High school roundup for Jan. 27, 2022: Allderdice tops Obama in City League showdown
By:
Thursday, January 27, 2022 | 12:16 AM
Major Rainey scored 20 points to lead five players in double figures as Allderdice defeated Obama Academy, 64-60, in a matchup of top teams in City League boys basketball Wednesday night.
Michael Quigley added 12 points, and Sam Kelly, Avery Ruben and Ethan Anish had 10 apiece for Allderdice (9-5, 5-0). Dame Givner scored 19 points and Bryce Carter had 14 for Obama Academy (8-6, 5-2).
Aliquippa 82, Freedom 40 – Jayce Williams had 12 points and Aliquippa (8-6, 3-1) earned a Section 2-3A win. Max Bozza (12) and Carter Slowinski (11) scored in double figures for Freedom (2-13, 0-5).
Aquinas Academy 69, Riverview 44 – Vinnie Cugini had 28 points, Theo Austin scored 17, and John Bence added 14 for Aquinas Academy (9-4) in a nonsection victory. Jack Betler scored 13 for Riverview (5-11).
Carmichaels 66, Frazier 37 – Michale Stewart scored 19 points, Drake Long added 18 with four 3-pointers and Chrsitopher Barrish finished with 14 as Carmichaels (10-3, 4-1) beat Frazier (0-15, 0-5) in a Section 4-2A matchup. Keyshaun Thompson scored 12 points to lead the Commodores.
Central Valley 52, Ambridge 28 – Jayvin Thompson led all scorers with 18 and Andre Vacich added 15 to lead Central Valley (6-5, 3-5) to a Section 2-4A victory against Ambridge (0-11, 0-7). Brian Frederick scored seven points for the Bridgers.
Charleroi 73, Mt. Pleasant 48 – Will Wagner scored 39 points to carry Charleroi (11-4) to a nonsection victory. Aden Wisnewski scored 16 and Dante Giallonardo added 14 for Mt. Pleasant (3-13).
Fox Chapel 68, McKeesport 56 – Eli Yofan had 24 points and J.P. Dockey scored 16 to push Fox Chapel (15-1) past McKeesport (6-10) in a nonsection game. Travarese Rowe, Kahreke Andrews, and Dustin Strom scored 12 each for the Tigers.
Gateway 59, Woodland Hills 29 – Mikey Crawford scored 20 points to lead Gateway (9-3, 5-1) to a Section 3-5A win over Woodland Hills (7-10, 4-4). William Kromka had 13 and Jaydon Carr 10.
Keystone Oaks 63, South Park 37 – Owen Minford had 19 points and sank five 3-pointers to lead Keystone Oaks (9-6) to a nonsection win over South Park (2-12). Quinn Kenny added 11 points for the Golden Eagles.
Knoch 66, Indiana 55 – Ryan Lang scored 23 points and Keegan Fraser added 15 to help Knoch (5-12) to a nonsection victory. JJ Szebalskie had 11. Ethan Kutz led Indiana (3-11) with 20 points.
Laurel 75, New Brighton 66 – Landon Smith and Eli Sickafuse scored 18 points each, Laban Barker added 14 and Aidan Collins and Kobe DeRosa scored 11 apiece to lead Laurel (9-5) to a nonsection win over New Brighton (5-7). Isaiah Hayhurst led the Lions with 25 points, Keandre Williams added 15 and Eric Montanez finished with 14.
Laurel Highlands 75, Uniontown 59 – Rodney Gallagher scored 26 points and Brandon Davis had 24 for Class 5A No. 1 Laurel Highlands (15-0) in a nonsection win. Keondre DeShields had 12 and Jayden Pratt 11. Notorious Grooms led Uniontown (9-5) with 22 points. Calvin Winfrey had 14 and Tanner Uphold 12.
Lincoln Park 84, Hopewell 50 – Brandin Cummings had 29 points and L.A. Pratt scored 25 for Lincoln Park (10-3, 7-2) in a Section 2-4A win. Zack Kovell had 19 for Hopewell (4-11, 1-8).
McGuffey 38, Jefferson-Morgan 35 – Jantzen Durbin and Maddix Ganster each scored nine points to lead McGuffey (5-9) to a nonsection win over Jefferson-Morgan (7-5). Tahjere Jacobs scored 14 points to lead the Rockets.
Northgate 91, Avella 26 – Stephen Goetz scored 29 points to pace Northgate (9-7) to a nonsection win. Daunte Christie added 11 for the Flames and Austin Mitchell netted 10. Brandon Samol scored 12 for Avella (1-16).
