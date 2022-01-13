High school roundup for Jan. 12, 2022: Montour climbs in section standings

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 | 11:25 PM

Olivia Lyscik had 24 points and Raegan Kadlecik scored 17 to lead Montour to a 60-33 Section 2-4A girls basketball victory over Quaker Valley on Wednesday night.

Jordyn Wolfe added 12 for Montour (7-2, 3-1). Lauren Blackmer led Quaker Valley (4-6, 2-3) with 12 points.

Albert Gallatin 52, Charleroi 35 – Courtlyn Turner scored 16 points and Grayce Panos added 13 as Albert Galllatin (6-2) beat Charleroi (7-5) in a nonsection game. McKenna DeUnger led all scorers with 18 points and Riley Jones finished with 10 for the Cougars.

Belle Vernon 50, Ringgold 26 – Viva Kreis scored 12 points and Jenna Dawson and Farrah Reader each scored 11 to lead Belle Vernon (9-2) to a nonsection win against Ringgold (4-6). Kirra Gerard and Abbey Whaley scored eight points apiece to lead the Rams.

Cornerstone Prep 43, Cheswick Christian 31 – Piper McFarland led Cornerstone Prep with 19 points in a win in Southwest Christian Athletic Conference play. Olivia Rochkind had 15 points for Cheswick Christian.

Monessen 55, Avella 39 – Hailey Johnson scored 19 points and Mercedes Majors added 18 to lead Monessen (6-3, 2-1) in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-A. Katie Dryer scored 12 for Avella (4-5, 2-1).

North Catholic 56, Ellwood City 30 – Alayna Rocco led all scorers with 19 points, Tori Drevna added 18 and Dacia Lewandowski finished with 13 as North Catholic (8-3, 5-0) beat Ellwood City (3-6, 1-2) in a Section 1-3A game. Kyla Servick scored 10 points for the Wolverines.

Serra Catholic 68, Carmichaels 25 – Chloe Pordash scored 21 points and Sammie Currie added 11 as Serra Catholic (9-0, 3-0) was victorious over Carmichaels (2-7, 0-3) in a Section 2-2A game. Sophia Zalar scored 15 points to lead the Mikes.

Steel Valley 53, Brentwood 37 – Kelsey Salopek scored 19 points to lead Steel Valley (5-5, 4-1) to a Section 3-3A victory. Kenna Williams added 12 and Abby Tester had 11. Mia March led Brentwood (3-6, 1-2) with 18 points.

Upper St. Clair 61, Thomas Jefferson 30 – Kate Robbins had 17 points and Molly James had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Upper St. Clair (6-6) in a nonsection win. Graci Fairman had 10 points for Thomas Jefferson (11-1).

West Greene 60, Geibel 13 – Anna Durbin scored 23 and Brooke Burner netted 17 to lead West Greene (8-3, 3-0) past Geibel (2-10, 0-3) in Section 2-A.

Boys basketball

Allderdice 73, Obama Academy 49 – Sam Kelly and Ethan Anish scored 12 points apiece, Michael Quigley and Major Rainey each scored 11, and Holden Eagle added 10 as Allderdice (6-5, 3-0) beat Obama Academy (5-4, 2-1) in City League. Teyron Wofford scored 14 points to lead the Eagles.

Brentwood 68, South Side 48 – Nathan Ziegler scored 16 points to lead five players in double figures for Brentwood (7-3) in a nonsection win. Mitchell Fox and Forrest Betz had 12 and Cater Betz and Lamarr Williams had 10. Brody Almashy scored 19 and Aidan Roach added 14 for South Side (4-7).

Burrell 75, Yough 54 – Macky Bennis (22), Brandon Coury (19) and Tucker Bitar (13) scored in double figures to lead Burrell (7-5) to a nonsection win. Terek Crosby had a game-high 26 points for Yough (5-6).

Elizabeth Forward 68, Plum 63 – Mekhi Daniels scored 17 points and Charlie Meehleib and Charlie Nigut added 12 each for Elizabeth Forward (9-3) in a nonsection win. Ethan Bowser chipped in with 10. Cameron Moss led Plum (4-7) with 16 points. Steve Evancho had 12 and Nick Killinger 10.

