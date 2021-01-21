High school roundup for Jan. 20, 2021: North Allegheny wrestlers sweep 3 duals

Thursday, January 21, 2021 | 12:01 AM

Nicholas Gorman, Adam Rohan, Aidan Buggey and Brady Leczo won by fall to lead North Allegheny to a 63-11 Section 3B-AAA wrestling victory over North Hills. North Allegheny also defeated Shaler and Mars on Wednesday night.

Brady Walker (120) and Bradley Stipetich (138) picked up bonus points for the Tigers. Ethan Mikovitz (172) and Giavonie Schipani (106) won matches for North Hills.

North Allegheny 72, Shaler 3 – Nicholas Gorman (126), Max Stedeford (145) and Casey Walker (106) recorded pins to lead North Allegheny to a Section 3B-AAA win. Michael Ulery (172) won for Shaler.

North Allegheny 52, Mars 9 – Dylan Coy (120) Max Stedeford (145), Collin McCorkle (160) and Aidan Buggey (189) won by fall to lead North Allegheny to a Section 3B-AAA win. Christian Scheller (152) had a pin for Mars.

Beaver 30, New Castle 27 — Dalton Summers (126) won by fall to lead Beaver to a Section 3A-AAA win. Kortel Marshal (106), Jonah Miller (138) and Noah Shields (189) had pins for New Castle.

Beth-Center 33, Mt. Pleasant 30 — Tyler Fisher, Trevor Pettit and Alex Lange won by fall to lead Beth-Center to a nonsection win. Noah Gnibus, Dayton Pitzer and Ian Fasano had pins for Mt. Pleasant.

Carlynton 39, Hopewell 18 – Oleg Melnyk won a decision at 160 pounds to help Carlynton to a Section 2B-AA win.

Central Valley 30, Blackhawk 24 — Tyler Frank and Alex Kuzma had pins for Central Valley in a Section 2A-AA win. Collin Keller won by fall for Blackhawk.

Franklin Regional 70, Gateway 6 – Nate Stone, Gavyn Beck and Brett Fricke recorded pins and Christo Marion won by major decision to lead Franklin Regional to the Section 1B-AAA win.

Franklin Regional 46, Penn-Trafford 19 – Franklin Regional won eight straight matches in the middle weights to secure a Section 1B-AAA win. Dalton O’Neil, Ben Pekarcik, Garrett Thompson, Gavyn Beck and Christo Marion had pins for the Panthers.

Frazier 39, Jefferson Morgan 35 – Getting pins from Tyler Clark, Austin Wilson and Rune Lawrence, Frazier won in Section 1B-AA. Brayland Sekura, Chase Frameli and Jonathan Wolfe won by fall for Jefferson Morgan.

Latrobe 38, Greensburg Salem 21 – Nate Roth and Corey Boerio recorded pins and Lucio Angelicchio and Jack Pletcher won by major decision to lead Latrobe to a Section 2B-AAA victory. Payton Henry and Sam Snyder also picked up wins for the Wildcats. Trevor Swartz, Caleb Chismar and Bill McChesney won by fall for Greensburg Salem. Cody Kaufman took a decision.

Laurel 78, Ambridge 0 – Aiden Pearce won by fall to help Laurel to a Section 2A-AA shutout win.

Laurel 72, Ellwood City 6 – Charles Krepp, Brady Cooper, Tommy Hetzer, Aiden Pearce and William Moore had pins to lead Laurel to a Section 2A-AA victory. Ben Gallenz won by fall for Ellwood City.

Mars 40, Pine-Richland 33 – Griffin Frazier won by fall in the final bout at 120 pounds to lead Mars to a Section 3B-AAA win. Rocco Darocy, Brandon Krul, Christian Scheller and Enzo Grieco also had pins for Mars.Cole Spencer, Zachery Kost and Joseph Schneck had pins for Pine-Richland.

Mt. Pleasant 47, Derry 24 — Joseph Longhi, Greg Shaulis and Jamison Poklembo had pins in the lower weights to lead Mt. Pleasant to a Section 3B-AA win. Tyler Cymmerman, Connor Lucas and Braydan Mickinac won by fall for Derry.

North Hills 45, Shaler 7 – Scott Ross and Giavonie Schipani won by fall and Ethan Mikovitz by decision to lead North Hills to a Section 3B-AAA win. Jacob Cable and Ethan Gross won for Shaler.

Penn-Trafford 66, Penn Hills 12 – Ryan Auel and Lucas Paszek won by fall to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 1B-AAA victory.

Pine-Richland 39, North Hills 27 – Anthony Ferraro (120) and Jeremy Kanter (152) recorded falls and Jacob Lukez (172) also won his bout to lead Pine-Richland to a Section 3B-AAA win. Ivan Suto (126), Lucas Palermo (215) and Giavonie Schipani (106) had pins for North Hills. Andrew Szymczak (189) won by decision.

Plum 40, Mt. Lebanon 32 – Sam Snyder, Antonino Walker and Grant Durst had pins and Vincent Citrano a major decision in the final four bouts to lead Plum to a nonsection win. Lucas Heath also had a pin for Plum. Maclane Stout and Streiff Benjamin won by fall for Mt. Lebanon.

Seneca Valley 46, Butler 18 – Chanz Shearer, Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Antonio Amelio and Manuel Santos won consecutive bouts in the middle weights to lead Seneca Valley to a Section 3A-AAA win. Connor Smith also won by fall. Dominic Vivirito and Jacob Pomykata had pins for Butler.

South Park 58, Keystone Oaks 6 – Kaiden Fischer and Mitchell Romese won by fall and LaShauna Martinez won by major decision to lead South Park to a Section 1A-AA win.

