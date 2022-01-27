High school roundup for Jan. 27, 2022: Allderdice tops Obama in City League showdown

By:

Thursday, January 27, 2022 | 12:16 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Allderdice’s Major Rainey works to score against Obama Academy during a City League game on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Squirrel Hill. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Allderdice’s Sam Kelly celebrates after scoring against Obama Academy during a City League game on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Squirrel Hill. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Allderdice’s Sam Kelly battles Obama Academy’s Xzavier Rodgers for a loose ball during their City League game on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Squirrel Hill. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Allderdice’s Michael Quigley shoots a three-pointer against Obama Academy during a City League game on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Squirrel Hill. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Allderdice’s Holden Eagle works against Obama Academy defenders during their City League game on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Squirrel Hill. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Allderdice’s Sam Kelly and Holden Eagle defend against Obama Academy’s Bryce Carter during their City League game on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Squirrel Hill. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Allderdice head coach Devin Crummie reacts during the Dragons’ City League game against Obama Academy on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Squirrel Hill. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Allderdice’s Avery Ruben shoots a three-pointer against Obama Academy during a City League game on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Squirrel Hill. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Allderdice’s Holden Eagle and Avery Ruben pressure Obama Academy’s Xzavier Rodgers during their City League game on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Squirrel Hill. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Allderdice’s Avery Ruben celebrates after defeating Obama Academy, 64-60, in a City League game on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Squirrel Hill. Previous Next

Major Rainey scored 20 points to lead five players in double figures as Allderdice defeated Obama Academy, 64-60, in a matchup of top teams in City League boys basketball Wednesday night.

Michael Quigley added 12 points, and Sam Kelly, Avery Ruben and Ethan Anish had 10 apiece for Allderdice (9-5, 5-0). Dame Givner scored 19 points and Bryce Carter had 14 for Obama Academy (8-6, 5-2).

Aliquippa 82, Freedom 40 – Jayce Williams had 12 points and Aliquippa (8-6, 3-1) earned a Section 2-3A win. Max Bozza (12) and Carter Slowinski (11) scored in double figures for Freedom (2-13, 0-5).

Aquinas Academy 69, Riverview 44 – Vinnie Cugini had 28 points, Theo Austin scored 17, and John Bence added 14 for Aquinas Academy (9-4) in a nonsection victory. Jack Betler scored 13 for Riverview (5-11).

Carmichaels 66, Frazier 37 – Michale Stewart scored 19 points, Drake Long added 18 with four 3-pointers and Chrsitopher Barrish finished with 14 as Carmichaels (10-3, 4-1) beat Frazier (0-15, 0-5) in a Section 4-2A matchup. Keyshaun Thompson scored 12 points to lead the Commodores.

Central Valley 52, Ambridge 28 – Jayvin Thompson led all scorers with 18 and Andre Vacich added 15 to lead Central Valley (6-5, 3-5) to a Section 2-4A victory against Ambridge (0-11, 0-7). Brian Frederick scored seven points for the Bridgers.

Charleroi 73, Mt. Pleasant 48 – Will Wagner scored 39 points to carry Charleroi (11-4) to a nonsection victory. Aden Wisnewski scored 16 and Dante Giallonardo added 14 for Mt. Pleasant (3-13).

Fox Chapel 68, McKeesport 56 – Eli Yofan had 24 points and J.P. Dockey scored 16 to push Fox Chapel (15-1) past McKeesport (6-10) in a nonsection game. Travarese Rowe, Kahreke Andrews, and Dustin Strom scored 12 each for the Tigers.

Gateway 59, Woodland Hills 29 – Mikey Crawford scored 20 points to lead Gateway (9-3, 5-1) to a Section 3-5A win over Woodland Hills (7-10, 4-4). William Kromka had 13 and Jaydon Carr 10.

Keystone Oaks 63, South Park 37 – Owen Minford had 19 points and sank five 3-pointers to lead Keystone Oaks (9-6) to a nonsection win over South Park (2-12). Quinn Kenny added 11 points for the Golden Eagles.

Knoch 66, Indiana 55 – Ryan Lang scored 23 points and Keegan Fraser added 15 to help Knoch (5-12) to a nonsection victory. JJ Szebalskie had 11. Ethan Kutz led Indiana (3-11) with 20 points.

Laurel 75, New Brighton 66 – Landon Smith and Eli Sickafuse scored 18 points each, Laban Barker added 14 and Aidan Collins and Kobe DeRosa scored 11 apiece to lead Laurel (9-5) to a nonsection win over New Brighton (5-7). Isaiah Hayhurst led the Lions with 25 points, Keandre Williams added 15 and Eric Montanez finished with 14.

Laurel Highlands 75, Uniontown 59 – Rodney Gallagher scored 26 points and Brandon Davis had 24 for Class 5A No. 1 Laurel Highlands (15-0) in a nonsection win. Keondre DeShields had 12 and Jayden Pratt 11. Notorious Grooms led Uniontown (9-5) with 22 points. Calvin Winfrey had 14 and Tanner Uphold 12.

