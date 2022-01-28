High school roundup for Jan. 28, 2022: Statement wins for OLSH, South Fayette

By:

Friday, January 28, 2022 | 12:26 AM

Tribune-Review

Kyleigh Nagy scored 20 points and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart staked its claim as a WPIAL Class 2A contender with a 53-39 victory over No. 1 Neshannock in Section 1-2A girls basketball Thursday night.

Emily Schuck added nine points for the Chargers (12-4, 6-1), who scored the Lancers, 32-16, in the second half. Mairan Haggerty led Neshannock (15-2, 8-1) with 22 points.

South Fayette 59, Moon 50 – Ava Leroux scored 19 points and Maddie Webber added 14 as No. 4 South Fayette (13-3, 4-2) knocked off No. 2 Moon (14-3, 4-2) in Section 1-5A. Emma Theodorsson scored 16 and Reilly Sunday had 12 for the Tigers.

Albert Gallatin 50, Ringgold 15 – Liz Murtha and Grayce Panos hit for 14 points apiece to lead Albert Gallatin (11-3, 6-2) to a Section 3-5A win. Courtlyn Turner added 11. Azariah White led Ringgold (5-11, 2-5) with seven.

Aliquippa 32, Sewickley Academy 29 – Honesty Johnson scored nine points to lead Aliquippa (5-11, 3-5) to a Section 1-2A victory. Rinnie Jardini led Sewickley Academy (4-5, 3-3) with nine.

Avonworth 55, East Allegheny 18 – Greta O’Brien scored 16 points to lead No. 2 Avonworth (13-1, 8-0) to a Section 3-3A win. Casmere Marshall had six for East Allegheny (2-13, 0-8).

Blackhawk 72, Beaver 51 – Kassie Potts and Alena Fusetti recorded 17 points each for No. 1 Blackhawk (15-0, 9-0) in a Section 2-4A win. Casey Nixon added 14 for the Cougars. Payton List scored 25 and Chloe List had 12 for Beaver (8-4, 5-2).

Burgettstown 52, Sto-Rox 36 – Jill Frazier (14), Eden Rush (13), and Madeline Newark (11) all scored in double digits to lead No. 4 Burgettstown (12-1, 4-0) to a Section 3-2A win. Alicia Young led Sto-Rox (6-6,4-1) and all players with 16 points.

Elizabeth Forward 43, Mt. Pleasant 35 – Brooke Markland paced No. 4 Elizabeth Forward (13-3, 7-1) with 17 points in a Section 3-4A victory. Tiffany Zelmore had 19 points and Hannah Gesinksi scored 12 for Mt. Pleasant (6-9, 1-6).

Freeport 36, Burrell 27 – Ava Soilis scored 19 points to lead Freeport (4-7, 3-4) to a Section 1-4A win. Hope Clark led Burrell (1-14, 1-7) with eight.

Greensburg Central Catholic 58, Springdale 27 – Bailey Kuhns scored 14 points and Mya Morgan had 11 to help No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic (11-3, 6-0) earn a Section 4-2A win. Grace Gent scored 15 for Springdale (3-11, 1-4).

Greensburg Salem 38, Gateway 35 – Abby Mankins scored 15 points and Carissa Caldwell added 13, including three 3-pointers, to lead Greensburg Salem (14-3, 5-2) to a Section 4-5A win. Marina Grado led Gateway (2-10, 2-6) with 12.

Highlands 67, Valley 25 – Jocelyn Bielak netted 16 points and Jocelyn Luzier had 10 to lead Highlands (14-2, 8-1) past Valley (1-12, 0-6) in Section 1-4A. Aelan Wiley had 11 for the Vikings.

Indiana 48, Mars 26 – Eve Fiala paced Indiana (12-3, 7-1) with 16 points in a Section 2-5A win. Ava Black had eight points for Mars (14-4, 7-2).

