High school roundup for Jan. 24, 2020: Butler’s Ethan Morton scores 2,000th point

Saturday, January 25, 2020 | 12:29 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Butler’s Ethan Morton scored his 2,000th points Friday night.

Butler’s Ethan Morton joined an elite group of WPIAL basketball greats Friday night, scoring the 2,000th point of his career.

The Purdue recruit hit the milestone on a layup late in the first half. He scored 19 points to lead the No. 2 Golden Tornado (13-4, 7-0) to a 70-50 victory over North Hills. Devin Carney led Butler with 29 points. Devin Burgess had 21 for North Hills (6-10, 2-5).

Central Catholic 62, Seneca Valley 48 — Ben Sarson scored 22 points and Central Catholic (11-7, 4-3) used a 15-4 run in the third quarter to pull away in Section 1-6A. Dante DePante added 13. Mason Bush led Seneca Valley (1-14, 0-7) with 17 points.

Pine-Richland 48, North Allegheny 43 — Logan Murray scored 25 points, nailing seven 7-pointers, to lead No. 4 Pine-Richland (11-5, 5-2) to a Section 1-6A win. Kyle Polce added 10. Grant Timmerson led North Allegheny (8-9, 3-4) with 14 points.

Mt. Lebanon 37, Canon-McMillan 34 — Blaine Gartley hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer as No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (13-4, 7-0) fought off an upset bid to stay unbeaten in Section 2-6A. Gartley led the Blue Devils with 11 points. Syncere Southern had 13 points and Tommy Samosky 12 for Canon-McMillan (5-11, 1-6).

Bethel Park 79, Peters Township 65 — Led by 20 points from Tommy DiRienzo, 19 from Ryan Meis and 17 from Dolan Waldo, Bethel Park (11-6, 5-2) won in Section 2-6A. Sam Petrarca led Peters Township (9-8, 3-4) with 18 points.

Norwin 73, Connellsville 64 — Jayden Walker scored 17 points, and Ty Bilinsky added 16 as Norwin (11-5, 3-4) jumped out to a 21-2 first-quarter lead en route to a Section 3-6A win over Connellsville (6-11, 2-5). Joshua Williams had 12 and Nick Fleming 11 for the Knights.

Laurel Highlands 67, Penn Hills 59 — Rodney Gallagher scored 21 points and Laurel Highlands (10-6, 5-4) rallied from five down at halftime to knock off No. 1 Penn Hills (12-4, 7-1) in Section 1-5A. Caleb Palumbo added 18 and Tim Smith 12. Wes Kropp led Penn Hills with 17 points.

Woodland Hills 69, Greensburg Salem 60 — Kyere Hainsworth scored 19 points to lead Woodland Hills (7-11, 4-5) to a Section 1-5A win. Dante Parson scored 28 points, including five 3-pointers, for Greensburg Salem (2-14, 0-9).

Kiski Area 51, Armstrong 48 — Cavaliers coach Will Saunders earned the 300th win of his career in a Section 1-5A victory over Armstrong (3-12, 2-7). Joe Lukas had 17 points for the Cavaliers (6-10, 4-6) and had three 3-pointers. Kyrell Hutcherson added 13 points for Kiski Area, and Jason Baker scored 12. Jesse Ventura led the River Hawks with 12 points.

McKeesport 62, Albert Gallatin 46 — Deamontae Diggs scored 24 points and Brison Kisan added 12 to lead McKeesport (10-8, 7-2) past Albert Gallatin (6-10, 4-4) in Section 1-5A.

South Fayette 47, Moon 39 — Brandon Jakiela scored 16 points and Connor Mislan added 12 in a Section 2-5A win for South Fayette (10-6, 6-4). Logan Young led Moon (4-11, 3-7) with 14 points.

Trinity 93, West Mifflin 43 — Led by 25 points from Michael Koroly, 11 from Connor Roberts and 10 from Kyle Fetchko, Trinity (10-7, 5-5) evened its record in Section 2-5A with a win over West Mifflin (1-14, 0-9).

Shaler 80, Indiana 69 — Mekhi Reynolds scored 23 points, topping the 1,000-point mark for his career, to lead No. 3 Shaler (12-5, 9-1) to a Section 3-5A win. Nick Rispoli added 16. Alec Petroff led Indiana (3-14, 0-10) with 22 points.

Plum 46, Hampton 42 — The Mustangs (6-11, 6-5) captured a Section 3-5A win over Hampton (9-7, 7-3) behind Connor Moss’s game-high 23 points. Connor drained three 3-pointers. Seth Koontz and Ben Ringeisen combined for 29 points for the Talbots.

