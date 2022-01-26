High school roundup for Jan. 25, 2022: Quaker Valley’s Frank hits 1,000-point mark

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Markus Frank scored 24 points, becoming the 14th boys basketball player in school history with 1,000 career points, to lead No. 1 Quaker Valley to a 71-33 Section 2-4A victory over Central Valley (5-5, 2-5) on Tuesday night.

Adou Thiero, who became the 13th Quaker Valley (12-0, 9-0) player to score 1,000 points on Dec. 14, had a game-high 31 against the Warriors (5-5, 2-5).

New Castle 86, Aliquippa 45 – Mike Wells led all scorers with 19 points, helping Class 5A No. 2 New Castle to a nonsection victory over Aliquippa (7-6). Da’Jaun Young scored 18, Isaiah Boice added 17, and Jonathan Anderson finished with 13 for New Castle (12-1).

Armstrong 51, Plum 37 – Cadin Olsen led all scorers with 23 points and Jack Valasek added 14 to lead Armstrong (7-8, 2-5) to a Section 4-5A win over Plum (5-11, 1-7). Nick Killinger and Cameron Moss each scored 11 points for the Mustangs.

Avonworth 58, Carlynton 46 – Jordan Kolenda hit for 31 points as Avonworth (12-4) handed Class 2A No. 3 Carlynton (13-1) its first loss of the season in a nonsection game. Chase Jones led the Cougars with 18 points and Jaiden McClure scored 12.

Belle Vernon 82, Yough 55 – Quinton Martin had 22 points and Daniel Gordon scored 18 to lead No. 2 Belle Vernon (14-1, 8-0) past Yough (7-8, 3-5) in Section 3-4A. Christian Park netted 15 for the Cougars and Parker Rost and Austin Matthews scored 12.

Bethel Park 80, Ringgold 56 – Max Blanc scored 12 points while Jaden Goodman, Anthony Watson, and Ben Guffey scored 10 points apiece as Bethel Park (12-3) beat Ringgold (5-12) in nonsection play. Nick Peccon put up 28 points and Zion Moore finished with 19 for the Rams.

Blackhawk 66, Hopewell 34 – Lorenzo Kovell led the Cougars with 18 points while Carson Heckathorn and Zach Oliver scored 12 points each and Ryan Jones and Jacob Patton scored 10 points apiece as Blackhawk (9-6, 5-4) beat Hopewell (4-10, 1-7) in Section 2-4A play. Zachary Kovell led the Vikings with 17 points.

Bishop Canevin 70, Franklin 52 – Kai Spears scored 18 points and Kevaughn Price added 11 as Class A No. 1 Bishop Canevin (8-4) defeated Franklin (14-2) in a nonsection matchup.

Brentwood 57, Waynesburg 51 – Carter Betz scored 21 points and Nate Ziegler added 10 to help Brentwood (11-5, 6-2) earn a Section 4-3A win over Waynesburg (7-9, 3-5).

Brownsville 56, McGuffey 38 – Damarion Brown scored 17 points and Ayden Teeter added 11 to lead Brownsville (9-6, 6-2) past McGuffey (4-9, 0-6) in Section 4-3A.

Burgettstown 56, Freedom 37 – Caleb Russell had 17 points and Jackson LaRocka scored 10 to lead Burgettstown (7-7) to a nonsection win. Josh Yeck and Carter Slowinski had nine each for Freedom (2-12).

Burrell 62, Knoch 56 – Brandon Coury scored 21 points, surpassing 1,000 for his career, to lead Burrell (10-6, 6-2) to a Section 1-4A win. Macky Bennis had 13, Donovan Callahan 12 and Tucker Bitar 11. Ryan Lang led Knoch (4-12, 1-7) with 23 points.

Carrick 47, Perry 46 – Anthony Douthett scored 18 points and Ashton Giannetti added 16 to help Carrick (5-8, 3-3) to a City League win. Jason Rodriguez scored 12, Quinsean Reese 11 and James Martin 10 for Perry (6-9, 3-4).

Central Catholic 64, Peters Township 54 – Dante DePante poured in 39 points to lead No. 3 Central Catholic (12-4) to a nonsection win. Gavin Cote had 22 points and sank six 3-pointers for Peters Township (6-9).

Ellwood City 47, Shenango 38 – Joesph Roth had 16 points, Alexander Roth scored 15 and Steve Antuono netted 10 for Class 3A No. 1 Ellwood City (14-2) in a nonsection win. Dalton Peters scored 13 for Shenango (3-11).

