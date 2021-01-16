High school roundup for Jan. 16, 2021: Chartiers Valley boys continue sizzling start

Saturday, January 16, 2021 | 10:18 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Brayden Reynolds runs up court after hitting a 3-pointer against West Allegheny last season.

Brayden Reynolds scored 25 points and Chartiers Valley stayed undefeated with an 88-81 victory over North Allegheny in a nonsection matchup of top WPIAL teams Saturday night in the MLK Showcase at North Allegheny.

Socrates Bulis hit on 5 of 6 3-point attempts and scored 19 points for Chartiers Valley (7-0), which is ranked No. 2 in Class 5A in the latest Trib HSSN rankings. Garrett Aluazen scored 15 points, Anthony Mackey added 10, and Joey Zajicek hit all three of his 3-point attempts.

Matt McDonough poured in 36 points for North Allegheny (3-2), which is No. 3 in the Class 6A rankings. Greg Habib added 19 points and Robby Jones chipped in 12

Upper St. Clair 73, Hempfield 70 – Luke Banbury scored 26 points and David Pantelis added 20 points as Upper St. Clair (5-0) slipped past Hempfield (2-2) in nonsection play. Ethan Dahlem chipped in 16 points in the win. Mike Hosni paced Hempfield with 24 points while Sean Gordon added 14 points.

OLSH 89, Washington 68 – Dante Spadafora finished with a double-double of 26 points and 12 assists to lead OLSH (5-0) to a nonsection victory over Washington (2-2). Jake DiMichele led all scorers with 37 points, while Dawson Summers added 12 points in the win. Tashawn Levy (24), Brandon Patterson (20) and Davoun Fuse (15) all reached double figures for Washington.

New Castle 54, Hampton 31 – Michael Wells scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds as New Castle (4-0) defeated Hampton (1-3) in nonsection play. Sheldon Cox added 12 points and five rebounds for New Castle, which led at halftime, 43-13.

North Catholic 63, Baldwin 41 – Andrew Ammerman scored 28 points to lead North Catholic (5-1) to a nonsection win against Baldwin (1-4). Connor Lavelle led Baldwin with 14 points and Connor Gitzen had 13 points.

Monessen 54, Charleroi 51 – Kody Kuhns was one of three players to reach double figures for Monessen (4-1), finishing with 15 points in nonsection win over Charleroi (2-2). Mechi Cook added 13 points and Chas Mrlack 11. Will Wagner led Charleroi with 25 points. Gavin Theys added 10.

Butler 80, Knoch 49 – Devin Carney scored a game-high 26 points to lead Butler (3-1) to a nonsection win over Knoch (1-3). Raine Gratzmiller had 18 points and eight assists in the win, while Madden Clement added 12 points. Ryan Lang led Knoch with 21 points, six rebounds and three assists. Keagon Fraser scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds for Knoch.

McDowell 63, Mt. Lebanon 50 – Jackson Hower scored 19 points and Jonah Bock added 16 points as McDowell beat Mt. Lebanon (2-1) in nonsection play. Michael Pfeuffer and Jake Reinke scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, with each hitting four 3-pointers.

Bishop Canevin 72, Springdale 44 – Jaden Gales scored 18 points to lead Bishop Canevin (2-2) past Springdale (3-2) in nonsection play. Dom Elliott added 13 points for the Crusaders. Demetri Fritch scored a game-high 29 points for Springdale.

Laurel 58, Eden Christian 49 – Sam Haswell scored 21 points and Marcus Haswell added 14 as Laurel (1-1) beat Eden Christian (3-1) in nonsection play. Sean Aiken and Elijah Manges each had 10 points for Eden Christian.

Yough 78, Serra Catholic 66 – In nonsection play, Gamal Marballie and Terek Crosby scored 25 and 21 points respectively to lead Yough (1-3) over Serra Catholic (1-2). Elijah Ward led Serra Catholic with 17 points while Mark Thomas added 14 points.

Girls basketball

North Allegheny 71, Woodland Hills 49 – Lizzie Groetsch scored a game-high 26 points to lead North Allegheny (5-0) to a win over Woodland Hills (2-2) at the MLK Showcase at North Allegheny. Emma Fischer and Jasmine Timmerson each scored 15 points in the win. North Allegheny has reached 70 points in three of five games this season. Hope Hawkins led Woodland Hills with 20 points, while Jasmyn Fisher added 10.

Beaver 37, Penn Hills 30 – Emma Pavelek scored a game-high 19 points for Beaver (4-0) in a nonsection win over Penn Hills (2-1). Beaver outscored Penn Hills, 17-7, in the final quarter. Jasmyn Golden led Penn Hills with 15 points.

