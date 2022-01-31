High school roundup for Jan. 30, 2022: No. 1 North Hills rolls past No. 4 Upper St. Clair

Sunday, January 30, 2022 | 9:31 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Royce Parham dunks during the fourth quarter against North Allegheny on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at North Allegheny High School.

Royce Parham had 28 points and Will Blass added 12 to lift top-ranked North Hills to a 75-47 victory over No. 4 Upper St. Clair (11-5) in a boys basketball game Sunday at the Pittsburgh Basketball Club Classic at Montour.

North Hills improved to 16-0 this season.

Michael Pellicci had nine points for Upper St. Clair.

Bishop Canevin 68, Belle Vernon 64 — Jaden Gales had 20 points as Class A No. 1 Bishop Canevin (10-4) edged Class 4A No. 2 Belle Vernon (15-2). Kai Spears scored 14 points, and KeVaughn Price had 13 in the win.

Devin Whitlock and Quinton Martin each had 21 points, and Daniel Gordon added 12 for the Leopards. Martin also had 12 rebounds.

Canon-McMillan 71, Beaver Falls 50 — Aiden Berger hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points as Canon-McMillan (10-6) won at the PBC Classic at Montour.

Ellwood City 82, Sto-Rox 60 — Alexander Roth knocked down six 3-pointers and had 28 points to lead Class 3A No. 1 Ellwood City (16-2) to a win at the PBC Classic at Montour. Joseph Roth added 23 points, and Steve Antuono had 18 for Ellwood City. Corey Simmons scored 26 for Sto-Rox (9-4).

Franklin Regional 65, Homer-Center 26 — Cam Rowell and Max Leven each scored 16 points to lead Franklin Regional (6-11) to a win at the Shootout at Seton Hill. The Panthers built a 14-4 lead after one quarter and led 31-15 at the half before triggering the mercy rule.

Michael Krejocic led the Wildcats (2-11) with 12.

Geibel 54, Jeannette 51 — Trevon White scored 25 points and Jaydis Kennady added 16 as Geibel (11-4) pushed past Jeannette (9-8) in the final game of the Shootout at Seton Hill.

Jeannette trailed 27-18 at the half and rallied for 23 points in the third, but could not overtake the Gators late in the fourth. Geibel has won six straight.

Mars 67, Aliquippa 33 — Chris Dvorak had 17 points and 21 rebounds to guide Class 5A No. 3 Mars (15-1) to victory at the PBC Classic at Montour. Zach Schlegel added 15 points and Tasso Sfanos had 10 for the Fightin’ Planets, who outscored Aliquippa (9-7), 23-3, in the third quarter.

Shaler 69, Chartiers Valley 66 — Logan Bernesser’s 25 points helped Shaler (11-6) earn a victory at the PBC Classic at Montour. Kaden Orga and Josh Miller added 14 and 13 points, respectively for the Titans. Drew Sleva had 24 points and Jayden Davis scored 22 for the Colts (7-10).

Girls basketball

Indiana 56, Southmoreland 54 (2 OT) — Hope Cook scored 18 points, Eva Fiala added 16 and Katie Kovalchick had 11 as Class 5A Indiana (13-3) held off Class 4A No. 2 Southmoreland in double-overtime at the Shootout at Seton Hill.

The loss ended Southmoreland’s eight-game winning streak. The Indians have won six straight.

Indiana made 7 of 9 free throws in overtime. Cook’s two free throws gave the Indians a 55-49 lead. Fiala scored five in the extra time.

Olivia Cernuto, who scored at the final buzzer, finished with 17 points, while Delaynie Morvosh and Gracie Spadaro had 16 each for the Scotties (13-3), who were allowing 35 points a game.

Greensburg Central Catholic 43, Franklin Regional 37 — Class 2A No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic (12-3) beat Class 5A Franklin Regional (6-11) for the second time this season, this time at the Shootout at Seton Hill.

Bailey Kuhns had a game-high 17 points and Mya Morgan added 16 for GCC, which overcame a late scoring drought and a rally by the Panthers, to post the victory.

Franklin Regional cut a 40-28 deficit to 40-34 before free throws kept the Centurions in control.

Angelina Brush led Franklin Regional with 10 points.