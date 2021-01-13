High school roundup for Jan. 13, 2021: Jackson Juzang hits for 42 for Winchester Thurston

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 | 12:20 AM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Winchester Thurston’s Jackson Juzang scored 42 points Tuesday night.

Jackson Juzang poured in 42 points to power Winchester Thurston to an 86-73 boys basketball victory in Section 3-2A Tuesday night.

Lance Nicholls added 22 and Henry McCombs 16 for Winchester Thurston (1-1, 1-1). Mark Thomas led Serra Catholic (0-1, 0-1) with 24 points. Elijah Ward had 22.

Aliquippa 65, Freedom 47 – Deandre Moye scored 22 points and Ty Crocker added 18 to help No. 3 Aliquippa (2-0), 2-0) win in Section 2-3A. Paul Thompson led Freedom (0-1, 0-1) with 23 points.

Aquinas Academy 68, Chewick Christian 37 — Aquinas Academy (2-0) scored 51 points in the first half and raced past the Chargers (0-1) in a nonsection game. Jude Vargo led Cheswick Christian with 11 points, and Jesse Radvansky added 9.

Avonworth 80, New Brighton 51 – Behind 26 points from Andrew Gannon, Avonworth (2-0, 1-0) picked up a Section 2-3A win. Jordan Kolenda had 15 and Peyton Faulkner 11. JoJo Reynolds led New Brighton (0-2, 0-2) with 30 points.

Baldwin 56, Canon-McMillan 50 – Obidiah Abdul scored 13 points and Baldwin (1-2, 1-1) went on a 15-6 run in the second quarter to grab a Section 2-6A victory. Gavin Miller led Canon-McMillan (0-1, 0-1) with 12 points.

Carlynton 49, Fort Cherry 42 – Led by 14 points from Austin Millner and 13 from Khalil Kerr, Carlynton (1-0, 1-0) opened with a Section 2-2A win. Maddox Truschel led Fort Cherry (2-1, 1-1) with 11 points. Derek Errett had 10.

Chartiers-Houston 62, Burgettstown 48 – Austin Arnold scored 22 points and Ahlijah Vaden contributed 17 to help Chartiers-Houston (1-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Caleb Russell had 18 for Burgettstown (0-3, 0-2).

Chartiers Valley 75, West Allegheny 63 – Brayden Reynolds scored 31 points as No. 3 Chartiers Valley (4-0, 1-0) won its Section 2-5A opener. Garrett Alauzen added 14 and Carter Mastovich 11. Scott Bilovus and Nodin Tracy had 16 apiece for West Allegheny (0-2, 0-2).

Clairton 46, Propel Braddock Hills 44 (OT) – Don Napper scored 16 points and Capone Jones added 11 as Clairton (2-0, 2-0) escaped with a Section 3-2A win. Chaiem Despert-Johnson scored 16 for Propel Braddock Hills (1-2, 0-2).

Eden Christian 56, Leechburg 43 – Elijah Manges scored 20 points and Malachi Manges added 15 to lead Eden Christian (2-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-A win. Dylan Cook had 19 points and Braylan Lovelace 11 for leechburg (0-1, 0-1).

Ellwood City 71, Mohawk 44 – Led by 21 points from Joseph Roth, 19 from Alexander Roth and 18 from Steve Antuono, Ellwood City (2-1, 1-1) won in Section 1-3A. Jackson Miller had 15 and Jay Wrona 10 for Mohawk (0-2, 0-2).

Elizabeth Forward 58, Southmoreland 14 — Zach Boyd scored 14 points to lead Elizabeth Forward (2-0, 2-0) past Southmoreland (0-2, 0-1) in Section 3-4A.

Frazier 74, Jefferson-Morgan 50 – Owen Newcomer scored 26 points and Colton Arison had a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds to help Frazier (2-1, 2-0) to a Section 4-2A win. Luke Santo added 12. Taj Jacobs scored 15 and Josh Wise 11 for Jefferson-Morgan (1-2, 1-1).

Hempfield 65, Central Catholic 53 — Mike Hosni scored 26 points, and Joe Fiedor added 10 to lead Hempfield (1-1, 1-1) to a Section 3-6A win. Matt Aulicino scored 15 for Central Catholic (1-2, 1-1).

Kiski Area 41, Woodland Hills 32 — The Cavaliers (1-1, 1-0) outscored the Wolverines (0-2, 0-2) by a 16-4 margin in the fourth quarter to finish off a Section 3-5A victory. Lebryn Smith scored 13 points to lead Kiski Area. Logan Johnson added 11.

