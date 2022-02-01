High school roundup for Jan. 31, 2022: Bethel Park knocks off Upper St. Clair

Monday, January 31, 2022 | 11:34 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Emma Dziezgowski scored 18 points against Upper St. Clair on Monday night.

Emma Dziezgowski scored 18 points to lead Bethel Park to a 53-44 victory over No. 3 Upper St. Clair in Section 2-6A girls basketball Monday night.

Riley Miller added 16 for the Black Hawks (8-8, 6-3), who jumped out to a 17-10 lead after one quarter. Kate Robbins scored 13 points, Paige Dellicarri had 12 points on four 3s, and Mia Brown scored 10 for Upper St. Clair (15-4, 7-3).

Albert Gallatin 68, Connellsville 60 – Gianna Michaux had 28 points, Courtlyn Turner netted 15 and Grayce Panos scored 10 for Albert Gallatin (12-3, 7-2) in a Section 3-5A victory. Hillary Claycomb had 19 points for Connellsville (5-12, 3-6). Madison Kinnear scored 17 and Nevaeh Hamborsky added 12.

Apollo-Ridge 52, Ellis School 14 – Sydney McCray scored 19 points, Sophia Yard added 13, and Apollo-Ridge (12-3, 3-2) used a 23-1 run out of halftime to take a Section 4-2A win. Bella Lyda led Ellis School (5-9, 3-3) with eight.

Aquinas Academy 56, Leechburg 10 – Emi Karstonas had 15 points and Aquinas Academy (8-5, 4-0) secured a Section 3-A win. Maddie Mastalerz had all 10 points for Leechburg (0-11, 0-2).

Avonworth 46, Brentwood 24 – Greta O’Brien scored 20 points and Maggie Goetz had 13 to lead No. 2 Avonworth (15-1, 10-0) to a Section 3-3A win over Brentwood (7-9, 4-5). Paige Boehm scored six points for Brentwood.

Baldwin 58, Canon McMillan 20 – Heidi Johnston scored 12 points, Kathleen Lucarelli had 11, and Morgan Altavilla added 10 to lead Baldwin (8-8, 3-6) over Canon McMillan (5-11, 0-9) in Section 2-6A.

Beaver 53, Ambridge 32 – Payton List led with 29 and Chloe List added 11 to help Beaver (9-4, 6-2) over Ambridge (1-16, 0-10) in Section 2-4A. Angelina Bratton had 12 for Ambridge.

Belle Vernon 61, Ligonier Valley 27 – Viva Kreis scored 15 points, Kenzi Seliga added 11, and Belle Vernon (14-4, 8-2) won a Section 3-4A matchup. Kreis and Seliga each hit three 3-pointers. Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley (1-15, 0-8) with 10 points.

Blackhawk 64, Central Valley 19 – Alena Fusetti scored 14 points, and Quinn Borroni and Casey Nixon had 11 points each to lead No. 1 Blackhawk (16-0, 10-0) over Central Valley (5-10, 4-5) in a Section 2-4A win.

Brownsville 47, Bentworth 32 – Zhariah Reed scored 22 points and Emma Seto finished with 15 as Brownsville (8-8, 6-3) picked up a Section 2-3A win. Makenzie Aloe led Bentworth (5-11, 2-7) with 14.

Charleroi 71, Washington 25 – Riley Jones had 22 points, McKenna DeUnger scored 13 and Rece Eddy finished with 10 to lead Charleroi (10-8, 4-4) to a Section 2-3A win. Cayleigh Brown scored 10 for Washington (1-15, 0-10).

Chartiers Valley 85, Lincoln Park 23 – Hallie Cowan led with 24 points, Aislin Malcolm had 23, and Perri Page added 19 to help No. 1 Chartiers Valley (16-1, 7-0) to a Section 1-5A win over Lincoln Park (9-6, 2-5). Sarah Scott scored seven for Lincoln Park.

