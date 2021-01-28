High school roundup for Jan. 28, 2021: Trinity girls win section showdown

Thursday, January 28, 2021 | 11:51 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Courtney Dahlquist scored 18 points and No. 1 Trinity scored a decisive 61-36 girls basketball victory over Thomas Jefferson in a battle for first place in Section 3-5A Thursday night.

Alyssa Clutter added 14 points and Ashley During and Emily Venick had 10 points apiece for Trinity (8-1, 4-0). Maddy Trainer led Thomas Jefferson (6-3, 4-1) with 13 points.

Albert Gallatin 71, Ringgold 32 – Bryn Bezjak scored 22 points to power Albert Gallatin (7-3, 4-3) in Section 3-5A. Gianna Michaux and Liz Murtha added 10 each. Kirra Gerard led Ringgold (0-3, 0-2) with nine.

Aquinas Academy 54, St. Joseph 37 – Laura Richthammer led No. 5 Aquinas (8-2, 4-0) with 14 points and Elizabeth Hardy and Emilia Kartsonas scored 10 points apiece in a Section 3-A victory. Trinity Lockwood-Morris scored a game-high 17 points for St. Joseph (1-5, 0-2). Julie Spinelli added 10.

Armstrong 41, Kiski Area 25 — Emma Paul had 14 points, and Shaelyn Clark scored 12 to help Armstrong (5-0, 4-0) earn a Section 2-5A victory at Kiski Area (3-5, 0-5). Dejah Burnett led Kiski Area with 10 points.

Avonworth 36, East Allegheny 23 – Grace O’Brien scored 15 points, Rebecca Goetz added 13, and No. 5 Avonworth (5-0, 5-0) used a 13-4 run in the third quarter to secure a Section 3-3A win. Abby Henderson scored 14 for East Allegheny (3-4, 2-4).

Beaver 61, Blackhawk 44 – Emma Pavelek poured in 24 points to lead No. 1 Beaver (7-0, 5-0) to a Section 2-4A win. Payton List added 16 and Maddi Weiland 10. Alena Fusetti scored 13 for Blackhawk (5-3, 4-2).

Bethel Park 43, South Fayette 32 – Olivia Westphal scored 12 points and Emma Dziezgowski added 11 for Class 6A No. 5 Bethel Park (6-1, 1-0) in a nonsection game. Ava Leroux scored seven for South Fayette (5-1, 1-0).

Burgettstown 56, Sto-Rox 35 – Behind 21 points from Jill Frazier and 20 from Kaitlyn Nease, No. 5 Burgettstown (7-2, 6-0) stayed unbeaten in Section 3-2A. Alicia Young led Sto-Rox (2-6, 2-3) with 19 points.

Butler 48, Penn-Trafford 27 – Makenna Maier and Sarayne Forbes scored 15 points apiece as Butler (5-3, 5-2) used a 20-6 run in the third quarter to knock off No. 4 Penn-Trafford (6-2, 5-2) in Section 1-6A. Kenzie Powell led Penn-Trafford with eight points.

Carlynton 61, Northgate 30 – Chloe Williams had a 20-20 game, recording 23 points and 20 rebounds, to lead Carlynton (4-4, 3-1) to a Section 3-2A win. It was her fourth double-double of the season. Doodie Turner added 11 points. Shyla Baptiste led Northgate (0-7, 0-5) with 17 points.

Chartiers Valley 78, Oakland Catholic 52 – Led by 20 points from Perri Page, 18 from Hallie Cowan and 16 from Aislin Malcolm, No. 2 Chartiers Valley (8-1, 4-0) rolled to a Section 1-5A win. Alexa Washington led No. 5 Oakland Catholic (4-4, 1-1) with 15 points. Halena Hill added 13.

Clairton 44, Riverview 22 — Evanti Gibson led Clairton (5-1, 4-1) with 14 points in a Section 3-A game. Eleni Wyrick scored 12 points for Riverview (3-2, 2-2).

Eden Christian 59, Union 31 – Emilia Johnson scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures for No. 4 Eden Christian (5-3, 2-0) in Section 1-A. Taylor Haring had 13, Natalie Merrick 12 and Haylee Fleischman 10. Elise Booker had eight points for Union (3-4, 1-3).

