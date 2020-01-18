High school roundup for Jan. 17, 2020: South Fayette knocks off Thomas Jefferson

Saturday, January 18, 2020 | 12:08 AM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Burrell’s Brayden Callahan (23) dives for a loose ball against Shady Side Academy on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

With the score tied heading into the fourth quarter, the South Fayette boys basketball team went out and snagged an upset win Friday night.

Joey Alcorn and Brandon Jakiela scored 14 points apiece as the Lions (8-5, 5-3) knocked off No. 5 Thomas Jefferson, 65-60, in Section 2-5A. Drew Franklin added 13 points and Kade St. Ledger had 11.

Isaac McNeil led TJ (10-5, 6-2) with 22 points. Noah Pierce added 12.

Albert Gallatin 63, Greensburg Salem 62 — Nate English scored 18 points, making four 3-pointers, to lead Albert Gallatin (6-8, 4-3) to victory in a back-and-forth Section 1-5A battle. Dante Parsons led Greensburg Salem (2-12, 0-7) with 24 points, including four 3-pointers. Ryan Thomas had 14.

Moon 46, West Allegheny 42 — Logan Young scored 16 points and Zach Hurley added 10 as Moon (3-9, 2-6) took a big lead in the first half and held on for a Section 2-5A victory. Joe Pustover and Scott Bilvous had 15 each for West Allegheny (8-7, 3-5).

Montour 55, West Mifflin 34 — James Eubanks scored 17 points, Alex Boyden added 12, and Montour (7-7, 4-3) used a 17-7 third quarter to draw away for a Section 2-5A win. Nolan Stephenson scored 12 for West Mifflin (1-11, 0-7).

Chartiers Valley 60, Trinity 59 — Led by 16 points from Jared Goldstrom, 15 from Brayden Reynolds and 11 from Sean Banas, No. 4 Chartiers Valley (10-4, 7-1) won a matchup of top teams in Section 2-5A. Michael Koroly led Trinity (9-6, 4-4) with 22 points.

Franklin Regional 45, Hampton 42 — Luke Kimmich scored 16 points, Logan Summerhill added 13 and Johnny O’Toole chipped in 10 to lead Franklin Regional (7-9, 4-4) to a Section 3-5A win over visiting Hampton (8-6, 6-2). The Talbots cut a six-point deficit to three inside the final 38 seconds but never led.

Mars 63, Indiana 37 — Mihali Sfanos scored 22 points and Dylan Schlegel added 19 to power Mars (10-3, 5-2) to a Section 3-5A victory. Chase Walker had 19 for Indiana (3-12, 0-8).

Shaler 73, Kiski Area 60 — Mekhi Reynolds scored 23 points and Chris White added 21 as No. 3 Shaler(11-3, 8-0) secured a Section 3-5A win. Kyrell Hutcherson had a game-high 29 points for kiskia Area (4-10, 2-6) and James Pearson tallied 18 points.

New Castle 56, Hopewell 39 — Michael Wells scored 20 points, sinking four 3-pointers, and Sheldon Cox added 14 as New Castle (9-5, 4-2) pulled away in the third quarter to win in Section 2-4A. Jacob McGovern led Hopewell (6-10, 0-7) with 12 points.

Blackhawk 77, Central Valley 59 — Ryan Heckathorn scored 25 points and Marco Borello contributed 18 to help Blackhawk (6-6, 6-1) past Central Valley (7-6, 3-4) in Section 2-4A.

Lincoln Park 74, Riverside 46 — Andre Wilder and Rob Liggett scored 11 points apiece to lead a balanced scoring effort from No. 1 Lincoln Park (12-2, 7-0) in Section 1-3A. Kevin Kolesar led Riverside (6-9, 1-6) with 19 points.

Aliquippa 79, Ellwood City 43 — Dewayne Revis scored 13 points and Zuriah Fisher added 10 as Aliquippa (9-6, 4-3) won in Section 1-3A. Ryan Gibbons led Ellwood City (7-7, 3-4) with 10 points.

