High school roundup for Jan. 9, 2021: Brayden Reynolds powers Chartiers Valley to 3-0 start

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, January 9, 2021 | 9:00 PM

Brayden Reynolds scored a game-high 33 points, hit four 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Chartiers Valley (3-0) to a 66-63 boys basketball nonsection win over Fox Chapel on Saturday afternoon.

Carter Mastovich scored 13 points, including four 3-pointers, in the win. Eli Yofan led Fox Chapel (2-1) with 27 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and three blocks, while Jake DeMotte netted 12 points.

McKeesport 77, Laurel Highlands 74 – Brison Kisan hit three free throws with under a second remaining as McKeesport (2-0) defeated No. 1 Laurel Highlands (0-1) in nonsection play. Kisan finished with 34 points while Rodney Gallagher paced Laurel Highlands with 31 points.

Thomas Jefferson 53, Baldwin 38 – Aiden Kelly scored 24 points to lead Thomas Jefferson (2-1) to a nonsection win against Baldwin (0-2). Ethan Dunsey added 10 points for the Jaguars while James Wesling’s 10 points paced Baldwin.

Upper St. Clair 81, North Hills 49 – Luke Sukerneck’s 16 points led five Upper St. Clair scorers in double digits as the No. 1 Panthers downed North Hills (0-2) in nonsection play. Luke Banbury added 13 points, Luke Gensler and Dave Pantelis 11 points each and Ethan Dahlem 10 points for Upper St. Clair (2-0).

North Catholic 60, Peters Township 55 – Andrew Ammerman scored a team-high 21 points to lead North Catholic (2-1) to a nonsection win. Kyle Tipinski scored 10 points in the win as North Catholic outscored Peters Township, 21-15, in the third quarter. Gavin Cote hit four three-pointers and finished with 24 points for Peters Township (0-2).

Eden Christian 72, Cheswick Christian 28 – Elijah Manges finished with 17 points to lead Eden Christian to a nonsection win over Cheswick Christian. Malachi Manges scored 16 points in the win, while Jesse Radvansky led Cheswick Christian with 11 points.

Charleroi 59, Mt. Pleasant 57 – Will Wagner scored 26 points and Zach Usher added 19 points, including a 3-pointer with six seconds left, and Charleroi (1-1, 0-1) rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit for a nonsection win. Nate Kubasky hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points for Mt. Pleasant (0-2, 0-0).

Sewickley Academy 54, Monessen 48 – Max Belt scored 20 points and George Zheng added 16 points as Sewickley Academy (2-0) beat Monessen (0-1) in nonsection play. Kody Kuhns scored 15 points for Monessen while teammate Kiantae Robinson chipped in 12 points.

McGuffey 60, Burgettstown 28 – Ethan Janovich scored 26 points to lead McGuffey (2-1) to a nonsection victory over Burgettstown (0-2). Christian Cipoletti added 10 points in the win.

Girls basketball

Mars 47, Deer Lakes 40 — Ava Black scored 11 points to help Mars past Deer Lakes in a mother-versus-son matchup. Dana Petruska coaches Mars. Her son Dave coaches Deer Lakes. It was the first head-to-head meeting between their teams since the Fightin’ Planets and Lancers were in the same section in 2016. Reese Hasley had 24 points and 12 rebounds for Deer Lakes (0-1, 0-0), which led by a point at halftime. Mars (2-1, 1-0) took control with a 14-4 run in the third quarter. The game was scheduled at the last minute after Deer Lakes had its game with Seton LaSalle postponed. The win completed a doubleheader sweep of sorts for Mars, which defeated Fox Chapel earlier in the day.

Mars 53, Fox Chapel 49 – Ava Black scored 19 points, including 16 in the second half, to lead Mars (1-1, 1-0) to the Section 2-5A win against Fox Chapel (0-2, 0-1). Olivia Donnelly added 11 points in the win. Domenica Delaney paced Fox Chapel with 21 points while Ellie Schwartzman added 16 points.

