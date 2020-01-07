High school roundup for Jan. 6, 2020: Rochester tops Vincentian in double OT

Tuesday, January 7, 2020 | 12:30 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Rochester’s Corynne Hauser scored 23 points in a double overtime win over Vincentian on Monday night.

If Monday night’s result is any indication, the race for the WPIAL Class A girls basketball championship this season should be a barnburner.

Corynne Hauser scored 23 points and Alexis Robinson added 22 as Rochester, No. 1 in this week’s Trib HSSN rankings, edged No. 3 Vincentian Academy, 72-69, in double overtime.

MeKenzie Robison scored 13 points and Jasmine Mack contributed 12 for Rochester (11-1, 5-0) in the Section 1-A victory. Tara Lucot led Vincentian (7-2, 3-1) with 25 points. Alana Winkler added 17.

Bethel Park 50, Connellsville 25 — Olivia Westphal scored 18 points, hitting four 3-pointers, as Class 6A No. 1 Bethel Park (10-0, 5-0) doubled up Connellsville in Section 2-6A. Maddie Dziezgowski added 15 points and Lauren Mullen scored 13. Heather Ansell led Connellsville (4-7, 1-4) with 16 points.

Norwin 77, Butler 50 — Olivia Gribble scored 16 points and Jayla Wehner added 14 as No. 2 Norwin (8-2, 5-0) stayed undefeated in Section 1-6A. Danielle Rosso added 12 points and Mara Polczynski had nine for the Knights. Macklin Hanley led Butler (5-5, 2-3) with 13 points.

North Allegheny 65, Pine-Richland 38 — Lizzy Groetsch scored 18 points and Kat Balouris added 10 to help No. 3 North Allegheny (7-1, 4-1) to a Section 1-6A win. Kaili Doctor led Pine-Richland (2-8, 0-5) with 14 points.

Mt. Lebanon 71, Canon-McMillan 32 — Ashleigh Connor scored 26 points to lead four players in double figures for No. 5 Mt. Lebanon (9-2, 4-1) in Section 2-6A. Reagan Murdoch had 12 points, Patrice Smith 11 and Morgan Palmer 10. Elli Kotar led Canon-McMillan (1-10, 0-5) with 12 points.

Trinity 56, Moon 54 — Courtney Dahlquist scored 14 points and Emily Venick added 13 as No. 3 Trinity (8-2, 4-1) held on to win in Section 1-5A. Emma Theodorsson led Moon (8-3, 3-2) with 15 points.

Lincoln Park 48, Montour 28 — Paige Brown scored 14 points and Riley Arrigo and Taylor Smith added 12 apiece to lead Lincoln Park (7-3, 2-3) in Section 1-5A. Raegan Kadlecik had 12 points for Montour (6-5, 1-4).

Armstrong 34, Franklin Regional 32 — Shea Clark hit two free throws with 2.3 seconds left to carry Armstrong (7-3, 3-2) to a Section 2-5A win. Jaylen Callipare scored 15 points for Armstrong. Noelle Boyd led Franklin Regional (2-8, 0-4) with seven points.

Plum 47, Hampton 36 — The Mustangs (6-4, 3-1) rode a 26-point night from Kennedie Montue to a Section 2-5A road victory over Hampton (3-8, 2-2). Kayla Hoehler led the Talbots with 16 points, while Sophia Kelly chipped in 10.

Latrobe 73, Uniontown 39 — Rachel Ridilla hit six 3-pointers, scoring 22 points, to lead Latrobe (5-5, 2-3) to a Section 3-5A win. Emma Blair added 10 points. Mya Murray led Uniontown (2-9, 1-4) with 23 points. Nekea Lewis had 10.

Penn Hills 62, Albert Gallatin 31 — Amoni Blackwell scored 22 points, Jasmyn Golden added 14 and Delainey Carpenter had 13 as Penn Hills (6-5, 4-0) doubled up Albert Gallatin (5-5, 1-4) in Section 3-5A.

Oakland Catholic 81, Laurel Highlands 4 — Halena Hill scored 13 points and Mia Vigliotti and Rachel Haver had 12 each to lead No. 5 Oakland Catholic (8-2, 4-1) past Laurel Highlands (0-10, 0-4) in Section 3-5A.

North Catholic 75, Greensburg Salem 29 — Cassie Foster scored 19 points and Tess Myers added 17 as No. 1 North Catholic (8-1, 4-0) stayed undefeated in Section 1-4A. Abby Mankins led Greensburg Salem (4-7, 2-3) with 11 points.

