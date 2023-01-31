TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school roundup for Jan. 30, 2023: Avonworth girls win battle for 1st place

By: Tribune-Review
Monday, January 30, 2023 | 11:47 PM

Becca Goetz scored 24 points to lead Avonworth to a 50-39 victory over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in a battle for first place in Section 2-3A girls basketball Monday night.

Greta O’Brien had 15 and Mia Velisaris added 10 for the Antelopes (12-5, 6-1). Kara Bridge and Kyleigh Nagy scored eight points apiece for the Chargers (12-6, 5-2).

Aliquippa 58, Sewickley Academy 43 – Aunesty Johnson scored 17 points and Angel Henry added 15 to push Aliquippa (9-7, 7-3) past Sewickley Academy (5-13, 1-8) in Section 1-2A. Libby Eannarino led the Panthers with 19 points and Rinnie Jardini had 14.

Apollo-Ridge 55, Ligonier Valley 41 – Sydney McCray and Sophie Yard scored 19 points apiece and Brinley Toland added 14 for Apollo-Ridge (16-3, 5-2) in a Section 3-3A victory. Lyla Barr led Ligonier Valley (2-14, 0-7) with 14 points. Sydnee Foust had 11.

Aquinas Academy 35, Eden Christian 28 – Violet Johnson led Aquinas Academy (14-5, 2-3) with 10 points in a Section 1-A win. Ella D’Ippolito scored 10 for Eden Christian (5-11, 0-4).

Armstrong 37, Mars 28 – Emma Paul scored 12 points and Kyla Fitzgerald added 11 to lead Armstrong (16-3, 7-3) past Mars (13-4, 7-2) in Section 2-5A. Alexis Cashdollar led the Planets with 10 points.

Belle Vernon 56, Southmoreland 33 – Jenna Dawson scored a season-high 21 points, Kenzi Seliga had 14 and Farrah Reader added 11 to lead Belle Vernon (13-6, 9-1) past Southmoreland (1-18, 0-9) in a Section 3-4A win. Maddie Moore led the Scotties with 13 points.

Bethel Park 61, Peters Township 60 – Mary Boff scored 16 points, Sophia Nath had 13 and Becky Gillenberger added 12 to push Bethel Park (6-10, 3-5) past Peters Township (9-9, 3-6) in Section 2-6A. Gemma Walker led the Indians with 23 points.

Blackhawk 43, Hopewell 31 – Alena Fusetti scored 14 points, hiting four 3-pointers, and Quinn Borroni added 10 for Blackhawk (16-2, 7-0) in a Section 2-4A victory. Lauryn Speicher led Hopewell (7-11, 2-5) with 13 points.

Brentwood 43, Fort Cherry 42 – Jenna Yee hit a 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds to play and Mia March scored 12 points to lead Brentwood (10-8, 6-1) to a Section 2-2A win. Raney Staub scored 13 points for Fort Cherry (12-7, 4-3).

Carmichaels 54, Bentworth 40 – Sophia Zalar scored 31 points, including the 1,000th of her career, and Megan Voithofer added 11 to lead Carmichaels (7-12, 5-4) past Bentworth (4-14, 2-8) in a Section 4-2A win. Amber Sallee led the Bearcats with 19 points.

Central Valley 76, Ambridge 30 – Led by 15 points from Nyah Hayes, 14 from Isabella Miller and 11 from Kylie Godshall, Central Valley (6-11, 2-5) picked up a Section 2-4A win. Delaney Moore led Ambridge (1-17, 0-7) with 18 points.

Chartiers Valley 59, Baldwin 51 – Emma Reynolds scored 21 points and Ella Cupka and Lilah Turnbull added 12 points apiece to push Chartiers Valley (10-6, 6-3) past Baldwin (8-11, 4-6) in Section 2-6A. Mary Vargo scored 17 points and Gia Schoeb had 15 for the Highlanders.

Clairton 49, Springdale 39 – Iyanna Wade led Clairton (9-6, 7-3) with 37 points in a Section 3-2A win over Springdale (4-13, 1-8). Grace Gent led the Dynamos with 15 points and Ashlyn Federbar had 11.

