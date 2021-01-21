High school roundup for Jan. 21, 2021: Bethel Park’s Liv Westphal drops 45 on Mars

Thursday, January 21, 2021 | 11:48 PM

Duquesne recruit Liv Westphal had the biggest scoring night in the WPIAL so far this season, hitting for 45 points to lead Class 6A No. 5 Bethel Park (3-1, 1-0) to a 75-61 nonsection win over Mars on Thursday night. Alexa McDole had 14 points and Ava Black added 13 for Mars (3-5, 2-2).

Albert Gallatin 59, Laurel Highlands 30 – Bryn Bezjak hit for 20 points to help Albert Gallatin (5-2, 3-2) to a Section 3-5A win. Olivia Miller added 13 and Gianna Michaux 11. Essence Davis scored 15 for laurel Highlands (1-6, 0-4).

Ambridge 50, Central Valley 39 – Rachel Guthrie scored 14 points, Sofia Chickos added 12 and Ambridge (1-1, 1-1) had a 19-7 edge in the fourth quarter of a Section 2-4A win. Alyssa Gillin led Central Valley (1-4, 1-3) with 24 points.

Aquinas Academy 35, Union 34 – Elizabeth Russell scored 13 points and Isabella Hite added 11 to lift Class A No. 5 Aquinas Academy (6-1, 3-0) to a nonsection win. Zoe Lepri had 11 for Union (2-3, 1-2).

Beaver 53, Hopewell 21 – Emma Pavelek scored 22 points and No. 1 Beaver (6-0, 4-0) didn’t give up a field goal in the first quarter of a Section 2-4A victory. Payton List added 14 points and Maddi Weiland had 10. Lauryn Speicher led Hopewell (0-2, 0-2) with 12.

Beaver Falls 34, Riverside 29 – J’La Kizart scored 13 points to lead Beaver Falls (2-3, 1-2) to a Section 1-3A victory. Megan Zelch scored 11 for Riverside (0-4, 0-4).

Blackhawk 72, Montour 42 – Quinn Borroni scored 19 points and Jillian Mannarino hit four 3-pointers to lead Blackhawk (4-1, 3-1) to a Section 2-4A win over Montour (3-3, 2-2). Kassie Potts added 10.

Brentwood 58, South Allegheny 10 – Maura Daly scored 23 points and Mallory Daly added 14 to lead Brentwood (4-0, 4-0) to a Section 3-3A win over South Allgheny (0-5, 0-4).

Butler 52, North Hills 26 – Sarayne Forbes scored 14 points as No. 5 Butler (3-3, 3-2) rolled to a Section 1-6A victory. Abbey McElhaney led North Hills (0-8, 0-6) with seven points.

Chartiers-Houston 30, West Allegheny 20 – Zamierah Edwards scored a game-high nine points and Chartiers-Houston (2-3, 0-3) didn’t allow a point in the fourth quarter in a nonsection win. Olivia Hellman scored seven for West Allegheny (0-4, 0-3).

Cheswick Christian Academy 49, Trinity Christian 38 — Olivia Rochkind scored 23 points for Cheswick Christian (1-2) in a win over Trinity Christian. Daisy Hamilton and Nina Rasulova contributed 10 points apiece for the Chargers. Morgan Kost led Trinity Christian with 23 points.

Derry 54, Valley 16 – Tiana Moracco scored 27 points and Alanna Meloy chipped in with 12 to lead Derry (1-2, 1-2) to a Section 1-4A win. Tori Johnson led Valley (0-1, 0-1) with 10 points.

East Allegheny 44, Carlynton 35 – Abby Henderson scored 17 points to help East Allegheny (2-2, 1-2) to a nonsection win. Kendall Kline and Chloe Williams had 14 apiece for Carlynton (2-3, 2-1).

Elizabeth Forward 53, West Mifflin 46 – Anna Resnik scored 18 points, Haven Briggs added 16, and Elizabeth Forward (1-2, 1-2) rallied from seven points down after one quarter for a Section 3-4A win. Lauren Yuhas and Shelby Genes had 14 points apiece for West Mifflin (2-2, 2-1).

Hampton 68, Plum 41 — Kennedie Montue scored 23 points, but the Mustangs (2-2, 2-1) fell to the Talbots (5-1, 3-1) in a Section 2-5A contest. Biz Watson led Hampton with 20 points, and Sophia Kelly added 17. Kayla Hoehler also added 13 for the Talbots, and Claire Rodgers scored 12.

Indiana 50, Fox Chapel 34 – Hope Cook scored 21 points and Katie Kovalchick added 14 to help Indiana (2-3, 2-2) past Fox Chapel (1-5, 1-3) in Section 2-5A.

Kiski Area 38, Yough 15 – Dejah Burnett scored 16 points and Kiski Area (2-3, 0-3) didn’t surrender a point in the first quarter of a nonsection win over Yough (0-4, 0-2).

Laurel 53, Burgettstown 30 – Behind 16 points from Regan Atkins and 12 from Reese Bintrim, Class 3A No. 3 Laurel (5-1, 2-1) handed Class 2A No. 5 Burgettstown its first loss of the season in a nonsection game. Jill Frazier led Burgettstown (6-1, 5-0) with 11 points.

