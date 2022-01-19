High school roundup for Jan. 18, 2022: New Castle trips up Chartiers Valley again

By:

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 | 12:15 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Mike Wells dunks during a game against Chartiers Valley last season.

Mike Wells scored 29 points to lead New Castle to a 68-59 victory over Chartiers Valley in a rematch of last year’s WPIAL championship game in Section 2-5A boys basketball Tuesday night.

Isiah Boyce added 21 points for No. 2 New Castle (9-1, 5-0). Jayden Davis led Chartiers Valley (3-9, 3-1) with 35 points.

Albert Gallatin 75, Ringgold 67 – Jamire Braxton scored 31 points and Nick Pegg and Caleb Matzus-Chapman had 15 apiece to lead Albert Gallatin (7-5, 4-1) in a Section 1-5A win. Zion Moore scored 30 and Nick Peccon had 16 for Ringgold (5-9, 1-4).

Aliquippa 66, Summit Academy 47 – Donovan Walker scored 24 points and made five 3-pointers and Brandon Banks finished with 17 to lead Aliquippa (7-4, 2-1) to the Section 2-3A win. Kylee Davenport scored 20 points and Allen Grimes added 14 with for Summit Academy (1-4, 1-3).

Baldwin 86, Bethel Park 66 – James Wesling scored 48 points to lead Baldwin (8-5, 3-2) to a Section 2-6A win over Bethel Park (11-3, 3-2). Nathan Richards scored 12 and Nathan Wesling had 11 to also help Baldwin. Ben Guffey scored 18, Dolan Waldo had 14, and Anthony Watson had 11 for Bethel Park.

Beaver Falls 55, Riverside 41 – Trey Singleton scored 18, Kenyan Bell added 11, and Jaren Brickner finished with 10 points to lead Beaver Falls (7-5, 4-1) to a Section 1-3A victory over Riverside (3-9, 0-5). Bo Fornataro and Nate Kolesar each scored 12 points for the Panthers.

Belle Vernon 68, Elizabeth Forward 48 – Devin Whitlock scored 24 points, Daniel Gordon netted 21, and Quinton Martin added 15 to push No. 2 Belle Vernon (12-0, 6-0) past Elizabeth Forward (9-5, 4-2) in Section 3-4A. Mekhi Daniels scored 13 for the Warriors.

Bishop Canevin 97, Propel Montour 33 – Jaden Gales scored 20 points and Kevaughn Price added 12 to lead No. 1 Bishop Canevin (7-3, 5-0) in Section 2-A play. Dauj Jones led Propel Montour (2-9, 0-4) with 12 points.

Brownsville 61, Waynesburg 34 – Led by 16 points from Cedric Harrison, 12 from Ayden Teeter and 10 from Tyler Webb, Brownsville (8-5, 5-1) beat Waynesburg (5-7, 2-3) in Section 4-3A.

Burrell 55, Keystone Oaks 53 – Brandon Coury scored 22 points and Macky Bennis added 20 to carry Burrell (9-5, 5-1) to a Section 1-4A victory. Alex Samarin had 11 for Keystone Oaks (7-6, 1-5).

California 54, Bentworth 47 – Cody Frick and Drew Thomas had 13 points apiece and Fred Conrad had 12 to lead California (4-9, 2-3) over Bentworth (3-9, 1-4) in a Section 4-2A win. Landon Urcho led Bentworth with 25 points, followed by Christian May with 13.

Canon-McMillan 57, Peters Township 44 – Gavin Miller scored 13 points while Tyriek Williams and Aiden Berger scored 11 points apiece as Canon McMillan (6-5, 2-3) beat Peters Township (6-8, 1-4) in Section 2-6A action. Nate Miller scored 13 points to lead the Indians.

Central Valley 49, Beaver 47 – Jayvin Thompson led all scorers with 22 points and Andre Vacich scored 11 as Central Valley (4-4, 2-4) beat Beaver (6-8, 2-5) in Section 2-4A play. Sawyer Butler scored 12 points and Ryan Noel finished with 11 for the Bobcats.