Ellwood City 52, Riverside 33 – Caitlyn Kreitzer scored 18 points to lead Ellwood City (8-10, 2-5) to a Section 1-3A win. Claire Nobel added 14 and Aliya Garroway had 12 for the Wolverines. Gina Carr led Riverside (4-12, 1-6) with 18 points.

Freedom 65, Rochester 32 – Julz Mohrbacher had a triple-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and Shaye Bailey added 21 points for Freedom (14-3, 9-1) in a Section 1-2A win. Aleaya Mercier led Rochester (4-13, 4-5) with 12 points.

Hampton 53, Fox Chapel 36 – Claire Rodgers scored 19 points and Meghan Murray added 18 to lead Hampton (13-5, 7-2) to a Section 2-5A win. Sarah Slember led Fox Chapel (12-7, 6-4) with 18 points.

Indiana 61, Gateway 34 – Katie Kovalchick scored 21 points and Eve Fiala added 17 to lead Indiana (13-6, 9-0) past Gateway (4-13, 0-10) in Section 1-5A. Bella Antonacci added 11 for Indiana.

Knoch 58, Derry 30 – Megan Vasas led Knoch (12-6, 7-2) with 10 points in a Section 1-4A win over Derry (9-11, 2-8). Rachelle Marinchek scored eight points for the Trojans.

Latrobe 76, Connellsville 44 – Camille Dominick led with 23 points, Josie Straigis followed with 18 and Carley Berk added 14 to help Latrobe (12-7, 4-5) to a Section 3-5A win. Hillary Claycomb scored 16 points and Whitney Bobish had 12 for Connellsville (3-16, 0-10).

Leechburg 36, Grace Christian 21 – Christine Guo and Ava Richards scored six points each to lead Leechburg (5-10) to a nonsection win. Brook Harvey scored 19 for Grace Christian.

Monessen 63, Jefferson-Morgan 27 – Madison Johns and MyAsia Majors scored 14 points each, Svetlana Vining had 11 and Na’Jaziah Carter added 10 to lead Monessen (12-4, 6-1) to a Section 2A win. Leighana Gooden and Ava Wood scored eight points each for Jefferson-Morgan (0-18, 0-7).

Montour 53, West Allegheny 42 – Jordan Wolfe scored 21 points and Sterling McCleaster added 10 to push Montour (6-11, 3-4) to a Section 4-5A win over West Allegheny (5-12, 1-6). Ella Smith led the Indians with 19 points.

Mt. Pleasant 55, Deer Lakes 25 – Tiffany Zelmore led Mt. Pleasant (13-6, 4-3) with 32 points and Riley Gesinski added 11 in a Section 3-3A win. Layne Loper scored 12 points for Deer Lakes (5-14, 3-4).

Neshannock 72, Laurel 55 – Mairan Haggerty led with 37 points, Avi DeLillo followed with 18 and Aarlyn Nogay added 11 to help Neshannock (12-6, 6-1) over Laurel (15-2, 6-1) in Section 1-3A. Danielle Pontius scored 15 points and Regan Atkins and Johnna Hill added 14 points apiece for the Spartans.

North Allegheny 51, Pine-Richland 46 – Jasmine Timmerson led North Allegheny (12-4, 6-1) with 24 points in a Section 1-6A win over Pine-Richland (8-9, 2-5). Madison Zavasky scored 23 points and Sarah Pifer had 10 for the Rams.

North Catholic 45, Greensburg Salem 28 – Tori Drevna scored 16 points, Anna Waskiewicz had 13 and Sarah Loughry added 10 for North Catholic (15-3, 10-0) in a Section 1-4A win. Kaitlyn Mankins scored 20 points for Greensburg Salem (13-6, 5-4).

Norwin 60, Butler 22 – Lauren Palangio and Ava Kobus scored 16 points apiece to lead Norwin (16-3, 6-1) to a Section 1-6A win over Butler (10-8, 4-3).

