High school roundup for Jan. 21, 2020: Chartiers Valley fends off South Fayette

By:

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 | 12:07 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Brayden Reynolds drives to the basket past South Fayette’s Brandon Jakiela during their game Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Chartiers Valley High School. Reynolds scored a game-high 19 points, as Char Valley won, 54-43. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Brayden Reynolds works against South Fayette’s Brandon Jakiela during their game Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Chartiers Valley High School. Reynolds scored a game-high 19 points, as Char Valley won, 54-43. Previous Next

Brayden Reynolds scored 19 points and first-place Chartiers Valley held off one of its chief challengers in Section 2-5A, picking up a 54-43 victory over South Fayette on Tuesday night.

Maercello Legister added 16 points for the No. 2 Colts (11-4, 8-1). Connor Mislan led South Fayette (9-6, 5-4) with 12 points.

Butler 72, North Allegheny 57 — Mattix Clement scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and Ethan Morton added 18 as No. 2 Butler (12-4, 6-0) rallied for a Section 1-6A win. Khalil Dinkins led North Allegheny (8-8, 3-3) with 20 points. The game was tied at halftime.

Pine-Richland 73, Seneca Valley 70 — Kyle Polce scored 24 points and Joey Petcash added 15 to lead Pine-Richland (10-5, 4-2) to a Section 1-6A win. Mason Bush led Seneca Valley (1-13, 0-6) with 36 points.

Central Catholic 64, North Hills 52 — Ben Sarson scored 20 points and Jameson O’Toole added 18, including four 3-pointers, to carry Central Catholic (10-7, 3-3) to a Section 1-6A win. Alex Smith scored 15 points to lead four North Hills (6-9, 2-4) players in double figures.

Peters Township 72, Upper St. Clair 71 — Colin Cote scored 23 points and Sam Petrarca added 17 as Peters Township (9-7, 3-3) knocked off No. 5 Upper St. Clair (13-3, 4-2) in Section 2-6A. Ethan Dahlem led USC with 17 points.

Bethel Park 74, Canon-McMillan 65 — Tommy DiRienzo scored 23 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, to lead Bethel Park (10-6, 4-2) to a Section 2-6A win. Ryan Meis added 19 for the Black Hawks, who hit 11 3-pointers as a team. Cole Stanley and Trejahn Lewis each scored 13 points, including 11 apiece in the fourth quarter, for Canon-McMillan (5-10, 1-5).

Mt. Lebanon 85, Baldwin 42 — Jake Hoffman scored 30 points and Blaine Gartley added 20 to lead No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (12-4, 6-0) past Baldwin (6-10, 0-6) in Section 2-6A.

Penn-Trafford 68, Connellsville 52 — Josh Kapcin scored 18 points to lead Penn-Trafford (10-5, 4-2) to a Section 3-6A win. Zach Rocco added 17 and Ben Myers had 12. Kade Musgrove led Connellsville (6-10, 2-4) with 19 points. Ahmad Hooper had 17.

Fox Chapel 64, Latrobe 39 — Arnold Vento poured in a game-high 22 points as the Class 6A No. 1 Fox Chapel (16-0, 6-0) ran past Latrobe (4-13, 1-5) in a Section 3 matchup. The Foxes, who have the WPIAL’s best scoring defense, held an opponent under 40 points for the sixth time this season. Kent Baldauf scored 11 points for the Foxes and Eli Yofan chipped in nine.

Penn Hills 65, Gateway 43 — Led by 17 points from Ed Daniels, 14 from Wes Kropp and 13 from Kyree Mitchell, No. 1 Penn Hills (12-3, 7-0) stayed unbeaten in Section 1-5A. William Kromka led Gateway (5-9, 3-5) with 15 points.

McKeesport 50, Greensburg Salem 49 — Deamontae Diggs scored 16 points, Brison Kisan added 11, and McKeesport (9-8, 6-2) erased a 10-point halftime deficit in Section 1-5A. Dante Parsons led Greensburg Salem (2-13, 0-8) with 29 points, including three 3-pointers.

Thomas Jefferson 77, West Allegheny 69 — Isaac McNeil had 29 points and Noah Pierce added 22 as No. 5 Thomas Jefferson won in Section 2-5A. Shane Stump chipped in 10. Jackson Faulk led West Allegheny (8-9, 3-6) with 24 points.

