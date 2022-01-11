High school roundup for Jan. 10, 2022: Girls basketball stars hit 1,000-point mark
By:
Monday, January 10, 2022 | 11:51 PM
Perri Page scored 20 points, going over the 1,000 mark for her career, to lead No. 1 Chartiers Valley to a 75-16 Section 1-5A girls basketball victory over West Allegheny on Monday.
Aislin Malcolm scored a game-high 21 for the Colts (11-1, 3-0). Helene Cowan added 18 and Hallie Cowan had 10. Olivia Ginocchi led West Allegheny (6-6, 0-3) with six.
Indiana 69, Kiski Area 27 – Hope Cook had 11 points, surpassing 1,000 for her career, as No. 5 Indiana (7-2, 4-0) topped Kiski Area (5-6, 1-3) in Section 2-5A. Eve Fiala had a game-high 23 points for Indiana and Bella Antonacci scored 16 with four 3-pointers. Abbie Johns had 14 points for the Cavaliers.
Waynesburg 59, Washington 20 – Clara Paige Miller scored 19 points, hitting the 1,000 mark for her career, as No. 5 Waynesburg (7-3, 3-1) defeated Washington (1-9, 0-5) in Section 2-3A. Kaley Rohanna scored 20 for the Raiders.
Aliquippa 60, New Brighton 24 – Angel Henry scored 17 points to lead Aliquippa (2-6, 1-2) to a Section 1-2A win. Jada Pugh led New Brighton (2-6, 0-3) with 13 points.
Armstrong 60, Burrell 29 – Kali Allensworth scored 17 points and Olivia Yancy added 15 as Armstrong (8-4) defeated Burrell (1-10) in a nonsection game. Emma Paul added 13 for the River Hawks.
Beaver County Christian 52, Propel Braddock Hills 18 – Hannah Oosting scored 15 points to lead Beaver County Christian. Damiya Mitchell had nine for Propel Braddock Hills.
Blackhawk 64, Quaker Valley 38 – Quinn Borroni scored 16 points and Kassie Potts had 14 to lead No. 1 Blackhawk (9-0, 4-0) over Quaker Valley (4-5, 2-2) in Section 2-4A. Nora Johns led Quaker Valley with 13 points.
Burgettstown 49, Chartiers-Houston 26 – Led by 16 points from Kaitlyn Nease and 10 each from Madeline Newark and Jill Frazier, No. 3 Burgettstown (9-0, 2-0) defeated Chartiers-Houston (6-6, 1-2) in Section 3-2A.
Butler 60, Pine Richland 51 – Aubree Tack scored 15 points to lead Butler (7-4, 3-2) to a Section 1-6A win over Pine Richland (2-9, 0-5).
Central Valley 66, New Castle 35 – Alyssa Gillin scored 20 points to power Central Valley (4-4, 3-1) to a Section 2-4A win. Abrielle Underwood added 14 and Paige Elmer had 10. Rihanna Boice led New Castle (4-5, 1-4) with 12 points.
Charleroi 54, McGuffey 22 – McKenna DeUnger scored 24 points to carry Charleroi (7-4, 2-1) to a Section 2-3A win. Taylor Schumacher had seven for McGuffey (5-6, 1-3).
Derry 53, Deer Lakes 32 – Tiana Moracco scored 39 points and Derry (5-5, 2-3) used a 22-6 run in the second quarter to pull away for a Section 1-4A win. Reese Hasley led Deer Lakes (3-7, 1-3) with 11 points.
Eden Christian 60, Cornell 27 – Emilia Johnson had 23 points as No. 5 Eden Christian (6-3, 1-2) earned a Section 1-A victory. Leianna Rucker scored 19 for Cornell (6-4, 0-2).
Fort Cherry 50, Carlynton 38 – Raney Staub scored 15 and Za’layah Edwards had 11 to lead Fort Cherry (8-3, 2-1) over Carlynton (3-5, 0-2) in Section 3-2A. Kendall Kline scored 12 and Naomi Turner had 10 for Carlynton.
Franklin Regional 32, Fox Chapel 24 – Brooke Schirmer led Franklin Regional (5-5) with 10 points in a nonsection win. Elsie Smith scored 18 points for Fox Chapel (4-8).
Freedom 53, Laurel 49 – Jules Mohrbacher had 23 points and Renae Morhbacher scored 13 to help No. 4 Freedom (6-3, 3-1) nip Laurel (5-5, 2-2) in Section 1-3A. Danielle Pontius had 17 points for the Spartans.
