High school roundup for Jan. 25, 2023: No. 1 Waynesburg clinches section title

Thursday, January 26, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Waynesburg’s Mac Church wrestles Wyoming Seminary’s Nic Bouzakis in the 132-pound final at Powerade in 2021.

Mac Church (145) won by fall to give the Raiders the lead for good as No. 1 Waynesburg clinched the Section 5-3A wrestling title with a 39-27 victory over No. 7 Trinity on Wednesday night.

Rocco Welsh (172) and Brody Evans (189) won major decisions and Eli Makel (215) picked up a pin in three consecutive bouts as Waynesburg (10-2, 5-0) opened up its lead. Joe Simon (133) and Nate Jones (152) had pins, Floyd Huff (107) won a major decision and Ky Szewczyk (114) took a decision for the Raiders.

Dominick Canali (121), Thomas Allison (127) and Ty Banco (285) had pins, Blake Rheiner (139) won by tech fall and Robert Allison (160) by major decision for Trinity (6-2, 3-2).

Burgettstown 53, Bentworth 16 – Darius Simmons (107), Joe Sentipal (139), Logan Noyes (152), Tristan Roach (189) and Joe Baronick (289) won by fall as Burgettstown (7-0, 7-0) secured a Section 1-2A win. Parker Sentipal (121) and Gaven Suica (133) earned major decisions and Jake Noyes (172) won via decision. Owen Ivcic (145) and Vitali Daniels (215) had pins for Bentworth (3-4, 3-4).

Butler 36, Pine-Richland 30 – Landon Christie (215) won by fall, Levi Donnel (160) by tech fall, Kase Chopp (145) by major decision and Gavin Rush (138) by decision as Butler (19-1, 5-0) clinched the Section 2-3A title. Dominic Ferraro (126), Anthony Ferraro (132), Mac Miller (152) and Vaughn Spencer (189) had pins for Pine-Richland (5-2, 3-2). Jacob Lukez (172) and Joseph Schneck (285) won decisions.

Canon-McMillan 45, Peters Township 18 – Canon-McMillan (10-2, 5-0) clinched the Section 6-3A title with a win over Peters Township (6-5, 4-1).

Chartiers Valley 50, Moon 20 – Brady Joling (120), Logan Connolly (126) and Tyler Glover (285) won by fall, Michael Lawrence (138) won by tech fall and Howard Clellen (189) won a decision as Chartiers Valley (14-3, 3-3) picked up a Section 4-5A victory. Connor Lindsey (215) and Cael Yanek (113) had pins and Tyler Zubryd (132) and James Spellman (152) won by major decision for Moon (8-6, 3-3).

Connellsville 34, Hempfield 27 – Hunter Petrovich (189) won by fall to give Connellsville the lead for good and Tyler Gallis (285) sealed the victory with a pin in the final bout to give the Falcons (12-4, 4-0) the Section 4-3A title. Nicholas Rohal (172) won by fall and Landon Lynn (114) and Jacob Layton (121) also won matches for Connellsville. Eli Carr (145) and Lucas Kapusta (152) had pins and Ethan Lebin (133), Charlie Mesich (160) and Eli Binakonsky (215) won decisions for Hempfield (6-4, 2-2).

Fox Chapel 51, Central Catholic 18 – Joshua Alexander (139), Milo Chiu (145), Alexander Kaufman (152) and Adrian Valdez (160) had pins in four straight bouts as Fox Chapel (6-6, 3-2) clinched the third and final playoff berth from Section 1-3A. D’Angelo Hamilton (285), Landon Funk (107), Youssef Abdelsalam (127) and Trevor Katz (189) also had pins and Andrew Kratsa (133) won by decision for the Foxes. Charlie Colantonio (114), 121 Gavin Lugaila (121), 172 Nezumiiro Green (172) and Nick Pachete (215) won for Central Catholic (12-5, 2-3).

Franklin Regional 40, Thomas Jefferson 30 – Gavyn Beck (172), Juliano Marion (189), Troy McClelland (215) and Dom Colaizzi (133) won by fall and Nate Stone (145) took a major decision as Franklin Regional (7-1, 4-1) grabbed a share of the Section 3-3A title. Bode Marlow (152) and Shepard Turk (285) had pins and Brady Fitz (160) and Aidan Stella (121) won by decision for Thomas Jefferson (4-6, 2-3).