Elizabeth Forward 56, Mt. Pleasant 34 – Joslyn Dawson and Anna Resnik scored 13 points each for Elizabeth Forward (1-2, 1-2) in a Section 3-4A win. Alyssa Terza scored 12 on four 3-pointers. Hannah Gesinski led Mt. Pleasant (4-3, 1-3) with 10 points.

Fort Cherry 30, Chartiers-Houston 24 – Bri Weinbrenner scored 10 points to lead Fort Cherry (5-4, 3-2) to a Section 3-2A win over Chartiers-Houston (3-4, 1-4).

Freedom 56, Riverside 21 – Karissa Mercier scored 20 points and Jules Mohrbacher added 14 to lead Freedom (4-2, 3-2) to a Section 1-3A win. Sam Rosenberger led Riverside (0-7, 0-6) with 10 points.

Freeport 40, Burrell 33 — The Yellowjackets (2-1, 2-1) limited the Bucs (2-4, 1-2) to two points in the third-quarter and never looked back as they earned their second Section 1-4A win of the season. Melaina DeZort led Freeport with 23 points while Grace Soilis chipped in 12. Allison Fisher led the Bucs with 11 points and Hope Clark scored 10.

Gateway 51, Greensburg Salem 40 – Dynasty Shegog hit for 20 points to lead Gateway (1-6, 1-4) to a Section 4-5A win. Marina Grado added 15 and Lexi Margolis 10. Abby Mankins led Greensburg Salem (1-3, 0-2) with 21 points.

Knoch 63, Derry 27 – Nevaeh Ewing scored 22 points and No. 2 Knoch (5-0, 5-0) jumped out to a 28-4 lead in the first quarter of a Section 1-4A win. Madilyn Boyer added 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Nina Shaw had 12. Tiana Moracco led Derry (1-4, 1-4) with 19.

Laurel 63, Beaver Falls 24 – No. 4 Laurel (8-1, 4-1) started strong with a 29-point first quarter and rolled to a Section 1-3A win. Regan Atkins scored 15 points, Reese Bintrim added 14, and Joselynn Fortuna had 10. J’La Kizart led Beaver Falls (2-6, 1-4) with 12 points.

Lincoln Park 38, West Allegheny 31 – Paige Brown scored 10 points and Lincoln Park (5-3, 1-3) rallied from nine points down at halftime for a Section 1-5A victory. Kayla Howard led West Allegheny (0-6, 0-4) with 15 points.

Mars 47, Indiana 45 – Ava Black scored 18 points, Olivia Donnelly added 11, including the game-clinching free throws, and Mars (4-6, 3-3) took a Section 2-5A win. Hope Cook led Indiana (3-4, 2-3) with 19 points.

McGuffey 45, Bentworth 21 – Led by 13 points from Abby Donnelly and 12 from Keira Nicolella, McGuffey (3-1, 3-0) grabbed a Section 2-3A win over Bentworth (1-8, 0-6).

Monessen 56, Jefferson-Morgan 20 – Mercedes Major scored 14 points and Monessen (5-2, 4-1) jumped out to a big early lead with 24 first-quarter points in a Section 2-A win. Sydney Caterino added 13. Savanah Clark led Jefferson-Morgan (1-8, 1-5) with 11 points.

Montour 69, Central Valley 35 – Raegan Kadlecik scored 20 points and Jordyn Wolfe contributed 15 to guide Montour (5-4, 4-2) to a Section 2-4A victory. Alyssa Gillin scored 16 for Central Valley (1-7, 1-5).

Mt. Lebanon 50, Baldwin 41 – Ashleigh Connor scored 15 points and No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (8-1, 2-0) used a 14-2 surge in the second quarter to pick up a Section 2-6A win. Morgan Altivilla and Meghan Drybaugh scored 15 points apiece for Baldwin (2-4, 0-2).