Lincoln Park 84, Hopewell 50 – Brandin Cummings had 29 points and L.A. Pratt scored 25 for Lincoln Park (10-3, 7-2) in a Section 2-4A win. Zack Kovell had 19 for Hopewell (4-11, 1-8).

McGuffey 38, Jefferson-Morgan 35 – Jantzen Durbin and Maddix Ganster each scored nine points to lead McGuffey (5-9) to a nonsection win over Jefferson-Morgan (7-5). Tahjere Jacobs scored 14 points to lead the Rockets.

Northgate 91, Avella 26 – Stephen Goetz scored 29 points to pace Northgate (9-7) to a nonsection win. Daunte Christie added 11 for the Flames and Austin Mitchell netted 10. Brandon Samol scored 12 for Avella (1-16).

Propel Braddock Hills 62, Propel Montour 35 – Pat Panichella led all scorers with 22 points and four 3-pointers while Benjamin Mayhew scored 18 and Dylan Tomer chipped in 11 points as Propel Braddock Hills (2-14) beat Propel Montour (3-11) in a nonsection game.

Riverside 43, Shenango 32 – Bo Fornataro netted 13 points to help Riverside (5-11) earn a nonsection win. Dalton Peters and Brady McQuistion had 11 points each for Shenango (3-12).

Rochester 44, Nazareth Prep 41 – Sal Laure scored 17 points and Parker Lyons added 14 as Rochester (4-7, 3-2) beat Nazareth Prep (2-13, 1-3) in a Section 1-1A game. Sincere Kimbrough scored 14 and Amir Robinson finished with 11 for Nazareth Prep.

Springdale 71, Apollo-Ridge 45 – Led by 22 points from John Hughes and 11 from Logan Dexter, Springdale (8-9) picked up a nonsection win. Gage Johnston had 20 and Gavin McCall added 10 for Apollo-Ridge (4-12).

Sto-Rox 90, Westinghouse 38 – Corey Simmons led all scorers with 24 points while Jaymont Green-Miller (17), Treshaun Barron (13), Marcus Thomas (11), Josh Jenkins (10) and Jaymar Pearson (10) all scored in double figures for Sto-Rox (8-3) in a nonsection win over Westinghouse (3-9). Malik Harris scored 14 points to lead the Bulldogs.

West Allegheny 49, Moon 35 – Scott Bilovus scored 25 points and Brandon bell added 11 to pace West Allegheny (7-8, 2-3) in a Section 2-5A win. Elijah Guillory had 11 points and Casey Sunday 10 for Moon (4-10, 1-4).

Yough 62, Connellsville 25 – Christian Park scored 20 points and Terek Crosby added 15 to lead Yough (8-8) to a nonsection win. Austin Matthews had 12. Dante Riccelli led Connellsville (3-14) with 11.

Girls basketball

Belle Vernon 43, Serra Catholic 42 – Farrah Reader had a career-high 20 points to help Belle Vernon (13-3) edge Serra Catholic (13-1) in a nonsection game. Viva Kreis added 10 points for the Leopards. Chloe Pordash led the Eagles with 18 points.

Charleroi 54, Brownsville 38 – Riley Jones scored 17, McKenna DeUnger netted 13, and Rece Eddy had 10 for Charleroi (9-7, 3-3) in a Section 2-3A win. Emma Seto led Brownsville (7-7, 5-3) with 21 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career with a bucket in the first quarter.

Cornell 48, New Brighton 33 – Leiana Rucker led all scorers with 23 points and Laila Lee added 10 as Cornell (7-7) was victorious against New Brighton (2-13) in nonsection play. Neriah Foster scored 12 points to lead the Lady Lions.

Ellwood City 50, Beaver Falls 34 – Kyla Servick had 24 points and Emily Sedgwick added 13 to lead Ellwood City (5-9, 2-5) past Beaver Falls (3-10, 2-6) in Section 1-3A.

Indiana 63, Armstrong 58 – Hope Cook scored 18, Isabella Antonacci finished with 15, and Eve Fiala added 12 to lead Indiana (11-3, 6-1) to a Section 2-5A win over Armstrong (10-6, 5-3). Emma Paul led all scorers with 29 and Olivia Yancy added 14 for the River Hawks.

Keystone Oaks 56, East Allegheny 22 – Eriona Nea led the Golden Eagles with 19 points in a Section 3-3A victory for Keystone Oaks (8-6, 5-3) over East Allegheny (2-11, 0-7). Cashmere Marshall scored 14 points for the Wildcats.

Latrobe 56, Woodland Hills 45 – Emma Blair led all scorers with 20 points, Elle Snyder put up 13, and Josie Straigis added 11 as Latrobe (11-2, 7-0) beat Woodland Hills (7-7, 5-3) in Section 4-5A play. Jazmine Dunn scored 13 to lead the Wolverines.

McGuffey 60, Jefferson-Morgan 23 – Taylor Schumacher had 17 points to lead four Highlanders in double figures in a nonsection win over Jefferson-Morgan (1-13). Claire Redd scored 12, Gia Bloom had 11 and Rainey Szygenda added 10 for McGuffey (7-9).