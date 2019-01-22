High school roundup for Jan. 21, 2019: Belle Vernon girls get key win against West Mifflin

By: Tribune-Review

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 | 1:33 AM

Lindsay Steeber scored a game-high 28 points to lead Belle Vernon to a 51-41 victory in the WPIAL Class 4A Section 3 battle for fourth place.

Belle Vernon (9-6, 6-3) outscored host West Mifflin, 26-14, over the middle two quarters. West Mifflin (5-8, 4-5) was led by Omrie Murphy and Zaria Reid with nine each.

Derry 45, South Allegheny 10 — Sarah Aukerman scored 14 points, and Derry (7-8, 5-4) rolled to a WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 win. Destiny Roberts chipped in with 10 points for the Trojans, which led South Allegheny (2-13, 1-8) 16-1 after one quarter.

Mt. Lebanon 52, Hempfield 43 — Despite a game-high 17 points for Sarah Liberatore, Hempfield was beaten by Mt. Lebanon (8-8, 7-2) in a WPIAL Section 1-6A battle. Hempfield (6-9, 1-7) led 29-21 at halftime but was outscored 31-14 in the second half. Jamey Napoleon led the Blue Devils with 14 points.

Greensburg Central Catholic 66, Propel Andrew Street 25 — The Centurions, ranked No. 2 in Class A, raced out to a 19-9 lead in the first quarter and coasted to the Section 3 win. Melina Maietta led GCC (13-2, 6-0) with 19 points, and Bella Skatell added 12 and Anna Eisaman 11. Keely Brockington scored 14 points for Propel Andrew Street (3-11, 0-6).

Armstrong 39, Kiski Area 29 — Loryn Bowser had a game-high 16 points, and Armstrong (9-6, 5-3) eased to a WPIAL Class 2-5A win. Hannah Potter led Kiski Area (4-11, 0-8) with 13 points.

Mt. Pleasant 56, Yough 16 — Chloe Jaworski scored a game-high 20 points, and Mt. Pleasant kept its playoff hopes alive with a WPIAL Section 3-4A win. The Vikings (5-11, 3-6) opened up a 30-11 led at halftime and then outscored Yough (3-13, 0-9) 26-5 in the second half.

Winchester Thurston 57, Jeannette 19 — Maya Roberts scored 22 points, Emily Rotondi had 20 and Winchester Thurston (5-6, 3-4) rolled in a Section 2-2A battle for fourth place. Jeannette (3-11, 2-5) didn’t have a player reach double-figures.

North Catholic 59, Apollo-Ridge 22 — Tess Myers scored 17 points as No. 1 North Catholic cruised to a Section 1-4A win over Apollo-Ridge. Kylee Lewandowski scored 12 points and Dani Short added 10 points for North Catholic (13-1, 9-0). Liz Penrose and Maddy Moore scored six points each for Apollo-Ridge (10-5, 4-5).

Knoch 40, Indiana 37 — Knoch saw its double-digit lead trimmed to one possession late in the fourth quarter, but the Knights found a way to hold on.

Abby Shearer’s two free throws in the final 15 seconds helped Knoch earn a 40-37 win at Indiana in Section 1-4A on Monday. Nevaeh Ewing had 14 points for the Knights, who led 25-12 at halftime. The victory kept Knoch (8-7, 6-3) in third place in the section, two games clear of Apollo-Ridge, which is in fourth. Madilyn Boyer scored 11 points for the Knights.

Hope Cook led Indiana (5-12, 3-6) with 16 points.

Deer Lakes 63, Valley 36 — Reese Hasley scored a career-high 28 points, including eight 3-pointers, as Deer Lakes defeated Valley in Section 3-3A. Cameron Simurda and Ashley McAdams had eight points each for the Lancers (11-3, 7-2). Dayonna Jones scored 20 points for Valley (2-14, 0-9).

Freeport 66, Highlands 18 — Class 4A No. 4 Freeport (12-2, 8-1) raced out to a 22-2 lead in the first quarter and a 42-6 lead at halftime en route to a Section 1 win at Highlands (2-13, 0-9). Madeline Clark scored 13 points for the Yellowjackets. Harley Holloway and Sidney Shemanski scored 12 apiece. Sarah Sawhook led the Golden Rams with six points.

Anni Truschel scored 24 points as Aquinas Academy (6-6, 4-2) defeated Leechburg in Section 3-A. Kat Yurjevich scored 13 points for Leechburg (5-9, 2-4).

Ligonier Valley 51, Saltsburg 43 — The Rams won their second-consecutive game by outscoring Saltsburg, 30-17, in the second half. Destiny Sheriff led Ligonier Valley with 14 points, and Alexia Boyd added 12 and Jenna Moore 11.

Jenna Beitel led Saltsburg with 14 points, and Abbie Dickie added 13.

Hockey

Burrell 10, Bishop Canevin 2 — Tyler Stewart scored eight goals, including a natural hat trick, and had an assist as Burrell breezed past Bishop Canevin in Varsity Division II play.

Giovanni Palombo added a goal and five assists for Burrell (15-0), and Jonas Sopko scored a goal.

Cameron Ropchock scored two goals for Bishop Canevin (2-10).