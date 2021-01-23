High school roundup for Jan. 23, 2021: New Castle fends off Lincoln Park

By:

Saturday, January 23, 2021 | 10:53 PM

Isaiah Boice and Michael Wells scored 13 points each to help New Castle hold off a late rally by Lincoln Park for a 59-58 boys basketball victory in a matchup of top-ranked teams Saturday.

The Leopards (3-3) trailed by 11 after three quarters. L.A. Pratt had 14 points for Lincoln Park. Donny Cade scored 11 points for the Red Hurricane (7-0) and Michael Graham added 10 points. New Castle is No. 1 in Class 5A in the latest Trib HSSN rankings. Lincoln Park is No. 1 in Class 4A.

Aquinas Academy 86, Avella 74 — Aquinas Academy (5-1) trailed by seven at halftime but outscored Avella 52-34 in the second half en route to a nonsection victory. Vinnie Cugini scored 35 points for Aquinas and John Benz had 21 points. Gabe Lis led Avella (1-4) with 24 points.

Beth-Center 63, Monessen 50 — Easton McDaniel scored 20 points and Cam Palmer added 17 to lead Beth-Center (4-2, 1-2) to a nonsection win over Monessen (4-4, 3-2).

Burrell 47, Riverview 41 — In nonsection play, Brandon Coury had 16 points as Burrell (4-3) defeated Riverview (0-6). Gideon Deasy scored 17 points in the loss.

Butler 86, Erie 78 — Devin Carney scored 39 points for Butler (4-3) in a nonsection win over District 10’s Erie.

Central Catholic 48, North Catholic 25 — Randy Wilkerson scored 33 points for Central Catholic (5-3) in a nonsection win at North Catholic (8-2). Dante DePante contributed 17 points for the Vikings. Andrew Ammerman and Matt Gregor had seven points each for the Trojans.

Central Valley 55, Moon 48 — Andre Vacich had 14 points for Central Valley (3-0) in a nonsection win at Moon (0-7). Collin Sunday had a game-high 15 points for the Tigers. Brandon Graham added 12 points for the Warriors.

Cornerstone Prep 62, Cheswick Christian Academy 45 — Grant Rochkind scored 13 points and Zephaniah Malloy had 11 points for Cheswick Christian Academy in a loss to Cornerstone Prep. Logan Taylor had 29 points for Cornerstone Prep.

Charleroi 82, Waynesburg 58 — Jake Caruso had 23 points and Will Wagner scored 20 to pace Charleroi (4-3, 3-2) in a Section 4-3A win at Waynesburg (2-5, 1-3). Chase Henkins scored 26 for Waynesburg.

Frazier 56, Chartiers-Houston 48 — Luke Santo scored 23 points and Owen Newcomer added 15 points as Frazier (6-2) beat Chartiers-Houston (1-6) in nonsection play. Austin Arnold paced Chartiers-Houston with 17 points while Lucas Myers chipped in 12 points.

Greensburg Central Catholic 76, Geibel 63 — Brevan Williams scored 22 points and Dylan Sebak added 18 as Greensburg Central Catholic (5-1, 3-1) defeated Geibel (0-3, 0-1) in a nonsection game. Christian McGowan and Dylan Parsons added 11 each.

Highlands 83, Kiski Area 42 — Jimmy Kunst led five Golden Rams in double figures with 18 points in a nonsection win over Kiski Area (1-6). Antoine McDaniel added 15 points for Highlands (4-0) and Carter Leri scored 13. Chandler Thimons and Wahkeem Roman scored 12 points each.

McDowell 66, Pine-Richland 60 — Joey Dudkowski led Pine-Richland (2-3) with 15 points in a nonsection loss to McDowell. Joey Petcash had 14 points for the Rams and Luke Shanahan scored 12. Jonah Bock had a game-high 24 points for McDowell.

Mt. Lebanon 52, Penn Hills 48 — Jake Reinke scored 18 points as Mt. Lebanon (3-2) slipped past Penn Hills (4-3) in nonsection play. Evan Sentner added 15 points on five 3-pointers for Mt. Lebanon. Ed Daniels led Penn Hills with 14 points while teammates Wes Kropp and Daemer Kally added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

OLSH 95, South Side 47 — Jake DiMichele scored 33 points to lead OLSH to the Section 1-2A win against South Side. Dante Spadafora added 22 points for OLSH, which jumped to a 36-4 lead after the first quarter. Aden Almashy paced South Side with 19 points.

Seneca Valley 82, North Hills 75 — Cole Brooks scored 23 points and Connor Lyczek added 21 points to help Seneca Valley (4-4, 3-1) earn a Section 1-6A win over North Hills (0-3, 0-2).

Shady Side Academy 59, Sewickley Academy 31 — Eli Telsovich scored 13 points and Thompson Lau added 11 points as Shady Side Academy (3-0) defeated Sewickley Academy (4-3) in nonsection play. Max Belt led Sewickley Academy with 12 points. Shady Side Academy held Sewickley to one first-quarter point on the way to a 24-10 halftime lead.