Greensburg Central Catholic 50, Ellis School 17 – Caddie Peters led the way with 16 points and Mya Morgan scored 13 for No. 4 Greensburg Central Catholic (6-2, 2-0) in a Section 4-2A win. Alex Warren had 12 points for the Tigers (2-7, 0-2).
Hempfield 60, Canon-McMillan 56 – Alexis Hainesworth scored 18 points and Brooke McCoy had 13 to lead Hempfield (2-9, 1-4) over Canon-McMillan (4-6, 0-4) in a Section 2-6A win. Stellanie Loutsion led Canon-McMillan with 23 points and Tori Wesolowski had 12. Mia Shipman had 11 and Sarah Podkul scored 10 for Hempfield.
Hopewell 60, Ambridge 44 – Lauryn Speicher had 21 points and Azure Humphries scored 20 to help Hopewell (3-6, 2-3) pull away for a Section 2-4A win. Angelina Bratton led Ambridge (1-9, 0-4) with 22 points.
Jefferson-Morgan 44, Geibel 33 – Savannah Clark had 22 points and Kayla Larkin scored 13 for Jefferson-Morgan (1-8, 1-2) in a Section 2-A win. Morgan Sandzimier had 14 for Geibel (2-9, 0-2).
Keystone Oaks 64, South Allegheny 54 – Janya Scott scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures and Keystone Oaks (5-5, 2-2) went 22 of 25 from the free-throw line in a Section 3-3A win. Eriona Neal had 15, Laney Wagner 14 and Bailey Rieg 10. Angelina Cortazzo led South Allegheny (5-7, 2-3) with 20 points. Jamie Riggs had 11 and Erin Uziel 10.
Mars 60, Plum 50 – Led by 18 points from Olivia Donnelly, 16 from Kaitlyn Pelaia and 13 from Alexa McDole, Mars (9-2, 3-1) topped Plum (3-7, 1-4) in Section 2-5A.
Mohawk 46, Riverside 24 – Jordan Radzyminski scored 14 points to lead Mohawk (3-8, 2-3) to a Section 1-3A win. Jaelynn Timmerson scored eight for Riverside (0-8, 0-4).
Montour 64, Beaver 58 – Jordyn Wolf, Olivia Lyscik, and Reagan Kadlecik scored 20 points each and Montour (6-2, 2-1) outscored Beaver (5-3, 2-1) 15-6 in the fourth quarter to rally for a Section 2-4A victory. Payton List had a game-high 24 points for the Bobcats and Chloe List scored 14.
Moon 67, Lincoln Park 29 – Emma Theodorsson scored 21 points and Reilly Sunday had 18 to lead No. 2 Moon (11-0, 3-0) to a Section 1-5A win over Lincoln Park (5-3, 1-2). Brianna Toal scored 11 and Olivia Logan had 10 to also help Moon.
Mt. Lebanon 59, Bethel Park 38 – Ashleigh Connor led No. 2 Mt. Lebanon (11-0, 4-0) to a Section 2-6A win over Bethel Park (3-7, 2-2) with 27 points and four 3-pointers. Emma Dziezgowski led Bethel Park with 17 points and five 3-pointers.
North Allegheny 52, Shaler 48 – Emma Fischer had 21 points and connected on five 3-pointers to help No. 1 North Allegheny (9-0, 5-0) slip by Shaler (4-7, 1-4) in Section 1-6A. Jasmine Timmerson and Lydia Betz added 13 points apiece for the Tigers. Haley Kostorick scored 22 points and hit four 3s for the Titans.
Norwin 59, Seneca Valley 46 – Chloe Lukondi scored 18 points and Alyssa Laukus added 16 to power No. 4Norwin (7-3, 4-1) to a Section 1-6A win. Jess Bickart and Olivia West scored 14 each for No. 5 Seneca Valley (7-4, 4-1).
OLSH 48, Shenango 32 – Mia Grisafi scored 12 points and Kyleigh Nagy finished with 10 as OLSH (6-4, 2-1) won in Section 1-2A. Janie Natale led Shenango (6-4, 2-2) with 13.
Penn Trafford 54, North Hills 21 – Maura Suman scored 15 points and Penn Trafford (5-5, 3-2) went on a 37-0 run to break open a Section 1-6A game with North Hills (0-11, 0-5) that was tied after one quarter.
Rochester 76, Bishop Canevin 57 – Corynne Hauser led No. 1 Rochester (7-2, 3-0) to a Section 1-A win over Bishop Canevin (4-5, 0-2) with 37 points. Mackenzie Robinson scored 17 points to also help Rochester.