Fort Cherry 54, South Side 52 – Dylan Rogers had 23 points to help Class 2A No. 4 Fort Cherry (14-2) slip by South Side (6-9) in a nonsection game. Maddox Truschell had 15 for the Rangers and Owen Norman scored 11. Jacob Strnisa (14), Brody Almash (11) and Aidan Roach (10) were in double figures for the Rams.

Gateway 59, Penn-Trafford 51 – Ryan Greggerson scored 15 points to lead Class 5A No. 5 Gateway (8-3) past Penn-Trafford (7-8) in a nonsection matchup. Jaydon Carr added 12 points and Kaleb Pryor had 10.

Geibel 74, Mapletown 36 – Jaydis Kennedy scored 25 points and Trevon White contributed 20 as No. 4 Geibel (11-4, 4-1) picked up a Section 2-A win. Landan Stevenson led Mapletown (7-4, 3-2) with 14.

Greensburg Central Catholic 62, Berlin Brothersvalley 61 – Ryan Appleby scored 15 points and Brevan Williams added 14 as Class 2A No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic (10-1) held on for a nonsection win. Craig Jarvis led Berlin Brothersvalley with 26. Ryan Bluebaugh had 19.

Ligonier Valley 69, East Allegheny 56 – Jaicob Hollick scored 23 points to lead Ligonier Valley (8-8, 5-3) to a Section 3-3A victory, the 1,000th win in program history. Matthew Marinchak added 20 points and Dylan Rhoads had 16. Mike Smith led East Allegheny (6-10, 2-5) with 23.

Lincoln Park 79, Beaver 65 – Brandin Cummings scored 25 points to lead four players in double figures for No. 4 Lincoln Park (9-3, 6-2) in Section 2-4A. DeAndre Moye had 22, LA Pratt 15 and Xavier Rigby 12. Aiden Townsend led Beaver (7-9, 3-6) with 21 points. Sawyer Butler had 14.

Mars 62, Shaler 52 – No. 3 Mars outscored Shaler, 42-25, in the second half to erase a seven-point halftime deficit and secure a Section 4-5A win. Tasso Sfanos (22), Zach Schlegel (16) and Ryan Ceh (11) were in double figures for the Fightin’ Planets (13-1, 8-0). Kaden Orga and Logan Bernesser scored 10 apiece for the Titans (9-6, 5-3).

McKeesport 92, Kiski Area 73 – Travarese Rowe recorded a triple-double (14 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists) to lead McKeesport (6-9, 3-5) to a Section 3-5A win over Kiski (11-5, 3-4). Kanye Thompson led the Tigers with 19 points, Aemond Knight put up 14, Caiden Holtzman added 13 and Kahreke Andrews finished with 10. Isaiah Gonzalez scored 30 points, Joe Lukas had 12, and James Pearson added 11 for the Cavaliers.

Mt. Lebanon 72, Trinity 43 – Christian Powers had 21 points with five 3-pointers for Mt. Lebanon (9-6) in a nonsection triumph. Christian Mallon and Lucas Garofoli added 15 points apiece for the Blue Devis. Connor Roberts had 18 points and Tyler Johnson scored 14 for Trinity (4-11).

North Catholic 82, Derry 44 – Matt Ellery and Andrew Maddalon netted 16 points each to help No. 3 North Catholic (14-1, 8-0) earn a Section 1-4A win. Max Hurray scored 15 for North Catholic and Max Rottmann had 10. Tyson Webb had 18 points and Gabe Carbonara scored 13 for Derry (3-9, 1-7).

North Hills 75, North Allegheny 52 – Alex Smith led all scorers with 25 points while Royce Parham (15), Will Blass (13), Matt Seidl (11) and Devin Burgess (11) scored in double figures for No. 1 North Hills (14-0, 8-0) in a Section 1-6A win over North Allegheny (9-6, 2-6). Matt McDonough scored 20 points to lead the Tigers.

Norwin 69, Butler 61 – Ty Stecko scored 22 points and Adam Bilinsky added 21 to help Norwin (5-8) to a nonsection win. Ryan Edwards had 12. Devin Carney led Butler (9-6) with 22. Raine Gratzmiller had 17.

Penn Hills 87, Latrobe 44 – Jaden Dugger scored 19 points to power No. 4 Penn Hills (12-2, 5-2) to a Section 3-5A win. Daemar Kelly and Noah Barren had 17 each and Robert Thomas added 11. Landon Butler led Latrobe (4-10, 2-6) with 19.