Moon 50, West Mifflin 34 — Collin Sunday scored 10 points to lead Moon (4-10, 3-6) to a Section 2-5A victory. Mekhi Scott had 11 for West Mifflin (1-12, 0-8).

Hampton 69, Indiana 48 — Seth Koontz scored 24 points and Ben Ringeisen added 23 to carry Hampton (9-6, 7-2) to a Section 3-5A win. Chase Walker led Indiana (3-13, 0-9) with 20 points.

Mars 74, Shaler 61 — Mihali Sfanos scored 27 points to lead No. 4 Mars (11-3, 6-2) to victory in a Section 3-5A battle of ranked teams. Mekhi Reynolds led Shaler (11-5, 8-1) with 32 points. The score was tied heading into the fourth quarter.

Franklin Regional 43, Armstrong 42 — Luke Kimmich scored nine points and Franklin Regional (8-9, 5-4) overcame a five-point halftime deficit to pick up a Section 3-5A win. Eli Wiles led Armstrong (2-11, 2-6) with 12 points.

Highlands 79, Yough 31 — Luke Cochran hit four 3-pointers and scored 25 points and Korry Myers added 21 to lead No. 3 Highlands (14-2, 5-1) to a Section 1-4A win. Gamal Marballie led Yough (5-11, 0-6) woth 12 points.

Derry 56, Freeport 40 — Aidan Bushey scored 18 points and Ryan Bushey added 17 to lead Derry (6-9, 3-3) past Freeport (3-10, 1-5) in a Section 1-4A game. Vinnie Clark led Freeport with 13 points.

Quaker Valley 76, Beaver 56 — Adou Thiero scored 24 points and K.C. Johns added 23, including four 3-pointers, to lead Quaker Valley (11-3, 5-2) in Section 2-4A. Markus Frank had 14. Beckett Connelly and Tyler Ziggas had 15 each for Beaver (4-11, 1-7).

Ambridge 80, Central Valley 67 — Devozbre Steals scored 29 points and Isaiah Thomas added 23 as No. 5 Ambridge (10-3, 6-1) won in Section 2-4A. Isiah Warfield had 26 for Central Valley (7-7, 3-5).

Elizabeth Forward 80, Ringgold 65 — Chase Vaughn scored 22 points and Pat Filson and Zach Boyd added 15 each as Elizabeth Forward (4-10, 2-4) was on target from beyond the 3-point arc in a Section 3-4A win. Boyd hit five threes and Vaughn and Filson made four each. Luke Wyvratt led Ringgold (10-6, 3-3) with 20 points.

Uniontown 65, South Park 38 — Isaiah Melvin scored 22 points and Billy DeShields added 17 as No. 2 Uniontown (13-1, 6-0) stayed unbeaten in Section 3-4A. Brandon Graham and Aidan Rongaus had 11 each for South Park (6-9, 1-5).

Belle Vernon 69, Waynesburg 61 — Devin Whitlock scored 33 points and Mitch Pohlot had 18 points and 14 rebounds to power Belle Vernon (13-4, 5-1) to a Section 3-4A win. Lucas Garber led Waynesburg (7-9, 1-5) with 20 points.

Lincoln Park 64, Aliquippa 56 — Isaiah Smith scored 16 points and Andre Wilder added 15 as No. 1 Lincoln Park (13-2, 8-0) won in Section 1-3A. Ty Crocker had 15 points for Aliquippa (10-7, 4-4), which had a two-point halftime lead.

Ellwood City 58, New Brighton 47 — Steve Antuono scored 27 points and Nate Coonfare added 16 to lead Ellwood City (8-7, 4-4) in Section 1-3A. Jamison Ahmed led New Brighton (2-14, 0-8) with 20 points.

Avonworth 67, Fort Cherry 52 — Andrew Gannon scored 17 points and Adam McKinney and Deon Thomas had 13 apiece to lead Avonworth (8-7, 4-4) in Section 2-3A. Noah Babirad led Fort Cherry (4-11, 1-7) with 20 points.

Seton LaSalle 94, Freedom 61 — Seton LaSalle (11-4, 7-1) had three scorers hit the 20-point mark in a Section 2-3A win. Michael Bigley had 25, Dan Boehme 21 and Dylan Preston 20. Tyler Mohrbacher and Casey Collins scored 14 each for Freedom (5-10, 1-7).

Deer Lakes 77, East Allegheny 35 — Bryce Robson scored 17 points to lead all scorers in a win for Deer Lakes (7-7, 3-5) in a Section 3-3A contest over East Allegheny (9-6, 4-3). Jack Hollibaugh chipped in 11 for the Lancers.

