High school roundup for Jan. 26, 2023: OLSH girls win key section clash

By:

Thursday, January 26, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Metro Creative

Kyleigh Nagy scored 18 points to lead Our Lady of the Sacred Heart to a 55-41 victory over Keystone Oaks in a key Section 2-3A girls basketball clash Thursday night.

Claudia Ierullo had 13 points and Mia Grisafi added 11 for the Chargers (12-4, 5-1). Eriona Neal scored 17 points and Bailey Rieg had 13 for the Golden Eagles (12-6, 4-2).

Armstrong 61, New Castle 24 – Emma Paul scored 14 points to eclipse 1,000 for her career, helping Armstrong (15-3, 6-3) top New Castle (4-13, 1-8) in Section 2-5A. Kyla Fitzgerald added 13 points for the River Hawks and Kali Allensworth scored 12.

Beaver 38, Hopewell 27 – Hailey Tooch scored nine points and Chloe List added eight to lead Beaver (11-5, 4-2) past Hopewell (7-10, 2-4) in a Section 2-4A win. Alyssa Spang led the Vikings with nine points.

Belle Vernon 47, Uniontown 10 – Jenna Dawson scored 12 points and Presleigh Colditz had 10 for Belle Vernon (11-7, 8-1) in a Section 3-4A win over Uniontown (1-16, 1-8).

Blackhawk 66, Central Valley 16 – Alena Fusetti led with 20 points, Kassie Potts added 17 and Piper Romigh had 10 for Blackhawk (15-2, 6-0) in a Section 2-4A win over Central Valley (5-11, 1-5).

Burgettstown 55, Northgate 7 – Jill Frazier hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 points and Kaitlyn Nease added 14 to lead Burgettstown (12-5, 6-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Shyla Baptiste led Northgate (2-13, 0-6) with five.

Carmichaels 43, Beth-Center 25 – Sophia Zalar scored 18 points and Kendall Ellsworth added 14 for Carmichaels (6-12, 4-4) in Section 4-2A. Callie Dorsey led Beth-Center (4-14, 1-8) with 11 points.

Chartiers-Houston 48, Bentworth 17 – Anna Thomas netted 14 points and Kayden Buckingham had 12 for Chartiers-Houston (12-6, 8-1) in a Section 4-2A victory. Grace Skerbetz scored nine for Bentworth (4-13, 2-7).

Chartiers Valley 58, Bethel Park 41 – Lilah Turnbull scored 18 points, Emma Reynolds had 14 and Ella Cupka added 10 to lead Chartiers Valley (9-6, 5-3) past Bethel Park (5-9, 2-5) in a Section 2-6A win. Mary Boff led the Blackhawks with 10 points.

Clairton 70, Steel Valley 32 – Iyana Wade scored 50 points to power Clairton (7-6, 5-3) past Steel Valley (0-16, 0-9) in Section 3-2A.

Deer Lakes 53, Ligonier Valley 27 – Jessica Sullivan scored 18 points and Sophia Laurenza added nine as Deer Lakes (5-13, 3-3) evened its Section 3-3A record with a victory over Ligonier Valley (2-13, 0-6).

Elizabeth Forward 75, Southmoreland 30 – Alyssa Terza scored 25 points to lead Elizabeth Forward (14-4, 9-0) to a Section 3-4A victory. Maddie Moore scored 14 for Southmoreland (1-17, 0-8).

Fort Cherry 49, Carlynton 17 – Raney Staub scored 20 points to lead Fort Cherry (12-6, 4-2) to a Section 2-2A win. Naima Turner led Carlynton (6-11, 2-4) with 13.

Freedom 71, Sewickley Academy 14 – Shaye Bailey scored 26 points and Julz Mohrbacher added 23 to lead Freedom (13-3, 8-1) to a Section 1-2A win. Olivia Henderson had 10 for the Bulldogs. Libby Eannarino led Sewickley Academy (5-11, 1-7) with six points.

Greensburg Central Catholic 83, Springdale 16 – Mya Morgan (25), Erica Gribble (22) and Cara Dupilka (10) scored in double figures and Greensburg Central Catholic (16-2, 9-0) cruised in Section 3-2A. Ashlyn Ferderbar scored 11 for Springdale (4-12, 1-7).

