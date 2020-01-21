High school roundup for Jan. 20, 2020: Bethel Park’s Maggie Dziezgowski hits 1,000 points in rivalry win

Monday, January 20, 2020 | 11:21 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Maddie Dziezgowski reached the 1,000-point milestone Monday night.

Maggie Dziezgowski scored 16 points, reaching the 1,000-point mark for her career, to lead No. 1 Bethel Park to a 49-38 victory over No. 5 Upper St. Clair (9-5, 6-4) in a battle of ranked girls basketball rivals in Section 2-6A Monday night.

Olivia Westphal scored 17 points for the Black Hawks (14-0, 8-0), who led 20-9 at halftime. Mia Brown had 14 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Panthers (9-5, 6-4), who got back into the game with an 18-11 run in the third quarter.

North Allegheny 71, Seneca Valley 35 — Emma Fisher hit six 3-pointers and Lizzy Groetsch scored 17 points to lead No. 3 North Allegheny (12-3, 8-1) to a decisive Section 1-6A win. Olivia West had 15 for Seneca Valley (10-5, 5-4).

Butler 49, Shaler 42 — Sarayne Forbes hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to help Butler (6-9, 3-6) to a Section 1-6A victory. Makenna Maier added 15 points. Meghan Lacey led Shaler (7-8, 4-5) with 14 points.

Fox Chapel 53, Pine-Richland 36 — Domenica Delaney and Olivia Hager scored 14 points each to pace Fox Chapel (10-5, 5-4) in a Section 1-6A road win over Pine-Richland (2-12, 0-9). The Foxes led 30-12 at halftime.

Norwin 52, North Hills 16 — Olivia Gribble scored 15 points and Jayla Wehner added 10 as Norwin 12-2, 9-0) cruised to a Section 1-6A win. Lexi Kotwica led North Hills (5-9, 2-7) with eight points.

Mt. Lebanon 74, Hempfield 55 — Ashleigh Connor scored 17 points and Patrice Smith and Reagan Murdoch added 16 each to lead No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (13-3, 8-1) to a Section 2-6A win. Sarah Liberatore led Hempfield (6-8, 3-6) with 17 points. Emma Hoffner added 14.

Baldwin 67, Canon-McMillan 38 — Kayla Radomsky scored 16 points to lead Baldwin (11-5, 6-3) to a Section 2-6A win. Stellanie Loutison scored 12 for Canon-McMillan (1-15, 0-9).

Chartiers Valley 69, Montour 39 — Aislin Malcolm made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead No. 1 Chartiers Valley (16-0, 9-0) to a Section 1-5A win. Megan McConnell had 17 points, Hallie Cowan 14 and Abby Vaites 12. Olivia Lyscik led Montour (6-10, 1-8) with 12 points.

Thomas Jefferson 60, West Allegheny 19 — Maddy Trainer scored 15 points and Alyssa DeAngelo added 11 to lead Thomas Jefferson (11-5, 6-3) past West Allegheny (0-16, 0-9) in Section 1-5A.

Plum 44, Franklin Regional 37 — Plum standout junior Kennedie Montue surpassed 1,000 career points with a 23-point effort in a Section 2-5A win at Franklin Regional (4-10, 2-6). The Mustangs (10-4, 6-1) outscored the Panthers, 25-9, over the span of the second and third quarters. Angel Kelly had 11 points for the Panthers and Sydney Linderman scored 10.

Armstrong 47, Kiski Area 25 — A 15-1 run in the second quarter helped Armstrong (9-5, 5-3) pull away for a Section 2-5A win over Kiski Area (5-11, 0-8).

Oakland Catholic 60, Latrobe 39 — Rachel Haver hit five 3-pointers and scored 29 points to lead No. 4 Oakland Catholic (11-4, 7-2) to a Section 3-5A win. Alexa Washington added 15. Anna Rafferty had 12 points and Emma Blair 10 for Latrobe (7-7, 4-5).

Penn Hills 60, Laurel Highlands 11 — Led by 17 points from Amoni Blackwell, 13 from Jasmyn Golden and 12 from Jayla Golden, Penn Hills (7-9, 5-3) topped Laurel Highlands (0-14, 0-8) in Section 3-5A.

Penn-Trafford 51, Albert Gallatin 37 — Bella Long scored 25 points and Allie Prady added 10 as Penn-Trafford (9-5, 5-4) used an 11-4 run in the third quarter to pull away for a Section 3-5A win. Abby King led Albert Gallatin (6-9, 2-7) with 15 points.

