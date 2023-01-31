High school roundup for Jan. 30, 2023: Avonworth girls win battle for 1st place

By:

Monday, January 30, 2023 | 11:47 PM

Metro Creative

Becca Goetz scored 24 points to lead Avonworth to a 50-39 victory over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in a battle for first place in Section 2-3A girls basketball Monday night.

Greta O’Brien had 15 and Mia Velisaris added 10 for the Antelopes (12-5, 6-1). Kara Bridge and Kyleigh Nagy scored eight points apiece for the Chargers (12-6, 5-2).

Aliquippa 58, Sewickley Academy 43 – Aunesty Johnson scored 17 points and Angel Henry added 15 to push Aliquippa (9-7, 7-3) past Sewickley Academy (5-13, 1-8) in Section 1-2A. Libby Eannarino led the Panthers with 19 points and Rinnie Jardini had 14.

Apollo-Ridge 55, Ligonier Valley 41 – Sydney McCray and Sophie Yard scored 19 points apiece and Brinley Toland added 14 for Apollo-Ridge (16-3, 5-2) in a Section 3-3A victory. Lyla Barr led Ligonier Valley (2-14, 0-7) with 14 points. Sydnee Foust had 11.

Aquinas Academy 35, Eden Christian 28 – Violet Johnson led Aquinas Academy (14-5, 2-3) with 10 points in a Section 1-A win. Ella D’Ippolito scored 10 for Eden Christian (5-11, 0-4).

Armstrong 37, Mars 28 – Emma Paul scored 12 points and Kyla Fitzgerald added 11 to lead Armstrong (16-3, 7-3) past Mars (13-4, 7-2) in Section 2-5A. Alexis Cashdollar led the Planets with 10 points.

Belle Vernon 56, Southmoreland 33 – Jenna Dawson scored a season-high 21 points, Kenzi Seliga had 14 and Farrah Reader added 11 to lead Belle Vernon (13-6, 9-1) past Southmoreland (1-18, 0-9) in a Section 3-4A win. Maddie Moore led the Scotties with 13 points.

Bethel Park 61, Peters Township 60 – Mary Boff scored 16 points, Sophia Nath had 13 and Becky Gillenberger added 12 to push Bethel Park (6-10, 3-5) past Peters Township (9-9, 3-6) in Section 2-6A. Gemma Walker led the Indians with 23 points.

Blackhawk 43, Hopewell 31 – Alena Fusetti scored 14 points, hiting four 3-pointers, and Quinn Borroni added 10 for Blackhawk (16-2, 7-0) in a Section 2-4A victory. Lauryn Speicher led Hopewell (7-11, 2-5) with 13 points.

Brentwood 43, Fort Cherry 42 – Jenna Yee hit a 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds to play and Mia March scored 12 points to lead Brentwood (10-8, 6-1) to a Section 2-2A win. Raney Staub scored 13 points for Fort Cherry (12-7, 4-3).

Carmichaels 54, Bentworth 40 – Sophia Zalar scored 31 points, including the 1,000th of her career, and Megan Voithofer added 11 to lead Carmichaels (7-12, 5-4) past Bentworth (4-14, 2-8) in a Section 4-2A win. Amber Sallee led the Bearcats with 19 points.

Central Valley 76, Ambridge 30 – Led by 15 points from Nyah Hayes, 14 from Isabella Miller and 11 from Kylie Godshall, Central Valley (6-11, 2-5) picked up a Section 2-4A win. Delaney Moore led Ambridge (1-17, 0-7) with 18 points.

Chartiers Valley 59, Baldwin 51 – Emma Reynolds scored 21 points and Ella Cupka and Lilah Turnbull added 12 points apiece to push Chartiers Valley (10-6, 6-3) past Baldwin (8-11, 4-6) in Section 2-6A. Mary Vargo scored 17 points and Gia Schoeb had 15 for the Highlanders.