Greensburg Salem 53, Valley 22 – Ashley Smith scored 13 points and Kaitlyn Mankins added 12 to lead Greensburg Salem (13-4, 5-3) to a Section 1-4A win over Valley (2-16, 0-9).

Hempfield 48, Pine-Richland 47 – Sarah Podkul scored 17 points and hit three 3-pointers to lead Hempfield (8-9, 2-4) to a Section 1-6A win. Brooke McCoy added 13 for the Spartans. Madison Zavasky scored 15, Sarah Pifer 14 and Katie Pifer 13 for Pine-Richland (8-8, 2-4).

Knoch 53, Freeport 30 – Hattie McGraw had 11 points to lead a balanced scoring effort for Knoch (11-6, 6-2) in Section 1-4A. Megan Vasas, Naturelle Ewing and Nina Shaw added 10 points apiece for the Knights. Melaina DeZort led Freeport (7-12, 3-6) with 15 points.

Laurel 59, Mohawk 39 – Regan Atkins scored 20 points, Joselynn Fortuna had 13 and Johnna Hill added 11 for Laurel (15-1, 6-0) in a Section 1-3A win over Mohawk (11-7, 3-3). Alexa Kadilak led the Warriors with 11 points.

Lincoln Park 63, West Allegheny 31 – J’La Kizart scored 18 points to lead Lincoln Park (15-2, 4-2) past West Allegheny (5-11, 1-5) in Section 4-5A. Sarah Scott added 14 and Aizlyn Thompson had 13.

Mapletown 33, Jefferson-Morgan 19 – Krista Wilson led Mapletown (5-10, 2-4) with 10 points in a Section 2-A win over Jefferson-Morgan (0-17, 0-6).

McKeesport 70, Connellsville 19 – Rachael Manfredo scored 14 points, Kaylee Charles had 12 and Malina Boord added 11 for McKeesport (14-3, 7-1) in a Section 3-5A win. Hillary Claycomb scored 10 points for Connellsville (3-15, 0-9).

Mt. Pleasant 39, Burrell 24 – Tiffany Zelmore scored 22 points to lead Mt. Pleasant (12-6, 3-3) past Burrell (8-10, 2-4) in a Section 3-3A win.

Neshannock 62, Ellwood City 34 – Mairan Haggerty poured in 28 points to lead Neshannock (11-6, 5-1) to a Section 1-3A win. Elsie Sturgeon scored 10 for Ellwood City (6-10, 1-5).

North Catholic 63, Derry 17 – Alayna Rocco led the way with 16 points and Anna Waskiwiecz scored 13 as North Catholic (14-3, 9-0) earned a Section 1-4A win. Sarah Loughry had 13 points for Derry (9-10, 2-7).

Oakland Catholic 68, Albert Gallatin 40 – Alexa Washington scored 16 points and Rachel Haver and Jillian Gallo added 12 points each to lead Oakland Catholic (16-2, 9-0) to a Section 3-5A win. Gianna Michaux and Mya Glisan scored 12 points each for Albert Gallatin (9-9, 3-6).

Penn Hills 44, Franklin Regional 42 – Egypt Coleman scored 23 points and Hannah Pugliese added 20 to push Penn Hills (7-9, 4-5) past Franklin Regional (5-11, 4-5) in a Section 1-5A win. Sarah Penrod led the Panthers with 14 points.

Penn-Trafford 61, Thomas Jefferson 45 – Olivia Pepple led with 21 points and Lauren Marton added 14 to help Penn-Trafford (12-4, 6-3) to a Section 3-5A victory. Laekyn Flinn scored 17 points for Thomas Jefferson (8-9, 2-6).

Quaker Valley 64, Ambridge 20 – Oumou Thiero led Quaker Valley (12-6, 5-1) with 16 points in a Section 2-4A win over Ambridge (1-16, 0-6). Maria Helkowski contributed 13 points for the Quakers and Nora Johns scored 11.

Redeemer Lutheran 49, Propel Braddock Hills 43 – Emenet Richardson scored 19 points and Jaden Craig added 14 to lead Redeemer Lutheran. Jasmine Smith scored 15 and Ka’Tonya Miles had 11 for Propel Braddock Hills.