North Catholic 77, Apollo-Ridge 36 — Morgan Gamble scored a game-high 17 points, but Apollo-Ridge (8-7, 4-5) lost to Class 4A No. 1 North Catholic (13-1, 8-0) in a Section 1 game. Tess Myers led four North Catholic players in double figures with 15 points.

Freeport 67, Highlands 26 — Samantha Clark paced Freeport with a game-high 17 points in a Section 1-4A win over Highlands (2-12, 0-8). Sidney Shemanski had 16 points for the Yellowjackets (10-4, 8-1) and Maddie Clark scored 11. Sarah Sawhook led the Golden Rams with 11 points.

Greensburg Salem 50, Burrell 29 — Abby Mankins scored 21 points as Greensburg Salem (5-10, 3-6) jumped out to a 26-8 halftime lead en route to a Section 1-4A win. Allison Fisher led Burrell (2-12, 1-8) with 14 points.

Blackhawk 63, Quaker Valley 40 — MacKenzie Amalia had a triple double, racking up 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, to lead No. 3 Blackhawk to a Section 2-4A win. Alivia Thompson added 10. Corrine Washington led Quaker Valley (11-4, 5-3) with 14 points.

New Castle 50, Hopewell 42 — Mia Graham scored 15 points, Aayanni Hudson 14 and Raquel Rivera 13 to help New Castle (10-7, 4-4) even its record in Section 2-4A. Siara Conley led Hopewell (7-8, 3-5) with 19 points.

Mt. Pleasant 34, Yough 10 — Hannah Gesinski scored 11 points to lead Mt. Pleasant (3-12, 2-7) past Yough (3-13, 0-9) in Section 3-4A.

West Mifflin 38, Belle Vernon 34 — Shelby Genes scored 12 points as West Mifflin (7-8, 5-4) rallied from a five-point halftime deficit in Section 3-4A. Rachel Wobrak led Belle Vernon (9-5, 5-4) with 10 points.

Mohawk 59, Avonworth 57 — Karly McCutcheon scored 28 points and Nadia Lape added 21 as No. 1 Mohawk held off an upset bid in Section 1-3A. Kathryn Goetz led No. 4 Avonworth (10-5, 6-3) with 32 points.

Freedom 49, Beaver Falls 38 — Renae Mohrbacher scored 16 points, Karissa Mercier added 12 and Morgan Swab had 11 as Freedom (10-3, 6-3) topped Beaver Falls (1-13, 1-8) in Section 1-3A.

Beaver 61, Ellwood City 19 — Emma Pavelek scored 27 points to lead No. 3 Beaver (14-2, 8-1) past Ellwood City (2-13, 0-9) in Section 1-3A.

South Park 72, Washington 38 — Maddie Graham scored 21 points to help No. 5 South Park (9-6, 7-2) to a Section 2-3A win. Taylor Glowa added 17 points and Danielle DeProspo had 14. Cassandra Lewis led Washington (4-11, 2-6) with 16 points.

Charleroi 51, McGuffey 38 — Bella Skobel scored 24 points and Kaitlin Wagner chipped in with 10 to lead Charleroi (10-6, 6-3) in Section 2-3A. Abby Donnelly led McGuffey (7-8, 3-6) with 18 points. The game was tied at halftime.

Carlynton 57, East Allegheny 53 (OT) — Angelica Diallo scored 16 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Carlynton (9-7, 7-2) to an overtime win in Section 3-3A. Jada Lee added 15 points and Naima Turner had 10. Amaia Johnson scored 19 and hit four 3-pointers for East Allegheny (7-8, 5-4).

Deer Lakes 56, Valley 21 — Deer Lakes (9-4, 6-2) raced out to a 30-6 lead in the first quarter on its way to a Section 3-3A win over Valley (1-16, 0-9). Reese Hasley led the Lancers with 17 points and Makayla Blair added 12 points. Tori Johnson had 14 points for the Vikings.

Derry 50, South Allegheny 44 — Tiana Moracco scored 14 points as Derry (10-6, 7-2) jumped out a big first-half lead en route to a Section 3-3A win. Kam Kelly had 12 points and Hannah Wedow added 10 for Derry, which had a 29-13 edge at halftime. Madison Taylor led South Allegheny (6-10, 4-5) with 12 points.

OLSH 77, New Brighton 32 — Emily Schuck scored 16 points to lead five players in double figures for No. 2 OLSH (13-2, 9-0) in a Section 1-2A win. Haley Hamilton had 13, Grace Bradley and Addy Valdez 11 and Kaleigh Costantino 10. Sydney Cook led New Brighton (4-9, 2-7) with 23 points.