Propel Braddock Hills 62, Propel Montour 35 – Pat Panichella led all scorers with 22 points and four 3-pointers while Benjamin Mayhew scored 18 and Dylan Tomer chipped in 11 points as Propel Braddock Hills (2-14) beat Propel Montour (3-11) in a nonsection game.
Riverside 43, Shenango 32 – Bo Fornataro netted 13 points to help Riverside (5-11) earn a nonsection win. Dalton Peters and Brady McQuistion had 11 points each for Shenango (3-12).
Rochester 44, Nazareth Prep 41 – Sal Laure scored 17 points and Parker Lyons added 14 as Rochester (4-7, 3-2) beat Nazareth Prep (2-13, 1-3) in a Section 1-1A game. Sincere Kimbrough scored 14 and Amir Robinson finished with 11 for Nazareth Prep.
Springdale 71, Apollo-Ridge 45 – Led by 22 points from John Hughes and 11 from Logan Dexter, Springdale (8-9) picked up a nonsection win. Gage Johnston had 20 and Gavin McCall added 10 for Apollo-Ridge (4-12).
Sto-Rox 90, Westinghouse 38 – Corey Simmons led all scorers with 24 points while Jaymont Green-Miller (17), Treshaun Barron (13), Marcus Thomas (11), Josh Jenkins (10) and Jaymar Pearson (10) all scored in double figures for Sto-Rox (8-3) in a nonsection win over Westinghouse (3-9). Malik Harris scored 14 points to lead the Bulldogs.
West Allegheny 49, Moon 35 – Scott Bilovus scored 25 points and Brandon bell added 11 to pace West Allegheny (7-8, 2-3) in a Section 2-5A win. Elijah Guillory had 11 points and Casey Sunday 10 for Moon (4-10, 1-4).
Yough 62, Connellsville 25 – Christian Park scored 20 points and Terek Crosby added 15 to lead Yough (8-8) to a nonsection win. Austin Matthews had 12. Dante Riccelli led Connellsville (3-14) with 11.
Girls basketball
Belle Vernon 43, Serra Catholic 42 – Farrah Reader had a career-high 20 points to help Belle Vernon (13-3) edge Serra Catholic (13-1) in a nonsection game. Viva Kreis added 10 points for the Leopards. Chloe Pordash led the Eagles with 18 points.
Charleroi 54, Brownsville 38 – Riley Jones scored 17, McKenna DeUnger netted 13, and Rece Eddy had 10 for Charleroi (9-7, 3-3) in a Section 2-3A win. Emma Seto led Brownsville (7-7, 5-3) with 21 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career with a bucket in the first quarter.
Cornell 48, New Brighton 33 – Leiana Rucker led all scorers with 23 points and Laila Lee added 10 as Cornell (7-7) was victorious against New Brighton (2-13) in nonsection play. Neriah Foster scored 12 points to lead the Lady Lions.
Ellwood City 50, Beaver Falls 34 – Kyla Servick had 24 points and Emily Sedgwick added 13 to lead Ellwood City (5-9, 2-5) past Beaver Falls (3-10, 2-6) in Section 1-3A.
Indiana 63, Armstrong 58 – Hope Cook scored 18, Isabella Antonacci finished with 15, and Eve Fiala added 12 to lead Indiana (11-3, 6-1) to a Section 2-5A win over Armstrong (10-6, 5-3). Emma Paul led all scorers with 29 and Olivia Yancy added 14 for the River Hawks.
Keystone Oaks 56, East Allegheny 22 – Eriona Nea led the Golden Eagles with 19 points in a Section 3-3A victory for Keystone Oaks (8-6, 5-3) over East Allegheny (2-11, 0-7). Cashmere Marshall scored 14 points for the Wildcats.
Latrobe 56, Woodland Hills 45 – Emma Blair led all scorers with 20 points, Elle Snyder put up 13, and Josie Straigis added 11 as Latrobe (11-2, 7-0) beat Woodland Hills (7-7, 5-3) in Section 4-5A play. Jazmine Dunn scored 13 to lead the Wolverines.
McGuffey 60, Jefferson-Morgan 23 – Taylor Schumacher had 17 points to lead four Highlanders in double figures in a nonsection win over Jefferson-Morgan (1-13). Claire Redd scored 12, Gia Bloom had 11 and Rainey Szygenda added 10 for McGuffey (7-9).