Frazier 66, Yough 9 – Adam Kortina, Andrew Bandish, Jonah Erdely, Ryan Celaschi, Jackson Angelo and Rune Lawrence recorded pins as Frazier (9-6, 6-0) defeated Yough (0-16, 0-6) to clinch sole possession of first place in 2-2A.

Highlands 51, Ellwood City 24 – Aiden Burford (145), Brayden White (160), Angelo Markey (172), Tyler Bender (189), James Naviglia (215) and Riley Middleby (127) won by fall to help Highlands (8-1, 6-0) finish off an unbeaten Section 5-2A season. Javeon Chambers won by decision for the Golden Rams. Chris Quintanilla (152), Derek Allen (114) and Gavin McClure (133) had pins for Ellwood City (3-9, 2-4).

Hopewell 48, Blackhawk 18 – Brettan Cooper (127), Gavin Price (145), Isaiah Pisano (152) and Dewan Lockett (160) recorded pins for Hopewell (6-1, 6-1) in a Section 4-2A meet. Gavin Ronacher (139) and Payton Hastings (172) had pins for Blackhawk (4-10, 3-5).

Knoch 48, Summit Academy 24 – Tanner Crowe (126) and Owen Layhew (152) each recorded pins as Knoch (8-5, 4-2) defeated Summit Academy (1-10, 0-7) to clinch a playoff spot in Section 5-2A. Devon Dickson (120) and Mason Merkel (145) scored pins for Summit Academy.

Latrobe 58, Gateway 9 – Leo Joseph (121), Vincent Kilkeary (127), Nate Roth (139) and Bradan Bronson (152) all recorded first-period pins, Lucas Braun (145) scored a third-period pin and Luke Willochell (114) won by decision as Latrobe (6-2, 3-1) defeated Gateway (1-8, 0-3) in 4-3A. Luke Pawlowski (133) won by decision and Jacob Pawlowski (189) had a pin for the Gators.

Laurel 51, Hampton 24 – John Andre (133), Tommy Hetzer (139), Grant MacKay (172) and Coltin Hill (285) won by fall and Braxton Carr (127) won a decision as Laurel (13-4, 5-1) clinched a playoff berth with a Section 5-2A win. Logan Poslusny (121) and Alan Danner (152) had pins for Hampton (3-8, 3-3). The result also clinched a playoff berth for Knoch and eliminated Hampton.

McGuffey 46, West Greene 24 – Lucas Barr (127), Victor Bonus (139), Reid Teagarden (145) and Henry Hess (285) recorded pins while Brennen Mullins (152), Kyle Brookman (160) and Travis White (172) won consecutive decisions as McGuffey (10-2, 6-1) beat West Greene (1-6, 1-6) in Section 1-2A. John Lampe (189), Colin Whyte (215) and Noah Collins had pins for the Pioneers.

Mt. Lebanon 48, Upper St. Clair 17 – Ejiro Montoya (107), Joe Gamble (139), Cole Gibbons (145), Aiden Beinhauer (160), Cooper Wolling (172) and Ben Lloyd (285) recorded pins, while Conner Smalls (121), Grant Elder (127) and Franco Busalacchi (133) also picked up wins for Mt. Lebanon (5-6, 1-4) in Section 6-3A. Upper St. Clair (4-6, 1-4) got pins from Ty Shields (189) and Ronan Gibbons (215) and Ben Cedar (152) won by tech fall.

Mt. Pleasant 54, Belle Vernon 15 – Sean Cain (121), Joseph Longhi (127), Jamison Poklembo (145) and Dylan Pitzer (285) recorded pins and Greg Shaulis (139) and Mason Snyder (172) won by decision for Mt. Pleasant (6-5, 5-1) in Section 2-2A. Belle Vernon (2-4, 2-4) got pins from Elijah Brown (152) and Luke Bryer (215), while Austin Hoffman (160) won by decision.

Plum 45, Armstrong 22 – Rylen Campbell (114) and Sam Snyder (121) had pins and Carson Yocca (127) and Trent Reese (133) won decisions in the first four bouts for Section 1-3A champ Plum (9-1, 5-0). Dakoda Pisano (152), Julien Sepelyak (160), Antonino Walker (172) and Owen Campbell (107) also won by fall and Charlie Campbell (145) took a decision for the Mustangs. Corbin Johnston (189) and Philup Rearick (285) had pins and Nathon Nowikowski (139) a major decision for Armstrong (3-4, 1-4).

