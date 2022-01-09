High school roundup for Jan. 8, 2022: North Hills earns another quality win, beating Montour

Saturday, January 8, 2022

Royce Parham scored 27 points as North Hills defeated Montour, 78-61, in nonsection boys basketball Saturday to remain undefeated.

Matt Seidl added 15 points for Class 6A No. 1 North Hills (9-0) while Will Blass contributed 10 points. Dian Pickett led Class 4A No. 5 Montour (7-2) with 16 points while Vason Stevenson and Jake Wolf added 12 and 10 points.

Beaver 79, Weir (WV) 58 — Sawyer Butler (21), Aiden Townsend (15) and Josh Hill (11) scored in double figures for Beaver (6-5) in a win at the Chuckie Mahoney Classic at Burgettstown. Grant Wilharm had 16 points for Weir.

Chartiers-Houston 62, California 32 — The Bucs (4-7) outscored California (3-7) 17-1 in the second quarter to pull away for a win at the Chuckie Mahoney Classic at Burgettstown. Lucas Myers had 26 points for the Bucs. Aidan Lowden scored 13 for the Trojans.

Eden Christian 67, Portersville Christian 28 — Damon Astorino scored 23 points as Eden Christian (3-4) beat Portersville Christian in nonsection play. Aaron Hagood added 10 points for Eden Christian, which led 39-14 at halftime. Christian Carter recorded 11 points in the loss.

Fort Cherry 74, Avella 35 — Dylan Rogers scored 19 points to lead Fort Cherry (9-1) to victory over Avella (1-11) in the Chuckie Mahoney Classic at Burgettstown. Owen Norman added 15 points for Fort Cherry while teammate Derek Errett contributed 11 points. Brandon Samol scored a game-high 21 points for Avella.

Laurel 51, West Middlesex 43 — In the Showdown at Sharon, Laban Barker’s 18 points led Laurel (8-1) to the win over West Middlesex. Eli Sickafuse added 14 points for Laurel while Richie Preston scored a game-high 20 points for West Middlesex.

Laurel Highlands 67, McKeesport 47 — Keondre DeShields led three Mustangs in double figures with 29 points in a nonsection victory. Rodney Gallagher added 13 points for Laurel Highlands (9-0) and Brandon Davis scored 11. Travarese Rowe had 15 points for McKesport (4-7).

Leechburg 82, Burrell 70 — Eli Rich scored 21 points to lead Leechburg (9-1) to a nonsection win against Burrell (5-6). Braylan Lovelace and Owen McDermott added 14 points each for Leechburg while Marcus Cleveland tallied 12 points. Brandon Coury paced Burrell with 16 points while Tucker Bitar added 13 points.

Neshannock 55, Sharon 37 – Led by 13 points from Jack Giles, 12 from Mike Sopko and 10 from Kurt Sommerfeld, Neshannock (8-3) picked up a win at the Showdown at Sharon.

North Catholic 67, Pine-Richland 59 – Max Hurray scored 20 points to lead host North Catholic (8-0) to a win at the Don Graham Classic. Max Rottmann added 17 points for the Trojans and Andrew Maddalon scored 15. Joey Dudkowski netted 20 points for Pine-Richland (5-5) and Luke Shanahan added 18.

Trinity Christian 63, Cheswick Christian Academy 55 — Owen Agate led four players for Trinity Christian in double figures with 15 points in a Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference win. Eddie Impavido added 11 points and David Blackburn and Keith Merritt scored 10 each. Zooky Malloy led the Chargers with 27 points and Grant Rochkind scored 18.

Girls basketball

Canon-McMillan 50, South Park 45 — Stellanie Loutison scored 20 points to lead Canon-McMillan (4-5) to the nonsection win against South Park. Kelsey Wandera added 14 points for Canon-McMillan while Maddie Graham and Maya Wertelet had 13 and 11 points for South Park. The loss snapped South Park’s six-game winning streak.

Elizabeth Forward 69, Laurel Highlands 19 — In nonsection play, Brooke Markland had 15 points as Elizabeth Forward (9-1) downed Laurel Highlands (0-12) to pick up its sixth straight win. Jocelyn Dawson added 12 points and Michelle Jellison scored 10 points for Elizabeth Forward. Laurel Highlands was paced by Aareanna Griffith’s 14 points.