Neshannock 46, OLSH 37 – Neleh Nogay recorded a triple-double, racking up 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals, as Neshannock knocked off No. 3 OLSH in Section 1-2A. Mairan Haggerty added 14 points and Megan Pallerino had nine points and nine boards for Neshannock (7-1, 6-1), which avenged its only loss of the season by handing OLSH (7-1, 7-1) its first defeat.

Rochester 68, Cornell 25 – Corynne Hauser scored 17 points to lead No. 1 Rochester (4-3, 3-0) to a Section 1-A win. Alexis Robinson added 11 points and Kallista Seybert had 10. Leiana Ruker led Cornell (1-7, 0-4) with 11 points.

Seton LaSalle 50, Frazier 38 – Kyleigh Donnelly and Ava Dursi scored 14 points apiece to lead Seton LaSalle (1-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-2A win over Frazier (1-5, 0-2). MacKenzie Canavan added 10.

Sewickley Academy 54, Aliquippa 36 – Hailey Drutarosky hit for 23 points and No. 4 Sewickley Academy (5-3, 3-2) raced out to an 18-2 lead in the first quarter of a Section 1-2A win. Bre Warner added 12. Amaya Walker led Aliquippa (3-6, 2-5) with 13 points.

Shenango 54, South Side 10 – Kelly Cleaver scored 14 points to lead Shenango (7-3, 3-2) over South Side (2-7, 2-6) in Section 1-2A. Kassidy Peters and Janie Natale added 11 points each.

South Park 76, Washington 57 – Maddie Graham scored 24 points and Nora Ozimek added 21 for No. 3 South Park (5-0, 4-0) in Section 2-3A. Maya Wertlet had 13. Kaprice Johnson led Washington (3-4, 2-2) with 21 points. Kyla Woods had 13.

Steel Valley 54, South Allegheny 37 – Kelsey Salopek and Abby Tester scored 14 points apice for Steel Valley (2-3, 2-3) in Section 3-3A. Soraya Gibbs added 13. Angelina Cortazzo led South Allegheny (0-8, 0-6) with 11.

Waynesburg 56, Charleroi 38 – Clara Paige Miller scored 17 points and Nina Sarra added 13 to power Waynesburg (6-2, 4-1) to a Section 2-3A win. Kaley Rohanna had 10. McKenna Deunder led Charleroi (2-6, 1-4) with 12 points. Riley Jones added 10.

West Mifflin 59, Yough 11 – Shelby Genes scored 18 points and West Mifflin (4-2, 4-1) used a 23-1 run in the second quarter to pull away for a Section 3-4A win. Lauren Yuhas added 11. Laney Gerdich led Yough (2-6, 1-4) with six points.

Winchester Thurston 43, Apollo-Ridge 29 — Maya Roberts scored 24 points for Winchester Thurston (4-3, 4-0) in a Section 4-2A win at Apollo-Ridge (1-2, 1-1). Brinley Toland had 10 points for the Vikings.

Boys basketball

Fort Cherry 47, Chartiers-Houston 33 – Henry Karn scored 14 points to help Fort Cherry (6-3, 3-2) to a Section 2-2A win. Austin Arnold led Chartiers-Houston (2-8, 1-4) with 12.

Geibel 61, West Greene 36 – Behind 21 points from Jaydis Kennedy and 16 from Terrell Clayton, Geibel (2-3, 2-1) won in Section 2-A. Chase Blake led West Greene (1-4, 1-2) with 12 points.

Northgate 70, Avella 50 – Josh Williams scored 19 points and Davonte Christe added 18 to lead Northgate (3-9, 1-3) to a nonsection win. Dylan McWilliams had 10. Tanner Terensky led Avella (1-6, 1-1) with 17 points. Gabe Lis added 13.

Slippery Rock 52, Mohawk 46 – John Sabo scored 16 points to lead Slippery Rock to a nonsection win. Mark Rudesill scored 13 and Jay Wrona 10 for Mohawk (1-7, 0-4).

West Allegheny 72, Hopewell 48 – Led by 17 points from Ryan Herman and 16 from Joe Pustover, West Allegheny (3-3, 1-3) picked up a nonsection win. Scott Bilovus added 12. Roman Gill and Troy Armstrong scored 15 points apiece for Hopewell (0-4, 0-3).