North Catholic 88, Freedom 43 — Isaac DeGregorio scored 22 points and Andrew Ammerman added 16 to carry No. 2 North Catholic (13-2, 7-0) to a Section 2-3A win. Tyler Mohrbacher led Freedom (5-9, 1-6) with 13 points.

Seton LaSalle 74, Avonworth 46 — Jaker Verner scored 22 points and Michael Bigley added 19 to help Seton LaSalle (10-4, 6-1) to a Section 2-3A win. Andrew Gannon led Avonworth (7-7, 3-4) with 16.

Fort Cherry 68, Keystone Oaks 61 — Dylan Rogers scored 19 points, Noah Babirad added 13 and Henry Karn hit four 3-pointers to lead Fort Cherry (4-10, 1-6) in Section 2-3A. Frank Stumpo had 27 for Keystone Oaks (6-8, 2-5). Owen Minford added 20. Stumpo and Minford each hit five 3-pointers.

Steel Valley 72, Valley 61 — Camden Polak scored 30-plus points in the 10th consecutive game for Steel Valley (9-4, 5-2), finishing with 32 in a Section 3-3A win over Valley (3-11, 2-5). Shane Reagan added 14 points for the Ironmen. Vaun Ross led the way for the Vikings with 24 points.

Shady Side Academy 57, Burrell 37 — Shady Side Academy outscored Burrell, 21-9, in the second quarter on its way to a Section 3-3A victory. Brandon Curry scored a game-high 12 points for the Bucs (1-12, 1-6). Mason Tomlin had 11 points for the Indians (6-7, 3-4) and Ryan Fitzgerald scored 10.

Charleroi 53, Washington 51 — Will Wagner scored 15 points and Legend David added 13 as Charleroi (11-4, 6-1) handed Washington (9-4, 6-1) its first loss in Section 4-3A. Tayshawn Levy led Washington with 15 points.

Frazier 52, Beth-Center 48 — Luke Santo scored 19 points to lead Frazier (1-13, 1-6) to its first win of the season in Section 4-3A. Andrew Bower led Beth-Center (5-9, 1-6) with 13 points.

Springdale 81, Northgate 60 — Behind Demitri Fritch’s double-double, No. 3 Springdale (14-1, 9-0) captured a Section 1-2A victory over Northgate (5-10, 3-5) . Fritch had a game-high 23 points and 14 rebounds. Logan Dexter added 16 points for Springdale.

Summit Academy 61, Riverview 60 — Summit Academy (5-8, 3-5) held off a Riverview (7-9, 2-6) comeback for a Section 1-2A victory. The Knights were led by Lamar Fitzgerald, who tallied 14 points, and Camryn Snyder, who added 12. Gideon Deasy had a team high 18 for the Raiders.

California 72, Carmichaels 65 — Malik Ramsey scored 33 points as California (8-7, 3-4) pulled away in the third quarter for a Section 2-2A win. Christopher Barrish led Carmichaels (6-8, 1-6) with 18 points.

Serra Catholic 86, Bentworth 45 — Josiah Pais scored 17 points and Jayden Bristol added 16 to lead Serra Catholic (8-6, 6-1) in Section 2-2A. Jerzy Timlin and Landen Urcho had 11 for Bentworth (0-15, 0-7).

Sewickley Academy 54, Mohawk 27 — Max Belt scored 27 points and George Zheng added 10 to lead Sewickley Academy (6-5, 5-2) past Mohawk (4-13, 0-7) in Section 3-2A.

South Side 53, Laurel 45 — Led by 16 points from Noah Prince and 15 from Trent Seik, South Side (6-8, 3-4) topped Laurel (9-6, 4-3) in Section 3-2A.

Vincentian Academy 91, Rochester 35 — Led by 19 points from Alex Griggs and 18 from Priest Ryan, No. 1 Vincentian Academy (10-3, 8-0) won in Section 1-A. Devon Hemer had 11 for Rochester (0-15, 0-8).

Bishop Canevin 59, West Greene 40 — Dom Elliott scored 22 points and KeVaughn Price chipped in 13 to lead No. 3 Bishop Canevin (12-3, 7-0) to a Section 2-A win. Ben Jackson and Corey Wise had 13 for West Greene (5-7, 4-3).