Riverview 44, Leechburg 26 – Lola Abraham had 16 points and Katerina Isambis scored 13 to lead Riverview (8-8, 4-1) to a Section 3-A win. Christine Guo scored eight to pace Leechburg (4-11, 2-4).Leechburg held Riverview scoreless in the first quarter, taking a 4-0 lead, and the Raiders returned the favor in the second quarter, going ahead 18-4 at halftime.

Seton LaSalle 59, East Allegheny 23 – Mallory Daly scored 24 points to power Seton LaSalle (11-6, 3-3) in Section 2-3A. Kyleigh Donnelly added 13 and Addie Lonergan 10. Cashmere Marshall led East Allegheny (3-11, 0-6) with 14.

Shady Side Academy 47, Apollo-Ridge 40 – Karis Thomas had 18 points and Shady Side Academy (14-2, 6-0) fended off a late rally by Apollo-Ridge (15-3, 4-2) to secure a Section 3-3A win. Brinley Toland had 14 points for the Vikings and Sophia Yard scored 11.

Shaler 39, North Hills 27 – Jorja Bernesser and Mackenzie Barr had nine points apiece to help Shaler (13-5, 4-4) win in Section 2-5A. Ava McElhaney had 12 points on four 3-pointers for North Hills (5-13, 0-9).

South Fayette 62, Moon 20 – Maddie Webber led South Fayette (16-2, 6-0) with 13 points and Sydney Burns had 11 in a Section 4-5A win over Moon (6-10, 0-6).

South Park 39, McGuffey 31 – Ella Clifford scored 14 points and Emily Mihelcic contributed 11 for South Park (8-10, 4-2) in a Section 4-3A win. Taylor Schumacher led McGuffey (12-6, 2-4) with 13.

St. Joseph 68, Hillel Academy 6 – Gia Richter scored 21 points to lead St. Joseph (13-3, 4-0) to a Section 3-A victory over Hillel Academy (0-9, 0-4). Julie Spinelli added 15 and Emma Swierczewski had 13 for the Spartans.

Union 44, Aquinas Academy 33 – Zoe Lepri and Kelly Cleaver scored a dozen points apiece to help Union (11-6, 3-1) defeat Aquinas Academy (12-5, 1-3) in Section 1-A. Cleaver had nine rebounds. Violet Johnson scored nine for Aquinas.

Upper St. Clair 61, Peters Township 47 – Rylee Kalocay scored 26 points, Kate Robbins had 15 and Mia Brown added 13 to lead Upper St. Clair (13-2, 7-0) to a Section 2-6A win over Peters Township (9-8, 3-5). Gemma Walker scored 22 points and Natalie Wetzel had 20 for the Indians.

Waynesburg 64, Charleroi 55 – Kaley Rohanna led with 26 points, Addison Blair and Emma Kindervater added 11 points each and Josie Horne had 10 to help Waynesburg (14-2, 5-1) to a Section 4-3A win. McKenna DeUnger led Charleroi (8-7, 3-3) with 20 points and Bella Carroto had 17.

West Mifflin 49, Ringgold 23 – Emily Beck scored 15 points and Shannon Conley and Savaughn Wimbs added 11 each to help West Mifflin (8-8, 5-3) to a Section 3-4A win. Abbey Whaley scored 10 for Ringgold (4-13, 2-7).

Winchester Thurston 65, Ellis School 26 – DaShae Cochran scored 21 points, Sky Still had 18 and TyLynn Gault had 13 points and 15 rebounds for Winchester Thurston (8-8, 5-2) in a Section 3-2A win. Paige Krimmel scored 12 points for Ellis School (5-12, 2-7).

Woodland Hills 70, Plum 59 – Hope Hawkins scored 22 points, Kayla Walter had 14 and Carmen Vasquez added 10 for Woodland Hills (9-9, 6-2) in a Section 1-5A win over Plum (11-7, 5-4). Megan Marston led the Mustangs with 25 points.

Yough 35, Brownsville 28 – Laney Gerdich scored 13 points to lead Yough (9-8, 4-2) to a Section 4-3A win. Ava Clark led Brownsville (5-11, 0-6) with nine points.