Serra Catholic 71, Frazier 15 – Chloe Pordash scored 28 points, including four 3-pointers, and Brianna Battles added 16 to help No. 2 Serra Catholic (8-0, 2-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Gabby McGavitt scored seven for Frazier (2-6, 0-2).
Seton LaSalle 65, Carmichaels 22 – Mallory Daley scored 35 points to lead No. 5 Seton LaSalle (8-3, 3-0) to a Section 2-2A win over Carmichaels (2-6, 0-2). Kyleigh Donnelly scored 11 and Ava Dursi had 10 to also help Seton LaSalle. Ashon Batis had 11 points for Carmichaels.
Shady Side Academy 44, East Allegheny 15 – Cate Sauer led Shady Side Academy (5-5, 2-2) to a Section 3-3A win over East Allegheny (2-8, 0-4) with 19 points. Cashmere Marshall scored nine for East Allegheny.
South Fayette 63, Oakland Catholic 36 – Maddie Webber netted 27 points and Lainey Yater scored 11 to lead South Fayette (9-2, 2-1) to a Section 1-5A win. Halena Hill had 12 points for Oakland Catholic (6-4, 0-3).
Southmoreland 50, Elizabeth Forward 35 – Olivia Cernuto led No. 4 Southmoreland (8-2, 3-1) to a Section 3-4A win over Elizabeth Forward (9-2, 3-1) with 23 points. Gracie Spadaro had 15 points and eight rebounds. Bailie Brinson was the leading scorer for Elizabeth Forward with 10 points.
South Park 83, Brownsville 34 – Maya Wertelet scored 25 points with three 3-pointers and Nora Ozimek had 15 to lead No. 3 South Park (8-2, 4-0) to a Section 2-3A win over Brownsville (5-5, 3-1). Kierra Moelber scored 11 and Jordyn Tucciarelli had 10 to also help South Park. Emma Seto led Brownsville with 27 points.
St. Joseph 38, Riverview 23 – Julie Spinelli hit for 26 points to lead St. Joseph (2-7, 1-1) to a Section 3-A victory. Brianna Long and Maddie Deen scored eight points apiece for Riverview (1-9, 0-2).
Uniontown 37, Ringgold 36 – Ava Hair scored 10 points and Uniontown (5-5, 2-2) edged Ringgold (4-5, 1-2) in Section 3-5A.
Upper St. Clair 65, Peters Township 40 – Kate Robbins (17), Mia Brown (15), Rylee Kalocay (10) scored in double figures for No. 3 Upper St. Clair (10-1, 4-1) in a Section 2-6A victory. Journey Thompson scored 17 for Peters Township (6-6, 2-2).
West Greene 70, Mapletown 27 – Anna Durbin scored 23 points with five 3-pointers to lead No. 4 West Greene (7-3, 2-0) over Mapletown (5-4, 1-1) in a Section 2-A game. Katharine Lampe scored 17 points with five 3-pointers and Brooke Barner scored 12 to also help West Greene. Krista Wilson was the leading scorer for Mapletown with 15 points.
West Mifflin 60, Ligonier Valley 46 – Savaughn Wimbs had 16 points and Emily Buchleitner and Emily Beck scored 12 apiece for West Mifflin (3-9, 2-3) in a Section 3-4A victory. Haley Boyd contributed 17 points, eight rebounds, six steals and five assists for Ligonier Valley (0-10, 0-4) and Madison Marinchak had 10 points.
Boys basketball
Allderdice 68, Highlands 64 – Sam Kelly scored 21 points and Major Rainey added 16 to lead Allderdice (4-5) to a nonsection win. Michael Quigley had 10. Carter Leri had 17 points to lead four players in double figures for Highlands (7-3). Chandler Thimons had 16, Jimmy Kunst 14 and Bradyn Forster 12.
Bethel Park 7, Upper St. Clair 0 — Matt Lucido had two goals and two assists and Dominic Zevola made 28 saves to lead Bethel Park (7-6) to a shutout win over Upper St. Clair (5-7) in Class 3A. Luke Henderson had a goal and three assists and Colin Nebel and Jadon Tietz scored two goals apiece.
Carmichaels 63, Bentworth 35 – Christopher Barrish hit five 3-pointers and scored 27 points and Drake Long added 11 for Carmichaels (6-2, 1-0) in Section 4-2A. Landon Urcho led Bentworth (2-7, 0-2) with 14 points.