Clairton 55, St. Joseph 33 – Iyanna Wade scored 22 points and Mya Norman had 10 to lead No. 5 Clairton (11-1, 4-1) over St. Joseph (5-12, 2-4) in Section 3-A. Julie Spinelli led St. Joseph with 14 points.

Deer Lakes 47, Burrell 45 – Reese Hasley scored 15 points and hit the game-winning shot with four seconds remaining to lead Deer Lakes (6-10, 4-5) over Burrell (1-15, 1-8) in Section 1-4A. Layne Loper had 10 for the Lancers. Hope Clark scored 21 and Emily Wojtczak had 13 for Burrell.

Elizabeth Forward 47, Yough 30 – Brooke Markand scored 11 points to lead Elizabeth Forward (14-3, 8-1) to a Section 3-4A win. Joselyn Dawson and Bailie Brinson had 10 each. Mikahla Chewing led Yough (5-13, 3-7) with nine points.

Ellwood City 56, Beaver Falls 50 – Kyla Servick scored 26 points, Emily Sedgwick added 12, and Claire Noble had 11 to lead Ellwood City (6-9, 3-5) past Beaver Falls (4-12, 2-8) in Section 1-3A.

Fort Cherry 49, Burgettstown 43 – Led by 14 points from Dana Sinatra, 13 from Kaylee Weinbrenner and 11 from Raney Staub, Fort Cherry (11-6, 4-2) handed No. 4 Burgettstown its first Section 3-2A loss. Addie Cairns led No. 4 Burgettstown (13-2, 5-1) with 15.

Frazier 42, Beth-Center 34 – Delaney Warnick paced Frazier (5-11, 2-5) with 15 points in a Section 2-2A win. Eliza Newcomer added 10 points for the Commodores. Julia Ogrodowski had 11 points for Beth-Center (2-13, 0-6) and Chloe Byrne scored 10.

Freedom 58, Mohawk 56 – Shaye Bailey scored 19 points and Jules Mohrbacher finished with 16 as No. 4 Freedom won in Section 1-3A. Alexa Kadilak scored 23 and Erynne Capalbo 19 for Mohawk (5-11, 4-5).

Freeport 49, Derry 42 – Freeport (5-8, 4-4) used an 18-4 margin in the third quarter to erase a four-point halftime deficit on its way to a Section 1-4A win over Derry (7-10, 4-6). Melaina Dezort (18), Ava Soilis (15) and Morgan Croney (13) finished in double figures for the Yellowjackets. Tiana Moracco had 16 points and Jane Huss added 12 for the Trojans.

Hampton 59, Armstrong 50 – Meghan Murray poured in 24 points and Claire Rodgers scored 10 to lead Hampton (14-2, 6-2) to a Section 2-5A win. Emma Paul led Armstrong (11-7, 6-4) with 19 points and Kyla Fitzgerald scored 12.

Highlands 62, Mt. Pleasant 38 – Katelyn Myers drained eight 3-pointers for a total of 24 points to lead Class 4A No. 5 Highlands (15-2) to a nonsection win. Maria Fabregas added 15 and Jocelyn Bielak had 10. Tiffany Zelmore led Mt. Pleasant (6-11) with 23 points.

Hopewell 57, New Castle 44 – Marlee Mancini scored 23 points and Lauryn Speicher followed with 21 to help Hopewell (5-11, 4-7) to a Section 2-4A win. Azure Humphries added 10. Rihanna Boice led New Castle (5-11, 2-9) with 19.

Indiana 57, Plum 42 – Hope Cook and Katie Kovalchick scored 14 points apiece and Eve Fiala added 13 to lead Indiana (14-3, 8-1) in Section 2-5A. Megan Marston scored 19 and Dannika Susko had 10 for Plum (5-9, 2-6).