Pine-Richland 55, Seneca Valley 49 – Luke Shanahan scored 21 points and was 9 for 10 at the free-throw line for No. 5 Pine-Richland in a Section 1-6A win. Andy Swartout added 16 points for the Rams (9-7, 5-3). Jameson Grieco scored 14 and Luke Lawson added 13 for Seneca Valley (6-10, 2-6).

Serra Catholic 54, Sewickley Academy 31 – Isaiah Petty scored 22 points to lead Serra Catholic (5-8) to a nonsection win over Sewickley Academy (1-7). Nolan Donnelly and Colin Helbling had eight points each for the Panthers.

South Allegheny 66, Valley 46 – Michael Michalski scored 20 points, Cameron Epps added 15 on five 3-pointers, and Ethan Kirkwood put up 14 to lead No. 4 South Allegheny (12-3, 8-0) to a Section 3-3A win over Valley (1-15, 1-7). B.J. Harvey scored 20 points and Ben Aftanas added 12 for the Vikings.

South Fayette 62, Thomas Jefferson 54 – Logan Yater scored 16 points and Brandon Jakiela and Alex Hall scored 13 points apiece as South Fayette (9-6) beat Thomas Jefferson (4-10) in nonsection play. Evan Berger scored 16 points for the Jaguars.

Steel Valley 66, Apollo-Ridge 32 – Makhai Valentine scored 27 points to lead Steel Valley (7-8, 3-5) to a Section 3-3A win. Gannon Haddad scored 12, Cruce Brookins 11 and Greg Smith 10. Gage Johnston led Apollo-Ridge (4-11, 3-5) with 17.

St. Joseph 50, Riverview 49 – Rylan Zale scored 20 points to lead St. Joseph (7-7) in a nonsection win. Amberson Bauer scored 15 and Micah Black 10 for Riverview (5-10).

Summit Academy 62, Riverside 38 – Allen Grimes scored 22 points and made four 3-pointers while Kyle Davenport finished with 13 to lead Summit Academy (3-5, 1-3) to a nonsection win over Riverside (4-11, 0-5). Bo Fornataro led the Panthers with 18.

Uniontown 82, Southmoreland 53 – Notorious Grooms and Bakari Wallace scored 15 points apiece to lead Uniontown (9-4, 7-1) to a Section 3-4A win. Calvin Winfrey III added 13. Ty Keffer led Southmoreland (5-9, 2-5) with 17 points. Isaac Trout added 16.

West Mifflin 65, Clairton 26 – Mekhi Scott led all scorers with 17, Nolan Stephenson added 15 and Todd Harrison finished with 10 as West Mifflin (7-8) beat Clairton (1-13) in nonsection play. DaShawn Hines scored 10 points for the Bears.

Girls basketball

Apollo-Ridge 53, Jeannette 7 – Sydney McCray and Sophia Yard had 12 points each to lead Apollo-Ridge (11-2, 2-1) past Jeannette (0-12, 0-4) in Section 4-2A. Brinley Toland scored 11 for the Vikings.

Beaver 64, New Castle 23 – Payton List led all scorers with 18, and Chloe List, Constantina Krzeczowki and Emerson Connelly each scored 10 points as Beaver (8-3, 5-1) won a Section 2-4A game against New Castle (4-9, 1-8). Aayanni Hudson led New Castle with nine points.

Bentworth 44, Geibel 21 – Laura Vittone scored 19 points to lead Bentworth (5-9) to a nonsection win. Morgan Sandzimier led Geibel (2-13) with eight.

Berlin Brothersvalley 46, Greensburg Central Catholic 45 – Ashley Brant had 14 points and Jen Countryman and Gracie Sechler scored 13 apiece to help Berlin Brothersvalley edge Class 2A No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic (10-3) in nonsection play. Bailey Kuhns had a game-high 19 points for the Centurions.

Bishop Canevin 66, Carlynton 33 – Ashley Lippold scored 30 points and Josie Bochicchio added 12 to help Bishop Canevin (10-6) defeat Carlynton (5-8) in a nonsection game.

Ellis School 55, Springdale 27 – Katie Anderson had 17 points for Ellis School (4-8, 2-2) in a Section 4-2A win. Ashlyn Ferderbar paced Springdale (3-10, 1-3) with 10 points.