South Allegheny 54, Burrell 45 — Brandon Coury had a game-high 20 points, but Burrell (1-14, 1-7) dropped a Section 3-3A game to South Allegheny (14-1, 8-0). Donavan Callahan added 10 points for the Bucs, who have lost 11 in a row.

Charleroi 74, Brownsville 34 — Joey Caruso scored 30 points and Will Wagner added 18 for Charleroi (12-5, 7-1) in Section 4-3A. Nick Seto led Brownsville (6-9, 2-6) with 13.

McGuffey 60, Frazier 48 — CJ Cole scored 31 points and Nate Witkowsky added 13 to lead McGuffey (13-4, 6-2) in Section 4-3A. Owen Newcomer led Frazier (1-14, 1-7) with 12.

Southmoreland 73, Beth-Center 66 — Riley Comforti hit for 28 points, Brandon Peterson added 19 and Zach Cernuto chipped in 13 for Southmoreland (7-10, 4-3) in a Section 4-3A win. Cameron Palmer and Kamden Studnicki led Beth-Center (5-10, 1-7) with 18 points apiece.

Apollo-Ridge 69, Riverview 62 — Apollo-Ridge (11-5, 6-3) trailed by 12 points at the end of the first quarter but rallied for a Section 1-2A win. Klay Fitzroy poured in 32 points for the Vikings, and Jake Fello scored 19. Gideon Deasy had 20 points for the Raiders (7-10, 2-7), and James Williams added 14.

California 60, Chartiers-Houston 55 — Malik Ramsey scored 23 points and Nate O’Savage added 12 for California (9-7, 4-4) in a Section 2-2A win. Seth Dunn led Chartiers-Houston (9-7, 3-4) with 17 points.

Laurel 87, Burgettstown 44 — Led by 19 points from Luke Barker, 16 from Marcus Haswell and 15 from Landin Esposito, Laurel (10-6, 5-3) claimed a Section 3-2A win. Jackson LaRocka led Burgettstown (5-11, 1-6) with 12 points.

Shenango 72, Mohawk 38 — Colin McQuiston scored 21 points, sinking four 3-pointers, to lead Shenango (12-4, 5-3) in Section 3-2A. Jason Kraner had 19 and Reis Watkins 10. William Bloom led Mohawk (4-14, 0-8) with 12.

Brentwood 68, Bentworth 22 — Zach Keib scored 16 points and C.J. Ziegler and Chase Rosing added 13 apiece for Brentwood (11-4, 6-2) in Section 2-2A. Shawn Dziak led Bentworth (0-16, 0-8) with 13 points.

OLSH 92, South Side 55 — Jake DiMichele scored 39 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Dante Spadafora added 30 points and four threes to carry No. 1 OLSH (14-1, 8-0) in Section 3-2A. Brandon Barber led South Side (6-9, 3-5) with 16.

Vincentian Academy 74, Nazareth Prep 72 — Matt McDonough scored 18 points to lead five players in double figures for No. 1 Vincentian Academy (12-3, 9-0) in Section 1-A battle of ranked teams. Alex Griggs added 15. Will Taylor led No. 4 Nazareth Prep (10-7, 6-3) with 21 points.

Eden Christian 74, Rochester 59 — Elijah Manges scored 25 points and Thomas Medure added 21 to lead Eden Christian (10-5, 5-4) in Section 1-A. Devon Helmer led Rochester (0-16, 0-9) with 24 points.

Geibel 58, West Greene 44 — Enzo Fetsko scored 20 points and Cole Kendall added 18 to lead Geibel (10-5, 5-3) in Section 2-A. Ben Jackson and Corey Wise had 11 each for West Greene (5-8, 4-4).

Monessen 74, Jefferson-Morgan 49 — DaWayne Howell scored 30 points, Carleton Jones added 12, and Monessen (6-9, 6-1) pulled away in the third quarter for a Section 2-A win. Tah Jere Jacobs led Jefferson-Morgan (5-12, 3-5) with 14 points.

Greensburg Central Catholic 65, Propel Montour 12 — Ryan Aplleby scored 11 points and Ben LaCarte added 10 as Greensburg Central Catholic (11-4, 8-1) rolled past Propel Montour (0-14, 0-9) in Section 3-A.