Quaker Valley 46, Carlytnon 29 – Defending champ Quaker Valley clinched the Section 1-2A title with a win over Carlynton. Michael Carmody (132), Nicholas Allan (138), Jack Diemert and Kris Brown (189) had pins for the Quakers. Jermell Lindsey (172) and Braiden Sudor (215) won by fall for Carlynton.

West Mifflin 42, Ringgold 30 – Bryson Kincaid (120), Logan Chedwick (126), Caden Wills (138), Cooper Dietz (145), Ewan Olson (152) and Ahmad Brown (160) recorded pins while Blake Chedwick (106) and Adam Keesecker (132) won by decisions for West Mifflin (1-5, 1-4) in a Section 3-3A win over Ringgold (3-11, 0-5). Jake Conroy (189) and Kevin Willis (172) recorded pins for the Rams.

Boys basketball

Allderdice 72, Perry Traditional Academy 46 – Major Rainey scored 23 points and Logan Golle added 16 to lead Allderdice (17-3, 9-0) to a City League win. Ethan Anish had 10. Ahmad Arrington led Perry (5-13, 3-6) with 18 points. Quinsean Reese added 11.

Burgettstown 72, Western Beaver 54 – Zack Schrockman hit for 27 points and James Leuice contributed 21 to lead Burgettstown (8-8) to a nonsection win. Caleb Russell added 13. Levi Gray scored 18 and Chantz Cottrill had 17 for Western Beaver (9-8).

Clairton 63, Propel Braddock Hills 49 – DaShawn Hines put up 25 points, Kaden Smith had 15 and Mike Wright scored 10 as Clairton (9-9) secured a nonsection win. Benjamin Mayhew scored 18 points and Giontae Clemmons added 17 for Propel Braddock Hills (7-10).

Jeannette 69, Leechburg 65 (2OT) – Giovanni Merola scored 23 points and Shane Mickens added 16 as Jeannette (10-5, 5-3) won in double overtime in Section 3-2A. Kymone Brown added 13 for the Jayhawks. Owen McDermott scored 23 points and Marcus Cleveland added 21 for Leechburg (6-10, 2-5). Tyler Foley had 19.

Obama Academy 53, Brashear 38 – Xzavier Rodgers scored 14 points and Torrien Perkins and Seth Small added 13 apiece for Obama Academy (8-8, 6-3) in a City League win. Titus Gillett led Brashear (8-9, 6-3) with 19 points.

Shenango 70, Wilmington 32 – Brody McQuiston scored 27 points to pace Shenango (11-4) in a nonsection win.

Union 74, Cornell 34 – Brennan Porter dropped 13 points and Lucas Stanley followed with 11 to help undefeated Union (16-0, 6-0) to a Section 1-A win. Amir Turner scored 13 and Julian Cordice added 12 points for Cornell (1-13, 0-5).

West Greene 72, Bentworth 62 – Lane Allison scored 34 points and Kaden Shields finished with 19 to lead West Greene (3-13) to a nonsection win. Landon Urcho led all scorers with 37 for Bentworth (10-7).

Girls basketball

Geibel 37, Jeannette 34 – Emma Larkin scored 20 points and Amanda Hoffer added 11 for Geibel (9-8) in a nonsection contest against Jeannette (1-16). Venecia Vignoli led the Jayhawks with 12 points.

Greensburg Salem 45, Laurel Highlands 44 – Ashley Smith sank the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Greensburg Salem (12-4) past Laurel Highlands (10-8) in nonsection play. Ashlan Price scored 18 and Kait Mankins had 17 for the Lions. Miya Harris dropped 16 points, Aierra Jenkins contributed 12 and Acyanna Sumpter finished with 11 for the Mustangs.

Serra Catholic 51, South Park 44 – Brianna Battles scored 16 points, Cate Clarke added 13 and Abbe Genes had 10 to lead Serra Catholic (12-2) to a nonsection win. Maddie Graham led South Park (7-10) with 18 points.

Trinity 51, Montour 28 – Kristina Bozek led all scorers with 21 points to lead Trinity (10-5, 5-1) over Montour (2-4, 5-11) in Section 4-5A. Reagan Kadlecik scored 11 points to lead the Spartans.