Geibel 86, Avella 50 — Led by 21 points from Ryan Anderson, 20 from Jaydis Kennedy and 18 from Cole Kendall, Geibel (9-5, 4-3) won in Section2-A. Gabe Lis had 17 for Avella (4-11, 1-6).

Jefferson-Morgan 62, Mapletown 50 — Tahj Jacobs scored 21 points to lead Jefferson-Morgan (5-11, 3-4) in Section 2-A. Chuck Lash had 18 for Mapletown (0-13, 0-7).

Clairton 90, Aquinas Academy 70 — Don Napper scored 34 points, Kenlein Ogletree added 24, and Clairton (8-5, 6-2) survived another big game from freshman phenom Vinny Cugini to win in Section 3-A. Cugini had 38 points for Aquinas Academy (5-10, 2-5).

Greensburg Central Catholic 79, St. Joseph 55 — Christian McGowan scored 18 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and Brevan Williams added 13 to carry Greensburg Central Catholic (10-4, 7-1) to a Section 3-A win.

Leechburg 65, Propel Andrew Street 41 — Leechburg (10-4, 5-3) had four players in double figures in a Section 3-A win over Propel Andrew Street (2-10, 2-6). The Blue Devils were led by Dylan Cook (20), Jake Blumer (17), Connor McDermott (12) and Eli Rich (10).

Fox Chapel 57, Baldwin 49 — The top-ranked Fox Chapel boys basketball team found itself down at halftime but rallied over the final two quarters to keep its unbeaten season alive. Arnold Vento had a game-high 19 points, and the Foxes earned a nonsection win at Baldwin. The Foxes (15-0) trailed by three at halftime but outscored the Highlanders, 37-25, in the second half. Eli Yofan added 16 points for Fox Chapel, which is the only undefeated team in WPIAL boys basketball.

Canon-McMillan 66, Seneca Valley 57 — Syncere Southern and Jacob Samosky scored 14 points apiece and Canon-McMillan (5-9) survived a long-range onslaught from Cole Brooks to pick up a nonsection win. Brooks hit eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points for Seneca Valley (1-12)

Hempfield 57, Peters Township 52 — Led by 14 points from Christian Zilli, 13 from Mikey Gaffney and 10 from Drew Coletta, Hempfield (8-7) picked up a nonsection win.

South Park 54, East Allegheny 50 — Brandon Graham scored 16 points and Aidan Rongaus added 13 as South Park (6-8) rallied for a nonsection win. Cam Burton led East Allegheny (8-6) with 16 points.

Southmoreland 53, Elizabeth Forward 52 — Brandon Peterson scored 25 points and Riley Comforti added 17 as Southmoreland (6-10) built a 30-23 halftime lead and made it stand up for a nonsection win.

Derry 57, Penns Manor 52 — Ryan Bushey scored 21 points and Aidan Bushey added 13 to lead Derry (5-9) to a nonsection win. Tanner Nicely added 12 points. Garrett Grimaldi had 20 for Penns Manor.

Carlynton 75, Burgettstown 50 — Chauncie Mickens scored 21 points to lead Carlynton (10-4) to a nonsection win. DeQuay Canton added 13 and Mark Phillips had 11. Jackson LaRocka led Burgettstown (5-10) with 15 points.

Ringgold 71, Connellsville 68 — Chris Peccon scored 26 points, Demetrius Butler added 16, and Ringgold (10-5) rallied from eight down after one quarter for a nonsection win. Ahmad Hooper led Connellsville (6-8) with 29 points.

Quaker Valley 88, George Jr. Republic 57 — Markus Frank scored 20 points to lead five players in double figures for Class 4A No. 4 Quaker Valley (10-3) in a nonsection win. Adou Thiero added 17 and James Davis had 13.

Obama Academy 53, Perry 30 — Sean Snead scored 12 points and Noah Butts added 10 as Obama Academy (7-5, 4-1) took control with a 17-4 second quarter to win in the City League. TyWann Martin had 11 for Perry (0-13, 0-5).