Leechburg 86, Valley 54 – Owen McDermott had 21 points on seven 3-pointers to lead five Leechburg players in double figures in a nonsection win. Braylan Lovelace (19), Eli Rich (18), Marcus Cleveland 15 and Tyler Foley (10) also scored in double digits for the Blue Devils (10-1). Ben Aftanas had 30 points for Valley (0-11), hitting eight 3s.

Seneca Valley 66, Penn-Trafford 47 – Jameson Grieco hit five 3-pointers and scored 25 points to help Seneca Valley (5-6) to a nonsection win. Noah Wright hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points for Penn-Trafford (5-7). Nick Crum added 13.

Steel Valley 50, Jeannette 42 – Makhai Valentine scored 23 points to power Steel Valley (4-7) to a nonsection win. Isaiah Mallich led Jeannette (6-4) with 17 points.

St. Joseph 63, Apollo-Ridge 44 – Jimmy Gianetta registered 33 points to lead St. Joseph (4-5) to a nonsection win. Gage Johnston 29 points and five 3-pointers for Apollo-Ridge (3-8).

Wrestling

Avonworth 36, South Side 28 – Joey Boughton (152) won by fall and Avonworth (1-3, 1-3) scored five forfeit victories in a 2B-2A victory against South Side (1-5, 1-3). Killian Turek (113), Dominick Lightner (120), Timothy Cafrelli (126) and Ryan Navarra (160) recorded pins for the Rams while Ryder Goe (132) won a major decision.

Armstrong 37, Highlands 25 – Max Formaini (120) recorded a pin and Antonio Magagnotti (106), Alex Formaini (113), Michael Kinzey (152), Dozick Zablocki (189) and Corbin Johnston (215) also won matches as Armstrong (3-1, 3-1) handed Highlands (8-1, 3-1) its first Section 1A-3A loss. Logan Leslie, Brayden White and Jrake Burford had pins for the Golden Rams. Julius Saunders had a major decision and Aiden Burford won via decision.

Bethel Park 42, Mt. Lebanon 24 — Mason Kernan (120), Cordan McDonnell (145), AJ Tomaino (160), Ryan Walsh (172) and Logan Pettigrew (285) had pins and Anthony Zaborowski (215) and Bryson Bench (138) won by decision for Bethel Park (8-2, 5-0) in a Section 4B-3A win. Nick Busalacchi (152) and Mac Stout (189) had pins and Franco Busalacchi (126), Joe Gamble (132) and Ejiro Montoya (106) also won matches for Mt. Lebanon (3-7, 1-4).

Burrell 60, Riverview 12 – Cole Clark (189), Cameron Martin (215), Luke Boylan (285) and Stephen Hasson (145) had pins for Burrell (4-0, 4-0) in a Section 3A-2A win against Riverview (3-6, 0-4). Riley Russell (106) and Justin Burrell (126) had pins for the Raiders.

Connellsville 63, Baldwin 11 – Six Falcons – Chad Jesko (145), Ethan Ansell (152), Jared Keslar (160), Hunter Claycomb (172), Tyler Gallis (285) and Gabriel Ruggieri (126) – won by fall while Jacob Layton (120) won a decision to lead Connellsville (9-0, 4-0) to a Section 2A-3A win over Baldwin (2-2, 2-2). Dillon DiGiannurio (189) and Rhamil Islamov (113) won by fall for the Fighting Highlanders.

Jefferson-Morgan 39, West Greene 21 – Hudson Guesman (132) won by decision while Mason Sisler (285), Chase Frameli (145), Grant Hathaway (152), Johnny Gilbert (160) and Adam McAnany (172) won by fall as Jefferson-Morgan (7-2, 3-1) beat West Greene (3-3, 1-3) in a Section 1B-2A match. Parker Smith (138) won by fall and John Lampe (189) won a decision for the Pioneers.

Kiski Area 64, Fox Chapel 6 – Eight Cavaliers – Amari McNeil (113), Noah Henry (120), Ryan Klingensmith (126), Mark Gray (152), Enzo Morlacci (160), Collin Martin (172), Donavin Harbison (189) and Carter Dilts (215) – recorded pins in a Section 1A-3A victory. Antonio Giordano (132) won by major decision for Kiski Area (8-1, 4-0) and Logan Bechtold (138) and Ethan Connor (145) earned decisions. Michael Worsen (106) won by fall for Fox Chapel (2-7, 1-3).