Charleroi 60, Beth-Center 29 – Will Wagner scored 19 points and Jake Caruso had 10 to lead Charleroi (9-3, 3-2) to a Section 4-3A win over Beth-Center (2-8, 0-5). Reuben Miller led Beth-Center with 14 points.

Eden Christian 46, Rochester 43 – Daniel Batch scored 14, Damon Astorino had 12, and Ryan Merrick had 11 to lead Eden Christian (7-4, 4-1) over Rochester (3-7, 2-2) in a Section 1-A game. Jerome Mullins led Rochester with 20 points.

Ellwood City 49, Laurel 32 – Joseph Roth hit for 35 points and 20 rebounds to lead No. 1 Ellwood City (12-2, 5-0) to a Section 1-3A win. Eli Sickafuse scored 12 for Laurel (8-4, 2-3).

Fort Cherry 51, Sto-Rox 46 – Owen Norman scored 17 points and Dylan Rogers added 12 to help No. 5 Fort Cherry (11-2, 3-1) to a Section 2-2A win. Josh Jenkins led No. 4 Sto-Rox (7-3, 3-2) with 14 points. Corey Simmons and Drevon Miller-Ross had 10 each.

Freeport 73, Knoch 60 – Vinnie Clark scored 21 points to power Freeport (8-5, 3-3) to a Section 1-4A win. Ryan Lang scored 37 for Knoch (4-9, 1-5).

Gateway 56, Franklin Regional 35 – MJ Stevenson scored 16 points and Kaleb Pryor added 10 as No. 5 Gateway (6-3, 3-1) beat Franklin Regional (3-10, 2-4) in Section 3-5A.

Greensburg Central Catholic 73, Serra Catholic 59 – Led by 22 points from Brevan Williams and 20 from Tyree Turner, No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic (9-1, 4-0) picked up a Section 3-2A win. Franco Alvarez added 18. Joey DeMoss scored 21 and Isaiah Petty 19 for Serra Catholic (3-7, 2-1).

Hempfield 82, Greensburg Salem 72 – Harry Sowers scored 31 points, Sean Gordon put up 22, and Chaz Ewer finished with 13 as Hempfield (5-9, 2-3) won a high-scoring Section 3-6A game against Greensburg Salem (1-12, 0-5). Ben Thomas led all scorers with 40 points and Donavin Waller produced 13 points for the Lions.

Highlands 70, Plum 35 – Jimmy Kunst netted 13 points and Carter Leri and Bradyn Foster added 12 points each to help Highlands (9-4, 5-1) beat Plum (4-9, 1-5) in Section 4-5A.

Imani Christian 91, Aquinas Academy 76 – Alier Maluk scored 20, Avery Wesley had 16, Bez Abdul had 14, and Obi Abdul had 12 to lead No. 3 Imani Christian (9-3, 4-0) over No. 5 Aquinas Academy (8-3, 2-2) in a Section 3-A win. Vinnie Cugini led Aquinas Academy with 38 points and John Bence added 16.

Jeannette 65, Clairton 49 – Anton Good led the Jayhawks with 29 points and three 3-pointers while Nas Thompson added 12 as Jeannette (7-5, 2-2) beat Clairton (1-10, 1-4) in Section 3-2A. Kaden Smith scored 23 and Ta’Vaughn Moody finished with 14 for the Bears.

Kiski Area 77, Latrobe 51 – Isaiah Gonzalez scored 22 points and James Pearson added 16 as Kiski Area (11-3, 3-2) went on a 27-12 run in the second quarter of a Section 3-5A win. Landon Butler led Latrobe (3-9, 1-5) with 21 points.

Laurel Highlands 75, Connellsville 21 – Keondre DeShields scored 15 points and Rodney Gallagher, Brandon Davis and Mason Bolish added 10 each to lead No. 1 Laurel Highlands (11-0, 4-0) to a Section 1-5A win. Trent Harr led Connellsville (3-12, 1-4) with seven.

Lincoln Park 58, Blackhawk 55 – LA Pratt scored 25 points, Brandin Cummings added 17, and No. 3 Lincoln Park (8-2, 5-1) rallied from three down at the half for a Section 2-4A win. Lorenzo Jenkins had 19, Zach Oliver 12 and Carson Heckathorn 10 for Blackhawk (8-5, 4-3).