Aliquippa 62, Northgate 41 — Amaya Walker scored 20 points and Angel Henry added 16 to lead Aliquippa (6-10, 3-6) to a Section 1-2A win. Shayla Stiegler scored 19 for Northgate (0-15, 0-9).

Laurel 62, Sto-Rox 29 — Faith Gibson scored 15 points and Lucia Lombardo and Regan Atkins added 13 each to carry Laurel (10-6, 8-1) to a Section 1-2A victory. Alicia Young had 17 for Sto-Rox (4-11, 3-6).

Ellis School 51, Brentwood 31 — Natalie Jasper scored 21 points, crossing the 1,000-point mark for her career, to lead No. 4 Ellis School (11-3, 6-1) to a Section 2-2A victory. Natalie Graf added 13 points and Katie Koeppl had 11. Maura Daly led Brentwood (4-11, 3-5) with 11 points.

Serra Catholic 64, Riverview 39 — Rayna Andrews scored 25 points to lead Class 2A No. 1 Serra Catholic (10-2, 7-1) to a Section 2 victory over Riverview (9-7, 3-4). Sydney McDonough had 15 points for the Raiders and Francesca Lio scored 13.

Chartiers-Houston 63, Carmichaels 27 — Coach Laura Montecalvo recorded her 100th career victory as Chartiers-Houston (10-6, 6-2) won in Section 3-2A. Zamierah Edwards had 18 points, Dominique Mortimer 14 and Zalayah Edwards 12. Sophia Zalar led Carmichaels (4-12, 1-6) with 20 points.

Bishop Canevin 82, Bentworth 13 — Diajha Allen had a triple double, finishing with 21 points, 11 steals and 10 assists, to lead No. 3 Bishop Canevin (11-5, 8-0) past Bentworth (4-12, 0-8) in Section 3-2A. Alyssa Pollice scored 27, hitting five 3-pointers, and Savannah Abbott added 14.

Vincentian Academy 54, Union 39 — Tara Lucot scored 21 points and Alana Winkler added 12 as No. 3 Vincentian Academy (12-3, 7-1) rallied from three points down after the first quarter to beat Union (2-14, 1-7) in Section 1-A.

Monessen 72, Geibel 21 — Qitarah Hardison had her 10th straight double double, recording 13 points and 11 rebounds, to lead Monessen (11-5, 5-3) past Geibel (1-10, 1-6) in Section 2-A. Sydney Caterino scored 16 and Kendelle Weston added 10.

Greensburg Central Catholic 42, Propel Andrew Street 28 — Gia Scala scored 11 points and Molly White added 14, sinking four 3-pointers, to lead No. 4 Greensburg Central Catholic (9-3, 6-0) in Section 3-A. Keeley Brockington scored 17 for Propel Andrew Street (3-11, 1-5).

Eden Christian 65, Avella 59 — Taylor Haring scored 25 points and Haylee Fleischman added 15 as Eden Christian (7-7) knocked off No. 4 Avella (10-4) in a nonsection matchup in Class A. Jordan Rush led Avella with 15 points.

Central Valley 67, Hampton 36 — Christiane Frye scored 27 points and Alyssa Gillin added 13 to help Central Valley (12-2) to a nonsection victory. Kayla Hoehler led Hampton (4-11) with 13 points.

Boys basketball

Uniontown 65, Washington 45 — Isiah Melvin scored 19 points and Billy DeShields added 16 to lead Class 4A No. 2 Uniontown (12-1) to a nonsection win. Brandon Patterson led Washington (9-5) with 18 points.

Highlands 65, Sewickley Academy 28 — Johnny Crise scored 27 points and grabbed 18 rebounds and Class 4A No. 3 Highlands (13-2) rolled past Sewickley Academy (6-6) in a nonsection game.

Cheswick Christian Academy 70, Calvary Academy 39 — Jerry Vargo scored a game-high 15 points to help the Cheswick Christian Academy (6-6) score a nonsection win at Calvary Academy. Grant Rochkind scored 14 points for the Chargers and Andrew Drake added 13 points. Logan Callen and Colby Reges scored 14 points apiece for Calvary Academy.

Ligonier Valley 77, Saltsburg 69 — Michael Marinchak scored 20 points to become the second-leading scorer in school history, helping Ligonier Valley (14-0, 9-2) to a Heritage Conference victory. Kyle Silk added 24 points and 11 rebounds. Matthew Marinchak had 12 points.

