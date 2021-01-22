High school roundup for Jan. 22, 2021: Fox Chapel knocks off No. 1 Upper St. Clair

By:

Friday, January 22, 2021 | 10:59 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Kent Baldauf shoots a 3-pointer against Hampton earlier this season.

A quartet of double-figure scorers led the way Friday night as the Fox Chapel boys basketball team upended previously undefeated Upper St. Clair, 72-70.

The Panthers (6-1, 2-0 Section 2-6A) came into the nonsection contest No. 1 in the Triblive HSSN Class 6A rankings.

The win was the third in a row for the Foxes (5-2, 3-1 Section 3-6A) after consecutive losses Chartiers Valley and Penn-Trafford by a combined five points.

Kent Baldauf led Fox Chapel and all scorers with 18 points. J.P. Dockey added 15, and Eli Yofan and Jake DeMotte contributed 13 points apiece. Yofan added 10 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals.

The Foxes held a 38-35 advantage at the half and went in the fourth leading 53-49.

Chartiers Valley 58, Laurel Highlands 54 – Brayden Reynolds scored 20 points and Carter Mastovich added 16 to help Class 5A No. 2 Chartiers Valley (8-1, 2-1) shake off a loss to No. 1 New Castle and pick up a nonsection win. Rodney Gallagher scored 22 points and Keondre DeShields added 18 for No. 4 Laurel Highlands (2-3, 2-0).

Aquinas Academy 87, Nazareth Prep 78 (OT) — Sophomore Vinnie Cugini had the biggest scoring night in the WPIAL this season, hitting for 55 points in Aquinas Academy’s overtime victory over Nazareth Prep. Antonio Perri added 10 points for No. 5 Aquinas Academy (4-1, 2-1), which did not allow a point in overtime in the nonsection victory. Isaiah Thomas scored 18 and Kevin Mickens 15 for Nazareth Prep (1-5, 1-2).

Latrobe 53, Woodland Hills 52 — Ryan Sickenberger hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to give Latrobe a thrilling 53-52 victory over Woodland Hills in Section 3-5A boys basketball Friday night. Sickenberger finished with 12 points. Frankie Newell led Latrobe (3-3, 3-2) with 18 points. Chase Sickenberger had 17. T’Rek Scipio had 18 points for Woodland Hills (0-5, 0-4). Chaz Cobbs added 11.

Bethel Park 51, Grove City 49 – Dolan Waldo scored 27 points, including a game-winning dunk with 3.2 seconds left, to lead Bethel Park (1-3, 0-1) to a nonsection win. Ben Guffey added 11 points. Michael Brooks led Grove City with 19.

Albert Gallatin 70, Trinity 58 – A.J. Blyden scored 18 points and a trio of players – Nate English, Hunter Sexton and Ja’shir Kean – added 14 each to lead Albert Gallatin (4-1, 2-1) to a nonsection win. Mike Dunn had 22 for Trinity (3-2, 2-1).

Avonworth 70, Northgate 30 – Andrew Gannon scored 21 points and Jordan Kolenda and Josh Dugan added 13 each to carry Avonworth (5-0, 3-0) past Northgate (0-8, 0-3) in a nonsection game.

Baldwin 81, Seneca Valley 63 – James Wesling scored 23 points, Connor Gitzen added 20, and Baldwin (2-4, 1-2) scored 24 points in the second and third quarters to roll to a nonsection win. Jordan Brophy had 14. Connor Lyczek led Seneca Valley (3-4, 2-1) with 20 points. Cole Brooks had 11.

Belle Vernon 78, Mt. Pleasant 39 – Jake Haney scored 25 points and Devin Whitlock added 17 to lead No. 5 Belle Vernon (4-1, 3-0) to a Section 3-4A victory. Daniel Gordon had 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals. Jacob Bungard led Mt. Pleasant (2-4, 2-2) with 10 points.

Bishop Canevin 71, Seton LaSalle 40 – KeVaughn Price scored 17 points and Kai Spears added 14 to help Class A No. 1 Bishop Canevin (3-2, 1-0) to a nonsection win over Seton LaSalle (1-4, 0-2). Dom Elliott added 12 and Jaden Gales 11.