Kiski Area 38, Fox Chapel 28 – Lexi Colaianni had 15 points for Kiski Area (6-10, 2-6) in a Section 2-5A win. Elsie Smith scored 13 for Fox Chapel (6-14, 0-10).

Knoch 75, Valley 22 – Madilyn Boyer led with 22 and Nina Shaw had 18 to help No. 3 Knoch (16-2, 10-0) over Valley (1-13, 0-7) in Section 1-4A. Naturelle Ewing had 11 and Karlee Buterbaugh 10 for the Knights.

Mapletown 47, Geibel 17 – Taylor Dusenberry led with 21 points and Krista Wilson added 16 to help Mapletown (9-7, 4-3) over Geibel (2-15, 0-7) in Section 2-A. Maia Stevenson led Geibel with nine points.

Moon 45, Oakland Catholic 40 – Reilly Sunday scored 14 points and Sarah Santicola had 10 to push No. 4 Moon (15-3, 5-2) to a Section 1-5A win over Oakland Catholic (10-7, 2-5).

Mt. Lebanon 57, Hempfield 28 – Ashleigh Connor scored 18 points and Peyton Collins had 12 on four 3-pointers for No. 1 Mt. Lebanon (18-0, 9-0) in a Section 2-6A win. Sarah Podkul scored 12 for Hempfield (2-13, 1-8).

North Catholic 60, Laurel 38 – Dacia Lewandowski had 25 points and 10 rebounds and Alayna Rocco had 14 points to lead No. 1 North Catholic (12-4, 9-0) over Laurel (10-6, 5-3) in a Section 1-3A win. Danielle Pontius scored 14 and Johnna Hill had 12 for Laurel.

Norwin 57, North Hills 23 – Lauren Palangio scored 11 points to lead No. 4 Norwin (13-4, 10-1) to a Section 1-6A win over North Hills (1-18, 0-11). Jayden Arnett scored nine points for North Hills.

OLSH 48, Aliquippa 19 – Kyleigh Nagy scored 23 points to lead No. 2 OLSH (13-4, 7-1) to a Section 1-2A win over Aliquippa (5-12, 3-6).

Penn-Trafford 56, Pine-Richland 46 – Maura Suman scored 17 points and Olivia Pepple followed with 16 to lead Penn-Trafford (9-8, 6-5) past Pine-Richland (4-14, 2-9) in Section 1-6A. Lilly Palladino had 12. Maddie Zavasky scored 23 for Pine-Richland.

Quaker Valley 47, Montour 42 – Lauren Blackmer and Nora Johns scored 13 points each to push Quaker Valley (10-7, 7-4) to a Section 2-4A win. Jordyn Wolfe had 16 for No. 4 Montour (12-4, 7-3).

Rochester 61, Eden Christian 48 – Corynne Hauser scored 18 points and MeKenzie Robinson added 16 to lead No. 3 Rochester (10-4, 5-1) past Eden Christian (8-7, 1-5) in Section 1-A.

Riverside 49, New Brighton 33 – Delena Fox scored 12 points and Gabriella Finch netted 11 for Riverside (2-11) in a nonsection victory. Neriah Foster scored nine for New Brighton (2-14).

Serra Catholic 68, Carmichaels 20 – Chloe Pordash had 27 points and Cate Clark scored 12 to help No. 1 Serra Catholic (15-1, 7-0) top Carmichaels (4-10, 1-5) in Section 2-2A.

Seton LaSalle 71, California 45 – Mallory Daly hit for 36 points and sank five 3-pointers, while Ava Dursi contributed 18 points to lead Seton-LaSalle (13-4, 6-1) to a Section 2-2A win. Rakiyah Porter led California (9-8, 4-3) with 15 points and Addison Gregory scored 10.

Shady Side Academy 34, South Allegheny 29 – Natalie Stevens scored 19 points to lift Shady Side Academy (7-8, 4-5) to a Section 3-3A win. Jamie Riggs led South Allegheny (7-11, 4-6) with 11 points.