West Greene 48, Bentworth 30 – Daniel Collins and Levi Corbly won by fall to lead West Greene to a Section 1B-AA win. Vitali Daniels, Chris Vargo, West Martin and Owen Petrisek had pins for Bentworth.

Boys basketball

Brentwood 69, Chartiers-Houston 58 – Chase Rosing scored 22 points and Brentwood (4-1, 2-0) pulled away in the fourth quarter for a nonsection win. Nathan Ziegler added 15 and Tavian Miller 13. Lucas Myers led Chartiers-Houston (1-4, 1-2) with 25 points. Ahlijah Vaden had 14.

Carmichaels 69, Geibel 68 – Drake Long scored 19 points, including the game-winning jumper with 1.1 seconds left, to lead Carmichaels (3-2, 1-2) to a nonsection win. Christopher Barrish had 26 points and Mike Stewart had 12. Jaydis Kennedy led Geibel (1-3, 1-1) with 20 points. Terrell Clayton scored 15.

Central Valley 64, Ellwood City 53 – Justin Thompson scored 18 points and Matt Merritt and Jayvin Thompson added 13 points each to lead Central Valley (1-0, 0-0) to a nonsection win. Joseph Roth scored 23 and Alexander Roth 13 for Ellwood City (3-3, 2-2).

Mohawk 56, Slippery Rock 54 – Jay Wrona scored 20 points and Jackson Miller added 16 to lead Mohawk 1-4, 0-4) to a nonsection win. Mark Rudesill had 11. Ethan Plesakov led Slippery Rock with 14.

Neighborhood Academy 43, Propel Andrew Street 36 – Jacoby Dupree scored 18 points and Ty’Jer Clayton added 13 to lead Neighborhood Academy (1-1, 1-1) to a Section 3-A win. Cam Edmunds had 16 points for Propel Andrew Street (0-4, 0-3).

Propel Braddock Hills 66, Northgate 65 – Chaiem Despert-Johnson scored 21 points and Giontae Clemmons added 17 to lead Propel Braddock Hills (2-4, 0-4) to a nonsection win. Josh Dugan had 25 points, Josh Williams 21 and Dylan McWilliams 10 for Northgate (0-7, 0-3).

Shenango 50, New Brighton 26 – Reis Watkins and Brody McQuiston scored 10 points apiece to lead Shenango (6-3, 2-2) to a nonsection win. JoJo Reynolds had 15 for New Brighton (0-3, 0-2).

Springdale 64, Farrell 56 — Demitri Fritch had 30 points to lead Springdale (5-2) to a nonsection win at Farrell. Lamont Samuels, Jr. scored 16 points for the Steelers.

Thomas Jefferson 58, Montour 47 – Ian Hansen scored 16 points and Aidan Kelly added 15 for Thomas Jefferson (7-1, 1-1) in a nonsection win. Vason Stevenson had 17 for Montour (3-2, 3-1).

Trinity 72, Elizabeth Forward 64 – Mike Dunn scored 31 points and Connor Roberts and Kyle Fetchko chipped in 11 each to carry Trinity (3-1, 2-1) to a nonsection win. Vernon Settles scored 21 and Zach Boyd and Mekhi Daniels 13 each for Elizabeth Forward (3-3, 3-1).

Western Beaver 49, Riverside 32 – Thad Gray scored 19 points and Levi Gray added 16 as Western Beaver (2-0, 1-0) used a 15-6 run in the second quarter to pull away for a nonsection win. Sean Falk scored 11 for Riverside (1-3, 1-2).

Girls basketball

Burgettstown 41, Sto-Rox 38 – Led by 13 points from Kaitlyn Nease and 10 from Jill Frazier, Burgettstown (6-0, 5-0) picked up a Section 3-2A win. Alicia Young led Sto-Rox (2-4, 2-2) with 24 points.

Chartiers-Houston 59, Carmichaels 30 – Dominique Mortimer scored 13 points and Mia Mitrick had 12 to power Chartiers-Houston (1-3, 0-3) to a nonsection win. Emma Hollaren had 10 points for Carmichaels (1-2, 1-0).

East Allegheny 47, South Allegheny 38 – Sparked by a 15-5 run in the third quarter, East Allegheny (1-2, 1-2) rallied for a Section 3-3A win. Abby Henderson had 23 points and Casmere Marshall added 11. Jamie Riggs led South Allegheny (0-4, 0-3) with 14 points.

Laurel Highlands 63, Jeannette 29 – Aareanna Griffith had 25 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals to lead Laurel Highlands (1-5, 0-3) to a nonsection win. Essence David had 22 points and 15 rebounds. Oceana Sirnic and Mac Rigney had 12 points apiece for Jeannette (0-4, 0-1). Rigney hit four 3-pointers.

Monessen 65, Geibel 7 – Avanti Stitch scored 19 points, Sydney Caterino added 15, and Monessen (3-0, 3-0) built a 21-0 lead in the first quarter en route to a Section 2-A win over Geibel (0-3, 0-3).

North Catholic 52, Beaver Falls 16 – Dacia Lewandowski scored 15 points and Ava Walker added 10 to lead No. 1 North Catholic (4-1, 1-0) to a Section 1-3A win. Avina Norman had eight points for Beaver Falls (1-3, 0-2).

Union 50, Wilmington 19 – Kayla Fruehstorfer scored 13 points to lead three players in double figures for Union (2-2, 1-2) in a nonsection win. Elise Booker added 12 and Zoe Lepri 11. Renee Early led Wilmington with 10 points.