Leechburg 103, Aquinas Academy 61 — Jake Blumer scored 36 points, and Leechburg (11-4, 6-3) eclipsed the century mark in a Section 3-A win at Aquinas Academy (5-11, 2-7). Dylan Cook (26 points), Eli Rich (13) and Connor McDermott (10) also finished in double figures for the Blue Devils.

Clairton 88, St. Joseph 76 — Kanye Hawkins had a team-high 21 points as one of five double-digit scorers for Clairton (9-6, 7-2) in a Section 3-A win over St. Joseph (4-13, 2-7). Andrew Sullivan led the way for the Spartans with 31 points, Dom Fellowes scored 19 and Tyler Wood 13.

Brashear 59, Perry 33 — Darriton Jones scored 20 points and Cheron Collington added 19 to help Brashear (5-6, 4-2) to a City League win. Tyshawn Ford led Perry (0-14, 0-6) with seven points.

Allderdice 62, Westinghouse 50 — Blake Haber scored 21 points and Kiere Henning added 15 to lead Allderdice (13-3, 6-0) in the City League. Troy Lanier had 20 for Westinghouse (6-9, 2-4).

Girls basketball

Steel Valley 39, Shady Side Academy 38 — Abby Hester hit the game-winning basket with 4 seconds left to lead Steel Valley (4-11, 2-7) to a Section 3-3A win. Soraya Gibbs scored 12 points. Nyla Rozier led Shady Side Academy (7-9, 4-5) with 30 points.

Winchester Thurston 42, Jeannette 29 — Nadia Moore scored 27 points to lead No. 5 Winchester Thurston (11-3, 6-2) to a Section 2-2A win over Jeannette (3-12, 1-6).

Rochester 54, Sewickley Academy 38 — Alexis Robison and Corynne Hauser scored 23 points apiece to lead No. 1 Rochester (16-1, 8-0) to a Section 1-A win. Bre Warner had 15 points for Sewickley Academy (5-8, 4-4).

West Greene 81, California 46 — Jersey Wise scored 22 points and Elizabeth Brudnock added 16 as No. 2 West Greene (16-0, 8-0) won in Section 2-A. Sydney Smichnick led California (8-8, 4-4) with 13 points.

Aquinas Academy 45, Leechburg 26 — Emilia Kartsonas scored a game-high 12 points, and Laura Richthammer had 11 to lead Aquinas Academy (7-7, 4-2) past Leechburg (1-12, 0-6) in Section 3-A. Maddie Ancosky led Leechburg with 10 points.

Mars 49, Shaler 36 — Bella Pelaia scored 15 points and Ava Black and Kylee Fredericks added 10 each to lead Mars (11-4) to a nonsection win. Emily Cavacini had 17 for Shaler (7-9).

Avella 59, Bentworth 32 — Brianna Jenkins scored 17 points and Jordan Rush added 12 to lead Class A No.4 Avella (11-4) to a nonsection win. Caroline Rice had 17 for Bentworth (4-13).

Albert Gallatin 52, Beth-Center 30 — Abby King and Olivia Miller scored 14 points each as Albert Gallatin (7-9) picked up a nonsection win. Elizabeth Trump had 15 for Beth-Center (7-7).

Freedom 51, Burgettstown 46 — Karissa Mercier scored 22 points, making four 3-pointers, and Renae Mohrbacher added 11 to lead Freedom (11-3) to a nonsection win. Jill Frazier scored 21 points on seven 3-pointers for Burgettstown (10-6).

Saltsburg 68, Ligonier Valley 37 — Abbie Dickie scored 25 points to lead Saltsburg (10-7) to a Heritage Conference win. Kaelyn Adams had 17 points and Haley Boyd 11 for Ligonier Valley (2-12).

Belle Vernon 54, Seton LaSalle 41 — Farrah Reader scored 14 points and Rachel Wobrak added 11 as Belle Vernon (10-5) picked up a nonsection win. Avi Dursi led Seton LaSalle (12-4) with 14 points.

Knoch 53, Deer Lakes 34 — The Knights (11-5) were led by three double-figure scorers in a nonsection win over Deer Lakes (10-5). Nevaeh Ewing and Madilyn Boyer scored 13 each, and Nina Shaw chipped in 10. Reese Hasley had a game-high 16 for the Lancers, and Makayla Blair scored 11.

Propel Andrew Street 47, Springdale 32 — Grace Gent had a game-high 16 points, but Springdale (2-13) dropped a nonsection game against Propel Andrew Street (4-11).

Tags: Chartiers Valley, South Fayette