St. Joseph 75, Propel Montour 61 — Andrew Sullivan led three St. Joseph players in double figures with 17 points in a nonsection win. Trevor Greenwald scored 16 points for the Spartans (2-4) and Anthony Kuhns had 13 points. Jamal Newton had a game-high 18 points for Propel Montour (0-2).

Upper St. Clair 76, South Fayette 45 — David Pantelis scored 22 points to lead Upper St.Clair (7-1) to a nonsection win against South Fayette (1-1). Luke Gensler added 11 points while Porter Rauch had 10 points. Kaden Ring scored 14 points to lead South Fayette while Logan Yater added 13 points.

Girls basketball

Aquinas Academy 44, Nazareth Prep 8 — Elizabeth Russell scored 10 points as Aquinas Academy (7-1) downed Nazareth Prep in nonsection play. Aquinas Academy held Nazareth Prep scoreless in the first and fourth quarters.

Avonworth 53, South Allegheny 34 — Maggie Goetz had 20 points to help Avonworth (3-0, 3-0) top South Allegheny (0-6, 0-5) in Section 3-3A action. Rebecca Goetz had 15 points for the Antelopes and Gracie O’Brien scored 14. Angelina Cortazzo scored 10 points for the Gladiators.

Carlynton 57, Cornell 21 — Kendall Cline scored 19 points for Carlynton in a nonsection win over Cornell (1-5). Carlynton (3-3) outrebounded Cornell, 56-13. Doodie Turner had 14 points for the Cougars and Sky Brown scored 11.

Laurel 64, St. Joseph 13 — Regan Atkins led Laurel (6-1) with 16 points in a nonsection victory over St. Joseph. Trinity Lockwood-Morris scored nine points for St. Joseph (0-1).

Monessen 54, Beth-Center 14 — Mercedes Majors scored 16 points to lead Monessen (4-1) to a nonsection win over Beth-Center (3-2). Avanti Stitch and Kinsey Wilson added 10 points each for Monessen, which led at halftime, 31-5.

North Catholic 57, Blackhawk 38 — North Catholic outscored Blackhawk 30-14 in the second half to pull away for a nonsection victory. Dacia Lewandowski had a game-high 23 points for the Trojanettes (6-1) and Anna Waskiewicz scored 10. Alena Fusetti led Blackhawk (4-2) with 12 points.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 65, Aliquippa 39 — Emily Schuck and Kaleigh Costantino scored 14 points apiece for OLSH (6-0, 6-0) in a Section 1-2A win at Aliquippa (2-4, 1-4). Angel Henry paced the Quips with 16 points.

Penn Hills 54, Oakland Catholic 41 — Amoni Blackwell and Jasmyn Golden scored 21 points each as Penn Hills (3-3) defeated Oakland Catholic (4-2) in nonsection play. Alexa Washington scored 21 points and hit five 3-pointers for Oakland Catholic.

Peters Township 67, Moon 57 — Journey Thompson had 29 points and Avana Sayles scored 19 for Peters Township (2-4) in a nonsection win over Moon (3-4). Emma Theodorsson scored a game-high 31 points for Moon.

Waynesburg 68, Charleroi 54 — Kaley Rohanna scored 23 points to lead Waynesburg to the Section 2-3A win against Charleroi. Clara Paige Miller added 15 points and 10 rebounds while Brenna Benke chipped in 13 points for Waynesburg. McKenna DeUnger’s 23 points led Charleroi.

Wrestling

Cavalier Duals — Class AAA No. 1 Waynesburg rolled through the tournament at Kiski Area in dominant fashion, winning five matches with ease. The Raiders’ closest match was a 42-21 victory over No. 2 Seneca Valley, which went 4-1 on the day. Franklin Regional and Canon-McMillan each went 3-2.

North Allegheny Invitational — Latrobe and Trinity crowned three champions apiece at Saturday’s individual tournament at North Allegheny. Latrobe’s Vinny Kilkeary recorded a 16-pin in the finals. Teammates Nate Roth and Jack Pletcher also won titles. Blake Reihner (126), Micah Finley (138) and heavyweight Tyson Brophy took first for Trinity.

Dylan Coy won a title for the host Tigers at 120 pounds. Other WPIAL champions were North Hills’ Giavonie Schipani (106), Norwin’s John Altieri (145), Freedom’s Trent Schultheis (189) and Belle Vernon’s Cole Weightman (215).

Hampton Duals — Ethan Berginc recorded his 100th career victory with a pin in Hempfield’s match against the host team as Hempfield was the top team at the Hampton Duals, going 5-0 on the day. The Spartans defeated Mt. Pleasant, Fox Chapel, Hampton, Quaker Valley and Thomas Jefferson, which finished second. Mt. Pleasant went 3-2.

Southmoreland Holiday Classic Duals — Cooper Baxter was the wrestler of the tournament, going 5-0 with five pins, to lead Butler to a first-place finish at the Southmoreland Duals. Butler defeated Greensburg Salem, 51-18, in the finals. The Golden Tornado topped North Star, Eliabeth Forward, Beth-Center and Derry to get there. Beth-Center topped Pine-Richland, 39-24, for third.

