TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school roundup for Jan. 28, 2022: Statement wins for OLSH, South Fayette

By: Tribune-Review
Friday, January 28, 2022 | 12:26 AM

Kyleigh Nagy scored 20 points and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart staked its claim as a WPIAL Class 2A contender with a 53-39 victory over No. 1 Neshannock in Section 1-2A girls basketball Thursday night.

Emily Schuck added nine points for the Chargers (12-4, 6-1), who scored the Lancers, 32-16, in the second half. Mairan Haggerty led Neshannock (15-2, 8-1) with 22 points.

South Fayette 59, Moon 50 – Ava Leroux scored 19 points and Maddie Webber added 14 as No. 4 South Fayette (13-3, 4-2) knocked off No. 2 Moon (14-3, 4-2) in Section 1-5A. Emma Theodorsson scored 16 and Reilly Sunday had 12 for the Tigers.

Albert Gallatin 50, Ringgold 15 – Liz Murtha and Grayce Panos hit for 14 points apiece to lead Albert Gallatin (11-3, 6-2) to a Section 3-5A win. Courtlyn Turner added 11. Azariah White led Ringgold (5-11, 2-5) with seven.

Aliquippa 32, Sewickley Academy 29 – Honesty Johnson scored nine points to lead Aliquippa (5-11, 3-5) to a Section 1-2A victory. Rinnie Jardini led Sewickley Academy (4-5, 3-3) with nine.

Avonworth 55, East Allegheny 18 – Greta O’Brien scored 16 points to lead No. 2 Avonworth (13-1, 8-0) to a Section 3-3A win. Casmere Marshall had six for East Allegheny (2-13, 0-8).

Blackhawk 72, Beaver 51 – Kassie Potts and Alena Fusetti recorded 17 points each for No. 1 Blackhawk (15-0, 9-0) in a Section 2-4A win. Casey Nixon added 14 for the Cougars. Payton List scored 25 and Chloe List had 12 for Beaver (8-4, 5-2).

Burgettstown 52, Sto-Rox 36 – Jill Frazier (14), Eden Rush (13), and Madeline Newark (11) all scored in double digits to lead No. 4 Burgettstown (12-1, 4-0) to a Section 3-2A win. Alicia Young led Sto-Rox (6-6,4-1) and all players with 16 points.

Elizabeth Forward 43, Mt. Pleasant 35 – Brooke Markland paced No. 4 Elizabeth Forward (13-3, 7-1) with 17 points in a Section 3-4A victory. Tiffany Zelmore had 19 points and Hannah Gesinksi scored 12 for Mt. Pleasant (6-9, 1-6).

Freeport 36, Burrell 27 – Ava Soilis scored 19 points to lead Freeport (4-7, 3-4) to a Section 1-4A win. Hope Clark led Burrell (1-14, 1-7) with eight.

Greensburg Central Catholic 58, Springdale 27 – Bailey Kuhns scored 14 points and Mya Morgan had 11 to help No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic (11-3, 6-0) earn a Section 4-2A win. Grace Gent scored 15 for Springdale (3-11, 1-4).

Greensburg Salem 38, Gateway 35 – Abby Mankins scored 15 points and Carissa Caldwell added 13, including three 3-pointers, to lead Greensburg Salem (14-3, 5-2) to a Section 4-5A win. Marina Grado led Gateway (2-10, 2-6) with 12.

Highlands 67, Valley 25 – Jocelyn Bielak netted 16 points and Jocelyn Luzier had 10 to lead Highlands (14-2, 8-1) past Valley (1-12, 0-6) in Section 1-4A. Aelan Wiley had 11 for the Vikings.

Indiana 48, Mars 26 – Eve Fiala paced Indiana (12-3, 7-1) with 16 points in a Section 2-5A win. Ava Black had eight points for Mars (14-4, 7-2).

Knoch 62, Derry 25 – Led by 14 points from Karlee Buterbaugh, 13 from Madilyn Boyer and 12 from Nina Shaw, No. 3 Knoch (15-2, 9-0) picked up a Section 1-4A win. Tiana Moracco led Derry (7-9, 4-5) with eight points.