Knoch 62, Derry 25 – Led by 14 points from Karlee Buterbaugh, 13 from Madilyn Boyer and 12 from Nina Shaw, No. 3 Knoch (15-2, 9-0) picked up a Section 1-4A win. Tiana Moracco led Derry (7-9, 4-5) with eight points.

Laurel 55, Beaver Falls 47 – Johnna Hill scored 13 points to lead four Spartans in double digits in a Section 1-3A win. Danielle Pontius had 11 and Lucia Lombardo and Joselyn Fortuna chipped in 10 each for Laurel (10-5, 5-2). Avina Norman scored 26 for Beaver Falls (3-11, 2-7).

Lincoln Park 38, West Allegheny 25 – Sarah Scott led Lincoln Park (9-5, 2-4) with 12 points in a Section 1-5A win. Liv Hellmann had six points for West Allegheny (6-10, 0-6).

McGuffey 54, Bentworth 39 – Rainey Szygenda scored 18 points and Claire Redd added 10 to help McGuffey (8-9, 3-5) to a Section 2-3A win. Mackenzie Aloe and Laura Vittone scored 10 each for Bentworth (4-10, 2-6).

Monessen 78, Jefferson-Morgan 22 – Mercedes Majors scored 18 points and Hailey Johnson followed with 17 to lead Monessen (12-4, 5-1) to a Section 2-A win. Sidney Campbell added 10. Savannah Clark led Jefferson-Morgan (1-14, 1-5) with 12 points.

Montour 64, Central Valley 58 – Jordan Wolfe had 20 points to lead four Spartans in double figures in a Section 2-4A win. Raegan Kadlecik (14), Olivia Lycik (13) and Olivia Persinger (11) also finished in double digits for Montour (10-3, 5-2). Alyssa Gillin had 19 points for Central Valley (5-9, 4-4) and Abby Underwood scored 14.

Mt. Lebanon 54, Baldwin 48 – Ashleigh Connor scored 22 points and Reagan Murdoch and Payton Collins had 11 each for No. 2 Mt. Lebanon (16-0, 8-0) in a Section 2-6A win. Morgan Altavilla had 12 points and Gia Schoeb scored 11 for Baldwin (7-8, 2-6).

North Catholic 60, Mohawk 37 – A pair of Trojanettes recorded double-doubles with Alayna Rocco scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds and Anna Waskiwiecz recording 11 points and 13 rebounds in a Section 1-3A win over Mohawk (5-10, 4-4). Dacia Lewandowski had 19 points for No. 1 North Catholic (11-4, 8-0) and Tori Drevna scored 10.

Penn-Trafford 53, Butler 45 – Olivia Pepple had 19 points and was 5 for 6 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to help Penn-Trafford (7-8, 5-5) earn a Section 1-6A win. Lauren Marton added 10 points for the Warriors and Maura Suman swiped six steals to become the all-time leader in steals in school history. Justine Forbes had 18 points for Butler (9-7, 5-5) and Makenna Maier scored 12 on four 3-pointers.

Peters Township 61, Bethel Park 52 – Journey Thompson scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures for Peters Township (10-8, 6-3) in a Section 2-6A win. Avana Sayles had 16, Gemma Walker 14 and Natalie Wetzel 11. Emma Dziezgowski scored 29 for Bethel Park (7-8, 5-3).

Quaker Valley 47, Hopewell 43 – The Quakers used a 13-8 margin in the fourth quarter to flip a one-point deficit into a Section 2-4A win. Lauren Blackmer had 12 points for Quaker Valley (9-7, 6-4). Lauryn Speicher scored 11 points and Marlee Mancini had 10 for Hopewell (4-10, 3-6).

Rochester 63, Cornell 13 – Corynne Hauser scored 25 points to lead No. 3 Rochester (9-4, 4-1) past Cornell (7-8, 0-5) in Section 1-A. MeKenzie Robison added 12 and Avah Williams had 10.

Seneca Valley 59, Pine-Richland 54 – Olivia West scored 31 points and Jess Bickart added 15 for No. 5 Seneca Valley (11-5, 8-2) in a Section 1-6A win over Pine-Richland (4-13, 2-8).

Serra Catholic 76, Beth-Center 2 – Chloe Pordash had 17 points to lead five players in double figures for No. 2 Serra Catholic (14-1, 6-0) in a Section 2-2A win over Beth-Center (2-11, 0-5). Cate Clark had 13, Callie Cunningham 12 and Sammie Currie and Rylee Allebach 10 each.

Seton LaSalle 65, Frazier 28 – Mallory Daly scored 19 points, Kyleigh Donnelly added 18 on six 3-pointers, and Ava Dursi had 16 to lead No. 5 Seton LaSalle (12-4, 5-1) past Frazier (4-11, 1-5) in Section 2-2A.

Shaler 48, North Hills 25 – Mackenzie Barr, Bayleigh Perez and Hillary Quinn had nine points each to help Shaler (5-11, 2-8) score a Section 1-6A win. Darby West had 12 points on four 3-pointers for North Hills (1-17, 0-10).

South Allegheny 39, Steel Valley 26 – Jamie Riggs had 17 points and Angelina Cortazzo scored 10 to lead South Allegheny (7-10, 4-5) to a Section 3-3A win. Kelsey Salopek had 12 for Steel Valley (5-11, 4-5).

South Park 72, Washington 19 – Maddie Graham (17), Maya Wertelet (15) and Kierra Moelber (12) scored in double figures for No. 3 South Park (12-3, 8-1) in a Section 2-3A victory. Cayleigh Brown had 10 points for Washington (1-13, 0-9).

St. Joseph 52, Leechburg 15 – Emma Swierczewski scored 12 points, Julie Spinelli added 11, and St. Joseph (4-8, 2-1) used a 23-point first quarter to race out to a Section 3-A victory. Madeline Mastalerz led Leechburg (0-11, 0-2) with 12 points.

Trinity 37, Thomas Jefferson 33 – Alyssa Clutter had 10 points and No. 3 Trinity (13-1, 8-0) edged Thomas Jefferson (8-9, 5-3) in Section 3-5A. Graci Fairman had 20 points and sank five 3s for the Jaguars.

Union 44, Eden Christian 19 – Elise Booker scored 14 points and Kelly Cleaver had 13 to lead No. 1 Union (15-0, 5-0) to a Section 1-A win. Kayla Fruehstorfer had 10. Emilia Johnson led Eden Christian (8-6, 1-4) with 11.

Upper St. Clair 59, Hempfield 17 – Molly James had 18 points, Mia Brown scored 14 and Kate Robbins added 10 for No. 3 Upper St. Clair (15-3, 7-2) in a Section 2-6A win over Hempfield (2-12, 1-7). Ashley Hosni had seven for the Spartans.

Waynesburg 42, Charleroi 34 – Kaley Rohanna scored 13 points and Nina Sarra added 12 to help No. 5 Waynesburg (12-3, 8-1) to a Section 2-3A win. McKenna DeUnger and Riley Jones scored 16 each for Charleroi (9-8, 3-4).

West Greene 63, Geibel 15 – Lexi Six scored a career-high 17 points to lead No. 2 West Greene (14-3, 6-0) to a Section 2-A win. Anna Durbin and Brooke Barner had 13 each. Alex Caldwell led Geibel (2-13, 0-6) with seven.

West Mifflin 35, Yough 23 – Emily Beck scored 10 points to help West Mifflin (5-14, 4-5) to a Section 3-4A win. Autumn Matthews led Yough with eight.

Winchester Thurston 75, Apollo-Ridge 45 – Nadia Moore hit for 31 points and Sky Still had 20 to push Winchester Thurston (5-5, 2-1) past Apollo-Ridge (11-3, 2-2) in Section 4-2A. Sophie Yard had 16 and Brinley Toland scored 13 for the Vikings.

