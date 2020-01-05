High school roundup for Jan. 4, 2020: CV girls roll past North Catholic in battle of No. 1 teams

Perry Paige scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Class 5A No. 1 Chartiers Valley to a 72-44 win over Class 4A No. 1 North Catholic (7-1) in the Don Graham Classic at North Catholic. Amaleen Malcolm scored 24 points for Chartiers Valley (10-0).

Kylee Lewandowski led North Catholic with 15 points. Emma Pospisil (12) and Cassie Foster (10) reached double-figures in the loss.

Bethel Park 37, Peters Township 32 — Lauren Mullen led three Bethel Park (9-0, 4-0) players in double-figures with 13 points in a win over Peters Township (4-5, 2-2) in Section 2-6A action. Olivia Westphal (11) and Maddie Dziezgowski (10) reached double figures in the win. Journey Thompson scored 12 points to lead Peters Township.

Moon 57, Shaler 37 — Reilly Sunday tallied 17 points to lead Moon (8-2) to its sixth consecutive win by beating Shaler (6-4) in a nonsection game. Emma Theodorsson and Aubree Evans added 14 and 11 points, respectively, for Moon while Emily Cavacini scored a game-high 20 points for Shaler.

OLSH 62, Washington 24 — In the Chuckie Mahoney Classic in Burgettstown, Kaileigh Constantino scored 14 points as OLSH (7-2) downed Washington (3-6). Haley Hamilton and Kyleigh Nagy added 10 points each in the win.

McKeesport 66, East Allegheny 34 — Jhayla Bray scored 20 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead McKeesport (7-4) to a win over East Allegheny (4-6) in Jamfest at Penn Hills. Bray eclipsed the 1,000-rebound plateau and is now a 1,000-point scorer and total rebounder. Laila Taylor and Avionna Menifee each scored 14 points in the win. Abby Henderson led East Allegheny with 14 points.

McGuffey 47 Chartiers-Houston 29 — Abby Donnelly had 21 points and Keira Nicolella chipped in 14 as McGuffey (4-6) beat Chartiers-Houston (6-4) in the Chuckie Mahoney Classic in Burgettstown. Dominque Mortimer scored 11 points to pace Chartiers-Houston.

Plum 54, West Allegheny 23 — Kennedie Montue’s 23 points led Plum (5-4) to a nonsection win against West Allegheny (0-10). Plum outscored West Allegheny in the first half, 28-8.

Connellsville 44, Laurel Highlands 6 — In nonsection play, Connellsville (4-6) held Laurel Highlands (0-9) scoreless in the first and fourth quarters on way to victory. Heather Ansell scored 13 points to lead Connellsville while Baileigh Bishop added 11 points.

Boys basketball

Highlands 75, McKeesport 47 — After having a four-point lead at halftime, Highlands (10-1) took over in the second half led by Luke Cochran’s 21 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in a win over McKeesport (5-5) at Jamfest at Penn Hills. Korry Myers finished with 20 points with six 3-pointers in the win. Wahkeem Roman had 10 points and nine rebounds for Highlands.

Penn Hills 94, Aliquippa 66 — Kyree Hairston-Mitchell recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 assists to lead Penn Hills (7-2) to a win over Aliquippa (5-5) at Jamfest at Penn Hills. Penn Hills had five other players reach double-figures — Wes Kropp (15), Noel Roach (13), Ed Daniels (11), Deondre Mitchell (10) and Daemar Kelly (10). Zuriah Fisher led Aliquippa with 20 points, while Dewayne Revis (12) and Ty Crocker (11) also reached double-figures in scoring.

Canon-McMillan 49, Washington 24 — Syn’cere Southern and Cole Stanley scored 10 points each as Canon-McMillan (3-7) beat Washington (6-3) in the Chuckie Mahoney Classic in Burgettstown.

Eden Christian 42, Sewickley Academy 40 — Elijah Manges scored 17 points as Eden Christian (8-2) edged out Sewickley Academy (3-4) in nonsection play. Max Belt scored 14 points in the loss.

Shaler 44, Hampton 38 — Mekhi Reynolds scored 15 points and Nick Rispoli chipped in 10 points as Shaler (7-3, 4-0) beat Hampton (5-5, 3-1) in Section 3-5A. Ben Ringeisen scored a game-high 19 points for Hampton, which led by four heading into the final quarter.

Trinity 69, Chartiers-Houston 26 — Trinity hit seven 3-pointers in its 39-point first quarter as it defeated Chartiers-Houston (6-5) in the Chuckie Mahoney Classic in Burgettstown. Michael Koroly scored 17 points to lead Trinity (9-2), which led at halftime, 54-13. Lucas Myers tallied 11 points in the loss.

McDowell 56, Peters Township 52 — Colin Cote scored 21 points for Peters Township (6-5) but it wasn’t enough in nonsection action against McDowell. Will Jeffress led Erie McDowell with 22 points.

Laurel Highlands 53, Connellsville 51 — Rodney Gallagher had 15 points as Laurel Highlands (6-4) slipped past Connellsville (5-5) in nonsection play. Josh Maher scored a game-high 21 points for Connellsville, which had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Shady Side Academy 63, Springdale 56 — Grady Munroe scored 21 points to lead Shady Side Academy (4-5) to a nonsection win to hand Springdale (10-1) its first loss on the season. Ethan Salvia scored 12 points in the win. Logan Dexter led Springdale with 15 points, including 11 points in the fourth quarter. Ryan Reinsfelder scored 12 points via the 3-pointer.

Weir (W. Va.) 54, Burgettstown 52 — Cole Shergi scored a team-high 16 points but it wasn’t enough as Burgettstown (5-6) lost to Weir (W. Va.) in the Chuckie Mahoney Classic at Burgettstown. Nathan Klodowski (12) and Dylan Poirier (11) reached double figures in the loss. Elijah Gillette led Weir (W. Va.) with 18 points.

Wrestling

Tri-County Athletic Directors Association tournament — Canon-McMillan claimed four titles and four runners-up as it won the Tri-County Athletic Directors Association tournament at South Fayette. Costa Moore (120 pounds), Tanner Rohaley (152), Gerrit Nijenhuis (182) and Evan Miller (220) won championships for the Big Macs, who finished with 283.5 team points. Waynesburg placed second with 257.5 points and five champions, including going 2-1 head-to-head against Canon-McMillan. Trinity (164 points), Burgettstown (148.5) and Beth-Center (147.5) rounded out the top five.

Ed Driscoll MAC tournament — Moon had one champion and four runners-up as it won the Ed Driscoll MAC tournament at Ambridge. Khyvon Grace (120 pounds) captured a championship for the Tigers, which finished with 186.5 team points. Tyler Diggins (113), CJ Trimber (126), Dalton Dobyns (195) and Andrew Sampson (220) were runners-up for the Tigers. West Allegheny finished second with 152.5 points and three champions. Laurel (144 points), Montour (141.5 points) and Quaker Valley (132 points) rounded out the top five.