacci scored 16 with four 3-pointers. Abbie Johns had 14 points for the Cavaliers.

Waynesburg 59, Washington 20 – Clara Paige Miller scored 19 points, hitting the 1,000 mark for her career, as No. 5 Waynesburg (7-3, 3-1) defeated Washington (1-9, 0-5) in Section 2-3A. Kaley Rohanna scored 20 for the Raiders.

Aliquippa 60, New Brighton 24 – Angel Henry scored 17 points to lead Aliquippa (2-6, 1-2) to a Section 1-2A win. Jada Pugh led New Brighton (2-6, 0-3) with 13 points.

Armstrong 60, Burrell 29 – Kali Allensworth scored 17 points and Olivia Yancy added 15 as Armstrong (8-4) defeated Burrell (1-10) in a nonsection game. Emma Paul added 13 for the River Hawks.

Beaver County Christian 52, Propel Braddock Hills 18 – Hannah Oosting scored 15 points to lead Beaver County Christian. Damiya Mitchell had nine for Propel Braddock Hills.

Blackhawk 64, Quaker Valley 38 – Quinn Borroni scored 16 points and Kassie Potts had 14 to lead No. 1 Blackhawk (9-0, 4-0) over Quaker Valley (4-5, 2-2) in Section 2-4A. Nora Johns led Quaker Valley with 13 points.

Burgettstown 49, Chartiers-Houston 26 – Led by 16 points from Kaitlyn Nease and 10 each from Madeline Newark and Jill Frazier, No. 3 Burgettstown (9-0, 2-0) defeated Chartiers-Houston (6-6, 1-2) in Section 3-2A.

Butler 60, Pine Richland 51 – Aubree Tack scored 15 points to lead Butler (7-4, 3-2) to a Section 1-6A win over Pine Richland (2-9, 0-5).

Central Valley 66, New Castle 35 – Alyssa Gillin scored 20 points to power Central Valley (4-4, 3-1) to a Section 2-4A win. Abrielle Underwood added 14 and Paige Elmer had 10. Rihanna Boice led New Castle (4-5, 1-4) with 12 points.

Charleroi 54, McGuffey 22 – McKenna DeUnger scored 24 points to carry Charleroi (7-4, 2-1) to a Section 2-3A win. Taylor Schumacher had seven for McGuffey (5-6, 1-3).

Derry 53, Deer Lakes 32 – Tiana Moracco scored 39 points and Derry (5-5, 2-3) used a 22-6 run in the second quarter to pull away for a Section 1-4A win. Reese Hasley led Deer Lakes (3-7, 1-3) with 11 points.

Eden Christian 60, Cornell 27 – Emilia Johnson had 23 points as No. 5 Eden Christian (6-3, 1-2) earned a Section 1-A victory. Leianna Rucker scored 19 for Cornell (6-4, 0-2).

Fort Cherry 50, Carlynton 38 – Raney Staub scored 15 and Za’layah Edwards had 11 to lead Fort Cherry (8-3, 2-1) over Carlynton (3-5, 0-2) in Section 3-2A. Kendall Kline scored 12 and Naomi Turner had 10 for Carlynton.

Franklin Regional 32, Fox Chapel 24 – Brooke Schirmer led Franklin Regional (5-5) with 10 points in a nonsection win. Elsie Smith scored 18 points for Fox Chapel (4-8).

Freedom 53, Laurel 49 – Jules Mohrbacher had 23 points and Renae Morhbacher scored 13 to help No. 4 Freedom (6-3, 3-1) nip Laurel (5-5, 2-2) in Section 1-3A. Danielle Pontius had 17 points for the Spartans.

Greensburg Central Catholic 50, Ellis School 17 – Caddie Peters led the way with 16 points and Mya Morgan scored 13 for No. 4 Greensburg Central Catholic (6-2, 2-0) in a Section 4-2A win. Alex Warren had 12 points for the Tigers (2-7, 0-2).

Hempfield 60, Canon-McMillan 56 – Alexis Hainesworth scored 18 points and Brooke McCoy had 13 to lead Hempfield (2-9, 1-4) over Canon-McMillan (4-6, 0-4) in a Section 2-6A win. Stellanie Loutsion led Canon-McMillan with 23 points and Tori Wesolowski had 12. Mia Shipman had 11 and Sarah Podkul scored 10 for Hempfield.