McKeesport 46, Gateway 33 – Carmen Coles scored 11 points to lead McKeesport (5-1, 2-1) to a Section 4-5A victory. Lexi Margolis led Gateway (0-5, 0-4) with 10 points.

Mohawk 72, Ellwood City 43 – Hannah McDaniel scored 23 points and Page Julian had 21 to power No. 2 Mohawk (7-1, 3-0) to a Section 1-3A win. Nadia Lape added 17. Kyla Servick scored 17 and Emily Sedgwick 13 for Ellwood City (1-3, 1-3).

Mt. Lebanon 56, Moon 40 – Led by 22 points from Ashleigh Connor, Class 6A No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (6-0, 1-0) picked up a nonsection win. Emma Theodorsson led Moon (3-3, 2-1) with 23 points.

North Allegheny 61, Pine-Richland 36 – Lizz Groetsch scored 22 points, Paige Morningstar added 16, and No. 1 North Allegheny (7-0, 5-0) scored 20 points in each of the first two quarters of a Section 1-6A win. Kaili Doctor led Pine-Richland (2-3, 2-3) with 12 points.

North Catholic 65, Freedom 34 – Dacia Lewandowski and Ava Walker scored 14 points and Alayna Rocco added 13 to lead No. 1 North Catholic (5-1, 3-0) to a Section 1-3A win over Freedom (2-2, 2-2).

Norwin 53, Shaler 21 – Danielle Rosso led No. 4 Norwin (5-1, 3-1) with 14 points in a nonsection win. Mara Polczynski added 12 and Brianna Zajicek 10. Haley Kostorick led Hampton (4-2, 2-1) with six.

Oakland Catholic 45, Winchester Thurston 40 – Halena Hill scored 13 points and Alexa Washington added 10 as Oakland Catholic (4-1, 1-0) won a nonsection matchup of ranked teams. Nya Nicholson had 14 and Nadia Moore 11 for Winchester Thurston (3-2, 3-0). Oakland Catholic is ranked No. 4 in Class 5A. Winchester Thurston is No. 2 in Class 2A.

Penn-Trafford 52, Seneca Valley 22 – Allie Prady scored 15 and Maura Suman added 12 as Penn-Trafford (6-0, 5-0) stayed unbeaten with a Section 1-6A win. Lillian Palladino scored 10 points on 5 of 5 shooting from the floor. Jaden Davinsizer led Seneca Valley (1-5, 0-5) with 11.

Riverview 36, Jeannette 30 – Maddie Deem scored 14 points to lead Riverview (3-1, 2-1) to a nonsection victory over Jeannette (0-5, 0-1). Oceana Sirnic scored a game-high 17 points for the Jayhawks.

Sewickley Academy 45, New Brighton 12 – Kamryn Lightcap scored 12 points and Bre Warner contributed 11 to help No. 4 Sewickley Academy (4-2, 2-1) to a Section 1-2A win. Neriah Foster and Gabby Simmons had six apiece for New Brighton (0-5, 0-5).

Shenango 57, Aliquippa 42 – Kylee Rubin scored 19, Kelly Cleaver added 12, and Shenango (4-3, 2-2) pulled away with a 19-6 surge in the second quarter of a Section 1-2A win. Angel Henry led Aliquippa (2-3, 1-3) with 27 points.

South Park 68, Charleroi 50 – Nora Ozimek scored 22 points and Maddie Graham added 15 to help No. 4 South Park (2-0, 2-0) to a Section 2-3A win over Charleroi (2-3, 1-2). Maya Wertlet added 13.

Springdale 30, Cornell 12 — Katerina Puskar led a balanced effort for Springdale with nine points in a nonsection win over Cornell (1-4). Caty Stec added six points for the Dynamos (1-4), and Emily Wilhelm scored five.

Thomas Jefferson 59, Connellsville 28 – Graci Fairman scored 27 points to lead Thomas Jefferson (5-2, 3-0) to a Section 3-5A win. Hillary Claycomb had 14 for Connellsville (2-1, 2-1).

Trinity 82, Uniontown 16 – Courtney Dahlquist scored 22 to lead three players in double figures for No. 2 Trinity (5-1, 2-0) in a Section 3-5A win over Uniontown (0-4, 0-3). Kaylin Venick and Alyssa Clutter added 10 points. Emily Venick had eight assists.

Washington 51, Brownsville 39 – Cass Lewis scored 17 points for Washington (2-3, 1-1) in a Section 2-3A win. Kiera Woods had 11 and Sam Maurer 10. Emma Seto led Brownsville (0-1, 0-1) with 18 points.

Waynesburg 47, Bentworth 10 – Nina Sarra and Kaley Rohanna scored 11 points apiece and Waynesburg (4-1, 2-0) didn’t allow a point in the first quarter of a Section 2-3A win. Amber Sallee led Bentworth (0-6, 0-4) with seven points.

West Greene 72, Monessen 41 – Jersey Wise hit six 3-pointers and scored 27 points to lead No. 2 West Greene (4-2, 3-0) to a Section 2-A win. Anna Durbin added 12 points and Brooke Barner had 10. Sydney Caterino, Mercedes Major and Hailey Johnson scored 11 points apiece for Monessen (3-1, 3-1).