Fox Chapel 65, Elizabeth Forward 59 – Elsie Smith and Natalia Schaffer scored 14 points each, Isabell Barbour scored 12, and Skye Byrnes added 10 as Fox Chapel (6-12) won a nonsection game against Class 4A No. 4 Elizabeth Forward (12-3). Haven Briggs scored a career-high 22 points and made six 3-pointers, Joselyn Dawson added 13 points, and Alyssa Terza finished with 11 for the Warriors.

Freedom 56, New Brighton 26 – Renae Mohrbacher and Shaye Bailey had 20 points each for Class 3A No. 4 Freedom (10-4) in a nonsection win. Anala Landis scored 10 for New Brighton (2-12).

Homer Center 59, Derry 22 – Macey Sardone led Homer Center with 22 points, Alayna Fabian added 12 and Marlee Kochman eclipsed the 1,000-point mark with 12 points in a nonsection win over Derry (7-8). Tiana Moracco and Samantha Gruska scored seven points apiece to lead the Trojans.

McKeesport 42, Greensburg Salem 28 – Rachael Manfredo had 11 points and McKeesport (13-4, 6-1) topped Greensburg Salem (13-3, 4-2) in Section 4-5A. Abby Mankins scored nine for the Golden Lions.

North Hills 42, West Allegheny 25 – Darby West scored 14 points, hitting four 3-pointers, to lead North Hills (1-16) to a nonsection win. Kayla Howard led West Allegheny (6-9) with six.

St. Joseph 37, Shady Side Academy 33 – Trinity Lockwood-Morris led St. Joseph (4-8) with 19 points in a nonsection win against Shady Side Academy (6-8). Natalie Stevens scored 18 and Cate Sauer added 11 for the Bulldogs.

Upper St. Clair 65, Baldwin 37 – Riley Kalocay led all scorers with 23, Mia Brown added 18 and Molly James put up 11 as No. 3 Upper St. Clair (14-3, 6-2) beat Baldwin (7-7, 2-5) in Section 2-6A play. Morgan Altavilla led the Highlanders with 19 points.

Waynesburg 58, South Park 53 – Kaley Rohanna scored 26 points to lead No. 5 Waynesburg (11-3, 7-1) in a battle for the top spot in Section 2-3A. Addison Blair and Clara Paige Miller added 10 points apiece. Maddie Graham scored 19 points and Monroe Palls had 14 for No. 3 South Park (11-3, 7-1).

Woodland Hills 64, Franklin Regional 47 – Jazmine Dunn scored 21 points and Hope Hawkins chipped in with 13 as Woodland Hills (7-6, 5-2) beat Franklin Regional (5-10, 1-7) in Section 4-5A play. The Wolverines took a 30-17 lead into halftime. Toryn Fulton scored 10 points to lead the Lady Panthers.

Hockey

Mt. Lebanon 3, Cathedral Prep 1 – Brady Conrardy had a goal and an assist and Tommy Schubert made 29 saves to lead Mt. Lebanon (7-7-1) to a Class 3A win. Ryan Patrick and Marcus Simmonds also scored. Brayden Sprickman scored for Cathedral Prep (2-10-2).

Penn-Trafford 5, Armstrong 2 – Colin Paterson, Bennett Dupilka, Bryce Kropczynski, Xavier Solomon and Nate Loughner scored as Penn-Trafford (11-3) beat Armstrong (12-2-2) in Class 2A. Maddox Rearic and Lance Quinnell scored for the River Hawks.

Thomas Jefferson 5, Franklin Regional 1 – Nick Stock had a hat trick and Jake Stock and Jimmy Passanante also scored to lead Thomas Jefferson (12-1-1) in a matchup of top teams in Class 2A. Luke Lavrich scored for Franklin Regional (12-2-1).

Westmont Hilltop 5, Blackhawk 2 – Nick Rozich scored a hat trick and Tony Marano and Aiden Rice scored a goal each as Westmont Hilltop (6-6) beat Blackhawk (1-12-0-1) in Class A play. Zach Ronacher and Owen Gratkowski scored for the Cougars.

Wrestling

Bentworth 36, Avonworth 30 – Vitali Daniels (215), Alex Rusilko (285), Max Ivcic (113), Chris Vargo (120) and Marv Weishner (160) recorded pins to lead Bentworth (3-4) to a nonsection win. Luke Hollywood (145) and Jermaine Woods (172) had pins for Avonworth (1-5).