Brentwood 56, Charleroi 47 – Tavian Miller scored 20 points and Chase Rosing and Riley Brendel chipped in 14 each to help Brentwood (5-1, 3-0) to a Section 4-3A win. Will Wagner led Charleroi (3-3, 2-2) with 22 points. Jake Caruso and Zach Usher had 11 each.

California 71, Monessen 62 – Hunter Assad scored 18 points and Payton Conte and Kwondre’ Porter added 15 each to lead California to a Section 4-2A win in its season opener. Chas Mrlac led Monessen with 23, Lorenzo Gardner had 13 and Kiante Robinson 11.

Carmichaels 66, Chartiers-Houston 49 – Christopher Barrish scored 22 points and Carmichaels (4-2, 1-2) used a 26-point third quarter to grab a nonsection win. Drake Long added 17 and Mike Stewart 15. Lucas Myers led Chartiers-Houston (1-5, 1-2) with 15 points. Austin Arnold had 10.

Eden Christian 53, Propel Andrew Street 27 – Elijah and Malachi Manges scored 19 points apiece to power No. 2 Eden Christian (6-1, 4-0) to a Section 3-A win. Tyler Hill-Brown had 19 for Propel Andrew Street (0-5, 0-4).

First Love Christian 71, Sto-Rox 39 – DJ Jackson scored 10 points and Cal Dixon added 10 to lead First Love Christian. Corey Simmons had 13 and Jaymont Green-Miller 11 for Class 2A No. 2 Sto-Rox (4-1, 4-0).

Fort Cherry 73, Jefferson-Morgan 51 – Dylan Rogers scored 27 and Maddox Truschel added 13 to help Fort Cherry (5-2, 2-2) to a nonsection win. Owen Norman had 10. Taj Jacobs and Colt Fowler scored 17 for Jefferson-Morgan (1-5, 1-3).

Franklin Regional 71, Kiski Area 47 – Kadyn Hannah had a game-high 25 points to lead Franklin Regional (4-1, 4-0) to a Section 3-5A win. Cade Smith added 17 and Luke Kimmich 16. James Pearson led Kiski Area (1-5, 1-3) with 17 points. Calvin Heinle had 11.

Frazier 54, Southmoreland 39 – Luke Santo scored 13 points to help Frazier (5-2, 3-0) to a nonsection win. Owen Newcomer added 12 and Colton Arison 11. Kelvin Lin led Southmoreland (1-5, 0-3) with 14 points. Ty Keffer had 10.

Imani Christian 68, St. Joseph 54 — Rylan Zale had a game-high 18 points, but St. Joseph (1-4, 1-2) dropped a Section 3-A game at Imani Christian (3-1, 3-1). Andrew Sullivan added 14 points for the Spartans. Avery Wesley scored 13 points for the Saints.

Jeannette 51, East Allegheny 45 – Keith Rockmore scored 16 points, James Sanders added 10, and Jeannette (3-1, 2-1) rallied from six points down after three quarters. Nico Pugliano had 11 points for East Allegheny (0-5, 0-4) and Jabari Locke had 10.

Mars 79, Indiana 33 – Mihali Sfanos scored 20 points and Tasso Sfanos contributed 15 as No. 5 Mars (5-1, 4-1) cruised to a Section 4-5A win. Chris Dvorak added 10. Noah Hutton led Indiana (0-3, 0-2) with 11 points.

New Brighton 49, Riverside 40 – JoJo Reynolds scored 25 points to help New Brighton (1-3, 0-2) pull away in the second half for a nonsection win. Madden Boehm led Riverside (1-4, 1-2) with 12 points.

New Castle 60, Moon 28 – Sheldon Cox had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Michael Graham added 1o points to lift No. 1 New Castle (6-0, 4-0) to a Section 2-5A win. Jarrett Johnson had 11 for Moon (0-6, 0-4).