Allderdice 65, Brashear 52 — Rob Jones scored 22 points, sinking six 3-pointers, to lead Allderdice (11-2, 5-0) to a City League win. Cheron Collington had 25 for Brashear (4-6, 3-2).

Ligonier Valley 69, North Star 58 — Matthew and Michael Marinchak scored 17 points to lead Ligonier Valley (13-2) to its 11th straight win. Isaac Niedbalson added 14 and Kyle Silk had 11. Andy Zuchelli led North Star with 27 points.

Girls basketball

North Allegheny 42, Shaler 36 — Lizzy Groetsch scored 24 points and No. 3 North Allegheny (12-2, 7-1) went on a 12-4 run in the second quarter to pull away for a Section 1-6A victory. Audrey Fisher led Shaler (7-7, 4-4) with 13 points.

Mars 63, Kiski Area 22 — Ava Black had 14 points and Alek Johnson scored 11 for Mars (10-3, 5-2) in a Section 2-5A victory over Kiski Area (5-10, 0-7). With two starters out of the Cavaliers lineup, Lexi Colaianni led the team in scoring with 10 points.

McKeesport 57, Yough 12 — Carmen Coles scored 11 points and Malina Boord added 10 to help No. 5 McKeesport (11-4, 7-1) to a Section 3-4A win. Hattie Boucher led Yough (3-12, 0-8) with six points.

Bentworth 47, Jefferson-Morgan 28 — Caroline Rice scored 16 points to lead Bentworth (4-11) to a nonsection victory. Autumn Gustovich and Abby Ankrom had nine points apiece for Jefferson-Morgan (1-11).

California 43, Clairton 35 — Makayla Boda scored 14 points and Charlee Petrucci added 11 as California (8-7) picked up a nonsection win over Class A No. 5 Clairton (9-3). Iyanna Chapman led Clairton with 11 points.

Beaver 56, West Allegheny 10 — Emma Pavelek scored 23 points to lead Class 3A No. 3 Beaver (13-2) to a nonsection win over West Allegheny (0-15).

West Greene 58, Bishop Canevin 54 — Jersey Wise scored 22 points as Class A No. 2 West Greene (15-0) stayed undefeated with a nonsection win. Alyssa Pollice had 18 points and Savannah Abbott added 17 for Class 2A No. 3 Bishop Canevin (10-5).

Riverview 54, Leechburg 19 — Riverview (9-6) defeated Leechburg (1-11) in a nonsection matchup behind Sydney McDonough’s 25-point night. Lio Francesca added 13 points for the Raiders. The Blue Devils were led by Maddie Ancosky, who totaled seven points.

Penns Manor 52, Derry 40 — Megan Dumm scored 14 points, and Lauren Bagley added 13 to lead Penns Manor (16-1) to a nonsection win. Kam Kelly led Derry (9-6) with 13 points.

Wrestling

Brookville Ultimate Duals — With the WPIAL wrestling team playoffs right around the corner, 13-time defending district champion Burrell took a trip to Brookville to take on some of the top Class AA teams in the state. The Bucs dropped a trio of duals against defending PIAA champion Reynolds, the third-place team in last year’s PIAA tournament, Chestnut Ridge, and fourth-place finisher Brookville.

Burrell fell 46-19 to Chestnut Ridge, 43-21 against Reynolds and 45-24 to Brookville.

In the Reynolds match, Aaron Edwards (126 pounds), Damian Barr (152) and Anthony Corrado (160) earned pins for the Bucs. Richard Feroce (220) won his match with a 3-2 decision over Evan Miller.

In the Chestnut Ridge match, Corrado (152) and Cole Clark (195) earned pins. Ian Oswalt (132) won a 13-2 major decision and Noah Linderman (170) won a 7-2 decision. Corrado won via forfeit against Brookville to finish the day 3-0. Feroce and Nikolas Ferra (106) won decisions against Brookville.

Southmoreland 65, Jefferson-Morgan 12 — Dakota Kaylor (106), Tristan Ice (113), Henry Miller (132) and Tyler Constantine (170) recorded pins as Southmoreland (13-3) wrapped up its regular season schedule.