Knoch 61, Burrell 35 — Lauren Cihonski led the way for Knoch (8-3, 5-0) with 15 points in a Section 1-4A victory over Burrell (1-9, 0-5). Nevaeh Ewing added 12 points for the Knights. Allison Fisher finished with a game-high 21 points to lead the Bucs.

Freeport 59, Apollo-Ridge 26 — The Yellowjackets (6-4, 4-1) led 36-7 at halftime en route to a Section 1-4A victory that put an end to a mini two-game losing skid. Sidney Shemanski led the way for Freeport with 16 points, and Melaina DeZort added 14 points in the win. Morgan Gamble led the Vikings (4-6, 1-4) with nine points.

Ringgold 37, Mt. Pleasant 25 — Kyela Dungee scored 10 points to lead Ringgold (5-6, 1-4) to a Section 3-4A win. Ali Bailey led Mt. Pleasant (1-9, 1-4) with nine points.

West Mifflin 65, Yough 11 — Lauren Yuhas and Aubree Sample scored 11 points, and Shelby Genes added 10 as West Mifflin (5-4, 3-2) topped Yough (3-9, 0-5) in Section 3-4A.

Mohawk 55, Beaver 44 — Karly McCutcheon buried five 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead No. 2 Mohawk (10-1, 5-0) to victory in a Section 1-3A showdown. Paige Julia scored 15 points and Nadia Lape added 10. Payton List led No. 1 Beaver (8-2, 4-1) with 13 points.

Avonworth 59, Neshannock 44 — Harris Robinson scored 19 points, Kathryn Goetz added 17 and Grace O’Brien contributed 15 to lead Avonworth (6-4, 3-2) in Section 1-3A. Marian Haggerty and Kaylee George had 11 points apiece for Neshannock (4-6, 2-3).

Freedom 47, Riverside 31 — Jules Mohrbacher scored 21 points and Karissa Mercier added 10 as No. 4 Freedom (8-1, 4-1) topped Riverside (5-5, 1-4) in Section 1-3A.

McGuffey 56, Beth-Center 34 — Keira Nicolella scored 23 points and McGuffey (5-6, 1-4) pulled away in the second quarter of a Section 2-3A victory. Abby Donnelly and Clair Redd had 12 points each. Anna Sloan led Beth-Center (6-3, 2-2) with 15 points.

South Park 50, Brownsville 45 — Behind 21 points from Maddie Graham and 14 from Cassie Klocek, South Park (5-5, 4-1) won in Section 2-3A. Emma Seto led Brownsville (6-3, 2-3) with 22 points.

Shady Side Academy 56, Carlynton 54 —Nyla Rozier had a big night to lead Shady Side Academy (6-6, 3-2) to a statement win in Section 3-3A. scoring 37 points and nailing six 3-pointers. Natalie Stevens added 13 points. Kendall Kline led Carlynton (4-7, 3-2) with 22 points. Chloe Williams added 15.

Derry 67, Steel Valley 37 — Tiana Moracco scored 16 points and Hannah Wedow added 15 as No. 5 Derry jumped out to a 19-9 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a Section 3-3A win. Danielle Mullen had 13 points, and Kam Kelly added 10. Abby Tester led Steel Valley (3-6, 1-3) with 12 points.

South Allegheny 41, Valley 18 — Madison Kirkwood led all scorers with 12 points as South Allegheny (5-5, 3-2) topped Valley (1-12, 0-5) in Section 3-3A. Kaelin Thomas added 10 points for the Gladiators.

Shenango 48, Aliquippa 44 — Kylee Rubin scored 19 points and Shenango (5-5, 2-3) rallied from seven points down entering the fourth quarter to win in Section 1-2A. Angel Henry led Aliquippa (3-8, 1-4) with 16 points.

Laurel 46, South Side 29 — Johnna Hill scored 11 points and Lucia Lombardo added 11 as Laurel (6-5, 4-1) went on a 17-4 run in the second quarter to secure a big Section 1-2A win. Lex Konopko led South Side (6-4, 4-1) with 10 points.

Serra Catholic 57, Ellis School 55 — Rayna Andrews and Rian Watson recorded double-doubles to lead No. 2 Serra Catholic (6-1, 3-1) to victory in a matchup of WPIAL title contenders. Andrews had 19 points and 19 reounds. Watson had 12 points and 13 boards. Chloe Pordash hit three 3-pointers and totaled 13 points for Serra Catholic. Natalie Jasper scored a game-high 27 points for No. 5 Ellis School (8-2, 3-1). Natalie Graf added 13.