Shenango 43, Sewickley Academy 23 – Ashley DeCarbo led with 15 points, Kylee Rubin had 11, and Janie Natale added 10 to lead Shenango (11-6, 6-3) to a Section 1-2A win over Sewickley Academy (4-6, 3-4). Virginia Gaither scored eight points for Sewickley Academy.

South Fayette 68, West Allegheny 24 – Lainey Yater scored 17 points to lead No. 3 South Fayette (14-3, 5-2) over West Allegheny (6-11, 0-7) in a Section 1-5A win. Liv Ginocchi scored six points for West Allegheny.

Southmoreland 53, West Mifflin 37 – Maddie Moore scored 14 points to lead No. 2 Southmoreland (14-3, 8-1) to a Section 3-4A win. Delaynie Morvosh, Gracie Spadaro and Olivia Cernuto had 11 points each. Savaughn Wimbs led West Mifflin (5-15, 4-6) with 19.

South Park 64, McGuffey 33 – Maya Wertelet scored 21 points and Maddie Graham had 11 to lead No. 5 South Park (14-3, 9-1) to a Section2-3A win over McGuffey (8-10, 3-6). Taylor Schumacher scored 20 points for McGuffey.

Steel Valley 49, East Allegheny 32 – Abby Tester netted 15 points and Kelsey Salopek scored 13 for Steel Valley (6-11, 5-5) in a Section 3-3A win. Casmere Marshall had a game-high 19 points for East Allegheny (2-14, 0-9).

Thomas Jefferson 55, Uniontown 35 – Graci Fairman scored 26 points and Lekyn Flinn added 11 to lead Thomas Jefferson (9-9, 6-3) to a Section 3-5A win over Uniontown (5-10, 2-6).

Trinity 76, Ringgold 21 – Alyssa Clutter led with 21 points, Macie Justice had 12, Eden Williamson had 11, and Ruby Morgan added 10 to help No. 2 Trinity (15-1, 10-0) past Ringgold (5-12, 2-6) in Section 3-5A.

Union 34, Bishop Canevin 24 – Zoe Legri had nine points and Kelly Cleaver and Kylie Fruehstorfer scored eight each to help No. 1 Union (16-0, 6-0) earn a Section 1-A win. Ashley Lippold and Josie Bochiecho scored nine points apiece for Bishop Canevin (10-6, 2-2).

West Greene 61, Monessen 43 – Anna Durbin led with 20 points, Katie Lampe had 14, and Kasie Meek added 11 to push No. 2 West Greene (15-3, 7-0) past Monessen (12-5, 5-2) in Section 2-A. Mercedes Majors scored 12 points and Sidney Campell had 10 for Monessen.

Boys basketball

Ligonier Valley 69, Mt. Pleasant 52 – Matthew Marinchak and Dylan Rhoads scored 19 points apiece to lead Ligonier Valley (9-9) to a nonsection win. Joey Kondisko added 10 points. Marinchak had 10 assists and eight rebounds, and Rhoads hit six 3-pointers. Dante Giallonardo led Mt. Pleasant (3-15) with 16 points. Aden Wisnewski added 14 and Demetrio Sherbondy had 13.

Gateway 66, Kiski Area 56 – Jaydon Carr scored 19 points, Kaleb Pryor added 14, and William Kromka had 11 as gateway (10-4, 6-2) topped Kiski Area (12-6, 4-5) in Section 3-5A.

Hockey

Avonworth 4, Wilmington 3 (OT) – Mark Rauenswinter scored his second goal of the game in overtime to lead Avonworth (10-4-1) to a Class B win. Zac Goldfain and Jackson Vollmer also scored. Cody Williams had a goal and an assist for Wilmington (9-5-2).

Bishop Canevin 4, Burrell 0 – Adam Serakowski made 23 saves and Ryan Saginaw had a pair of goals and an assist to help Bishop Canevin (12-1-1) blank Burrell (8-5-2) in a Class B win.