Laurel 55, Beaver Falls 47 – Johnna Hill scored 13 points to lead four Spartans in double digits in a Section 1-3A win. Danielle Pontius had 11 and Lucia Lombardo and Joselyn Fortuna chipped in 10 each for Laurel (10-5, 5-2). Avina Norman scored 26 for Beaver Falls (3-11, 2-7).

Lincoln Park 38, West Allegheny 25 – Sarah Scott led Lincoln Park (9-5, 2-4) with 12 points in a Section 1-5A win. Liv Hellmann had six points for West Allegheny (6-10, 0-6).

McGuffey 54, Bentworth 39 – Rainey Szygenda scored 18 points and Claire Redd added 10 to help McGuffey (8-9, 3-5) to a Section 2-3A win. Mackenzie Aloe and Laura Vittone scored 10 each for Bentworth (4-10, 2-6).

Monessen 78, Jefferson-Morgan 22 – Mercedes Majors scored 18 points and Hailey Johnson followed with 17 to lead Monessen (12-4, 5-1) to a Section 2-A win. Sidney Campbell added 10. Savannah Clark led Jefferson-Morgan (1-14, 1-5) with 12 points.

Montour 64, Central Valley 58 – Jordan Wolfe had 20 points to lead four Spartans in double figures in a Section 2-4A win. Raegan Kadlecik (14), Olivia Lycik (13) and Olivia Persinger (11) also finished in double digits for Montour (10-3, 5-2). Alyssa Gillin had 19 points for Central Valley (5-9, 4-4) and Abby Underwood scored 14.

Mt. Lebanon 54, Baldwin 48 – Ashleigh Connor scored 22 points and Reagan Murdoch and Payton Collins had 11 each for No. 2 Mt. Lebanon (16-0, 8-0) in a Section 2-6A win. Morgan Altavilla had 12 points and Gia Schoeb scored 11 for Baldwin (7-8, 2-6).

North Catholic 60, Mohawk 37 – A pair of Trojanettes recorded double-doubles with Alayna Rocco scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds and Anna Waskiwiecz recording 11 points and 13 rebounds in a Section 1-3A win over Mohawk (5-10, 4-4). Dacia Lewandowski had 19 points for No. 1 North Catholic (11-4, 8-0) and Tori Drevna scored 10.

Penn-Trafford 53, Butler 45 – Olivia Pepple had 19 points and was 5 for 6 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to help Penn-Trafford (7-8, 5-5) earn a Section 1-6A win. Lauren Marton added 10 points for the Warriors and Maura Suman swiped six steals to become the all-time leader in steals in school history. Justine Forbes had 18 points for Butler (9-7, 5-5) and Makenna Maier scored 12 on four 3-pointers.

Peters Township 61, Bethel Park 52 – Journey Thompson scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures for Peters Township (10-8, 6-3) in a Section 2-6A win. Avana Sayles had 16, Gemma Walker 14 and Natalie Wetzel 11. Emma Dziezgowski scored 29 for Bethel Park (7-8, 5-3).

Quaker Valley 47, Hopewell 43 – The Quakers used a 13-8 margin in the fourth quarter to flip a one-point deficit into a Section 2-4A win. Lauren Blackmer had 12 points for Quaker Valley (9-7, 6-4). Lauryn Speicher scored 11 points and Marlee Mancini had 10 for Hopewell (4-10, 3-6).

Rochester 63, Cornell 13 – Corynne Hauser scored 25 points to lead No. 3 Rochester (9-4, 4-1) past Cornell (7-8, 0-5) in Section 1-A. MeKenzie Robison added 12 and Avah Williams had 10.

Seneca Valley 59, Pine-Richland 54 – Olivia West scored 31 points and Jess Bickart added 15 for No. 5 Seneca Valley (11-5, 8-2) in a Section 1-6A win over Pine-Richland (4-13, 2-8).