Mars 69, Hampton 52 – Austin Cote scored 22 and Tassos Sfanos had 18 to lead No. 3 Mars (10-1, 6-0) over Hampton (6-6, 3-3) in Section 4-5A. Chris Dvorak scored 15 and Zach Schlegel had 12 for Mars. Liam Mignogna led Hampton with 18 points.

Monessen 66, Frazier 35 – Lorenzo Gardner scored 19 points and Kody Kuhns added 16 to help Monessen (8-4, 4-0) stay unbeaten in Section 4-2A. Jaisean Blackman added 10. Keyshaun Thompson scored 14 for Frazier (0-12, 0-4).

Montour 82, Hopewell 44 – Vason Stevenson scored 20 and Diaun Pinkett had 19 to lead No. 5 Montour (9-3, 5-2) over Hopewell (4-8, 1-5) in Section 2-4A. Jake Wolfe scored 14 and had four 3-pointers and Tyriq Eleam had 10 to also help Montour.

Neshannock 63, Mohawk 39 – Mike Sopko scored 22 points and had four 3-pointers and Sebastian Coiro had 20 points and three 3-pointers to lead Neshannock (11-3, 3-2) to a Section 1-3A victory over Mohawk (3-10, 1-4). Jay Wrona led Mohawk with 16 points and four 3-pointers.

New Brighton 65, Freedom 63 – Keandre Williams had 22 points and Isaiah Hayhurst scored 20 for New Brighton (5-6, 1-2) in a Section 3-2A win. Josh Yeck (16), Max Bozza (12) and Carter Slowinski (10) scored in double figures for Freedom (1-10, 0-3).

North Allegheny 67, McDowell 37 – Led by 15 points from Matt McDonough, 13 from Joe Dopirak and 11 from Robby Jones, North Allegheny (9-4) picked up a nonsection win. Nick Grimm had 18 and Luke Chamberland 11 for McDowell.

North Catholic 82, Deer Lakes 67 – Max Hurray led all scorers with 36 points with six 3-pointers and Max Rottmann had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds as No. 4 North Catholic (11-1, 6-0) beat Deer Lakes (9-3, 4-2) in a Section 1-4A matchup. Andrew Maddalon added 12 points and Matt Gregor finished with 10 for the Trojans. Bryce Robson (18), Armend Karpuzzi (17), Billy Schaffer (11) and Justin Brannagan (10) all scored in double figures for the Lancers.

North Hills 63, Seneca Valley 40 – Royce Parham racked up 21 points and Alex Smith had 19 as No. 1 North Hills (12-0, 6-0) won in Section 1-6A. Matt Seidl added 14. Luke Lawson led No. 5 Seneca Valley (6-7, 2-5) with 13 points. Connor Oros had 11.

Northgate 72, Burgettstown 49 – Stevie Goetz led all scorers with 29 points and four made 3-pointers while Josh Williams produced 23 points as Northgate (6-7, 1-4) beat Burgettstown (5-6, 0-4) in Section 2-2A. Jackson LaRocka scored 19 points with three 3-pointers and Caleb Russell added 12 for the Blue Devils.

Pine-Richland 66, Butler 65 – Luke Shanahan led the Rams by recording a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Joey Dudkowski scored 16 points, Jameson O’Toole added 14 and Andy Swartout finished with 12 for No. 4 Pine-Richland (8-5, 4-2) in a Section 1-6A win over Butler (8-5, 2-5). Devin Carney led all scorers with 25 points, Rains Gratzmiller added 14 and Madden Clement had 10 for the Golden Tornado.

Quaker Valley 89, Ambridge 47 – Markus Frank scored 21, Adou Thiero had 18, and Jack Gardinier had 10 to lead No. 1 Quaker Valley (10-0, 7-0) to a Section 2-4A win over Ambridge (0-10, 0-6).