Clairton 49, Springdale 39 – Iyanna Wade led Clairton (9-6, 7-3) with 37 points in a Section 3-2A win over Springdale (4-13, 1-8). Grace Gent led the Dynamos with 15 points and Ashlyn Federbar had 11.

Ellwood City 52, Riverside 33 – Caitlyn Kreitzer scored 18 points to lead Ellwood City (8-10, 2-5) to a Section 1-3A win. Claire Nobel added 14 and Aliya Garroway had 12 for the Wolverines. Gina Carr led Riverside (4-12, 1-6) with 18 points.

Freedom 65, Rochester 32 – Julz Mohrbacher had a triple-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and Shaye Bailey added 21 points for Freedom (14-3, 9-1) in a Section 1-2A win. Aleaya Mercier led Rochester (4-13, 4-5) with 12 points.

Hampton 53, Fox Chapel 36 – Claire Rodgers scored 19 points and Meghan Murray added 18 to lead Hampton (13-5, 7-2) to a Section 2-5A win. Sarah Slember led Fox Chapel (12-7, 6-4) with 18 points.

Indiana 61, Gateway 34 – Katie Kovalchick scored 21 points and Eve Fiala added 17 to lead Indiana (13-6, 9-0) past Gateway (4-13, 0-10) in Section 1-5A. Bella Antonacci added 11 for Indiana.

Knoch 58, Derry 30 – Megan Vasas led Knoch (12-6, 7-2) with 10 points in a Section 1-4A win over Derry (9-11, 2-8). Rachelle Marinchek scored eight points for the Trojans.

Latrobe 76, Connellsville 44 – Camille Dominick led with 23 points, Josie Straigis followed with 18 and Carley Berk added 14 to help Latrobe (12-7, 4-5) to a Section 3-5A win. Hillary Claycomb scored 16 points and Whitney Bobish had 12 for Connellsville (3-16, 0-10).

Leechburg 36, Grace Christian 21 – Christine Guo and Ava Richards scored six points each to lead Leechburg (5-10) to a nonsection win. Brook Harvey scored 19 for Grace Christian.

Monessen 63, Jefferson-Morgan 27 – Madison Johns and MyAsia Majors scored 14 points each, Svetlana Vining had 11 and Na’Jaziah Carter added 10 to lead Monessen (12-4, 6-1) to a Section 2A win. Leighana Gooden and Ava Wood scored eight points each for Jefferson-Morgan (0-18, 0-7).

Montour 53, West Allegheny 42 – Jordan Wolfe scored 21 points and Sterling McCleaster added 10 to push Montour (6-11, 3-4) to a Section 4-5A win over West Allegheny (5-12, 1-6). Ella Smith led the Indians with 19 points.

Mt. Pleasant 55, Deer Lakes 25 – Tiffany Zelmore led Mt. Pleasant (13-6, 4-3) with 32 points and Riley Gesinski added 11 in a Section 3-3A win. Layne Loper scored 12 points for Deer Lakes (5-14, 3-4).

Neshannock 72, Laurel 55 – Mairan Haggerty led with 37 points, Avi DeLillo followed with 18 and Aarlyn Nogay added 11 to help Neshannock (12-6, 6-1) over Laurel (15-2, 6-1) in Section 1-3A. Danielle Pontius scored 15 points and Regan Atkins and Johnna Hill added 14 points apiece for the Spartans.

North Allegheny 51, Pine-Richland 46 – Jasmine Timmerson led North Allegheny (12-4, 6-1) with 24 points in a Section 1-6A win over Pine-Richland (8-9, 2-5). Madison Zavasky scored 23 points and Sarah Pifer had 10 for the Rams.

North Catholic 45, Greensburg Salem 28 – Tori Drevna scored 16 points, Anna Waskiewicz had 13 and Sarah Loughry added 10 for North Catholic (15-3, 10-0) in a Section 1-4A win. Kaitlyn Mankins scored 20 points for Greensburg Salem (13-6, 5-4).

Norwin 60, Butler 22 – Lauren Palangio and Ava Kobus scored 16 points apiece to lead Norwin (16-3, 6-1) to a Section 1-6A win over Butler (10-8, 4-3).

