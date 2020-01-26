High school roundup for Jan. 25, 2020: Bethel Park girls top Woodland Hills in tournament finale

By:

Sunday, January 26, 2020 | 12:15 AM

Bethel Park, Class 6A’s No. 2 team girls basketball team, got out to a hot start and never looked back in a nonsection victory over Class 5A No. 2 Woodland Hills, 58-40, on Saturday in the finale of the Joey Fabus Memorial Classic at Bethel Park.

The Black Hawks (15-1) led 26-12 after the first quarter behind 10 points from Maddie Dziezgowski. She and teammate Olivia Westphal tied for game-high scoring honors with 19 points. Westphal scored her 1,001st career point on a 3-pointer in the first quarter. She finished the game with 1,017 career points.

Peyton Pinkney led the Wolverines (15-3) with 18 points, and Joi Burleigh added 10.

Belle Vernon 57, Laurel Highlands 16 — Viva Kreis scored 11 points, and Presleigh Colditz added 10 as Belle Vernon (12-5) beat Laurel Highlands (0-16) in a nonsection game. Belle Vernon led 32-4 at halftime.

Blackhawk 77, Slippery Rock 38 — Mackenzie Amalia recorded a game-high 28 points with six 3-pointers to lead Class 4A No. 3 Blackhawk (15-2) a nonsection victory. The Cougars owned a 48-27 halftime advantage and held Slippery Rock (10-6) to 12 second-half points. Anna Kadlubek led the Rockets with 14 points.

Burgettstown 57, Cornell 11 — Avery Havelka scored 13 points, and Jill Frazier added 11 points as Burgettstown (12-6) downed Cornell (1-16) in nonsection play.

Cheswick Christian 40, Cornerstone Christian 34 — Oliva Rochkind scored 15 points to push Cheswick Christian (10-4, 4-1) past Cornerstone Christian for the SWCAC win.

Kiski Area 55, Burrell 37 — Kiski Area’s Lexi Colaianni scored a 24 points, 21 on seven 3-pointers. Hannah Potter added 13 for the Cavaliers (6-12). Oliva Watts led Burrell (2-14) with 12 points, and Allison Fisher. totaled 11.

North Catholic 44, Upper St. Clair 31 — Emma Pospisil and Tess Myers scored 11 points each as North Catholic (16-1) overcame a slow start to beat Upper St. Clair (9-6) at the Joey Fabus Memorial Classic. Kylee Lewandowski added 10 points and 10 rebounds for North Catholic, which trailed 11-0 after the first quarter. The win was North Catholic’s ninth straight.

Sewickley Academy 40, Winchester Thurston 33 — Kamryn Lightcap scored 16 points, and Bre Warner added 12 for Sewickley Academy (7-8). Nadia Moore led Winchester Thurston (11-5) with 16 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Canon-McMillan 65, Quaker Valley 60 — Syncere Southern scored 15 points as Canon-McMillan (6-11) overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to defeat Quaker Valley (11-5) at the PBC Hall of Fame Classic at Montour. Trey Lewis and Tommy Samosky added 13 points each for Canon-McMillan, and Gavin Miller chipped in 12 points. Markus Frank led Quaker Valley with 20 points, and Adou Thiero and K.C. Johns added 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Chartiers Valley 50, Aliquippa 44 — At the PBC Hall of Fame Classic, Sean Banas had 15 points as Chartiers Valley (13-4) defeated Aliquippa (11-8) for its seventh straight win. Brayden Reynolds added 13 points for Chartiers Valley, and Marcello Legister chipped in 12 points. Ty Crocker paced Aliquippa with 18 points.

Elizabeth Forward 73, Carrick 52 — Pat Filson scored 21 points, and Chase Vaughn added 18 as Elizabeth Forward (6-10) beat Carrick (3-13) in nonsection play. Nico Mrvos added 10 points for Elizabeth Forward, which outscored Carrick, 24-4, in the second quarter to take a 30-9 halftime lead. Amaru Caldwell led Carrick with 19 points, and Logen Solomon added 13 points.

Greensburg Salem 73, Valley 48 — Dante Parsons led the game with 29 points, including three shots made from beyond the arc, to guide Greensburg Salem (3-14) to the nonsection road victory. Elijah Murray scored a team-high 17 points for Valley (3-13). Ryan Thomas tallied 19 points, going 7 for 7 from the line, for the Golden Lions.

Kiski Area 56, Burrell 49 — Kyrell Hutherson lifted the Kiski Area (7-10) to a nonsection victory at home with a game-high 14 points. Brandon Coury led Burrell (1-16) with 12 points, and Alex Kotecki added 10. Jason Baker pitched in with 10 points for the Cavaliers.

Monessen 62, Sewickley Academy 59 — Carleton Jones had 17 points, and Marquell Smith added 16 as Monessen (7-11) won a nonsection game against Sewickley Academy (6-8). Max Belt hit five 3-pointers en route to 27 points for Sewickley Academy.

Moon 51, Avonworth 47 — Logan Young scored 12 points, and Jarrett Johnson and Connor Graham had 11 and 10, respectively, to give Moon (5-11) the comeback nonsection victory. The Tigers outscored Avonworth, 17-6, in the fourth quarter after trailing 41-34 through three. Jordan Kolenda had a game-high 17 points for the Antelopes (8-9).

OLSH 63, Blackhawk 58 — OLSH (16-1) scored 20 of the game’s last 28 points for the come-from-behind win. James Darno, Ryan McClymonds and Tyler Fedisin added 14 points each for the Cougars. Ryan Heckathorn scored a game-high 16 points for Blackhawk (7-9).

Pine-Richland 62, Montour 61 — Logan Murray led all scorers with 25 points to assist Pine-Richland (12-5) in earning a nonsection road win over Montour (8-9) at the PBC Classic. James Eubanks had 15 points to lead the Spartans. Kyle Polce added 13 points for the Rams, and Luke Persinger added 13 for Montour.

Quigley Catholic 97, Beaver County Christian 45 — Steve Salak hit a school-record nine 3-pointers as he scored 32 points in Quigley’s nonsection win over Beaver County Christian. Mario Johns added 20 points for Quigley (3-14), and Joe Lucci scored 19 points. James Condon scored 18 points to break 1,000 for his career for Beaver County Christian.

Shenango 74, Ellwood City 53 — Colin McQuiston scored 29 points to lead Shenango (14-4) to a nonsection win against Ellwood City (8-10). Ryan Lenhart added 17 points for Shenango, and Jason Kraner chipped in 15 points. Nate Coonfare led Ellwood City with 17 pointsm, and Steve Antuono had 14.

South Side 60, Brashear 48 — Brandon Barber scored 24 points to lead South Side (8-9) to victory against Brashear (5-7) at the PBC Hall of Fame Classic. Trent Seik added 10 points. Cheron Collington scored a game-high 25 points for Brashear.

Waynesburg 69, Fort Cherry 49 — Chris King had 17 points and 10 rebounds as Waynesburg (8-10) defeated Fort Cherry (4-13) in a nonsection matchup. Lucas Garber added 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Waynesburg, and Avery McConville contributed 15 points and six rebounds. Fort Cherry’s Dylan Rogers led all scorers with 22 points.