Boys basketball

Greensburg Central Catholic 71, Frazier 64 – Greensburg Central Catholic used four-consecutive 3-pointers, three by Christian McGowan, to defeat Frazier, 71-64, in a WPIAL Class 2A nonsection game between two section leaders.

The score was tied 48-all after three quarters, and Frazier inched out to a 51-50 lead on three free throws by Luke Santo.

McGowan and Tyree Turner hit consecutive 3-pointers to give GCC (4-1, 4-1) a 56-51 lead, and then after Frazier pulled to within 56-55, McGowan drained two more 3-pointers to make it 62-55.

The Centurions, who are tied for first place in Section 3-2A with Winchester-Thurston, had five 3-pointers in the opening quarter to grab a 21-16 lead.

Frazier (4-2, 3-0), which leads Section 4-2A, chipped away at the Centurions’ lead and trimmed it to 32-31 at halftime. The score was tied after three quarter.

McGowan finished with 28 points and Brevan Williams added 25. Santos led Frazier with a game-high 30 points. Owen Newcomer added 12 and Noah Oldham 11.

Bentworth 58, West Greene 50 – Jerzy Timlin scored 25 points and Landen Urcho added 16 to lead Bentworth (1-3, 0-2) to a nonsection win. Tucker McMurray added 10. Caleb Rice led West Greene (1-2, 1-0) with 12 points. Kaden Shields had 11. Bentworth trailed by 10 points after the first quarter but rallied with a 28-6 surge in the third.

Carlynton 35, South Side 33 – Jaiden McClure scored 10 points and Carlynton (5-0, 3-0) went on a 14-6 run in the second quarter to secure a nonsection win. Brody Almashy and Aden Almashy scored 10 points apiece for South Side (3-3, 2-2).

Cheswick Christian Academy 68, Trinity Christian 60 — Grant Rochkind scored 23 points, Kassius Clay added 15, and Zephaniah Malloy had 12 for Cheswick Christian. David Blackburn led Trinity Christian with 23.

Fort Cherry 92, Avella 50 – Lane Miller scored 20 points to lead four players in double figures for Fort Cherry (4-2, 2-2) in a nonsection win. Niklaus Paterni added 17, Maddox Truschel 14 and Dylan Rogers 11. Donovan Avolio had 18 points and Brandon Samol 12 for Avella (1-3, 1-1).

Highlands 72, Freeport 31 — Jimmy Kunst scored a career-high 21 points to go with nine rebounds and five assists for Highlands (3-0) in a nonsection victory over Freeport (0-3). Wahkeem Roman scored 13 points and had nine rebounds for the Golden Rams, who limited Freeport to eight points in the second half. Antoine McDaniel had 14 points for Highlands.

Imani Christian 83, Leechburg 74 — Senique Jenkins led the Saints (2-1, 2-1) with 31 points, and two others scored in double digits in a key Section 3-A victory. Braylan Lovelace scored 29 points for Leechburg (1-2, 1-2), and Eli Rich added 27 in the loss. Dylan Cook also scored 10.

Rochester 66, Laurel 59 – Sal Laure led Rochester (3-1, 2-1) with 19 points and J.D. Azulay and Devon Hemer added 14 apiece in a nonsection win. Marcus Haswell had 19 points and Sam Haswell added 15 for Laurel (2-3, 1-2).

Valley 52, East Allegheny 48 — Thomas Albert poured in a game-high 17 points to lead four Valley players in double figures in a Section 3-3A win. Ben Aftanas and Adisun Jackson scored 12 apiece for the Vikings (1-2, 1-1) and Shane Demharter added 10. Mike Smith led East Allegheny (0-4, 0-4) with 14 points.

Washington 69, Burgettstown 33 – Tayshawn Levy scored 17 points and Brandon Patterson had 13 more in a nonsection win for Washington (3-2, 2-0). Davoun Fuse added 12. Caleb Russell led Burgettstown (1-6, 1-4) with nine points.

Wrestling

Kiski Area wins pair — The Kiski Area wrestling team got its dual meet season started on the right note Thursday with victories over Hampton and Bethel Park. The Cavaliers beat Bethel Park, 63-11, and then handed Hampton a 56-15 loss. Brayden Roscosky (189), Carter Dilts (215) and Ryan Klingensmith (120, 126) recorded two pins.

Senior 172-pounder Sammy Starr won both of his matches for Kiski, earning a pin in 1 minute, 20 seconds against Bethel Park and a technical fall in 3:31 against Hampton. Antonio Giordano (113), Jackson Sandor (106), Noah Henry (126), Brayden Miller (152) and Evan Artman (152) all picked up pins for Kiski.

Southmoreland 54, Blairsville 24 – Southmoreland won a nonsection match, getting wins from Logan Clawiter, Makayla Slack and Kashton Bish in the lower weights, Andrew Johnson, Tristan Ice and Bryson Robinson in the middle weights and Brendan Moore, Josh Thoma and Anthony Govern in the upper weights.