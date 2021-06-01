High school roundup for June 1, 2021: Elizabeth Forward softball moves on to states

Anna Resnik had two hits and an RBI and winning pitcher Kailey Larcinese scattered six hits and struck out five to lead No. 1 Elizabeth Forward to a 4-3 victory over West Mifflin in the Class 4A consolation game Tuesday, giving the Warriors the WPIAL’s third and final spot in the PIAA playoffs.

Carlee Soukup doubled and Brooke Markland drove in a run for Elizabeth Forward (17-3), which defeated West Mifflin for the third time this season. Abigail Farmer homered and Allyssa Schmidt and Addie Hilligsburg doubled and drove in runs for No. 3 West Mifflin (16-6).

Baseball

Eden Christian 9, Jefferson-Morgan 2 – Brian Feldman went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and winning pitcher Logan McNelis struck out 14 in five innings to lead No. 1 Eden Christian (17-5) in the WPIAL Class A consolation game. With the win, Eden Christian advances to the state playoffs. Robert Farfan went 3 for 3 and Eli Szenyeri singled, doubled and drove in a pair. Bryce Bedilion tripled and drove in a run for No. 6 Jefferson-Morgan (13-7).

Blackhawk 3, Laurel Highlands 2 – Anthony Malagise was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to lead No. 3 Blackhawk to a victory in the Class 4A consolation game, earning the WPIAL’s third and final spot in the state playoffs. Malagise drove in all three runs for Blackhawk (16-5). Jarrod Malagise, Alex Tomsic and Austin Thellman had base hits. Kadin Early and Braeden O’Brien doubled for No. 5 Laurel Highlands (15-7).

Serra Catholic 7, Carmichaels 2 – Michael Schanck doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs to lead No. 4 Serra Catholic in the Class 2A consolation game. Serra Catholic (19-4) will be the third-place team out of the WPIAL in the state tournament. No. 3 Carmichaels (17-3) will also advance as the fourth-place team. Winning pitcher Zack Karp stuck out five in five innings. Max Rocco pitched two hitless innings of relief. Nico Eremic and Zack Miklos singled and drove in runs. Dom DeMoss scored twice. Dylan Rohrer singled and drove in two runs for Carmichaels.

Boys lacrosse

PIAA first round – Nick Crowley scored four goals and Wes Scurci and Austin Cote had hat tricks to lead WPIAL champion Mars to a 12-0 win over Hershey in the Class 2A state tournament. WPIAL runner-up Chartiers Valley also emerged victorious, rallying past District 10 champ Cathedral Prep, 10-9. South Fayette, meanwhile, lost 23-7 to District 3 champ Trinity. Chartiers Valley will meet Bishop Shanahan and Mars will take on Trinity in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

In Class 3A, North Allegheny routed McDowell, 15-2, and Shady Side Academy lost to Wilson, 12-6. The Tigers will face Conestoga in the quarterfinals.

Girls lacrosse

PIAA first round – Mckenna Merritt scored six goals and Charlotte Stamper added three to lead WPIAL champion Mars to a 15-7 win over District 10 champ Conneaut in the PIAA Class 2A tournament. WPIAL runner-up Blackhawk lost, 18-4, to District 3 champ North Catholic. The Fightin’ Planets will meet Strath Haven in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

All three WPIAL teams won in Class 3A. Shady Side Academy beat Hershey, 11-8, Mt. Lebanon edged State College, 7-5, and Sewickley Academy outscored Wilson, 19-17. Mt. Lebanon and Sewickley Academy will meet in the quarterfinals. Shady Side Academy will face Manheim Township.

Boys volleyball

PIAA first round – Garrett Hrvoich had a team-best 10 kills and David Sanfillipo added eight kills and four blocks to lead WPIAL champion North Allegheny past Cumberland Valley, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15, in the Class 3A state tournament. WPIAL runner-up Seneca Valley also advanced, sweeping Cochranton. Penn-Trafford, the third team from the WPIAL, lost in three games to Northeastern. North Allegheny will meet Northeastern in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Seneca Valley will take on Upper Dublin.

In Class 2A, the WPIAL runner-up fared better than the champ. North Catholic knocked off District 6 champion West Shamokin in four games and will meet the winner of Wednesday’s match between Meadville and Ambridge in Saturday’s quarterfinals. WPIAL champion Seton LaSalle lost in three games to District 10 second-place team Cochranton.