Latrobe 76, McKeesport 60 — Frankie Newell scored 25 points, and Landon Butler added 19 to lead Latrobe (1-2, 1-1) to a Section 3-5A win. The Wildcats took control with a 26-point third quarter. Brison Kisan led McKeesport (2-1, 0-1) with 17 points.

Laurel 61, Beaver Falls 51 – Sam Haswell scored 24 points, Marcus Haswell added 15, and Laurel (1-0, 1-0) used a 19-7 second-quarter run to win in Section 1-3A. Mike Conley had 22 and Dimitri Wesmith 13 for Beaver Falls (1-1, 1-1).

Monessen 66, Bentworth 22 — Kiatae Robinson scored 13 points, and Kody Kuhns added 10 to lead Monessen (1-1, 1-0) to its first win in Section 4-2A.

Montour 48, Beaver 31 – Isayah Mosley scored 17 points to lead Montour (2-0, 2-0) to a Section 2-4A win over Beaver (0-2, 0-1).

Mt. Lebanon 63, Peters Township 43 – Jake Reinke scored 20 points, Evan Sentner added 17, and No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (2-0, 2-0) used 24 third-quarter points to pull away in Section 2-6A. Christian Mallon added 13. Gavin Cote led Peters Township (0-3, 0-1) with 16 points.

Mt. Pleasant 63, Yough 58 — Jonas King scored 23 points, and Jacob Bungard and Tyler Salvatore added 11 each as Mt. Pleasant (1-2, 1-0) defeated Yough (0-2, 0-2) to give coach T.J. Kravits his first win in Section 3-4A. Gamal Marballie scored 18 points for Yough, passing the 1,000-point mark for his career. Terek Crosby scored 25.

New Castle 100, Trinity 61 – Sheldon Cox, Isiah Boyce and Michael Wells combined for 73 points and 16 3-pointers to lead New Castle (3-0, 2-0) to a Section 2-5A win. Cox had 26 points, Boice 24 and Wells 23. Cox hit seven 3-pointers. Mike Dunn led Trinity (1-1, 1-1) with 32 points.

North Catholic 75, Knoch 66 — Max Rottman scored 22 points to lead North Catholic (3-1, 2-0) to a Section 1-4a win. It was a career night for Knoch junior guard/forward Ryan Lang, who a career-best 34 points, the most by a Knoch (1-2, 1-1) boys player since the 2007-08 season.

Penn Hills 72, Gateway 59 — Ed Daniels scored 19 points, Daemar Kelly added 15 and Wes Kropp 13 to carry Penn Hills (1-1, 1-0) to a Section 3-5A win. Will Kromka had 17 for gateway (1-1, 1-1).

Penn-Trafford 63, Fox Chapel 61 (OT) — Josh Kapcin scored 20 points, and Penn-Trafford stayed undefeated with an overtime victory in Section 3-6A. Nick Crum had 12 and Ben Myers and Noah Wright added 11 each for Penn-Trafford (3-0, 1-0). Eli Yofan led all scorers with 29 for Fox Chapel (2-2, 1-1). Kent Baldauf added 11.

Pine-Richland 62, Franklin Regional 51 — Joey Petcash scored 19 points to lead Pine-Richland (1-1, 0-1) to a nonsection win. Joey Dudkowski had 14 points and seven rebounds. Kayden Hannah led Franklin Regional (1-1, 1-0) with 19 points. Luke Kimmich had 18.

Quaker Valley 51, Bishop Canevin 47 – Jack Gardiner and Adou Thiero scored 17 points apiece as Quaker Valley (1-1, 0-1) won a battle of ranked opponents. Shea Champine scored 15 and KeVaughn Price 14 for Bishop Canevin (0-2, 0-0). Quaker Valley is No. 4 in Class 4A. Bishop Canevin is No. 1 in Class A.

Rochester 59, Cornell 45 – Devon Hemer scored 21 and Sal Laure 13 as Rochester (2-0, 2-0) used a 19-2 run in the second quarter to pull away in Section 1-A. M.J. Smith had 28 points and Patrick Scott 10 for Cornell (0-4, 0-3).

Shaler 68, Hampton 58 – Logan Bernesser scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures for Shaler (1-1, 1-1) in a Section 4-5A win. Dylan Schlagel added 12 and Josh Miller 11. Matt DeMatteo scored 18 for Hampton (0-2, 0-1). Brennan Murray had 12.