Winchester Thurston 59, Brentwood 52 — Nadia Moore scored 29 points and Maya Roberts scored 27 as No. 1 Winchester Thurston (9-0, 4-0) held onto its top spot with a Section 2-2A win. Maura Daly led Brentwood (3-8, 2-3) with 16 points. Taylor Davis scored 14 and hit four 3-pointers.

Bishop Canevin 51, Chartiers-Houston 47 — Alyssa Pollice scored 14 points to lead No. 3 Bishop Canevin (7-4, 5-0) to a win in a matchup of Section 3-2A contenders. Lauren Kirsch scored 12 points and Savannah Abbott added 11. Zamierah Edwards led Chartiers-Houston (6-5, 3-1) with 19 points. Zalayah Williams added 11.

Burgettstown 61, Carmichaels 15 — Behind 21 points from Avery Havelka and 14 from Jill Frazier, Burgettstown (8-4, 3-1) won in Section 3-2A. Mia Ranieri led Carmichaels (2-9, 0-4) with nine points.

Eden Christian 51, Quigley Catholic 40 — Haylee Fleischman scored 20 points and Taylor Haring added 12 to lead Eden Christian (4-6, 2-2) to a Section 1-A win. Hailey Drutarosky led Quigley Catholic (3-7, 2-2) with 16 points.

Union 63, Cornell 9 — Maddie Wynn scored 21 points, Zoe Lepri added 13 and Nina Casalandra had 12 to lead Union (2-9, 1-4) past Cornell (1-10, 0-4) in Section 1-A.

Jeannette 53, Springdale 11 — Hannah Nichols scored 16 points, and Hannah Streussnig added 10 as Jeannette (3-8, 1-3) topped Springdale (2-8, 0-3) for its first Section 2-2A win of the season.

Monessen 43, California 37 — Kendelle Weston scored 17 points, and Qitarah Hardison contributed 14 to help Monessen (7-3, 2-2) even its record in Section 2-A. Mercedes Major added 10 points. Ca’mari Walden led California (5-6, 2-3) with 17 points.

Avella 55, Jefferson-Morgan 14 — Brianna Jenkins scored 11 points and Hannah Brownlee added 10 as Avella (7-2, 3-0) defeated Jefferson-Morgan (1-7, 1-3) in Section 2-A.

Clairton 57, Propel Andrew Street 32 — Iyanna Chapman scored 16 points and Taylor Jackson added 13 to lead No. 5 Clairton (7-1, 3-0) in Section 3-A. Keneiah Ogletree had 11 points. Kelley Brockington led Propel Andrew Street (2-8, 0-3) with 11 points.

Greensburg Central Catholic 53, Leechburg 18 — Gia Scala scored 20 points and connected on four 3-pointers to help No. 4 Greensburg Central Catholic (6-2, 3-0) to a Section 3-A win. Maddie Ancosky led Leechburg (1-8, 0-3) with eight points.

West Greene 56, Washington 12 — Elizabeth Brudnock scored 13 points and hit three 3-pointers to lead Class A No. 2 West Greene (10-0) past Washington (3-7) in a nonsection game. Anna Durbin and Brooke Barner scored 11 points apiece.

United 56, Ligonier Valley 16 — Maddy Duplin scored 10 points to lead United (11-1) to a heritage Conference victory. Haley Boyd had eight points for Ligonier Valley (1-8).

Boys basketball

Hundred (W. Va.) 44, Jefferson-Morgan 38 — Cody Soles scored 22 points to lead Hundred (W. Va.). Tah Jere Jacobs led Jefferson-Morgan (2-8) with 12 points.

Wrestling

Penn-Trafford 43, Plum 12 — Troy Hohman (113), Ryan Auel (126), Lucas Paszek (145) and Peyton Kelly (285) won by fall to lead Penn-Trafford (1-2, 1-2) to a Section 1A-AAA win. Ryan Bachar (170) recorded a major decision, and Boaz Chishko (120) also won for the Warriors. Browndon Wafo (195) had a pin for Plum (1-2, 1-2).

Greensburg Salem 78, Woodland Hills 0 — Riley Stoner (120), Colt Wurbrecht (138), Ian Ewing (152), Christian McChesney (182) and Billy McChesney (285) recorded pins as No. 10 Greensburg Salem (3-1, 3-0) blanked Woodland Hills (0-3, 0-3) in Section 1B-AAA.