Hopewell 60, Ambridge 44 – Lauryn Speicher had 21 points and Azure Humphries scored 20 to help Hopewell (3-6, 2-3) pull away for a Section 2-4A win. Angelina Bratton led Ambridge (1-9, 0-4) with 22 points.

Jefferson-Morgan 44, Geibel 33 – Savannah Clark had 22 points and Kayla Larkin scored 13 for Jefferson-Morgan (1-8, 1-2) in a Section 2-A win. Morgan Sandzimier had 14 for Geibel (2-9, 0-2).

Keystone Oaks 64, South Allegheny 54 – Janya Scott scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures and Keystone Oaks (5-5, 2-2) went 22 of 25 from the free-throw line in a Section 3-3A win. Eriona Neal had 15, Laney Wagner 14 and Bailey Rieg 10. Angelina Cortazzo led South Allegheny (5-7, 2-3) with 20 points. Jamie Riggs had 11 and Erin Uziel 10.

Mars 60, Plum 50 – Led by 18 points from Olivia Donnelly, 16 from Kaitlyn Pelaia and 13 from Alexa McDole, Mars (9-2, 3-1) topped Plum (3-7, 1-4) in Section 2-5A.

Mohawk 46, Riverside 24 – Jordan Radzyminski scored 14 points to lead Mohawk (3-8, 2-3) to a Section 1-3A win. Jaelynn Timmerson scored eight for Riverside (0-8, 0-4).

Montour 64, Beaver 58 – Jordyn Wolf, Olivia Lyscik, and Reagan Kadlecik scored 20 points each and Montour (6-2, 2-1) outscored Beaver (5-3, 2-1) 15-6 in the fourth quarter to rally for a Section 2-4A victory. Payton List had a game-high 24 points for the Bobcats and Chloe List scored 14.

Moon 67, Lincoln Park 29 – Emma Theodorsson scored 21 points and Reilly Sunday had 18 to lead No. 2 Moon (11-0, 3-0) to a Section 1-5A win over Lincoln Park (5-3, 1-2). Brianna Toal scored 11 and Olivia Logan had 10 to also help Moon.

Mt. Lebanon 59, Bethel Park 38 – Ashleigh Connor led No. 2 Mt. Lebanon (11-0, 4-0) to a Section 2-6A win over Bethel Park (3-7, 2-2) with 27 points and four 3-pointers. Emma Dziezgowski led Bethel Park with 17 points and five 3-pointers.

North Allegheny 52, Shaler 48 – Emma Fischer had 21 points and connected on five 3-pointers to help No. 1 North Allegheny (9-0, 5-0) slip by Shaler (4-7, 1-4) in Section 1-6A. Jasmine Timmerson and Lydia Betz added 13 points apiece for the Tigers. Haley Kostorick scored 22 points and hit four 3s for the Titans.

Norwin 59, Seneca Valley 46 – Chloe Lukondi scored 18 points and Alyssa Laukus added 16 to power No. 4Norwin (7-3, 4-1) to a Section 1-6A win. Jess Bickart and Olivia West scored 14 each for No. 5 Seneca Valley (7-4, 4-1).

OLSH 48, Shenango 32 – Mia Grisafi scored 12 points and Kyleigh Nagy finished with 10 as OLSH (6-4, 2-1) won in Section 1-2A. Janie Natale led Shenango (6-4, 2-2) with 13.

Penn Trafford 54, North Hills 21 – Maura Suman scored 15 points and Penn Trafford (5-5, 3-2) went on a 37-0 run to break open a Section 1-6A game with North Hills (0-11, 0-5) that was tied after one quarter.

Rochester 76, Bishop Canevin 57 – Corynne Hauser led No. 1 Rochester (7-2, 3-0) to a Section 1-A win over Bishop Canevin (4-5, 0-2) with 37 points. Mackenzie Robinson scored 17 points to also help Rochester.

Serra Catholic 71, Frazier 15 – Chloe Pordash scored 28 points, including four 3-pointers, and Brianna Battles added 16 to help No. 2 Serra Catholic (8-0, 2-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Gabby McGavitt scored seven for Frazier (2-6, 0-2).