Shenango 59 Riverview 23 — The Wildcats (3-2, 1-1) led the Raiders by 26 at the half en route to a Section 1-2A victory. Zach Herb led Shenango with 23 points. Aiden Sebastian scored 11 points to lead Riverview (0-3, 0-2)

South Side 58, Sewickley Academy 51 – Aidan Roch scored 17 points and South Side (2-0, 2-0) rallied from four down at halftime to win in Section 1-2A. Aidan English added 13 and Aden Almashy 12. Max Belt had 18 and George Zheng 14 for No. 5 Sewickley Academy (2-1, 0-1).

St. Joseph 46, Neighborhood Academy 38 – Andrew Sullivan scored 27 points to lead the Spartans (1-1, 1-0) to a Section 3-1A victory. St. Joseph rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit by outscoring Neighborhood Academy 27-12 over the final 16 minutes. Jacoby Dupree scored 15 points to lead the Bulldogs (0-1, 0-1).

Thomas Jefferson 69, Moon 29 – Jake Pugh scored 17 to lead Thomas Jefferson (4-1, 0-1) to a nonsection win over Moon (0-3, 0-1). Ethan Dunsey added 14 and Ian Hansen 10.

Washington 93, Waynesburg 43 – Tayshwn Levy scored 26 points and Washington (2-0, 2-0) used a 30-point first quarter to cruise to a Section 4-3A win. Davoun Fuse and Ruben Gordon added 16 points apiece. Chase Henkins led Waynesburg (1-2, 0-1) with 21 points.

Girls basketball

Albert Gallatin 61, Frazier 61 – Bryn Bezjak scored 18 points and Olivia Miller 12 to lead Albert Gallatin (2-0, 1-0) to a nonsection win. Molly Yauch had nine points for Frazier (0-4, 0-1).

Belle Vernon 64, Laurel Highlands 24 — Viva Kreis scored 19 points, and Grace Henderson added 13 to lead Belle Vernon (1-1, 0-0) to a nonconference win. Presleigh Colditz scored 10. It was the first victory for new Belle Vernon coach Kaitlyn Slagus.

Beth-Center 37, Bentworth 33 – Julia Ogrodowski scored 14 points and Anna Sloan chipped in with 10 to lead Beth-Center (2-0, 0-0) to a nonconference win. Amber Sallee led Bentworth (0-2, 0-1) with 12 points.

Brentwood 54, South Allegheny 18 – Mallory Daly scored 25 points and Maura Daly 13 to lead Brentwood (2-0, 2-0) to a Section 3-3A win. Jamie Riggs had 11 for South Allegheny (0-1, 0-1).

Burgettstown 40, Chartiers-Houston 38 (OT) – Jill Frazier hit a tying 3-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation and Avery Havelka had the game-winning steal and bucket in the final minute of overtime to lead Burgettstown (3-0, 2-0) to a Section 3-2A win. Kaitlyn Nease led Burgettstown with 12 points. Zamierah Edwards had 14 points for Chartiers-Houston (0-1, 0-1).

Fox Chapel 58, Hampton 49 — Three players scored in double figures for the Foxes (1-2, 1-1) in their Section 2-5A matchup with the Talbots (1-1, 0-1). Ally Hager scored a team-best 21 points, with 16 coming in the second half, and Domenica Delaney and Ellie Schwartzman added 13 and 11 points, respectively, for Fox Chapel, which bounced back from Saturday’s 53-49 loss to Mars in its section opener. Kayla Hoehler scored 14 to lead Hampton, which led 14-7 after one quarter before the Foxes rallied. Liv Bianco added 10 for the Talbots.

North Allegheny 70, Shaler 14 – Led by 18 points from Lizzy Groetsch, 15 from Kellie McConnell and 13 from Emma Fischer, No. 1 North Allegheny (3-0, 2-0) defeated Shaler (1-2, 1-1) in Section 1-6A.

North Catholic 54, Baldwin 50 – Alayna Rocci scored 16 points and Ava Walker added 12 to lead No. 1 North Catholic (3-1, 1-0) to a nonsection win. Bre-Anna Swailes had 10 for Baldwin (1-2, 0-0).

Plum 59, Mars 48 — It was a successful season-opener for Plum. Kennedie Montue scored a game-best 29 points as she led three Mustangs scorers in double figures in a Section 2-5A victory over Mars. Megan Marston added 14 points for Plum, and Kai Johnson tallied 13. Ava Black paced the Fighting Planets with 29.

Woodland Hills 63, Winchester Thurston 49 – Peyton Pinkney scored 19 points and Kayla Walter added 16 to lead Woodland Hills (2-0, 1-0) to victory in a matchup of ranked teams. Jazmine Dunn had 12. Nadia Moore led Winchester Thurston (2-1, 2-0) with 28 points. Woodland Hills is ranked No. 3 in Class 5A. Winchester Thurston is No. 2 in Class 2A.