Serra Catholic 76, Beth-Center 2 – Chloe Pordash had 17 points to lead five players in double figures for No. 2 Serra Catholic (14-1, 6-0) in a Section 2-2A win over Beth-Center (2-11, 0-5). Cate Clark had 13, Callie Cunningham 12 and Sammie Currie and Rylee Allebach 10 each.

Seton LaSalle 65, Frazier 28 – Mallory Daly scored 19 points, Kyleigh Donnelly added 18 on six 3-pointers, and Ava Dursi had 16 to lead No. 5 Seton LaSalle (12-4, 5-1) past Frazier (4-11, 1-5) in Section 2-2A.

Shaler 48, North Hills 25 – Mackenzie Barr, Bayleigh Perez and Hillary Quinn had nine points each to help Shaler (5-11, 2-8) score a Section 1-6A win. Darby West had 12 points on four 3-pointers for North Hills (1-17, 0-10).

South Allegheny 39, Steel Valley 26 – Jamie Riggs had 17 points and Angelina Cortazzo scored 10 to lead South Allegheny (7-10, 4-5) to a Section 3-3A win. Kelsey Salopek had 12 for Steel Valley (5-11, 4-5).

South Park 72, Washington 19 – Maddie Graham (17), Maya Wertelet (15) and Kierra Moelber (12) scored in double figures for No. 3 South Park (12-3, 8-1) in a Section 2-3A victory. Cayleigh Brown had 10 points for Washington (1-13, 0-9).

St. Joseph 52, Leechburg 15 – Emma Swierczewski scored 12 points, Julie Spinelli added 11, and St. Joseph (4-8, 2-1) used a 23-point first quarter to race out to a Section 3-A victory. Madeline Mastalerz led Leechburg (0-11, 0-2) with 12 points.

Trinity 37, Thomas Jefferson 33 – Alyssa Clutter had 10 points and No. 3 Trinity (13-1, 8-0) edged Thomas Jefferson (8-9, 5-3) in Section 3-5A. Graci Fairman had 20 points and sank five 3s for the Jaguars.

Union 44, Eden Christian 19 – Elise Booker scored 14 points and Kelly Cleaver had 13 to lead No. 1 Union (15-0, 5-0) to a Section 1-A win. Kayla Fruehstorfer had 10. Emilia Johnson led Eden Christian (8-6, 1-4) with 11.

Upper St. Clair 59, Hempfield 17 – Molly James had 18 points, Mia Brown scored 14 and Kate Robbins added 10 for No. 3 Upper St. Clair (15-3, 7-2) in a Section 2-6A win over Hempfield (2-12, 1-7). Ashley Hosni had seven for the Spartans.

Waynesburg 42, Charleroi 34 – Kaley Rohanna scored 13 points and Nina Sarra added 12 to help No. 5 Waynesburg (12-3, 8-1) to a Section 2-3A win. McKenna DeUnger and Riley Jones scored 16 each for Charleroi (9-8, 3-4).

West Greene 63, Geibel 15 – Lexi Six scored a career-high 17 points to lead No. 2 West Greene (14-3, 6-0) to a Section 2-A win. Anna Durbin and Brooke Barner had 13 each. Alex Caldwell led Geibel (2-13, 0-6) with seven.

West Mifflin 35, Yough 23 – Emily Beck scored 10 points to help West Mifflin (5-14, 4-5) to a Section 3-4A win. Autumn Matthews led Yough with eight.

Winchester Thurston 75, Apollo-Ridge 45 – Nadia Moore hit for 31 points and Sky Still had 20 to push Winchester Thurston (5-5, 2-1) past Apollo-Ridge (11-3, 2-2) in Section 4-2A. Sophie Yard had 16 and Brinley Toland scored 13 for the Vikings.

Boys basketball

Armstrong 52, Slippery Rock 46 – Cadin Olsen scored 28 points and Ian Olsen had 10 to lead Armstrong (8-8) to a nonsection win over Slippery Rock.

Cheswick Christian Academy 55, Western Pa. School for the Deaf 21 – Grant Rochkind had 17 points, Sean Louis scored 13 and Jude Vargo added 10 for Cheswick Christian Academy in a Southwest Christian Athletic Conference victory.

