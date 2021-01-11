High school roundup for Jan. 11, 2021: Ashleigh Connor leads Mt. Lebanon

By: Tribune-Review
Monday, January 11, 2021 | 11:19 PM

Ashleigh Connor scored 18 points and Reagan Murdoch added 13 to lead No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (2-0, 0-0) to a 55-44 nonsection girls basketball victory Monday night. Morgan Palmer had 12. Halena Hill led Oakland Catholic (2-1, 0-0) with 15 points. Alexa Washington added 11.

Armstrong 71, Jeannette 25 — Led by a pair of freshmen, Emma Paul with 21 points and Sarai Weaver with 12, Armstrong (1-0, 0-0) took a nonsection win. Mac Rigney led Jeannette (0-2, 0-0) with 12 points on four 3-pointers.

Beaver 58, Montour 31 – Payton List scored 27 points and Emma Pavelek added 12 as No. 2 Beaver (2-0, 1-0) rolled to a Section 2-4A win over Montour (0-2, 0-1).

Beaver Falls 42, Sharon 39 – Justice Mason scored 19 points and J’La Kizart added 10 to lead Beaver Falls (1-0) to a nonsection win.

Burrell 53, Saltsburg 46 — Allison Fisher scored a team-high 14 points to lead the Bucs (1-2) to a nonsection win over Saltsburg. Kate Myers and Hope Clark both added 13 points for Burrell, and Myers drilled three 3-pointers in their first win of the season.

Butler 47, Pine-Richland 31 – Sarayne Forbes scored 16 points as Butler (1-2, 1-1) used a 20-10 run in the second quarter to defeat Pine-Richland (0-2, 0-2) in Section 1-6A.

Canon-McMillan 37, Hempfield 36 — Stellanie Loutsion scored 14 points, and Kelsey Wandera made two free throws in the closing seconds to lead Canon-McMillan (1-1, 1-1) to a Section 2-6A win. Emma Hoffner scored 10 for Hempfield (0-1, 0-1).

Chartiers Valley 69, West Allegheny 18 – Twins Hallie and Helene Cowan each scored in double digits on their birthday, Hallie with 11 and Helene with 10, to lead Chartiers Valley (3-0, 2-0) to a Section 1-5A win over West Allegheny (0-1, 0-1). Aislin Malcolm had 14 points and Perri Page and Marian Turnbull added 12 apiece.

Clairton 58, Leechburg 9 Taylor Jackson led three Bears scorers in double figures with 17 points in a Section 3-A win over Leechburg (0-1, 0-1). Jerzee Sutton added 14 points for Clairton (1-0, 1-0) and Keneiah Ogletree scored 12. Madeline Mastalerz scored six points for Leechburg.

Deer Lakes 66, Derry 33 — The Lancers (1-1, 1-0) earned their first win of the season as Reese Hasley scored 19 points and Jessica Sullivan contributed with 10 in a Section 1-4A victory over Derry (0-1, 0-1). Nicole Fleming scored nine, and Cameron Simurda added eight.

Eden Christian 48, Cornell 18 – Emilia Johnson scored 15 points to lead No. 5 Eden Christian (2-1, 1-0) to a Section 1-A win. Leiana Ruker led Cornell (0-2, 0-2) with eight points.

Latrobe 58, McKeesport 53 — Elle Snyder scored 22 points as Latrobe (2-0, 2-0) picked up a Section 4-5A win. Emma Blair and Anna Rafferty added 12 apiece. Avionna Menifee led McKeesport (1-1, 0-1) with 20 points. Carmen Coles had 10.

Laurel 55, Freedom 39 – Led by 16 points from Regan Atkins, No. 5 Laurel 2-0, 1-0) won its Section 1-3A opener. Reese Bintrim added 14 and Joselynn Fortuna 13. Karissa Mercier had 12 for Freedom (0-1, 0-1).

McGuffey 50, Charleroi 47 – Abby Donnelly scored 14 points and Keira Nicolella had 13, including four 3-pointers, as McGuffey (2-1, 2-0) came back from a three-point halftime deficit in Section 2-3A. Bella Carroto scored 19 points and McKenna Deunger added 11 for Charleroi (1-2, 0-1).

Moon 59, Lincoln Park 38 – Emma Theodorsson scored 19 points and Cassie Depner chipped in with 18 to send Moon (2-1, 1-0) to a Section 1-5A win. Paige Brown had 15 and Sarah Scott 10 for Lincoln Park (1-2, 0-2).

Monessen 61, Avella 40 — Sydney Caterino scored 19 points and Hailey Johnson added 12 as Monessen (1-0, 1-0) opened its season with a Section 2-A victory. Katie Dryer led Avella (0-1, 0-1) with 18 points.

Mt. Pleasant 37, Yough 26 — Ali Bailey scored 17 points to help Mt. Pleasant (3-0, 2-0) stay undefeated in Section 3-4A. Laney Gerdich had 10 points for Yough (0-1, 0-1).