Seton LaSalle 65, Avonworth 60 – Connor Spratt had a game-high 22 points and JR Jones scored 11 for No. 3 Seton LaSalle (10-2, 5-0) in a Section 2-3A win. Jordan Kolenda netted 17 and Peyton Faulkner and Rowan Carmichael scored 13 each for Avonworth (10-3, 2-3).

Shady Side Academy 76, Valley 29 – Peter Kramer led all scorers with 20 points, Eli Teslovich added 19 and Josh Chu put up 12 to lead no. 5 Shady Side Academy (9-3, 5-1) to a Section 3-3A win against Valley (1-12, 1-5). Ben Aftawas scored nine points to lead Valley.

South Allegheny 52, East Allegheny 35 – Bryce Epps scored 19 and Michael Michalski had 11 to lead No. 4 South Allegheny (10-3, 6-0) over East Allegheny (6-7, 2-3) in Section 3-3A. Mike Smith led East Allegheny with 21 points.

South Fayette 52, Trinity 38 – Brandon Jakiela scored 16 points to lead three Lions in double figures in a Section 2-5A win. Alex Hall and Logan Yater scored 13 points apiece for South Fayette (6-6, 3-2). Dante DeRubbio had 13 points and Kyle Fetcho scored 10 for Trinity (4-8, 0-4).

South Side 58, Shenango 52 – Aidan Roach and Brody Almashy had 14 points apiece and Jake Strnisa and Garrett Smith each added 11 points to lead South Side (6-7, 3-1) over Shenango (2-9, 1-3) in Section 1-2A. Braden Ziegler scored 20 and Brody McQuinston had 19 for Shenango.

Springdale 78, Riverview 63 – Ryan Reinsfelder scored 27 points and sank eight 3-pointers to power Springdale (4-9, 3-2) past Riverview (4-9, 1-4) in Section 1-2A. John Hughes and Mason Gent added 13 points each for the Dynamos. Amberson Bauer led the Raiders with 13 points and Micah Black and Liam McElligott scored 11 apiece.

St. Joseph 64, Propel Andrew Street 37 – Jimmy Giannetta led a balanced scoring effort with 10 points for St. Joseph (5-6, 1-3) in a Section 3-A win. Jonathan Moore led Propel Andrew Street (1-10, 0-4) with 20.

West Mifflin 63, Thomas Jefferson 54 – Jordan Lucas-Johnson scored 17, Jiovanni Santella had 12, and Nolan Stephenson had 10 to lead West Mifflin (6-6, 2-2) to a Section 1-5A win over Thomas Jefferson (4-9, 2-3). Evan Berger led Thomas Jefferson with 27 points and Mekhi Scott added 13.

Winchester Thurston 90, Propel Braddock Hills 50 – Michael Bruni scored 30 points and Jackson Juzang recorded a double-double with 29 points and 10 rebounds for Winchester Thurston (5-2, 3-0) in a Section 3-2A victory. Lance Nicholls added 14 points for the Bears. Benjamin Mayhew scored 31 for Propel Braddock Hills (2-11, 0-5).

Woodland Hills 52, Penn Hills 47 – Delrius Robinson scored 15 points and Woodland Hills (7-7, 4-1) topped No. 4 Penn Hills (10-2, 4-2) in a Section 3-5A victory. TJ Jenkins had 11 points for the Wolverines and Deontae Williams scored 10. Daemar Kelly led Penn Hills with 15 points and George Mitchell had 12.

Yough 52, Southmoreland 38 – Terek Crosby scored 29 points to lead Yough (7-6, 3-3) to a Section 3-4A victory. Ty Keffer led Southmoreland (4-7, 1-4) with 20.

Girls basketball

Avonworth 37, Shady Side Academy 16 – Maggie Goetz scored 13 points, Greta O’Brien finished with 12 and Rebecca Goetz put up 10 as No. 2 Avonworth (9-1, 5-0) beat Shady Side Academy (5-7, 2-4) in Section 3-3A. Natalie Stevens led the Bulldogs with six points.

Burgettstown 59, Sto-Rox 38 – Jill Frazier led the Blue Devils with 22 points and six made 3-pointers while Mdeline Newark scored 18 and Kaitlyn Nease finished with 13 as No. 3 Burgettstown (11-0, 4-0) won a Section 3-2A game over Sto-Rox (5-5, 3-2). Alicia Young scored 17 points to lead the Vikings.