Boys basketball

Cheswick Christian Academy 72, Western PA School for the Deaf 32 – Grant Rochkind had a game-high 24 points and Joseph Rosio scored 10 as Cheswick Christian Academy earned a win in Southwest Christian Athletic Conference play. Caeser Trice scored 11 points and Spencer Ahern had 10 for the Western PA School for the Deaf.

Moon 52, South Fayette 51 (2OT) — Elijah Guillory scored 20 points and Aiden Reesman added 16 to lead Moon (9-5, 4-2) ina double overtime thriller in Section 4-5A. Michael Plasko scored 19, Elijah Hill had 11 and Nico Lamonde added 10 for South Fayette (8-8, 1-5).

Propel Andrew Street 57, Northside Urban Pathways 33 – Ahmir Calhoun scored 18 points, Theo Baldwin added 12 and Darryl McCullough had 10 to lead Propel Andrew Street. Anthony Jiles scored 13 and Ishawn Sovergn added 11 for Northside Urban Pathways.

Seton LaSalle 61, Carrick 30 – Connor Spratt led Seton LaSalle (6-9) with 29 points in a nonsection win over Carrick (5-15). Will Jackson scored 11 points for the Raiders.

Hockey

Bishop Canevin 6, Burrell 2 – Ty Serakowski and Jack Misterka scored two goals apiece to lead Bishop Canevin (14-0) to a Varsity D2 victory. Ryan Saginaw added a goal and two assists and Ben Ondrejko had three assists. Caden Lindo-Canfield scored a pair of goals for Burrell (8-5-2).

Connellsville 4, Central Valley 3 – Dylan Brooks’ second goal of the game tied it and Evan Bower netted the game-winner as Connellsville (9-5-1) staged a third-period rally to win in Varsity D2. Ben Shal also scored for Connellsville. Aiden Pournaras, Johnny McGuire and Kevin Tomko scored for Central Valley (1-14-1).

Indiana 4, Greensburg Salem 1 – Colton Rayko had two goals and an assist and Adam Ball added a goal and an assist as Indiana (9-6-1) won a matchup of top teams in Class A. Luke Rowe made 28 saves for Indiana. Sam Spigarelli scored for Greensburg Salem (13-3).

Morgantown 6, Elizabeth Forward 2 – Anthony Dibartolomeo had a hat trick and Ben Li added a goal and an assist for Morgantown (7-7) in a Varsity D2 win. Rhys Medved and Doug Hoffman scored for Elizabeth Forward (6-8).

North Catholic 6, Blackhawk 1 – Sam Digaetano had two goals and two assists and Beckett Dunn scored two goals for North Catholic (10-4-1) in a Class A win. Jacob Hofer scored for Blackhawk (3-11-2).

Norwin 3, Freeport 2 (SO) – Dominik Costantino and Logan Robb scored in regulation to lead Norwin (10-4-1) to a shootout win in Class A. Aiden Bauman had a goal and an assist, including the tying score in the third period, for Freeport (6-8-1).

Peters Township 4, Bethel Park 0 – Ben Kovac, Camden Martin and Austin Malley each had a goal and an assist and Kyle Thomas made 28 saves to lead Peters Township (11-3-1) to a Class 3A win. Ryder Mertens had three assists. Janson Sauer made 31 saves for Bethel Park (5-8-1).

Pine-Richland 8, Upper St. Clair 2 – Haden Snyder and Brady Wilson each scored twice and Jordan Spear had a goal and two assists for Pine-Richland (9-7-1) in a Class 3A victory. Zachary Howard had a goal and an assist. Rory Shegan Siniawski and Luke Fisher scored for Upper St. Clair (8-6-1).

Ringgold 14, Trinity 0 – Trent Hawk scored four goals and Matthew Sylvester and Caden Doran each recorded a hat trick as Ringgold (11-1-1) skated past Trinity (0-15) in Varsity D2. Steven Macheska had five assists for the Rams.

Thomas Jefferson 5, Penn-Trafford 2 – Duane Sontheimer scored twice and Kyle Siler had three assists to lead Thomas Jefferson (10-6) to a Class 2A win. Scott Allan had a goal and an assist and Ryan Galis and Lance Smith also scored. Robert Thatcher and Xavier Solomon scored for Penn-Trafford (8-6).