Knoch 60, South Allegheny 6 – Nicholas Golab (132), Gavin McGowan (160) and Logan Klemm (285) earned pins for Knoch (4-2, 3-1) in a Section 3A-2A win over South Allegheny (0-1, 0-1).

McGuffey 39, Bentworth 33 – Aiden Boone (138) won by decision while Isaiah Dale (145), Kyle Brookman (160) and Josh Plants (189) won by fall as McGuffey (4-5, 2-2) won a tightly contested Section 1B-2A match against Bentworth (0-4, 0-4). Matt Feenan (172) won a decision and Maxx Weishner (152), Vitali Daniels (215), Alex Rusilko (285) and Max Ivcic (113) won by fall for the Bearcats.

Moon 42, Beaver 12 – Khyvon Grace (138), Ryan Timber (145), Luis Carrasquiilo (172) and Gabreil Castner (215) recorded pins as Moon (4-5, 2-2) beat Beaver (0-4, 0-4) in a 3A-3A match. Jack Ferguson (285) scored a pin for the Bobcats.

Mt. Pleasant 66, Elizabeth Forward 6 – William Shipley (113), Jamison Poklembo (138) and Lucas Eicher (160) recorded pins and Sean Cain (120) and Brady Poole (145) won by decision as Mt. Pleasant (7-2, 3-0) stayed unbeaten in Section 3B-2A. Dylan Bruce (126) had a pin for Elizabeth Forward (0-4, 0-4).

North Allegheny 58, Shaler 9 – Travis Stipetich (145), Kellen Buggey (152), Adam Rohan (160) and Sam Horton (120) won by fall while Jayson Flener (138) won by major decision to give North Allegheny (3-0, 3-0) the Section 3B-3A win over Shaler (4-5, 1-2). Michael Ulery (172) won by fall and Ethan Gross (189) won by decision for the Titans.

North Allegheny 66, Mars 6 – Travis Stipetich (145), Kellen Buggey (152), Adam Rohan (160), Tyler Magorian (189), William Bentrim (113), Dylan Coy (126) and Jayson Flener (138) won by fall as North Allegheny (4-0, 4-0) beat Mars (1-2, 0-2) in a Section 3B-3A match. Christian Scheller (172) won by fall for the Planets.

Penn-Trafford 54, Penn Hills 9 – Troy Hohman (126), Eli Glaser (172) and Owen Ott (189) scored pins as Penn-Trafford (4-0, 4-0) claimed a Section 1B-3A win against Penn Hills (1-4, 1-6). Dominic Frollo (145) won a decision while AJ Palumbo (215) scored a pin for the Indians.

Peters Township 57, Central Catholic 10 – AJ McGarrity (132), Chris Cibrone (138), Eliot Schratz (152), Zach Stromock (189), Phil Nave (215) and Caleb Bebout (285) registered pins to lead Peters Township (5-1, 4-0) to a Section 4B-3A win over Central Catholic (5-9, 0-4). John Radnor (126), Noah Schratz (145) and Parker Nave (172) also won matches for Peters.

Ringgold 60, Upper St. Clair 18 – Braydon Campbell (132), Gavin Mincin (145), and Jake Conroy (189) won by fall to lead Ringgold (4-8, 2-2) to a Section 4B-3A win against Upper St. Clair (2-7, 1-3). Ben Ceder (152) and Dan Martin (160) won by fall for the Panthers.

Southmoreland 45, Derry 24 – Kashton Bish’s comeback win at 132 pounds sealed a Section 3B-2A victory for Southmoreland (6-3, 4-1). Austin Hunker (152), Tristan Ice (160), Anthony Govern (215), Mason Neiderhiser (285) and Anthony Johnson (138) won by fall for the Scotties.Lewis Mains (172) and Bryson Robinson (189) also picked up victories. Giovanni Beatrice (113), Zander Nuttall (120) and Brett Klim (126) recorded pins for Derry (6-4, 3-2).

Waynesburg 54, South Fayette 12 – Colton Stoneking, Daniel Huffman, Nate Kirby and Brody Evans recorded pins to lead Waynesburg (4-0, 3-0) past South Fayette (1-3, 0-3) in Section 4A-3A. Zander Phaturos, Mac Church and Rocco Welsh won by tech fall and Cole Homet also won a match for the Raiders.