McKeesport 48, Belle Vernon 27 — Ben Eastman (138) and Ross Weimer (145) won by fall and Evan Sonic (132) and Anthony Sayles (220) took close decisions to lead McKeesport (1-2, 1-2) to a Section 2A-AAA win. Logan Hoffman (182) and Chase Walker (195) won for Belle Vernon (0-2, 0-2).

Bethel Park 58, Baldwin 24 — Bethel Park (4-4, 2-1) dominated the upper weights, getting pins from Riley O’Mara (182), Luke Montgomery (195), Tyler Thimons (220) and Nathan Currie (285) to win in Section 2B-AAA. Vincent Riepole (160) had a major decision. John Starusko (126), Justin Bochter (145) and Dillon Digiannurio (152) had pins for Baldwin (0-3, 0-3).

Pine-Richland 62, Mars 18 — Robert Palmieri (126) and Kelin Lafferty (132) picked up bonus points to get Pine-Richland (7-1, 2-1) off to an early lead in a Section 3A-AAA victory. Palmieri, Nathan Lukez (145, Dallas Casciani (182), Shane Simpson (106) and Anthony Ferraro (113) had pins for Pine-Richland. Christian Scheller (138) and Charlie Luedtke won by fall for Mars (1-2, 1-2).

Hampton 42, Fox Chapel 37 — Hampton (5-3, 3-0) defeated Fox Chapel (4-4, 1-2) in a Section 3B-AAA match that included seven Talbot pins to just one for the Foxes. Jon Maguire (138), Allen Wolfe (145), Corey Scherer (170), Tyler Kocak (182), Conrad Harold (220), Dawson Dietz (285) and Cameron Rakar (106) had pins for Hampton. Scoring wins for Fox Chapel were Jose Morales (126), Alex Wecht (160) and Luke O’Connor (195).

South Park 54, Chartiers-Houston 24 — Joseph Fischer (120), Xander Robertshaw (138), Garrett Ammon (145), Anthony Weil (152), Cameron Yeckel (170) and Jack Tomasits (182) won by fall to lead South Park (8-1, 2-1) past Chartiers-Houston (0-2, 0-2) in Section 1A-AA.

Ellwood City 48, Blackhawk 24 — Michael Swesey (152), Austin Walley (195), Rodney Grimes (220) and Ben Gallenz (106) won by fall to lead Ellwood City (3-0, 3-0) to a Section 2A-AA win. Elijah Hicks (182) and Ali Alhabib (285) had pins for Blackhawk (1-8, 0-3).

Quaker Valley 54, South Side 20 — Michael Carmody (120), Conner Redinger (152), Patrick Cutchember (182), Amir McCrackin (195) and Donovan Cutchember (220) won by fall to lead No. 6 Quaker Valley (9-4, 3-0) in Section 2B-AA. Timothy Cafrelli (126), Roger Pieto (132), Zach Ward (138) and Anthony Navarra (145) strung together four consecutive wins for South Side (0-3, 0-3).

Hopewell 36, Avonworth 30 — Vince Anskate (106), Tyler Jaquay (126), Dawan Lockett (132) and Alex Obeldobel (152) recorded pins to help Hopewell (1-3, 1-2) to a Section 2B-AA win. Jake Barbabella (220) and Tim Eng (170) won by fall for Avonworth (3-5, 1-2).

Valley 42, Riverview 6 — Valley (1-2, 1-2) won its first match of the year, defeating Riverview (0-3, 0-3) in Section 3A-AA, led by falls for Dion Lyons (132) and Evan McGinnis (182).

Southmoreland 48, Derry 24 — Andrew Johnson (138), Nick Yeskey (145), Austin Mcbeth (152), Josh Thoma (160), Brendan Moore (170), Anthony Govern (182), Bret Yeskey (195), Ben Yeskey (220), Dakota Kaylor (106) and Tristan Ice (113) won to lead No. 9 Southmoreland (7-2, 2-1) past No. 10 Derry (4-5, 1-2) in Section 3B-AA.

Hockey

Kiski Area 2, North Hills 1 — Kiski Area (7-4) won in a shootout against North Hills (7-3-1). Michael Ryburg scored for the Cavaliers, while Spencer Aten found the net for North Hills. Eric Petika made 24 saves in the win. Ethan Isaly suffered the loss in goal, stopping 28 shots.

Carrick 11, Burrell 8 – Carrick (10-1) received two-goal nights from Tyson Feldman, Ian Norkevicus and Ethan Wright in a high-scoring, see-saw win over Burrell (3-8). The Bucs got six goals from Tyler Stewart, who played in his first game of the season for the Bucs. Four Carrick players had multiple assists and the teams combined to post 88 shots on goal.