Latrobe 71, River Valley 59 – Landon Butler scored 25 points to lead Latrobe (5-10) to a nonsection win. John Wetzel added 14 and Chase Sickenberger had 12 for the Wildcats. Cameron Reaugh led River Valley with 18. Rocco Bartolini had 13 and Brandon Staats 11.

Pine-Richland 58, Allderdice 44 – Luke Shanahan scored 22 points and Jameson O’Toole recorded a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds to help Pine-Richland (10-7) earn a nonsection win. Major Rainey (14) and Ethan Amish (10) finished in double digits for Allderdice (9-5).

Steel Valley 55, South Allegheny 52 – Makhai Valentine scored 29 points and Cruce Brookins added 17 as Steel Valley (8-8, 4-5) knocked off No. 4 South Allegheny (12-4, 8-1) in Section 3-3A. Ethan Kirkwood had 14, Bryce Epps 13 and Michael Michalski 12 for South Allegheny.

St. Joseph 65, Neighborhood Academy 48 – Jimmy Giannetta scored 27 points and Rylan Zale finished with 12 as St. Joseph (8-7, 2-3) picked up a Section 3-A win. Courtney Wallace scored 32 for Neighborhood Academy (8-3, 3-0), hitting eight 3-pointers.

Hockey

Canon-McMillan 1, Bethel Park 0 – Ayden Freund scored a first-period goal and James Morgan (16 saves) and Chase Sloan (11 saves) combined on a shutout for Canon-McMillan (3-12-1) in a Class 3A win. Dominic Zevola made 19 saves for Bethel Park (7-7-1).

Elizabeth Forward 5, Morgantown 1 – Matthew Karpuszka had two goals and Doug Hoffman, Roman Gardner, and Zach Motil all had a goal apiece for Elizabeth Forward (7-4-2) in a Class B win. Dylan Young had the lone goal for Morgantown (6-6-1).

Fox Chapel 5, Quaker Valley 3 – Tommy Healy completed his hat trick with the game-winning goal with less than three minutes left in the third period, powering Fox Chapel (15-0) to a Class A win. Danny Downey had a goal and three assists and Mason Heininger recorded three assists. Coleman Carey, Carter Siuciak and Will Watson scored for Quaker Valley (11-4). Braeden Steffey had three assists.

Freeport 3, Beaver 0 – Marcus Trask scored a goal and an assist, and Zach Bowser and Paul Zecca both chipped in a goal apiece in a Class A shutout win for Freeport (6-7) over Beaver (1-13). Nate Legin made 19 saves in net for the Yellowjackets, who only had seven skaters.

Mt. Lebanon 4, Seneca Valley 2 – Brady Conrady had two goals and an assist, and Marcus Simmonds and Ryan Patrick also scored in a Class 3A win for Mt Lebanon (8-7-1). Jonathan Leishman and Patrick Dolan each scored for Seneca Valley (9-6).

Neshannock 10, Central Valley 1 – Emilio Valentine netted a hat trick and had two assists for Neshannock (7-4-2) in a Class B win. Marcello Cerasi scored twice for the Lancers and Gio Valentine had a goal and five assists. Neil Domico scored for Central Valley (0-13).

Pine-Richland 7, Cathedral Prep 0 – Alex Erlain and Joshua Folmer scored two goals apiece and Daniel Mooney made 17 saves to lead Pine-Richland (11-4) to a shutout win over Cathedral Prep (2-11-2) in Class 3A. Ryan Peacock and Michael Mengine had a goal and an assist apiece.Jack Breisinger and Gabriel Youchak each had two assists.

More Basketball

WPIAL girls basketball playoff clinchings for Jan. 27, 2022
Westmoreland boys basketball notebook: Shootout at Seton Hill returns
Keystone Oaks beats Shady Side Academy to shore up playoff positioning
Valley boys basketball team learning how to win
Yough’s rising basketball star Crosby working to expand his game

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me