Knoch 80, Yough 32 — Scott Fraser led a balanced attack for Class 4-A No. 1 Knoch with 13 points in a rout of Yough (5-12, 0-7) in Section 1. Jared Schrecengost had 12 points for the Knights (16-1, 7-0), Jake Scheidt had 11 points and Brady McKee scored 10.

Highlands 70, Freeport 40 — The No. 3-ranked Golden Rams (15-2, 6-1) had four players in double figures in a Section 1-4A win over Freeport (3-12, 1-6). Luke Cochran (17), Johnny Crise (13), Korry Myers (10) and Carter Leri (10) finished in double figures. Matt Aulicino and Garret Schaffhauser combined for 23 points for the Yellowjackets.

Mt. Pleasant 72, Derry 68 (OT) — Jake Johnson eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career in style, scoring 43 points to lead Mt. Pleasant (10-7, 4-3) to an overtime victory in Section 1-4A. Jonas King and Luke Bradner added 10 points each. Aidan Bushey scored 29 for Derry (6-10, 3-4). Ryan Bushey added 13.

Central Valley 69, Quaker Valley 63 — Isiah Warfield scored 29 points to lead Central Valley (8-7, 4-5) to an important victory in the Section 2-4A playoff chase. Jayvin Thompson added 16 points. K.C. Johns scored 26 for Quaker Valley (11-4, 5-3).

Blackhawk 64, Hopewell 34 — Ryan Heckathorn scored 17 points to lead No. 4 Blackhawk (7-8, 7-2) past Hopewell (7-11, 0-8) in Section 2-4A.

Elizabeth Forward 73, South Park 55 — Zach Boyd scored 22 points and Chase Vaughn added 19 to help Elizabeth Forward (5-10, 3-4) to a Section 3-4A win. Brandon Graham had 16 for South Park (6-10, 1-6).

Ringgold 71, Waynesburg 34 — Chris Peccon scored 22 points, surpassing 1,000 for his career and leading Ringgold (11-6, 4-3) to a Section 3-4A win. Luke Wyvratt added 18. Lucas Garber led Waynesburg (7-10, 1-6) with nine.

Lincoln Park 60, New Brighton 50 — Isaiah Smith scored 13 points and No. 1 Lincoln Park (14-2, 9-0) broke open a close game in the fourth quarter for a Section 1-3A win. Jamison Ahmed scored 19 for New Brighton (2-15, 0-9).

Beaver Falls 63, Ellwood City 41 — Noah Vaughn scored 19 and Razir Jones added 12 to help No. 4 Beaver Falls (12-4, 7-1) to a Section 1-3A win. Nate Coonfare had 13 for Ellwood City (8-9, 4-5).

Freedom 75, Fort Cherry 65 — Tyler Mohrbacher scored 23 to lead Freedom (6-11, 2-7) in Section 2-3A. Cole Beck added 15 and Tyler Borgman 12. Noah Babirad led Fort Cherry (4-12, 1-8) with 20 points.

Carlynton 55, Avonworth 53 — Chauncie Mickens scored 14 points in a Section 2-3A victory for Carlynton (12-4, 6-2). DeQuay Canton and Khalil Kerr added 10 each. Andrew Gannon led Avonworth (8-8, 4-5) with 13 points.

South Allegheny 77, Steel Valley 59 — Bryce Epps hit five 3-pointers and scored 30 points and Antonio Epps hit four from behind the arc and scored 29 points to lead No. 3 South Allegheny (15-1, 9-0) in a matchup of the top two teams in Section 3-3A. Camden Polak had 36 points for Steel Valley (10-6, 6-3).

East Allegheny 54, Burrell 51 — Brandon Coury had 15 points, but Burrell (1-15, 1-8) dropped a Section 3-3A game at East Allegheny (9-8, 4-4). Nico Pugliano had 20 points for the Wildcats. Luke Fisher added 10 points for the Bucs.

Shady Side Academy 71, Valley 41 — Grady Munroe had a game-high 25 points to lead Shady Side Academy (7-8, 4-5) past Valley (3-12, 2-6) in a Section 3-3A win. Mason Tomlin had 10 points for the Indians. Ben Aftanas scored 12 points for the Vikings.

Charleroi 50, Frazier 35 — Legend Davis scored 21 points and Will Wagner added 15 to lead No. 5 Charleroi (13-5, 8-1) in Section 4-3A. Luke Santo had 11 for Frazier (1-15, 1-8).

Washington 69, Brownsville 30 — Brandon Patterson scored 24 points for Washington (11-5, 7-1) in Section 4-3A. Marlon Norris added 15 and Tayshawn Levy 10. Ayden Tetter led Brownsville (6-10, 2-7) with 11 points.

Southmoreland 57, McGuffey 53 — Riley Comforti hit for 32 points, reaching the 1,000-point mark for his career and leading Southmoreland (8-10, 5-3) to a Section 4-3A victory over McGuffey (13-5, 6-3).