Mt. Pleasant 40, Highlands 26 – Tiffany Zelmore scored 23 points to lead Mt. Pleasant (2-0) over Highlands (1-1) in nonsection play. Maria Fabregas led Highlands with 15 points.

Norwin 53, North Hills 18 – In Section 1-6A, Danielle Rosso scored 14 points as Norwin (1-0, 1-0) defeated North Hills (0-2, 0-1). Brianna Zajicek added 11 points for Norwin, which led at halftime, 33-8.

Winchester Thurston 50, Greensburg Central Catholic 33 – Nadia Moore scored 21 points and Maya Roberts added 19 as No. 2 Winchester Thurston (1-0, 1-0) won a Section 4-2A battle of ranked teams. Bailey Kuhns led No. 5 Greensburg Central Catholic (0-1, 0-1) with 14 points.

Baldwin 50, Thomas Jefferson 45 – Anna Lucarelli scored 22 points and Kayla Radomsky added 11 points as Baldwin (1-1) beat Thomas Jefferson (1-1) in nonsection play. Graci Fairman’s game-high 24 points led Thomas Jefferson.

Bishop Canevin 45, Union 19 – Ashley Lippold and Josie Bochicchio scored 13 points each as Bishop Canevin (1-0) downed Union (0-1) in Section 1-A.

Eden Christian 55, Aquinas Academy 51 – Taylor Haring scored 21 points and Haylee Fleishman added 19 points as Eden Christian (1-1) defeated Aquinas Academy (0-1) in nonsection play. Elizabeth Russell scored 19 points in the loss.

Mt. Lebanon 68, North Catholic 52 – Ashleigh Connor scored 20 points as Mt. Lebanon (1-0) beat North Catholic (1-1) in nonsection play. Morgan Palmer added 13 points, Reagan Murdoch 11 points and Brooke Collins and Gina Smith 10 points each for Mt. Lebanon, which broke a halftime tie by starting the third quarter on an 11-0 run. Dacia Lewandowski led North Catholic with 19 points while Alayna Rocco scored 17 points.

Oakland Catholic 67, Peters Township 63 – In nonsection play, Alexa Washington scored 36 points to lead Oakland Catholic (2-0) to an overtime victory at Peters Township (0-2). Washington hit 8-of-14 3-pointers while teammate Halena Hill added 18 points for Oakland Catholic, which started slowly as it trailed, 22-12, after the first quarter. Avana Sayles and Journey Thompson scored 27 and 24 points, respectively, for Peters Township.

Washington 67, Uniontown 27 – Sam Maurer recorded a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead Washington (1-0) to a nonsection win over Uniontown (0-1). Cass Lewis scored a game-high 20 points for Washington, while Kaprice Johnson added 16 points in the win.

Waynesburg 67, Carmichaels 20 – Kaley Rohanna scored a game-high 20 points to lead Waynesburg (2-0) to a nonsection win over Carmichaels (0-1). Clara Paige Miller scored 15 points for Waynesburg, Addison Blair added 10 points in the win. Mia Ranieri led Carmichaels with 11 points.

Blackhawk 56, Sewickley Academy 41 – Jolie Strati scored a game-high 17 points to lead Blackhawk (1-0) to a nonsection win over Sewickley Academy (1-1). Alena Fusetti was the only other double-digit scorer for Blackhawk as she finished with 13 points. Blackhawk outscored Sewickley Academy 20-7 in the second quarter.

South Fayette 63, Butler 45 – Ava Leroux scored 14 points for South Fayette (1-0) in a nonsection win. Giuliana Gaetano scored all 12 points from behind the arc for South Fayette. Sarayne Forbes finished with a game-high 19 points for Butler (0-2).

OLSH 52, Neshannock 45 – Kaleigh Costantino scored 15 points to lead OLSH (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 1-2A win. Neleh Nogay led Neshannock (1-1, 0-1) with 15 points.