Laurel 47, Eden Christian 43 – Regan Atkins scored a game-high 17 points to lead Laurel (4-0) to a nonsection win over Eden Christian (2-2). Joselynn Fortuna added 12 points in the win. Taylor Haring led Eden Christian with 15 points.

Mt. Pleasant 52, Laurel Highlands 36 – In nonsection play, Tiffany Zelmore scored 23 points to lead Mt. Pleasant (4-1) to victory over Laurel Highlands (0-4). Hannah Gesinski added 13 points for Mt. Pleasant while Aareanna Griffith led Laurel Highlands with 14 points.

Norwin 54, Trinity 43 – Brianna Zajicek’s 22 points led Norwin (4-0) to the nonsection win against Trinity (4-1). Alyssa Laukus added 11 points for Norwin while Alyssa Clutter led Trinity with 15 points.

Aquinas Academy 34, Apollo-Ridge 22 – Lizzie Hardy and Emi Kartsonas scored 10 points each as Aquinas Academy (4-1) defeated Apollo-Ridge (0-1) in nonsection play.

McKeesport 61, Franklin Regional 35 – Haley Hertzler finished with 13 points to lead McKeesport (3-1, 1-1) to a Section 4-5A win over Franklin Regional (0-3, 0-2). Brooke Evans and Rachel Manfredo scored 11 points each in the win. Angel Kelly led Franklin Regional with 12 points.

Bethel Park 65, Rochester 54 – The Black Hawks (2-1) pulled away in the second half for the nonsection win.Corynne Hauser scored 20 points for Rochester (1-2).

Shaler 47, North Hills 25 – Audrey Fisher scored 14 points and Haley Kostorick added 11 points as Shaler (2-3, 2-2) beat North Hills (0-6, 0-4) in Section 1-6A.

Montour 59, Carlynton 34 – Olivia Lysak scored a game-high 20 points to lead Montour (2-2) to a nonsection win over Carlynton (1-2). Jordyn Wolfe added 15 points in the win as Montour held Carlynton to less than 10 points in the first three quarters. Chloe’ Williams led Carlynton with a double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds.

South Side 33, Aliquippa 32 – Angel Henry scored 19 points for Aliquippa (1-2, 1-2) but it wasn’t enough as they fell to South Side (1-2, 1-2) in Section 1-2A play. South Side went 25-33 from the free throw line in the win.

Tyrone 51, Indiana 41 – Hope Cook scored a team-high 19 points to lead Indiana (1-2) in a nonsection loss to Tyrone (2-2).

Wrestling

Mid-Winter Mayhem — Kiski Area led the WPIAL contingent at the Mid-Winter Mayhem tournament at Monroeville Convention Center on Saturday, bringing home three championships.

Ryan Klingensmith (120), Enzo Morlacci (160) Sammy Starr (172) took first-place finishes in the event, which featured two full tournaments, one in the afternoon and one in the evening.

Klingensmith pinned his final two opponents, Morlacci won his last two bouts by scores of 16-2 and 14-3, and Starr’s day included two first-minute pins and a 5-0 decision in the finals.

The field was deep and talented, leaving some of the WPIAL’s finest competitors with runner-up finishes. Mt. Pleasant’s Dayton Pitzer, Hempfield’s Ethan Berginc and Briar Priest and Pine-Richland’s Cole Spencer lost in the finals.

In the afternoon session, Pine-Richland’s Kelin Laffey (138), Norwin’s John Altieri (145), Thomas Jefferon’s Brian Finnerty (172) and Hempfield heavyweight Isaiah Vance won titles. In the evening, Trinity’s Blake Reihner (126) and Bodie Morgan (145) emerged victorious.

Canon Mac Duals – Erie Cathedral Prep was the big winner at the Canon Mac duals, going 3-0, including a 30-24 win over the host Big Macs. Canon-McMillan went 2-1, Latrobe went 1-2 and Connellsville went 0-3. Canon Mc-Millan beat Latrobe, 40-27, and Connellsville, 45-15. Latrobe topped Connellsville, 36-31.

Burrell 36, Butler 35 — Aaron Edwards took an 8-1 decision at 145 pounds in the final bout of the match, leading Burrell to a nonsection win over Butler. A.J. Corrado (160), Dylan Slahovsky (189), Cooper Hornack (113), Nicholas Ferra (120) and Ian Oswalt (138) had pins for Burrell. Nathan McMaster (152) and Steven Green (172) had pins and Cooper Baxter (215) a tech fall for Butler.