Fort Cherry 67, Avella 36 — Raney Staub had a game-high 22 points and Ava Menzies scored 11 for Fort Cherry (7-3) in a win at the Chuckie Mahoney Classic at Burgettstown. Katie Dryer led Avella (4-4) with 14 points.

Hampton 49, Central Valley 41 — Kat Milon scored 18 points to lead Hampton (9-1) over Central Valley (3-4) in nonsection play. Claire Rodgers added 15 points for Hampton. Alyssa Gillin led Central Valley with 14 points while Alyssa Ott chipped in 10 points.

Knoch 53, Deer Lakes 43 — Maddie Boyer scored 17 points and Nina Shaw added 14 points as Knoch (8-2, 3-0) beat Deer Lakes (3-6, 1-2) in Section 1-4A.

Mt. Pleasant 54, Geibel 13 — Tiffany Zelmore scored 21 points to lead Mt. Pleasant (5-5) to a nonsection win at Geibel (2-8). The Vikings went on a 17-0 run in the second quarter. Alex Caldwell led Geibel with six points.

North Catholic 76, Pine-Richland 53 – Dacia Lewandowski scored 27 points and Alayna Rocco added 24 to lead North Catholic (7-3) past Pine-Richland (2-8) in a nonsection game. Tori Drevna added 12 for North Catholic.

OLSH 67, Washington 10 — In the Chuckie Mahoney Classic at Burgettstown, Emily Schuck had 13 points and Kyleigh Nagy added 12 points as OLSH (5-4) defeated Washington (1-8).

Quaker Valley 47, Hopewell 35 — Maria Helkowski scored 13 points as Quaker Valley (4-4, 2-1) defeated Hopewell (2-6, 1-3) in Section 2-4A. Amelia Herrmann added 11 points for Quaker Valley, which trailed by four at halftime. Lauryn Speicher paced Hopewell with 14 points.

Sewickley Academy 54, Ellis School 35 — Rinnie Jardini scored 17 points and Virginia Gaither hit four 3-pointers to account for her 12 points as Sewickley Academy (3-2) beat Ellis School (2-6) in nonsection play. Kallie Kristian led Ellis School with 13 points while Alex Warren added 11 points.

Upper St. Clair 42, Norwin 30 — Mia Brown scored 13 points and Rylee Kalocay added 10 points as Upper St. Clair (9-1) beat Norwin (6-3) in nonsection play. Chloe Lukondi led the Knights with eight points.

Wrestling

Bo Wood Tournament — Brayden White (132) and Jrake Burford (145) won individual titles for Highlands, which placed fourth in the team standings at Indiana. Plum’s Antonino Walker won the 126 pound title over Highlands’ Aidan Burford via tech. fall. The Mustangs took third in the team standings and had Rylan Campbell (106) and Sam Snyder (113) win consolation matches. Indiana had a pair of champions in Nico Fanella (106) and Danny Turner (152). Gateway’s Floyd McKeena won at 172.

MAC Tournament — Quaker Valley had five individual champions on its way to capturing the team championship at Ambridge. Isaac Maccaglia (106), Jack Kazalas (113) and Patrick Cutchember (189) won by fall in their finals for the Quakers and Logan Richey (120), Mason Diemert (172) earned decisions.

West Allegheny placed second in the team standings and had a pair of champions: Ty Watters (145) and Nico Taddy (152). Laurel also had two champions in Grant McKay (160) and Coltin Hill (285). South Side’s Timmy Cafrelli (126), Moon’s Khyvon Grace (132), Central Valley’s Ambrose Boni (138) and Freedom’s Landon Millward (215) earned individual titles.

TRICADA Tournament — Waynesburg had a big day at Canon-McMillan with six individual champions. Rocco Welsh led the way with a 6-2 decision over Frazier’s Rune Lawrence in the 172-pound finals. Welsh is Trib HSSN’s top-ranked 172-pounder in Class 3A while Lawrence is ranked first in Class 2A. Ky Szewczyk (113), and Eli Makel (215) won via decision, Noah Tustin (285) won in sudden victory, and Joseph Simon (126) and Colton Stoneking (138) earned pins in the finals.

Parker Sentipal (106) and Joey Sentipal (132) won titles for Burgettstown. Beth-Center had a pair of champions in Tyler Berish (152) and Trevor Pettit (160). Jacob Houpt (120) won a title for host Canon-McMillan. Jefferson-Morgan’s Chase Frameli (145) and Ringgold’s Jake Conroy (189) won their respective weight classes.