Seton LaSalle 65, Carmichaels 22 – Mallory Daley scored 35 points to lead No. 5 Seton LaSalle (8-3, 3-0) to a Section 2-2A win over Carmichaels (2-6, 0-2). Kyleigh Donnelly scored 11 and Ava Dursi had 10 to also help Seton LaSalle. Ashon Batis had 11 points for Carmichaels.

Shady Side Academy 44, East Allegheny 15 – Cate Sauer led Shady Side Academy (5-5, 2-2) to a Section 3-3A win over East Allegheny (2-8, 0-4) with 19 points. Cashmere Marshall scored nine for East Allegheny.

South Fayette 63, Oakland Catholic 36 – Maddie Webber netted 27 points and Lainey Yater scored 11 to lead South Fayette (9-2, 2-1) to a Section 1-5A win. Halena Hill had 12 points for Oakland Catholic (6-4, 0-3).

Southmoreland 50, Elizabeth Forward 35 – Olivia Cernuto led No. 4 Southmoreland (8-2, 3-1) to a Section 3-4A win over Elizabeth Forward (9-2, 3-1) with 23 points. Gracie Spadaro had 15 points and eight rebounds. Bailie Brinson was the leading scorer for Elizabeth Forward with 10 points.

South Park 83, Brownsville 34 – Maya Wertelet scored 25 points with three 3-pointers and Nora Ozimek had 15 to lead No. 3 South Park (8-2, 4-0) to a Section 2-3A win over Brownsville (5-5, 3-1). Kierra Moelber scored 11 and Jordyn Tucciarelli had 10 to also help South Park. Emma Seto led Brownsville with 27 points.

St. Joseph 38, Riverview 23 – Julie Spinelli hit for 26 points to lead St. Joseph (2-7, 1-1) to a Section 3-A victory. Brianna Long and Maddie Deen scored eight points apiece for Riverview (1-9, 0-2).

Uniontown 37, Ringgold 36 – Ava Hair scored 10 points and Uniontown (5-5, 2-2) edged Ringgold (4-5, 1-2) in Section 3-5A.

Upper St. Clair 65, Peters Township 40 – Kate Robbins (17), Mia Brown (15), Rylee Kalocay (10) scored in double figures for No. 3 Upper St. Clair (10-1, 4-1) in a Section 2-6A victory. Journey Thompson scored 17 for Peters Township (6-6, 2-2).

West Greene 70, Mapletown 27 – Anna Durbin scored 23 points with five 3-pointers to lead No. 4 West Greene (7-3, 2-0) over Mapletown (5-4, 1-1) in a Section 2-A game. Katharine Lampe scored 17 points with five 3-pointers and Brooke Barner scored 12 to also help West Greene. Krista Wilson was the leading scorer for Mapletown with 15 points.

West Mifflin 60, Ligonier Valley 46 – Savaughn Wimbs had 16 points and Emily Buchleitner and Emily Beck scored 12 apiece for West Mifflin (3-9, 2-3) in a Section 3-4A victory. Haley Boyd contributed 17 points, eight rebounds, six steals and five assists for Ligonier Valley (0-10, 0-4) and Madison Marinchak had 10 points.

Boys basketball

Allderdice 68, Highlands 64 – Sam Kelly scored 21 points and Major Rainey added 16 to lead Allderdice (4-5) to a nonsection win. Michael Quigley had 10. Carter Leri had 17 points to lead four players in double figures for Highlands (7-3). Chandler Thimons had 16, Jimmy Kunst 14 and Bradyn Forster 12.

Bethel Park 7, Upper St. Clair 0 — Matt Lucido had two goals and two assists and Dominic Zevola made 28 saves to lead Bethel Park (7-6) to a shutout win over Upper St. Clair (5-7) in Class 3A. Luke Henderson had a goal and three assists and Colin Nebel and Jadon Tietz scored two goals apiece.

Carmichaels 63, Bentworth 35 – Christopher Barrish hit five 3-pointers and scored 27 points and Drake Long added 11 for Carmichaels (6-2, 1-0) in Section 4-2A. Landon Urcho led Bentworth (2-7, 0-2) with 14 points.

Freeport 53, Armstrong 48 – Vinnie Clark had 23 points and Freeport (6-4) earned a nonsection win. Cadin Olsen scored 21 points for Armstrong (5-6).