Oakland Catholic 65, Thomas Jefferson 47 – Alexa Washington scored 16 points and Rachel Haver added 14 to lead Oakland Catholic (17-2, 10-0) past Thomas Jefferson (8-10, 2-7) in Section 3-5A. Laekyn Flinn led the Jaguars with 20 points.

Quaker Valley 29, Beaver 21 – Maria Helkowski scored 13 points to lead Quaker Valley (13-6, 6-1) to a win in a matchup of Section 2-4A playoff teams. Chloe List scored nine for Beaver (11-6, 4-3).

Riverview 45, Hillel Academy 14 – Lily Bauer scored 10 points to lead Riverview (9-8, 5-1) to a Section 3-A win. Sima Reiherz scored seven points for Hillel Academy (0-10, 0-5).

Seneca Valley 51, Hempfield 48 – Gracie Cato scored 13 points to lead Seneca Valley (5-13, 1-6) past Hempfield (8-10, 2-5) in Section 1-6A. Ashley Hosni led the Spartans with 15 points.

Shady Side Academy 67, Burrell 26 – Maggie Spell led with 20 points and Cameron Capel added 16 to lead Shady Side Academy (15-2, 7-0) past Burrell (8-11, 2-5) in Section 3-3A.

Shaler 60, New Castle 39 – Haley Kostorick scored 19 points and Hanna Dejidas and Mackenzie Barr added eight points apiece for Shaler (14-5, 5-4) in a Section 2-5A win. Armani Walker scored 15 points and Valerie Colon had 11 for New Castle (4-14, 1-9).

South Allegheny 46, East Allegheny 32 – Angelina Cortazzo hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points and Emily Beaumont added 15 points for South Allegheny (8-11, 2-5) in a Section 2-3A win. Casmere Marshall scored 13 and Riley Varner had 10 for East Allegheny (3-12, 0-7).

South Fayette 76, Lincoln Park 40 – Maddie Webber led all scorers with 16, Ava Leroux followed with 15, Lainey Yater added 13 and Juliette Leroux had 10 to help South Fayette (17-2, 7-0) to a Section 4-5A win. Aizlyn Thompson scored 15 points for Lincoln Park (15-3, 4-3).

South Park 60, Brownsville 18 – Brooke Paylo scored 12 points and Maddie Graham had 11 for South Park (9-10, 5-2) in a Section 4-3A win over Brownsville (5-12, 0-7).

St. Joseph 54, Jeannette 26 – Gia Richter scored 16 points and Anna Kreinbrook and Emma Swierczewski added nine each to lead St. Joseph (14-3, 5-0) to a Section 3-A win. Venicia Vignoli led Jeannette (1-17, 1-4) with 12 points.

Trinity 68, Moon 38 – Riley Corrins scored 12 points and Kristina Bozek had 11 for Trinity (12-5, 6-1) in a Section 4-5A win over Moon (7-11, 0-7).

Union 55, Bishop Canevin 26 – Kelly Cleaver scored 22 points, Kylie Fruehstorfer had 14 and Zoe Lepri added nine to lead Union (12-6, 4-1) to a Section 1-A win. Rachel Boehm led Bishop Canevin (7-7, 3-1) with 13 points.

Upper St. Clair 52, Mt. Lebanon 44 – Rylee Kalocay scored 20 points and Mia Brown added 12 to lead Upper St. Clair (15-2, 8-0) past Mt. Lebanon (13-6, 7-3) in Section 2-6A. Payton Collins led the Blue Devils with 15 points and Tori Pettko had 14.

Washington 36, Chartiers-Houston 21 – Kaprice Johnson scored 14 points to lead Washington (14-4, 9-0) to a Section 4-2A win over Chartiers-Houston (12-8, 8-3).

Waynesburg 57, McGuffey 33 – Kaley Rohanna scored 19 points and Josie Horne had 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead Waynesburg (15-2, 6-1) to a Section 4-3A win. Alexis Ewig led McGuffey (12-7, 2-5) with 11 points.