North Allegheny 85, Butler 62 – Getting 21 points from Greg Habib and 20 from Matt McDonough, No. 3 North Allegheny (5-2, 4-0) took a 10-point lead in the first quarter and cruised to a Section 1-6A win. Khalil Dinkins scored 15 and Ethan Lake 12. Devin Carney had 28 for Butler (3-3, 0-3). Mattix Clement added 18.

North Catholic 62, Burrell 43 — The Class 4A No. 2 Trojans (8-1, 5-0) led 24-13 at halftime and added on in the fourth quarter in a Section 1-4A victory over the Bucs (3-3, 1-2). Macky Bennis fronted Burrell with 12 points, all of which came from 3-point range. Logan Bitar added 10 points for the Bucs.

Penn-Trafford 57, Canon-McMillan 40 – Josh Kapcin scored 17 points and Chase Vecchio and Nick Crum added 11 each as Penn-Trafford (4-2, 1-2) cruised to a nonsection win. Tyriek Williams led Canon-McMillan (0-4, 0-3) with eight.

Sewickley Academy 39, Clairton 37 – Max Belt scored 21 points and No. 4 Sewickley Academy (4-2, 1-2) used a 14-5 run in the second quarter to secure a nonsection win. Andre Henderson and Devon Dean-Coles had 12 points apiece for Clairton (2-3, 2-2).

Shaler 70, Derry 58 – Dylan Schlagel scored 31 points and Shaler (3-1, 2-1) went on a 27-12 run in the second quarter to pull away for a nonsection win. Joey DeSabato added 13 and Logan Bernesser 11. Ryan Bushey led Derry (0-3, 0-2) with 16. Nick Detore had 15 and Tyson Webb 12.

Shenango 61, Mohawk 42 – Ryan Lenhart scored 21 points and Brody McQuiston added 13 to carry Shenango (7-3, 2-2) to a nonsection win over Mohawk (1-5, 0-4).

South Fayette 51, Ringgold 40 – Logan Yater and Kaden Ring scored 12 points apiece to lead South Fayette (1-0, 0-0) to a nonsection win in the season opener for both teams. Nick Peccon had 13 for Ringgold (0-1, 0-0). Deondre Dotson added 11.

Thomas Jefferson 67, Peters Township 59 – Evan Berger scored 18 points and Thomas Jefferson (8-1, 1-1) jumped out to a 25-8 first-quarter lead and made it stand up for a nonsection win. Ethan Dunsey added 10. Connor Spratt scored 15 and Gavin Cote 14 for Peters Township (2-4, 2-1).

Uniontown 66, Yough 61 – Behind 23 points from D’Marr Lewis and 16 from Bakari Wallace, Uniontown (2-4, 2-2) took a 10-point lead in the first quarter and held on for a Section 3-4A win. Gamal Marballie led Yough (2-4, 1-3) with 24 points. Tarek Crosby had 17 and Christian Park 11.

Girls basketball

Bentworth 40, Propel Andrew Street 25 – Amber Sallee scored 16 points and Bentworth (1-6, 0-4) used a 14-6 run in the third quarter to claim a nonsection win. Tyonna Bristo led Propel Andrew Street (0-4, 0-3) with 18 points.

Eden Christian 52, Leechburg 20 — Taylor Haring had a game-high 20 points for Eden Christian (3-3) in a nonsection victory over Leechburg (0-4). Maggie Hack scored eight points for the Blue Devils.

Hampton 51, Deer Lakes 17 — Kayla Hoehler led Hampton with 16 points in a nonsection win at Deer Lakes (2-3). Meghan Murray added 12 points for the Talbots (6-1). Jenny Butler scored five points for the Lancers.

Kennedy Catholic 46, Shaler 34 – Bellah Dinardo scored 18 points to lead Kennedy Catholic to a nonsection win. Mackenzie Barr led Shaler (2-6, 2-4) with 12 points.

Yough 52, Jeannette 14 – Mikahla Chewing scored 19 points and Laney Gerdich added 12 as Yough (1-4, 0-2) picked up its first win of the season in a nonsection game. Mac Rigney led Jeannette (0-6, 0-1) with nine points.

Tags: Fox Chapel