Lincoln Park 103, Ambridge 52 – Brandin Cummings led five Leopards in double figures with 23 points in a Section 2-4A win. L.A Pratt (19), Ali Brown (18), Meleek Thomas (16) and Deandre Moye (11) were also in double figures for No. 3 Lincoln Park (5-2, 2-1). Owen Buchanon had 15 points for Ambridge (0-7, 0-3).

Hockey

Avonworth 2, Burrell 1 – Mark Rauenswinter’s second goal of the game broke a third-period tie to lead Avonworth (8-3-1) to a Class B win. Carter Catalano had two assists and John Seifarth made 26 saves. Luke Mink scored for Burrell (7-3-2).

Baldwin 4, North Allegheny 3 (SO) – Carson Kress had a goal and two assists and Tanner Plinta and Trevor Belak also scored to lead Baldwin (7-3-3) to a Class 3A victory. Connor Chi had the tying goal in the third period for North Allegheny (11-1-1).

Fox Chapel 6, North Hills 2 – Tommy Healy had three goals and an assist to lead Fox Chapel (13-0) over North Hills (7-6). Mason Heinger had three assists and Danny Downey had one goal and two assists for Fox Chapel. Anthony Kiger had a goal and an assist for North Hills.

Franklin Regional 11, Indiana 2 – Chase Williams recorded two goals and five assists for Franklin Regional (12-1-1) in a Class 2A win. Luke Lavrich had a pair of goals and three assists for the Panthers and Zach Aballah added a goal and three assists. Phil Bell had a goal and an assist for Indiana (1-11).

Freeport 6, Hampton 1 – Markus Trask had two goals and an assist to lead Freeport (4-7) to a Class A win over Hampton (5-8). Ethan Rapp, Paul Zecca and Joey Liput added a goal each for the Yellowjackets and Tyler Lang made 24 saves in net. Cody Bianco had the lone goal for the Talbots.

Greensburg Salem 3, Westmont Hilltop 0 – Owen Tutich scored twice and Andrew Stead had a 19-save shutout for Greensburg Salem (8-5) in Class A victory over Westmont Hilltop (5-6). Carter Cherok had a goal and an assist.

Hempfield 9, Mars 2 – Nick Bruno and Zachary Ridilla each had two goals and three assists to power Hempfield (5-7-1) to a Class 2A win. Damion Busch had a goal and three assists and Aiden Dunlap added a goal and two helpers. Ethan Lipchin and Jacob Lestitian had a goal and an assist apiece for Mars (3-10).

North Catholic 4, Quaker Valley 3 – Mario Smith scored the game-winning goal in the third period and also added an assist for North Catholic (10-3-2) in a matchup of Class A division leaders. Ryan Berry had two goals and an assist and Tay Melis added a goal and an assist. Luke Flowers, Max Quinn and Kyle Rice scored as Quaker Valley (9-2) erased a 3-0 deficit.

Penn-Trafford 6, Butler 3 – Colin Patterson, Jack Blank, Bryce Kropczynski, Carter Schloze, Alex Sciullo and Xavier Solomon scored for Penn-Trafford (9-2) in a Class 2A win. Jack Johnson, Adam Deal and Colton Gregory scored for Butler (5-8).

Plum 3, Chartiers Valley 1 – John Hanlon scored the tie-breaking goal in the third period and Parker Gable and Travis Marks also found the net for Plum (4-8) in a Class A win. Brady Nairn scored for Chartiers Valley (3-7-3).

Shaler 5, Montour 3 – Dalton Frankert broke a 3-3 tie with a goal in the third period and Darius Malecki added an insurance marker as Shaler (4-8) beat Montour (3-7-2) in Class 2A. Logan Thom, Mason Miller and John Fitzgerald had one goal each for the Titans. David Strilka netted a pair of goals for the Spartans.

South Fayette 4, Latrobe 1 – Joey Trinkala scored twice and Wes Schwartzmiller had four assists to help South Fayette (10-2) to a Class 2A win. Dylan Timmins and Jack Yoos also scored. Fletcher Harvey had a goal for Latrobe (5-7).

Wheeling Park 6, Moon 5 (OT) – Grant Parshall scored his third goal of the game in overtime to lead Wheeling Park (4-8) over Moon (8-5). Riley Weekley had three goals and two assists for Wheeling Park. Chase Dawkin scored three goals for Moon.