Freeport 53, Armstrong 48 – Vinnie Clark had 23 points and Freeport (6-4) earned a nonsection win. Cadin Olsen scored 21 points for Armstrong (5-6).
Lincoln Park 103, Ambridge 52 – Brandin Cummings led five Leopards in double figures with 23 points in a Section 2-4A win. L.A Pratt (19), Ali Brown (18), Meleek Thomas (16) and Deandre Moye (11) were also in double figures for No. 3 Lincoln Park (5-2, 2-1). Owen Buchanon had 15 points for Ambridge (0-7, 0-3).
Hockey
Avonworth 2, Burrell 1 – Mark Rauenswinter’s second goal of the game broke a third-period tie to lead Avonworth (8-3-1) to a Class B win. Carter Catalano had two assists and John Seifarth made 26 saves. Luke Mink scored for Burrell (7-3-2).
Baldwin 4, North Allegheny 3 (SO) – Carson Kress had a goal and two assists and Tanner Plinta and Trevor Belak also scored to lead Baldwin (7-3-3) to a Class 3A victory. Connor Chi had the tying goal in the third period for North Allegheny (11-1-1).
Fox Chapel 6, North Hills 2 – Tommy Healy had three goals and an assist to lead Fox Chapel (13-0) over North Hills (7-6). Mason Heinger had three assists and Danny Downey had one goal and two assists for Fox Chapel. Anthony Kiger had a goal and an assist for North Hills.
Franklin Regional 11, Indiana 2 – Chase Williams recorded two goals and five assists for Franklin Regional (12-1-1) in a Class 2A win. Luke Lavrich had a pair of goals and three assists for the Panthers and Zach Aballah added a goal and three assists. Phil Bell had a goal and an assist for Indiana (1-11).
Freeport 6, Hampton 1 – Markus Trask had two goals and an assist to lead Freeport (4-7) to a Class A win over Hampton (5-8). Ethan Rapp, Paul Zecca and Joey Liput added a goal each for the Yellowjackets and Tyler Lang made 24 saves in net. Cody Bianco had the lone goal for the Talbots.
Greensburg Salem 3, Westmont Hilltop 0 – Owen Tutich scored twice and Andrew Stead had a 19-save shutout for Greensburg Salem (8-5) in Class A victory over Westmont Hilltop (5-6). Carter Cherok had a goal and an assist.
Hempfield 9, Mars 2 – Nick Bruno and Zachary Ridilla each had two goals and three assists to power Hempfield (5-7-1) to a Class 2A win. Damion Busch had a goal and three assists and Aiden Dunlap added a goal and two helpers. Ethan Lipchin and Jacob Lestitian had a goal and an assist apiece for Mars (3-10).
North Catholic 4, Quaker Valley 3 – Mario Smith scored the game-winning goal in the third period and also added an assist for North Catholic (10-3-2) in a matchup of Class A division leaders. Ryan Berry had two goals and an assist and Tay Melis added a goal and an assist. Luke Flowers, Max Quinn and Kyle Rice scored as Quaker Valley (9-2) erased a 3-0 deficit.
Penn-Trafford 6, Butler 3 – Colin Patterson, Jack Blank, Bryce Kropczynski, Carter Schloze, Alex Sciullo and Xavier Solomon scored for Penn-Trafford (9-2) in a Class 2A win. Jack Johnson, Adam Deal and Colton Gregory scored for Butler (5-8).
Plum 3, Chartiers Valley 1 – John Hanlon scored the tie-breaking goal in the third period and Parker Gable and Travis Marks also found the net for Plum (4-8) in a Class A win. Brady Nairn scored for Chartiers Valley (3-7-3).
Shaler 5, Montour 3 – Dalton Frankert broke a 3-3 tie with a goal in the third period and Darius Malecki added an insurance marker as Shaler (4-8) beat Montour (3-7-2) in Class 2A. Logan Thom, Mason Miller and John Fitzgerald had one goal each for the Titans. David Strilka netted a pair of goals for the Spartans.
South Fayette 4, Latrobe 1 – Joey Trinkala scored twice and Wes Schwartzmiller had four assists to help South Fayette (10-2) to a Class 2A win. Dylan Timmins and Jack Yoos also scored. Fletcher Harvey had a goal for Latrobe (5-7).
Wheeling Park 6, Moon 5 (OT) – Grant Parshall scored his third goal of the game in overtime to lead Wheeling Park (4-8) over Moon (8-5). Riley Weekley had three goals and two assists for Wheeling Park. Chase Dawkin scored three goals for Moon.