Springdale 55, Winchester Thurston 49 — Demitri Fritch led three Springdale players in double figures with a game-high 22 points in a Section 1-2A win at Winchester Thurston (8-8, 5). Logan Dexter scored 17 points for the second-ranked Dynamos (15-2, 9-1), and Ben Myford added 16 points and connected on a trio of 3-pointers. Langston Moses paced Winchester Thurston with 21 points.

Apollo-Ridge 76, Northgate 47 — Keighton Reese’s 27 points lead Apollo-Ridge (12-5, 7-3) to a Section 1-2A win over Northgate (5-12, 3-7). Jake Fello added 20 points, and Klay Fitzroy tallied 14 points for the Vikings. Raylan Whetsell and Benjamin Brooks combined for 28 points for the Flames.

Riverview 52, Propel Braddock Hills 46 — Gideon Deasy’s 21 points led Riverview (8-10, 3-7) to a Section 1-2A win over Propel Braddock Hills (2-13, 0-10). Thanny Black added 11 points for the Raiders. C.J. Johnson was the Lions’ leading scorer with 21 points.

Serra Catholic 66, Chartiers-Houston 63 — Jayden Bristol scored 30 points, Josiah Pais added 18 and No. 5 Serra Catholic (10-6, 8-1) won a Section 2-2A game that was tied after three quarters. Seth Dunn led Chartiers-Houston (9-8, 3-5) with 21 points.

Brentwood 68, Carmichaels 52 — C.J. Ziegler scored 28 points and Zach Keib added 13 to lead Brentwood (12-4, 7-2) to a Section 2-2A win. Drake Long had 23 points, hitting six 3-pointers, for Carmichaels (7-10, 1-8).

Jeannette 76, Bentworth 30 — Jackson Pruitt scored 18 points as No. 3 Jeannette (11-6, 7-1) ran its winning streak to 10 with a Section 2-2A victory. Anton Good added 15 points. Imani Sanders and Toby Cline had 12 each. Shawn Dziak led Bentworth (0-17, 0-9) with 13 points.

OLSH 89, Burgettstown 37 — Jake DiMichele scored 26 points and Danta Spadafora added 25 to help No. 2 OLSH (15-1, 9-0) to a Section 3-2A win. Dylan Poirier and Jackson LaRocka scored 11 each for Burgettstown (5-12, 1-7).

South Side 75, Mohawk 44 — Trent Seik hit for 33 points to lead South Side (7-9, 4-5) to a Section 3-2A win. Brandon Barber added 14 points. Jackson Miller led Mohawk (4-15, 0-9) with 17.

Shenango 44, Sewickley Academy 39 — Ryan Lenhart scored 17 points and Colin McQuiston added 13 to lead Shenango (13-4, 6-3) to a Section 3-2A win. Max Belt had 20 for Sewickley Academy (6-7, 5-3).

Vincentian Academy 64, Union 40 — Alex Griggs scored 18 points and Angelo Reeves added 14 to help No.1 Vincentian (13-3, 10-0) stay undefeated in Section 1-A. Matt Stanley led Union (10-6, 5-5) with 15 points.

Bishop Canevin 43, Monessen 40 — Dom Elliott scored 14 points, and No. 2 Bishop Canevin (14-3, 9-0) held off a fourth-quarter rally by Monessen (6-11, 6-2) to win in Section 2-A.

West Greene 52, Avella 36 — Led by 24 points and six 3-pointers from Corey Wise, West Greene (6-8, 5-4) won in Section 2-A. Ben Jackson added 11. Gabe Lis had 18 poitns, including four 3-pointers, for Avella (4-14, 1-7).

Geibel 76, Mapletown 59 — Enzo Fetsko scored 20 points and Drew Howard added 15 as Geibel (11-5, 6-3) won in Section 2-A. Landon Stevenson led Mapletown (0-16, 0-9) with 17 points.

Leechburg 88, Imani Christian 56 — Leechburg boys basketball used a huge second half to avenge an early-season loss to Imani Christian in a Section 3-A game. The Blue Devils, who lost 79-65 at Imani Christian on Dec. 20, had a 21-5 run in the third quarter to turn a seven-point halftime lead into a 23-point cushion. They outscored the Saints, 46-21, over the final two quarters to hand the Saints (11-7, 9-1) their first section loss of the season. Dylan Cook led the way for Leechburg (12-4, 7-3) with 34 points. Connor McDermott (23), Jake Blumer (14) and Eli Rich (11) were also in double figures for the Blue Devils.