Carrick 13, Connellsville 1 – Ian Norkevicus had four goals and an assist and Tanner Heidkamp recorded a hat trick and assist to help Carrick (9-4-1) cruise to a Class B win. Aiden Forcucci added a pair of goals for the Raiders and Jacob Fetzer scored and registered five assists. Elijah Pleva scored for Connellsville (5-9).

Central Catholic 4, Seneca Valley 3 (OT) – Sam Gaffney had two goals and an assist and Central Catholic (8-7) won in a shootout in a Class 3A game. Ethan Pievach had a short-handed tally in the first period for the Vikings. Shane Kozlina scored a short-handed goal that tied the game in the third period for Seneca Valley (9-6-1). Jaxson Read and Tobias McKee also scored for the Raiders.

Hampton 8, Wheeling Park 4 – Sean Sullivan scored four goals and James Elk had five assists to lead Hampton (6-10) to a Class A win. Logan Scanlon had two goals and an assist and Owen Cirlingione had a goal and an assist. Jake Hill, Riley Weekley, Addison Mudge and Liam Carney scored for Wheeling Park (4-10-1).

Kiski Area 5, North Hills 2 – Ethan George registered a pair of goals and assists to lead Kiski Area (10-5-1) to a Class A win. Matt Clinger, Aidan Bardine and Ethan Bombalski had one goal each for the Cavaliers. Joey Spivak and Alec Feigel scored for North Hills (10-7).

North Allegheny 6, Bethel Park 0 – Connor Chi had a pair of goals and an assist and Rylan Murphy stopped all 20 shots he faced to lead North Allegheny (14-2-1) past Bethel Park (7-8-1) in Class 3A. Cole Jackman, Luke Washabaugh, Lorenzo Colaizzi and Ryder Wilson scored for the Tigers.

Penn-Trafford 3, West Allegheny 2 – Ryan Crombie scored the winning goal with less than three minutes left in regulation to give Penn-Trafford (12-4) a Class 2A win. Bryce Kropczynski scored twice. Luke Gyergyo and Clay Bovalina scored for West Allegheny (0-16).

Plum 2, Moon 1 – Travis Marks scored the game-winning goal with 44 seconds left in regulation and Sam Pine made 49 saves to lift Plum (5-9-1) to a Class A win. Rylan Schoonover also scored for Plum. Andrew Finnegan scored for Moon (10-6-1).

Quaker Valley 4, Chartiers Valley 3 (OT) – Quaker Valley (12-4) prevailed in the shootout to earn a Class A win. Noah Mattie scored twice for the Quakers and Braeden Steffy scored once. Tommy Phillips, Greg Kraemer and Griffin Lewis netted goals for Chartiers Valley (3-8-4).

Shaler 8, Hempfield 5 – Joey Laquatra, Dalton Frankert and Luca Wallander each scored twice and Mason Miller added four assists to help Shaler (7-8) to a Class 2A win. John Fitzgerald had a goal and two assists. Zachary Ridilla had a goal and three assists and Maxwell Short a goal and two helpers for Hempfield (6-8-1). Tyler Planey and Aiden Dunlap each had a goal and an assist.

Thomas Jefferson 10, Butler 2 – Lance Smith scored twice to help Thomas Jefferson (13-1-1) earn a Class 2A win. Colby Bilski had a goal and three assists for the Jaguars and Jake Stock added a goal and a pair of assists. Brody Simko and Parker Worsley scored for Butler (6-10).

Westmont Hilltop 4, McDowell 3 – Kobe Rickabaugh scored his second goal of the game in the final seconds of the second period to break a 3-3 tie and lead Westmont Hilltop (7-6) to a Class A win. Aiden Rice had a goal and three assists and Nick Rozich a goal and an assist for Westmont Hilltop. Braeden Martin scored twice for McDowell (7-6).