Oakland Catholic 65, Thomas Jefferson 47 – Alexa Washington scored 16 points and Rachel Haver added 14 to lead Oakland Catholic (17-2, 10-0) past Thomas Jefferson (8-10, 2-7) in Section 3-5A. Laekyn Flinn led the Jaguars with 20 points.

Quaker Valley 29, Beaver 21 – Maria Helkowski scored 13 points to lead Quaker Valley (13-6, 6-1) to a win in a matchup of Section 2-4A playoff teams. Chloe List scored nine for Beaver (11-6, 4-3).

Riverview 45, Hillel Academy 14 – Lily Bauer scored 10 points to lead Riverview (9-8, 5-1) to a Section 3-A win. Sima Reiherz scored seven points for Hillel Academy (0-10, 0-5).

Seneca Valley 51, Hempfield 48 – Gracie Cato scored 13 points to lead Seneca Valley (5-13, 1-6) past Hempfield (8-10, 2-5) in Section 1-6A. Ashley Hosni led the Spartans with 15 points.

Shady Side Academy 67, Burrell 26 – Maggie Spell led with 20 points and Cameron Capel added 16 to lead Shady Side Academy (15-2, 7-0) past Burrell (8-11, 2-5) in Section 3-3A.

Shaler 60, New Castle 39 – Haley Kostorick scored 19 points and Hanna Dejidas and Mackenzie Barr added eight points apiece for Shaler (14-5, 5-4) in a Section 2-5A win. Armani Walker scored 15 points and Valerie Colon had 11 for New Castle (4-14, 1-9).

South Allegheny 46, East Allegheny 32 – Angelina Cortazzo hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points and Emily Beaumont added 15 points for South Allegheny (8-11, 2-5) in a Section 2-3A win. Casmere Marshall scored 13 and Riley Varner had 10 for East Allegheny (3-12, 0-7).

South Fayette 76, Lincoln Park 40 – Maddie Webber led all scorers with 16, Ava Leroux followed with 15, Lainey Yater added 13 and Juliette Leroux had 10 to help South Fayette (17-2, 7-0) to a Section 4-5A win. Aizlyn Thompson scored 15 points for Lincoln Park (15-3, 4-3).

South Park 60, Brownsville 18 – Brooke Paylo scored 12 points and Maddie Graham had 11 for South Park (9-10, 5-2) in a Section 4-3A win over Brownsville (5-12, 0-7).

St. Joseph 54, Jeannette 26 – Gia Richter scored 16 points and Anna Kreinbrook and Emma Swierczewski added nine each to lead St. Joseph (14-3, 5-0) to a Section 3-A win. Venicia Vignoli led Jeannette (1-17, 1-4) with 12 points.

Trinity 68, Moon 38 – Riley Corrins scored 12 points and Kristina Bozek had 11 for Trinity (12-5, 6-1) in a Section 4-5A win over Moon (7-11, 0-7).

Union 55, Bishop Canevin 26 – Kelly Cleaver scored 22 points, Kylie Fruehstorfer had 14 and Zoe Lepri added nine to lead Union (12-6, 4-1) to a Section 1-A win. Rachel Boehm led Bishop Canevin (7-7, 3-1) with 13 points.

Upper St. Clair 52, Mt. Lebanon 44 – Rylee Kalocay scored 20 points and Mia Brown added 12 to lead Upper St. Clair (15-2, 8-0) past Mt. Lebanon (13-6, 7-3) in Section 2-6A. Payton Collins led the Blue Devils with 15 points and Tori Pettko had 14.

Washington 36, Chartiers-Houston 21 – Kaprice Johnson scored 14 points to lead Washington (14-4, 9-0) to a Section 4-2A win over Chartiers-Houston (12-8, 8-3).

Waynesburg 57, McGuffey 33 – Kaley Rohanna scored 19 points and Josie Horne had 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead Waynesburg (15-2, 6-1) to a Section 4-3A win. Alexis Ewig led McGuffey (12-7, 2-5) with 11 points.

West Greene 64, Geibel 47 – Taylor Karvan led West Greene (10-7, 6-1) with 22 points, Kasie Meek added 17 and Kendra Tharp had 13 in a Section 2-A win. Emma Larkin scored 27 points and Maia Stevenson had 10 for Geibel (9-10, 3-4).