Chartiers-Houston 42, Carlynton 16 – Kaydan Buckingham scored 10 points to lead Chartiers-Houston (7-7, 2-3) to a Section 3-2A win against Carlynton (3-7, 0-4).

Fox Chapel 50, North Hills 22 – Elsie Smith had 14 points as Fox Chapel (5-10) scored a nonsection win over North Hills (0-13).

Freedom 56, Beaver Falls 25 – Renae Mohrbacher and Shaye Bailey scored 20 points apiece and Jules Mohrbacher added 15 to lead No. 4 Freedom (8-3, 5-1) past Beaver Falls (2-7, 1-4) in Section 1-3A.

Gateway 57, Franklin Regional 51 – Marina Grado scored 22 points, Alexis Margolis had 14, and Jayla Oliver had 11 to lead Gateway (2-6, 2-2) over Franklin Regional (5-8, 1-5) in Section 4-5A. Angelina Brush led Franklin Regional with 10 points.

Highlands 60, Deer Lakes 45 – Jocelyn Bielak led Highlands (10-2, 5-1) with 23 points in a Section 1-4A win. Shelby Wojcik added 16 points for the Golden Rams and Kate Myers scored 12. Reese Hasley led Deer Lakes (4-8, 2-4) with 17.

Mars 57, Hampton 50 – Olivia Donnelly scored 18 points and Ava Black had 13 to lead Mars (12-2, 5-1) over Hampton (11-2, 4-2) in Section 2-5A. Alexa McDole added 11. Meghan Murray scored 17 points and Sophia Kelly had 15 for Hampton.

Monessen 50, Frazier 20 – Mercedes Majors’ game-high 21 points led Monessen (9-3) past Frazier (2-8) in a nonsection game. Delaney Warnick had eight points for the Commodores.

Mt. Pleasant 44, Derry 37 – Tiffany Zelmore had 22 points to lead Mt. Pleasant (6-5) past Derry (6-6) in a nonsection matchup. Tiana Moracco had 28 points for Derry and eclipsed 1,000 points for her career with a 3-pointer in the first quarter.

Norwin 29, Penn-Trafford 14 – Lauren Palangio and Chole Lukondi scored eight points apiece to lead No. 4 Norwin (9-4, 6-1) to a Section 1-6A win over Penn-Trafford (6-6, 4-3). Olivia Pepple led the Warriors with six points.

OLSH 66, Aliquippa 41 – Emily Schuck had 21 points and Kyleigh Nagy added 15 to propel OLSH (8-4, 4-1) past Aliquippa (2-9, 1-4) in Section 1-2A. Honesty Johnson had 14 points and Angel Henry scored 12 for the Quips.

Peters Township 70, Canon McMillan 28 – Journey Thompson and Natalie Wetzel both scored 23 points apiece to lead Peters Township (7-7, 3-3) to a Section 2-6A victory over Canon McMillan (4-8, 0-6). Avana Sayles scored 10 and Gemma Walker had 10 to also help Peters Township.

Quaker Valley 55, Ambridge 28 – Lauren Blackmer scored 14 points and Nora Johns added 13 to lead Quaker Valley (5-7, 3-4) to a Section 2-4A win. Ava Timmons had 13 and Delaney Moore 10 for Ambridge (1-11, 0-6).

Seneca Valley 64, Butler 41 – Jess Bickart scored 17 points to lead No. 5 Seneca Valley (8-5, 5-2) past Butler (7-6, 3-4) in Section 1-6A. Liv West added 13 and Chloe Leonard had 10.

South Allegheny 54, East Allegheny 21 – Jamie Riggs (14), Angelina Cortazzo (13) and Faith Hresko (10) scored in double figures for South Allegheny (6-8, 3-3) in a Section 3-3A victory. Casmere Marshall finished with a game-high 17 points for East Allegheny (2-9, 0-5).

South Park 65, Charleroi 33 – Maddie Graham scored 18 points and Nora Ozimek had 13 to lead No. 3 South Park (10-2, 6-0) to a Section 2-3A win over Charleroi (7-6, 2-2). Riley Jones led Charleroi with 13 points.

Thomas Jefferson 54, West Mifflin 37 – Graci Fairman scored 25 points and had four 3-pointers and Gabby Breisinger had 14 points to lead Thomas Jefferson (7-7) to a nonsection win over West Mifflin (3-11). Shannon Conley led West Mifflin with 13 points.

Trinity 60, McKeesport 53 – Alyssa Clutter led all scorers with 20 points while Kristina Bozek scored 17 and Eden Williamson finished with 15 as No. 3 Trinity (11-1, 6-0) won a nonsection game against McKeesport (11-3, 4-1). Rachel Manfredo scored 16 points, Brooke Evans added 14 and Madison Hertzer produced 10 for the Tigers.

Union 43, Rochester 41 – Kylie Fruehstorfer led No. 2 Union (11-0, 4-0) with 14 points and Kelly Cleaver pulled in 14 rebounds in a Section 1-A win over No. 1 Rochester (8-3, 3-1). Corynne Hauser led the Rams with 24 points and Mekenzie Robinson added 13.

Waynesburg 62, Brownsville 29 – Kaley Rohanna had 23 points and Nina Serra scored 12 to pace No. 5 Waynesburg (9-3, 5-1) in a Section 2-3A win. Emma Seto scored 14 for Brownsville (5-6, 3-2).

West Greene 64, Avella 27 – Anna Durbin scored 26 points and made three 3-pointers while Brooke Barner added 10 points to lead No. 3 West Greene (11-3, 5-0) to a Section 2-1A victory over Avella (5-6, 3-2). Ava Franks led the Eagles with 10 points.

Woodland Hills 72, Penn Hills 46 – Kayla Walter scored 15 points, Jasmyn Fisher finished with 13, and Jazmine Dunn added 12 as Woodland Hills (6-4, 4-1) was victorious over Penn Hills (0-11, 0-6) in Section 4-5A. Hannah Pugliese led all scorers with 16 for the Indians.

Hockey

Canon-McMillan 6, Cathedral Prep 5 (OT) – Ben Votodian scored his second goal of the game in overtime to lead Canon-McMillan (2-11-1) to a Class 3A win over Cathedral Prep (2-8-2). Ethan Franczyk, Nick Price, Aidan Briggs and Anthony Perillo also scored for the Big Macs.

Meadville 5, Montour 2 – Michael Mahoney had a hat trick and Brandon Corey added a goal and an assist to help Meadville (11-4) to a Class 2A victory. Jack Rogers had a goal and an assist for Montour (3-8-2).

Ringgold 14, Trinity 3 – Kenny Cadwallader scored five goals to lead Ringgold (9-4) to a Class B win. Nathan Boulanger had two goals and three assists and Hunter Hodgson added a goal and three assists. Dax Kress had a goal and an assist for Trinity (1-11).

Quaker Valley 9, Wheeling Central Catholic 3 – Braedan Steffey scored two goals and had three assists while Luke Flowers and Ben Carlson each scored twice as Quaker Valley (10-3) beat Wheeling Central Catholic (8-4-0-0-1) in Class A. Max Quinn scored a goal and had four helpers, Kyle Rice scored a goal and had three assists, and Noah Mattie had a goal and an assist for the Quakers. Nathan Woods, Matthew Maroney and Tommy Woods scored for the Maroon Knights.

Wilmington 8, Burrell 1 – Cody Williams scored a hat trick and Andrew Cartwright and Drake Tomak had two goals and three assists apiece to lead Wilmington (9-5-1) to a Class B win. Tyler Danko scored for Burrell (7-4-2).

Wrestling

Mt. Pleasant 76, Yough 0 – Lucas Shaulis, Conor Johnson, Ty Hornick, Noah Gnibus, Dayton Pitzer and Joe Smelka had consecutive pins in six bouts starting at 152 pounds to lead Mt. Pleasant (8-3, 4-0) past Yough (0-9, 0-4) in Section 3B-2A.