Boys basketball

Armstrong 52, Slippery Rock 46 – Cadin Olsen scored 28 points and Ian Olsen had 10 to lead Armstrong (8-8) to a nonsection win over Slippery Rock.

Cheswick Christian Academy 55, Western Pa. School for the Deaf 21 – Grant Rochkind had 17 points, Sean Louis scored 13 and Jude Vargo added 10 for Cheswick Christian Academy in a Southwest Christian Athletic Conference victory.

Latrobe 71, River Valley 59 – Landon Butler scored 25 points to lead Latrobe (5-10) to a nonsection win. John Wetzel added 14 and Chase Sickenberger had 12 for the Wildcats. Cameron Reaugh led River Valley with 18. Rocco Bartolini had 13 and Brandon Staats 11.

Pine-Richland 58, Allderdice 44 – Luke Shanahan scored 22 points and Jameson O’Toole recorded a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds to help Pine-Richland (10-7) earn a nonsection win. Major Rainey (14) and Ethan Amish (10) finished in double digits for Allderdice (9-5).

Steel Valley 55, South Allegheny 52 – Makhai Valentine scored 29 points and Cruce Brookins added 17 as Steel Valley (8-8, 4-5) knocked off No. 4 South Allegheny (12-4, 8-1) in Section 3-3A. Ethan Kirkwood had 14, Bryce Epps 13 and Michael Michalski 12 for South Allegheny.

St. Joseph 65, Neighborhood Academy 48 – Jimmy Giannetta scored 27 points and Rylan Zale finished with 12 as St. Joseph (8-7, 2-3) picked up a Section 3-A win. Courtney Wallace scored 32 for Neighborhood Academy (8-3, 3-0), hitting eight 3-pointers.

Hockey

Canon-McMillan 1, Bethel Park 0 – Ayden Freund scored a first-period goal and James Morgan (16 saves) and Chase Sloan (11 saves) combined on a shutout for Canon-McMillan (3-12-1) in a Class 3A win. Dominic Zevola made 19 saves for Bethel Park (7-7-1).

Elizabeth Forward 5, Morgantown 1 – Matthew Karpuszka had two goals and Doug Hoffman, Roman Gardner, and Zach Motil all had a goal apiece for Elizabeth Forward (7-4-2) in a Class B win. Dylan Young had the lone goal for Morgantown (6-6-1).

Fox Chapel 5, Quaker Valley 3 – Tommy Healy completed his hat trick with the game-winning goal with less than three minutes left in the third period, powering Fox Chapel (15-0) to a Class A win. Danny Downey had a goal and three assists and Mason Heininger recorded three assists. Coleman Carey, Carter Siuciak and Will Watson scored for Quaker Valley (11-4). Braeden Steffey had three assists.

Freeport 3, Beaver 0 – Marcus Trask scored a goal and an assist, and Zach Bowser and Paul Zecca both chipped in a goal apiece in a Class A shutout win for Freeport (6-7) over Beaver (1-13). Nate Legin made 19 saves in net for the Yellowjackets, who only had seven skaters.

Mt. Lebanon 4, Seneca Valley 2 – Brady Conrady had two goals and an assist, and Marcus Simmonds and Ryan Patrick also scored in a Class 3A win for Mt Lebanon (8-7-1). Jonathan Leishman and Patrick Dolan each scored for Seneca Valley (9-6).

Neshannock 10, Central Valley 1 – Emilio Valentine netted a hat trick and had two assists for Neshannock (7-4-2) in a Class B win. Marcello Cerasi scored twice for the Lancers and Gio Valentine had a goal and five assists. Neil Domico scored for Central Valley (0-13).

Pine-Richland 7, Cathedral Prep 0 – Alex Erlain and Joshua Folmer scored two goals apiece and Daniel Mooney made 17 saves to lead Pine-Richland (11-4) to a shutout win over Cathedral Prep (2-11-2) in Class 3A. Ryan Peacock and Michael Mengine had a goal and an assist apiece.Jack Breisinger and Gabriel Youchak each had two assists.