North Catholic 63, Ellwood City 29 – Led by 13 points from Tara Lucot and 12 from Alayna Rocco, No. 1 North Catholic (2-1, 1-0) won its Section 1-3A opener. Ava Walker added 10. Kyla Servic led Ellwood City (0-1, 0-1) with 14 points.

Norwin 62, Seneca Valley 29 — Brianna Zajicek scored 19 points, and Danielle Rosso added 17 to help Norwin (2-0, 2-0) to a Section 1-6A win. Liv West scored 13 for Seneca Valley (1-2, 0-2).

OLSH 44, Shenango 37 – Kaleigh Costantino scored 10 points for No. 3 OLSH (2-0, 2-0) in a Section 1-2A win. Kelly Cleaver had 11 for Shenango (1-2, 0-1).

Penn-Trafford 55, North Hills 27 — Allie Prady scored 15 points, and Kenzie Powell added 12 as Penn-Trafford (3-0, 2-0) continued its strong start with a Section 1-6A win over North Hills (0-4, 0-2).

Serra Catholic 51, Frazier 29 – Rylee Campbell scored 14 points as No. 1 Serra Catholic (1-0, 1-0) opened with a Section 2-2A win. Kendall Shaporka had 10 for Frazier (0-3, 0-1).

Sewickley Academy 50, South Side 30 – Bre Warner scored 17 points and Kamryn Lightcap added 14 to help No. 4 Sewickley Academy (2-1, 1-0) to a Section 1-2A win. Maura Heberle had 12 points for South Side (0-1, 0-1).

South Fayette 59, West Mifflin 36 – Maddie Webber scored 18 points to lead four South Fayette (2-0, 0-0) players in double figures in a nonsection win. Giuliana Gaetano had 14 points, Jessica Stabile 12 and Ava Leroux 11. Lauren Yuhas scored 17 for West Mifflin (0-1, 0-0).

Southmoreland 53, Elizabeth Forward 40 — Olivia Cernuto scored 19 points, and Gracie Spadaro had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Southmoreland (2-0, 1-0) past Elizabeth Forward (0-1, 0-1) in Section 3-4A. Delaynie Morvosh added 10 points.

Thomas Jefferson 59, Laurel Highlands 15 – Graci Fairman scored 20 points and Lydia Zoglmann and Lexi dadig added 10 each to lead No. 5 Thomas Jefferson (2-1, 1-0) past Laurel Highlands (0-2, 0-2) in Section 3-5A.

Trinity 56, Bethel Park 41 – Courtney Dahlquist scored 29 points to power No. 2 Trinity (3-0, 0-0) to a nonsection win over Bethel Park (0-1, 0-0).

Waynesburg 67, Washington 45 – Clara Paige Miller scored 21 points and Kaley Rohanna added 16 to lead Waynesburg (3-0, 1-0) to a Section 2-3A victory. Josie Horne had 11. Sam Maurer had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Washington (1-1, 0-1). Cass Lewis added 11 points.

Winchester Thurston 74, Springdale 20 — Nadia Moore led the Bears (2-0, 2-0) with 27 points en route to another section 4-2A victory over the Dynamos (0-1, 0-2). Maya Roberts added 17 for the Bears, and Nya Nicholson had 14. Katerina Puskar scored 11 for the Dynamos.

Boys basketball

Avonworth 68, Valley 60 – Andrew Gannon scored 20 points to lead Avonworth (1-0, 0-0) to a nonsection win. Ben Aftanas scored 19 points for Valley (0-1, 0-1).

Badger (Ohio) 78, Shenango 53 – Zach Herb scored 24 points, Reis Watkins 18 and Brody McQuiston 12 for Shenango (1-3, 0-1) in a nonsection loss.

Thomas Jefferson 52, Uniontown 35 – Led by 12 points from Jake Pugh, 11 from Ian Hansen and 10 from Ethan Dunsey, Thomas Jefferson (3-1, 0-1) picked up a nonsection win. Bakari Wallace had 15 for Uniontown (0-2, 0-1).

West Shamokin 56, Indiana 23 – Trevor Smulik scored 19 to lead West Shamokin to a nonsection win over Indiana (0-1, 0-0).

Wrestling

Derry 35, Elizabeth Forward 30 — Freshman Nathan Barkley recorded a pin in the match’s final bout to lead Derry to a Section 3B-AA victory.

Mt. Pleasant 72, Yough 3 — Conor Johnson won by fall to lead Mt. Pleasant to a Section 3B-AA win. Shane Momyer won for Yough.

Mt. Pleasant 58, Southmoreland 12 — Sean Cain, Conor Johnson, Noah Gnibus, Dayton Pitzer and Ian Fasano recorded pins to lead Mt. Pleasant to the Section 3B-AA win. Brady Poole, Jamison Poklembo and Lucas Shaulis also won for Mt. Pleasant. Hunter Robinson and Anthony Govern had pins for Southmoreland.

Southmoreland 54, Yough 5 — Southmoreland won the final six bouts to retain the Crosstown Cup in a Section 3B-AA match.