West Greene 64, Geibel 47 – Taylor Karvan led West Greene (10-7, 6-1) with 22 points, Kasie Meek added 17 and Kendra Tharp had 13 in a Section 2-A win. Emma Larkin scored 27 points and Maia Stevenson had 10 for Geibel (9-10, 3-4).

West Mifflin 55, Uniontown 25 – Emily Beck scored 15 points, Tori Carr had 12 and Shannon Conley added 11 for West Mifflin (9-8, 6-3) in a Section 3-4A win. Aziriah Wilson scored nine points for Uniontown (1-17, 1-9).

Boys basketball

Cheswick Christian 75, Cornerstone Prep 17 – Joseph Rosio scored 26 points, including 22 points and five 3-pointers in the first quarter, to lead Cheswick Christian to a SWCAC win. Grant Rochkind added 13 and Vincent Gibbs had 10.

Derry 64, Apollo-Ridge 35 – Gabe Carbonara scored 24 points and Nate Papuga added 18 to lift Derry (8-8, 4-5) to a Section 3-3A win. Jake Mull led Apollo-Ridge (1-18, 0-10) with 19 points.

Hockey

Armstrong 7, Meadville 1 – Brayden Landgraf and Jake Graff each scored twice and Jameson Yackmack had a goal and an assist to lead Armstrong (14-2) to a Class 2A win. Robert Mahoney scored for Meadville (3-12-1).

Bishop McCort 6, Penn-Trafford 4 – Mykyta Yalovyi scored twice to lead Bishop McCort (10-6) to a Class 2A win. Timur Naletov had a goal and four assists and Ivan Safronov added a goal and three assists. Nate Lougnner had two goals and an assist and Xavier Solomon recorded a goal and three assists for Penn-Trafford (8-7).

Central Catholic 7, Mt. Lebanon 1 – Sam Gaffney had a hat trick and Dante Scalise had a goal and three assists for Central Catholic (13-5-1) in a Class 3A win. Brayden Wertz scored for Mt. Lebanon (4-13).

Chartiers Valley 3, North Hills 2 – Brady Nairn had a goal and an assist and Chris Deangelis had two assists for Chartiers Valley (5-9-1) in a Class A win. Owen Sroka had a goal and an assist for North Hills (15-1-1).

Fox Chapel 4, Shaler 1 – Mason Heininger had a goal and two assists and Killian Kissane, Liam Wiseman and Danney Downey each had a goal and an assist for Fox Chapel (16-1) in a Class A win. Dylan Marsden scored the lone goal for Shaler (8-8).

Mars 6, Hempfield 5 – Mars scored three goals in the final 1:35 of regulation, including two in the final 13 seconds, to earn a Class 2A win. With Hempfield up 5-2, Ben Bowser scored with 6:09 left, Jacob Lestitian with 1:35 to go, Ian Edinger with 13 seconds left and Bowser again with two seconds remaining for Mars (3-12). Bowser finished with three goals and two assists. Nick Bruno had two goals and an assist for Hempfield (7-8-1).

Moon 4, Montour 2 – Alex Koch had two goals and Randy Sheffler and Aiden Yakovich also scored for Moon (7-7) in a Class A win. Hunter Fiedler and Chase Schaltenbrand scored for Montour (11-4).

North Allegheny 5, Bethel Park 2 – Cole Bianchin had a goal and two assists and Evan Kerber, Dylan Murray, Brett Baker and Nate Spak also scored to lead North Allegheny (10-4-3) to a Class 3A win. William Alborg had a goal and an assist for Bethel Park (5-9-1).

Norwin 9, Hampton 3 – Cade Zeravica had a hat trick, Kogan Robb had two goals and two assists and Alex Thomas had a goal and three assists to lead Norwin (11-4-1) to a Class A win. Sean Sullivan, Gavin Durden and Nate Sanders scored and James Elk had two assists for Hampton (2-13).