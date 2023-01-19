High school roundup for Jan. 18, 2023: West Allegheny wrestlers knock off top-ranked Trinity

By:

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 | 11:59 PM

AP

Nico Taddy (145), Louis Martsolf (145) and Ty Watters (160) won the final three bouts as West Allegheny rallied for a 35-31 victory in Section 5-3A wrestling Wednesday night, sending top-ranked Trinity to its first loss of the season.

Taddy won by fall, Martsolf by major decision and Watters by tech fall as West Allegheny (9-1, 3-1) erased a 31-20 deficit after 10 bouts.

Cade Stern (107) and Cooper Smith (121) recorded pins and Shawn Taylor (172) and Caiden Herbert (114) won by major decision for West A.

Cael Nicolella (189) and Mason Kraeer (215) had pins, Luke Poland (133) won by major decision and Blacke Reiher (139) won a decision for Trinity (6-1, 3-1), which accepted two forfeits.

Belle Vernon 45, Elizabeth Forward 9 – Elijah Brown (152), Coulton Manown (170) and Perry Riggle (285) recorded pins and Giovanni Weightman (138) won by decision to lead Belle Vernon (1-3, 1-3) over Elizabeth Forward (1-4, 1-4) in Section 2-2A.

Bentworth 46, Fort Cherry 30 – Alex Rusilko (285), Max Ivcic (121), Ben Luketich (133), Joey Pantalo (139), and Brayden Taggart (160) recorded pins while Owen Ivcic (145) and Vitali Daniels won major decisions as Bentworth (3-3, 3-3) defeated Fort Cherry (4-7, 1-5) in Section 1-2A. Drake Buzzard (114), Ethan Faletto (152), and Braedon Welsh (172) recorded pins for the Rangers.

Burrell 50, Indiana 16 – Cooper Hornack (133) and Niko Ferra (139) had back-to-back major decisions to give Burrell (6-0, 5-0) the lead for good in a matchup of unbeaten teams in Section 6-2A matches. Isaac Lacinski (172), Cameron Martin (189) and Luke Boylan (215) had pins, Calio Zanella (127) won by major decision and Shawn Oden (145), Nico Zanella (160) and Ian Quinn (285) won decisions for the Bucs. Nico Fanella (114), Carter Putt (121) and Will Turner (152) won matches for Indiana (5-3, 4-1).

Carlynton 37, Keystone Oaks 33 – Dom Ciabattoni (121) won a major decision and Braiden Sudor (215) won by decision while Isaiah Hall (139), Cam Seitz (145), Aaryn Edwards (152), Chase Brnadebura (160) and Jermell Lindsey (189) recorded pins for Carlynton (6-2, 4-1) in a Section 3-2A win over Keystone Oaks (6-4, 2-3).

Central Valley 57, Ambridge 9 – Michael Miller (139) and Brandon Singleton (172) each recorded pins and Noah Taylor (189) won a decision for Central Valley (6-0, 5-0) in a Section 4-2A victory. Dean Chalupiak (152) had a pin and Ja’Kyh West (160) won by decision for Ambridge (0-10, 0-6).

Derry 42, Greensburg Salem 33 – Dylan Klim (114), Zander Nuttall (133) and Max Doperak (139) recorded pins in three straight contested matches to lead Derry (5-6, 2-3) to a Section 6-2A win. Nathan Barkley (172) also had a pin for the Trojans. Christian McChesney (215) and Kaidyn Gonder (152) had pins and Isaiah Payne (285) won by decision for Greensburg Salem (3-7, 1-4).

Fox Chapel 52, Shaler 12 – Adam Haines (121), Joshua Alexander (139) and Alexander Kaufman (152) had first-period pins in a Section 1-3A win for Fox Chapel (5-6, 2-2). Joseph Geller (172) and Landon Funk (107) also won by fall, Milo Chiu (145) had a major decision and Andrew Kratsa (133) and Trevor Katz (189) won by decision. Carter Tunstall (127), Michael Ulery (160) and Vito Barravecchio (215) picked up wins for Shaler (0-6, 0-4).

Frazier 60, Albert Gallatin 18 – Seth Haller (114), Tyler Clark (127), Adam Kortina (133), Andrew Bandish (139), Ryan Celaschi (160), Jackson Angelo (172) and Rune Lawrence (189) had pins to lead Frazier (8-6, 5-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Nick Hillyard (152), James Standish (215) and Colton Mosako (285) recorded pins for Albert Gallatin (7-3, 2-3).

Hempfield 65, McKeesport 6 – Owen Caracciolo, Eli Carr, Lucas Kapusta and Charlie Mesich won by fall to lead Hempfield (6-3, 2-1) past McKeesport (1-4, 0-3) in Section 4-3A.

Highlands 54, Hampton 15 – Highlands (7-1, 5-0) picked up a Section 5-2A win over Hampton (3-7, 3-2) to clinch the first section title in program history. Aiden Burford, Brayden White, Julius Saunders, Aaran Randolph and Tyler Bender had pins and Noah Leslie and Bryce Black won by decision for the Golden Rams.

Knoch 42, Ellwood City 36 – Cameron Elliott (139), Derrick Glover (145) and Owen Layhew (152) had three consecutive pins to lead Knoch (7-5, 4-2) in Section 5-2A. Matt Frank (121), Braden Plugh (172) and Wyatt Foster (215) also had pins for the Knights. Derek Allen (121), Gavin McClure (133), Chris Quintanilla (160) and Nathan Chandler (189) had pins for Ellwood City (3-8, 2-3).

Ligonier Valley 30, Riverview 28 – Riverview (0-10, 0-6) won all four contested matches on pins by Anthony Tigano (285), Justin Burrell (138) and Brayden Layhew (172) and a major decision from Mike Pietragallo (215), but Ligonier Valley (5-6, 2-2) accepted five forfeits to win a Section 6-2A match.

McGuffey 42, Jefferson-Morgan 26 – Kyle Brookman (172), Logan Smith (215), Emmett Wolfe (113), Lucas Barr (120), Victor Bonus (138), and Reid Teagarden (145) had pins while Garrett Newman (132) and Brennen Mullins (152) won decisions for McGuffey (9-2, 5-1) in a Section 1-2A win. Carson Sweeney (106) and Adam McAnany (189) each won a major decision and Landon Heath (285), Drew Adams (126) and Chase Frameli (160) each had pins for Jefferson-Morgan (5-2, 4-2).

Mt. Pleasant 38, Southmoreland 27 – Sean Cain (121), Joseph Longhi (127) and Greg Shaulis (139) had pins, William Shipley (114) recorded a tech fall and Duncan Blose (133) won by decision as Mt. Pleasant (5-5, 4-1) took the first five bouts and moved into second place in Section 2-2A. Jamison Poklembo (145) added a pin, Cael Ulery (107) a major decision and Dylan Pitzer (285) a decision for the Vikings. Gabe Kubasky (152), Ethan Kenney (172), Lewis Mains (189) and Jacob Govern (215) each recorded pins while Shawn Hollis (160) won a decision for Southmoreland (7-4, 4-2).

Penn Trafford 55, West Mifflin 18 – Dylan Barrett (107), Jake Lang (114), Hayden Coy (127), Dylan Clayton (152), Tasso Whipple (172), Adam Hall (189) and Joe Enick (285) recorded pins, Draven Hanford (121) won a decision and Logan Matrisch (133) won by major decision for Penn Trafford (5-8, 3-1) in a Section 3-3A match. Caden Wills (139) and Cooper Dietz (145) had pins for West Mifflin (0-5, 0-4).

Pine-Richland 45, North Hills 30 – Dominic Ferraro (126), Quinn Foster (132), Anthony Ferraro (138), Maclane Miller (152), Jacob Lukz (160), and Vaughn Spencer (189) recorded pins for Pine-Richland (5-1, 3-1) in a Section 2-3A. Rowan Foster won by decision for the Rams. Sebastian Lopez (172) and Lucas Palermo (215) had pins for North Hills (8-3, 1-3).

Thomas Jefferson 39, Ringgold 33 – Aidan Stella (120), Maddox Shaw (138), Bode Marlow (152), Brady Fitz (160), Jake Bertini (172) and Shepard Turk (285) recorded pins and Gabe Galioto (145) won by decision to lead Thomas Jefferson (4-5, 2-2) in Section 3-3A. Jake Conroy (189) and Braydon Wilcher (215) recorded pins and Danny Verscharen (215) won by decision in the final few matches in a comeback attempt for Ringgold (3-10, 0-4). Braydon Campbell (126) recorded a pin for the Rams.

Boys basketball

Allderdice 79, Brashear 28 – Logan Golle put up 22 points, Sam Kelly scored 16, Jack Segall added 12 and Antwone Ward-Thurman finished with 10 as Allderdice (7-9, 4-2) beat Brashear (1-6, 1-5) in City League action. Titus Gillett scored 14 for the Bulls.

Bentworth 79, California 61 – Landon Urcho dropped 32 points and Chris Harper finished with 20 as Bentworth (9-5) beat California (4-11) in nonsection play. Aidan Lowden scored 20 points, Vinny Manzella had 11 and Caden Powell netted 10 for the Trojans.

Montour 69, East Allegheny 27 – Ama Tening Sow dropped 26 points and buried four 3-pointers and Jake Wolfe scored 21 points and also made four 3-pointers to lead Montour (5-9, 2-3) to a Section 4-4A win. Troy Anderson scored eight points to lead East Allegheny (2-9, 0-5).

Neighborhood Academy 57, Summit Academy 54 – Led by 18 points from John Wilkins, 17 from Courtney Wallace and 14 from Shamar Simpson, Neighborhood Academy (11-2, 3-2) picked up a Section 3-A win. Tay’vone Bibbs scored 15 and Allen Grimes had 14 for Summit Academy (6-4, 2-3).

Obama Academy 66, Carrick 41 – Kevian Harris scored 19, Xzavier Rodgers added 17 and Torrien Perkins hit for 13 as Obama Academy (8-4, 6-0) beat Carrick (5-8, 0-6) in City League play. Will Jackson netted 13 and Kelenn Ward finished with 10 points for the Raiders.

Perry Traditional Academy 81, Westinghouse 68 – Davon Jones scored 29 points and Jason Rodrigguez added 14 for Perry (4-10, 2-3) in a City League win. Ahmad Arrington led Westinghouse (0-9, 0-5) with 21. Quinsean Reese and Jelani Saunders added 14 each and Alvin Johnson had 11.

Propel Andrew Street 33, Environmental Charter 24 – Tray Walker scored 13 points to lead Propel Andrew Street. Caleb Dalton led Environmental Charter with eight points.

Southmoreland 78, Indiana 55 – Ty Keffer recorded made five 3-pointers, scored 27 points and hit the 1,000-point mark for his career as Southmoreland (10-5) took a nonsection game against Indiana (5-10). Elijah Myers scored 14 points and Wyatt Richter netted 12 for the Scotties. Stanford Webb scored 17 points and Gavin Homer added 16 for Indiana.

St. Joseph 58, Apollo-Ridge 40 – Jimmy Giannetta had 26 points and Anthony Zavolta and Damian Moore scored 10 each for St. Joseph (6-8) in a nonsection win. Jacob Mull scored 14 for Apollo-Ridge (1-13).

West Mifflin 69, Clairton 41 – Joseph Fleming scored 19 points and sank five 3-pointers while Todd Harrison and Braden Walker scored 10 points apiece for West Mifflin (7-6) in nonsection play. DaSahwn Hines put up 22 points and Devon Dean had 11 for Clairton (6-8).

Western Beaver 68, Freedom 56 – Levi Gray dropped 27 points to reach the 1,000-point mark for his career as Western Beaver (9-7) topped Freedom (2-13) in nonsection play. Chance Cottrill hit for 19 and Xander Lefebver finished with 14 for Western Beaver. Garrett Drutarosky scored 22 points for the Bulldogs.

Girls basketball

Apollo-Ridge 48, Springdale 15 – Brinley Toland scored 20 points and Sydney McCray added 10 to lead Apollo-Ridge (13-2) to a nonsection win. Grace Gent led Springdale (4-9) with seven points.

Ellwood City 48, New Castle 47 – Claire Noble scored 15 points to lead Ellwood City (6-8) to a nonsection win. Rihanna Boice scored 24 and Armani Walker added 11 for New Castle (4-10).

Norwin 59, Blackhawk 49 (OT) – Kendall Berger led all scorers with 28 points, Lauren Palangio scored 12 and Ava Kobus had 10 as Norwin (14-1), No. 1 in Class 6A in the Trib HSSN rankings, beat Blackhawk (13-1), the top-ranked team in Class 4A, in a nonsection matchup of WPIAL title contenders. Alena Fusetti hit for 17, Kassie Potts added 15 and Quinn Borroni finished with 12 for Blackhawk.

Waynesburg 47, South Allegheny 37 – Kaley Rohanna put up 22 points and Peyton Cowell added 12 to propel Waynesburg (13-2) past South Allegheny (7-9) in nonsection play. Angelina Cortazzo dropped 19 points for the Gladiators.