St. Joseph 59, Propel Montour 32 — Andrew Sullivan led all scorers with 19 points to propel St. Joseph (5-13, 3-7) to a Section 3-A win over Propel Montour (0-15, 0-10). Rylan Zale added 10 points for the Spartans. Chiyeh Green tallied 14 points for the Legends.

Beaver 75, Keystone Oaks 56 — Beckett Connelly scored 27 points to carry Beaver (5-11) to a nonsection win. Frank Stumpo had 24 for Keystone Oaks (6-11).

Girls basketball

Greensburg Central Catholic 39, Winchester Thurston 36 — Emma Riley scored 17 points and Gia Scala added 12, including a pair of free throws with 8 seconds left, to lead Class A No. 5 Greensburg Central Catholic (11-3) to a nonsection win. Nadia Moore led Class 2A No. 5 Winchester Thurston (11-4) with 20 points.

North Allegheny 59, Fox Chapel 33 — The third-ranked Tigers (13-3, 9-1) cruised past Fox Chapel (10-6, 5-5) for a Section 1-6A victory behind Paige Morningstar’s 17 points. Emma Fischer finished with 12 points for North Allegheny. The Foxes were led by Gabby Guerrieri, who tallied 13 points.

Norwin 64, Seneca Valley 35 — Led by 27 points from Olivia Gribble, No. 2 Norwin (13-2, 10-0) picked up another Section 1-6A win. Danielle Rosso and Brianna Zajicek added 10 points each. Olivia West led Seneca Valley (10-6, 5-5) with 15 points.

Plum 47, Mars 43 — Kennedie Montue’s 28 points helped Plum (11-4, 7-1) to a Section 2-5A victory over Mars (11-5, 5-4). The Mustangs outscored the Fightin’ Planets 14-8 in the final quarter. Ava Black led Mars with 13 points.

Hampton 50, Kiski Area 37 — Katie Baker and Kayla Hoehler had 13 points apiece for Hampton (5-11, 4-4) in Section 2-5A. Hannah Potter returned from injury after being sidelined for the majority of the season and scored a team-high 12 points for Kiski Area (5-12, 0-9).

Oakland Catholic 42, Penn-Trafford 35 — Alexa Washington scored 13 points and Rachel Haver added 12 to lead No. 4 Oakland Catholic (13-4, 9-2) to a Section3-5A victory. Bella Long had 10 points for Penn-Trafford (10-6, 6-5).

McKeesport 60, Elizabeth Forward 49 — Jhayla Bray scored 17 points and Laila Taylor and Avionna Menifee added 10 each as No. 5 McKeesport (12-6, 8-2) won in Section 3-4A. Anna Resnik led Elizabeth Forward (8-7, 6-4) with 17 points.

Franklin Regional 72, Highlands 25 — Angel Kelly scored 17 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead Franklin Regional (5-10) to a nonsection win. Sydney Lindeman added 14 and Noelle Boyd had 12. Sarah Sawhook led Highlands (2-15) with 12 points.

North Hills 40, Hopewell 35 — Sydney Ryan scored 11 points and Kayla Haile added 10 to lead North Hills (6-10) to a nonsection win over Hopewell (7-10).

West Greene 74, Beth-Center 45 — Jersey Wise scored a career-high 30 points, as No. 2 West Greene (18-0) extended its school-record winning streak to 18 games in a nonsection win. Anna Durbin added 13 and Katie Lampe had 12. Julia Ogrodowski led Beth-Center (8-8) with 11 points.

Avonworth 53, Chartiers-Houston 27 — Gracie O’Brien scored 19 points to lead No. 4 Avonworth (12-5) to a nonsection win over Chartiers-Houston (10-7). Harris Robinson added 12 points and Kathryn Goetz had 10.

California 31, Yough 18 — Makayla Boda scored 12 points to lead California (10-8) to a nonsection win. Laney Gerdich led Yough (3-15) with eight.

Wrestling

Burrell sends 6 to semifinals — Burrell wrestling will have six semifinalists at Bedford’s Thomas Chevrolet Tournament after a successful Day 1 of the annual wrestling event Friday. Top seeds Ian Oswalt (132 pounds), Anthony Corrado (152) and Ricky Feroce (195) advanced as well as No. 5 seeds Cole Clark (182) and Nicholas Salerno and No. 13 seed Nickolas Ferra. Semifinals are set to start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and the finals are slated to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Burrell is second in the team standings behind Chestnut Ridge. Ferra upset fourth-seeded Riley Hoenstien of Maryland in the preliminary round with a 6-4 decision and pinned Jaxon Matthews of Central (Martinsburg) in the quarterfinals. Salerno, Oswalt, Corrado and Clark won their preliminary and quarterfinal matches via fall. Feroce won on a pin in the prelim round and earned an 8-3 decision over Berlin Brothersvalley’s Jake Most in the quarterfinals.