West Mifflin 55, Uniontown 25 – Emily Beck scored 15 points, Tori Carr had 12 and Shannon Conley added 11 for West Mifflin (9-8, 6-3) in a Section 3-4A win. Aziriah Wilson scored nine points for Uniontown (1-17, 1-9).

Boys basketball

Cheswick Christian 75, Cornerstone Prep 17 – Joseph Rosio scored 26 points, including 22 points and five 3-pointers in the first quarter, to lead Cheswick Christian to a SWCAC win. Grant Rochkind added 13 and Vincent Gibbs had 10.

Derry 64, Apollo-Ridge 35 – Gabe Carbonara scored 24 points and Nate Papuga added 18 to lift Derry (8-8, 4-5) to a Section 3-3A win. Jake Mull led Apollo-Ridge (1-18, 0-10) with 19 points.

Hockey

Armstrong 7, Meadville 1 – Brayden Landgraf and Jake Graff each scored twice and Jameson Yackmack had a goal and an assist to lead Armstrong (14-2) to a Class 2A win. Robert Mahoney scored for Meadville (3-12-1).

Bishop McCort 6, Penn-Trafford 4 – Mykyta Yalovyi scored twice to lead Bishop McCort (10-6) to a Class 2A win. Timur Naletov had a goal and four assists and Ivan Safronov added a goal and three assists. Nate Lougnner had two goals and an assist and Xavier Solomon recorded a goal and three assists for Penn-Trafford (8-7).

Central Catholic 7, Mt. Lebanon 1 – Sam Gaffney had a hat trick and Dante Scalise had a goal and three assists for Central Catholic (13-5-1) in a Class 3A win. Brayden Wertz scored for Mt. Lebanon (4-13).

Chartiers Valley 3, North Hills 2 – Brady Nairn had a goal and an assist and Chris Deangelis had two assists for Chartiers Valley (5-9-1) in a Class A win. Owen Sroka had a goal and an assist for North Hills (15-1-1).

Fox Chapel 4, Shaler 1 – Mason Heininger had a goal and two assists and Killian Kissane, Liam Wiseman and Danney Downey each had a goal and an assist for Fox Chapel (16-1) in a Class A win. Dylan Marsden scored the lone goal for Shaler (8-8).

Mars 6, Hempfield 5 – Mars scored three goals in the final 1:35 of regulation, including two in the final 13 seconds, to earn a Class 2A win. With Hempfield up 5-2, Ben Bowser scored with 6:09 left, Jacob Lestitian with 1:35 to go, Ian Edinger with 13 seconds left and Bowser again with two seconds remaining for Mars (3-12). Bowser finished with three goals and two assists. Nick Bruno had two goals and an assist for Hempfield (7-8-1).

Moon 4, Montour 2 – Alex Koch had two goals and Randy Sheffler and Aiden Yakovich also scored for Moon (7-7) in a Class A win. Hunter Fiedler and Chase Schaltenbrand scored for Montour (11-4).

North Allegheny 5, Bethel Park 2 – Cole Bianchin had a goal and two assists and Evan Kerber, Dylan Murray, Brett Baker and Nate Spak also scored to lead North Allegheny (10-4-3) to a Class 3A win. William Alborg had a goal and an assist for Bethel Park (5-9-1).

Norwin 9, Hampton 3 – Cade Zeravica had a hat trick, Kogan Robb had two goals and two assists and Alex Thomas had a goal and three assists to lead Norwin (11-4-1) to a Class A win. Sean Sullivan, Gavin Durden and Nate Sanders scored and James Elk had two assists for Hampton (2-13).

More Basketball

WPIAL clinched: Girls basketball playoff qualifiers through Jan. 30
Serra Catholic shuts down Greensburg Central Catholic to earn season split
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 31, 2023: Aquinas Academy star Vinnie Cugini on verge of breaking WPIAL scoring record
Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Team of the Week for Jan. 30, 2023
Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 30, 2023

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter