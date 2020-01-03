High school roundup for Jan. 2, 2020: Chartiers Valley fends off Trinity, keeps unbeaten streak alive

By:

Thursday, January 2, 2020 | 11:58 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Aislin Malcolm scored 21 points against Trinity on Thursday night.

Chartiers Valley fended off a strong challenge to its unbeaten streak Thursday night, rallying for a 62-56 victory over Trinity in a matchup of the top two teams in the Trib HSSN Class 5A girls basketball rankings.

Trailing by two points after three quarters, Chartiers Valley (9-0, 3-0 in Section 1-5A) outscored Trinity (7-2, 3-1) 23-15 in the fourth to stay unbeaten after going 30-0 and winning a state title last year.

Aislin Malcolm led Chartiers Valley with 21 points, including 16 in the second half. Hallie Cowan added 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Megan McConnell scored 14 points.

Riley DeRubbo hit for 22 points for Trinity. Alyssia Clutter added 12 and Courtney Dahlquist scored 10.

The win gives Chartiers Valley coach Tim McConnell temporary bragging rights over his sister, Kathy McConnell-Miller, who is in her first season as Trinity’s coach. The teams will meet again Jan. 27.

Seneca Valley 50, Pine-Richland 42 — Haley Cramer scored 18 and Seneca Valley (6-3, 2-2) didn’t give up a point in the second quarter in a Section 1-6A win. Maddie Karchut added 10 points. Meghan Luellen led Pine-Richland (2-7, 0-4) with 21 points.

Mt. Lebanon 60, Baldwin 51 — Ashleigh Connor scored 24 points, Morgan Palmer added 15, and Mt. Lebanon (8-2, 3-1) used a 19-8 run coming out of halftime to win in Section 2-6A. Meghan Dryburgh led Baldwin (6-3, 2-2) woth 13 points.

Connellsville 47, Canon-McMillan 37 — Baleigh Bishop scored 13 points and Connellsville outscored Canon-McMillan 17-9 coming out of halftime in Section 2-6A. Maddy Kineer scored 11 and Lauren Bubarth 10 for Connellsville (3-6, 1-3). Tori Weselowski led Canon-McMillan (1-9, 0-4) with eight points.

Upper St. Clair 56, Hempfield 32 — Katelyn Robbins scored 18 points and Ava Keating added 13 as Upper St. Clair (6-2, 3-1) went on a 12-2 run before halftime to win in Section 2-6A. Sarah Liberatore led Hempfield (4-4, 1-3) with 10 points.

Moon 46, South Fayette 34 — Reilly Sunday scored 20 points and Moon (7-2, 3-1) went on an 11-5 run in the third quarter to secure a Section 1-5A win. Clare Relihan led South Fayette (5-6, 1-3) with 13 points.

Mars 52, Franklin Regional 32 — Bella Pelaia scored 12 points, including the 1,000th of her high school career, to lead Mars (7-2, 3-1) to a Section 2-5A victory over Franklin Regional (2-7, 0-3). Madeline Horvath had 14 points for Mars.

Plum 41, Armstrong 31 — Kennedie Montue scored 28 points to lead Plum (4-4, 2-1) past Armstrong (6-3, 2-2) in a Section 2-5A game. The Mustangs outscored the River Hawks, 17-7, in the third quarter to take control.

Latrobe 68, Laurel Highlands 4 — Rachel Ridilla scored 13 points as Latrobe (4-5, 1-3) recorded its first Section 3-5A win of the season with a victory over Laurel Highlands (0-8, 0-3).

Oakland Catholic 43, Penn-Trafford 42 — Rachel Haver scored 15 points and Margaret Terry added 11 as Oakland Catholic (7-2, 3-1) rallied from a 23-14 halftime deficit to win in Section 3-5A. MacKenzie Powell scored 14 points and Maura Suman chipped in 11 for Penn-Trafford (6-3, 2-2).

Greensburg Salem 65, Highlands 30 — Abby Mankins filled up the stat sheet, recording 23 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and eight steals to lead Greensburg Salem (4-6, 2-2) to a Section 1-4A victory. Kylie Smith added 10 points for Greensburg Salem. Highlands (2-5, 0-3) was led by Isabelle Estrabela with eight points.

Knoch 58, Apollo-Ridge 35 — Knoch turned up the defensive pressure in the second half and pulled away for a Section 1-4A victory. The Knights held the Vikings to 14 points over the final two quarters. Nevaeh Ewing scored a game-high 17 points for the Knights, who led by 11 at halftime. Madilyn Boyer added 15 points for the Knights (7-3, 4-0). Kylee Wynn led the Vikings (4-5, 1-3) with 10 points.

Indiana 66, Burrell 43 — Allison Fisher scored 15 points and connected on four 3-pointers, but Burrell (1-7, 0-4) fell to Indiana (7-4, 2-2) in Section 1-4A play. Olivia Watts added 11 points for the Bucs.

Quaker Valley 73, Hopewell 43 — Bailey Garbee scored 21 and Amy Wilson added 18 to lead four players in double figures for Quaker Valley (7-2, 2-1) in Section 2-4A. Siara Conley had 14 for Hopewell (4-5, 1-3).

Blackhawk 75, Keystone Oaks 34 — Mackenzie Amalia scored 22 points and Sierra Richard had 16, hitting four 3-pointers apiece, to lead Blackhawk (8-2, 3-0) in Section 2-4A. Eriona Neal had 12 points for Keystone Oaks (3-8, 1-3).

Belle Vernon 68, Yough 25 — Jenna Dawson scored 19 points and Rachel Wobrak added 17 as Belle Vernon (7-2, 3-1) stayed right behind Southmoreland in Section 2-4A. Presleigh Colditz added 13. Laney Gerdich led Yough (3-8, 0-4) with 13 points. Dawson and Colditz set career highs in scoring. Viva Kreis had nine assists.

Southmoreland 48, Ringgold 26 — Gracie Spadaro scored 16 points, Delaynie Morvosh added 14, and the stifling Scotties defense struck again for a Section 3-4A victory. Southmoreland (10-0, 4-0) did not surrender more than nine points in a quarter. Nya Adams led Ringgold (4-6, 0-4) with eight points.

McKeesport 58, Mt. Pleasant 24 — Jhayla Bray scored 14 points and Laila Taylor contributed 13 as McKeesport (6-4, 3-1) won in Section 3-4A. Melissa Davis and Kaylee Hutchinson scored four points apiece for Mt. Pleasant (1-8, 1-3).

Elizabeth Forward 62, West Mifflin 58 — Anna Resnik scored 21 points and Elizabeth Forward (5-4, 3-1) used a 15-3 second-quarter surge to score a Section 3-4A victory. Brooke Markland and Haven Briggs scored 14 points each. Avi Adams led West Mifflin (4-4, 2-2) with 21 points.

Beaver 50, Avonworth 48 (4OT) — Emma Pavelek scored 23 points and Maddi Weiland added 11 as Beaver (8-1, 4-0) pulled out a win in four overtimes to stay unbeaten in Section 1-3A. Kathryn Goetz led Avonworth (5-4, 2-2) with 19 points.

Neshannock 57, Ellwood City 36 — Ellina DeLillo scored 16 points and Neleh Nogay added 14 to lead Neshannock (4-5, 2-2) in Section 1-3A. Emily Sedgwick led Ellwood City (1-8, 0-4) with 13 points.

Mohawk 57, Freedom 42 — Mohawk (9-1, 4-0) handed Freedom (7-1, 3-1) its first loss of the season in a matchup of Section 1-3A contenders. Jules Mohrbacher led Freedom with 16 points.

Seton LaSalle 58, McGuffey 30 — Vanessa Hudson scored 17 points and Sarah Merlina contributed 16 as Seton LaSalle (7-3, 4-0) rolled to a Section 2-3A victory. Ava Dursi added 12 points. Keira Nicolella led McGuffey (3-6, 0-4) with 11.

South Park 56, Waynesburg 45 — Danielle DeProspo hit for 20 points and Maddie Graham added 16 to lead South Park (4-5, 3-1) to a Section 2-3A win. Jules Fowler led Waynesburg (4-5, 0-4) with 14 points.

Washington 42, Charleroi 39 — Cassandra Lewis scored 14 points, Randi Thomas added 10 and Washington (3-5, 1-2) held Charleroi to 15 points in the first half in a Section 2-3A win. Bella Skobel scored 17 for Charleroi (6-4, 3-1).

East Allegheny 58, Valley 39 — Amaia Johnson and C-Keyiah Marshall scored 11 points apiece as East Allegheny (4-5, 2-2) pulled away in the second quarter for a Section 3-3A victory. Deisha James led Valley (1-11, 0-4) with 16 points. Tori Johnson added 11.

OLSH 35, Laurel 29 — Kaleigh Constantino scored 14 points to help OLSH (6-2, 4-0) to a comeback win in Section 1-2A. OLSH trailed 20-10 at halftime and outscored Laurel 13-0 in the fourth quarter. Regan Atkins led Laurel (5-5, 3-1) with 15 points.

Sto-Rox 45, Aliquippa 38 — Managed Salters scored 13 points and Alicia Young added 11 as Sto-Rox rallied from six points down after three quarters to win in Section 1-2A. Angel Henry led Aliquippa (3-7, 1-3) with 15 points.

Brentwood 63, Jeannette 41 — In a Section 2-2A matchup, Maura Daley scored 16 points and Paige Miller added 12 to lead Brentwood (3-7, 2-2). Jada Bass scored 11 and Ari Clark added 10 for Jeannette (2-8, 0-3).

Winchester Thurston 56, Riverview 36 — Maya Roberts scored 25 points and Nadia Moore had 20 to lead Winchester Thurston (7-0, 2-0) to a Section 2-2A win over Riverview (4-6, 1-3). Alyssa Cappa scored 15 points and Sydney McDonough had 13 points for Riverview.

Chartiers-Houston 39, Fort Cherry 25 — Zamierah Edwards scored 15 points as Chartiers-Houston (6-3, 3-0) stayed unbeaten in Section 3-2A. Jaida Bish led Fort Cherry (3-6, 2-2) with 14 points.

Bishop Canevin 75, Carmichaels 30 — Alyssa Pollice had 22 points and 15 rebounds to lead Bishop Canevin (5-4, 4-0) in Section 3-2A. Diajha Allen added 20 points. Emma Hyatt led Carmichaels (2-8, 0-3) with eight.

Burgettstown 61, Frazier 19 — Emily Prasko scored 14 points and Jill Frazier had 11 to lead Burgettstown (7-3, 2-1) in Section 3-2A. Sierra Twigg had 11 points for Frazier (2-8, 1-3).

Rochester 73, Eden Christian 40 — Alexis Robison scored 25 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and MeKenzie Robison scored 19 points, nailing five threes, to lead Rochester (10-1, 4-0) in Section 1-A. Corynne Hauser had 13. Taylor Haring led Eden Christian (3-6, 1-2) wioth 16 points, including three 3-pointers.

Quigley Catholic 45, Union 38 — Hailey Drutarosky scored 24 points to lead Quigley Catholic (3-6, 2-1) to a Section 1-A win. Mia Grisafi added 11. Zoe Lepri and Kayla Fruehstorfer had 11 for Union (1-9, 0-4).

Sewickley Academy 57, Cornell 1 — Kamryn Lightcap scored 17 and Desirae Nance 14 to help Sewickley Academy (3-4, 2-2) past Cornell (1-8, 0-3) in Section 1-A.

Avella 45, California 27 — Allie Brownlee scored 12 points, hitting four 3-pointers, to lead Avella (5-2, 2-0) to a Section 2-A win. Sydney Smichnick scored 11 for California (5-5, 2-2).

St. Joseph 42, Propel Andrew Street 39 — St. Joseph (1-7, 1-1) outscored Propel Andrew Street (2-7, 0-2) 8-5 in overtime to earn its first win of the season in a Section 3-A matchup. Trinity Lockwood-Morris led St. Joseph with 21 points, while Ally Swierczewski added 10.

Clairton 59, Leechburg 9 — Iyanna Chapman had a game-high 15 points to lead Clairton (6-1, 2-0) past Leechburg (1-6, 0-2) in Section 3-A. Maddie Ancosky was the leading scorer for Leechburg with four points.

Hundred (W.Va.) 62, Jefferson-Morgan 25 — Sydney Duckworth scored 19 points to lead Hundred (W. Va.) to a victory. Autumn Gustovich and Abby Ankrom scored eight points apiece for Jefferson-Morgan (1-5).

Tags: Chartiers Valley, Trinity