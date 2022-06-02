High school roundup for June 1, 2022: Laurel Highlands, Rochester earn state playoffs bids

By:

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Metro Creative

Winning pitcher Joe Chambers struck out 12 in a complete game and had an RBI single during a four-run fourth inning to lead No. 4 Laurel Highlands to a 4-3 victory over No. 6 Knoch in the WPIAL Class 4A baseball third-place game Wednesday.

Ty Sankovich had two hits and an RBI for the Mustangs (15-7), who claimed the third and final state playoff spot out of the WPIAL and will meet District 10 champion Cathedral Prep in a PIAA first-round matchup Monday.

Brady Wozniak had two hits and two RBIs and Eli Sutton had a single and drove in a run for the Knights (13-9).

Rochester 6, OLSH 5 – Winning pitcher Sal Laure hit the game-tying RBI single in the bottom of the sixth and Parker Lyons followed with the go-ahead sacrifice fly as No. Rochester (11-8) claimed the third and final playoff spot from the WPIAL in the Class A third-place game.

The Rams will meet District 9 champion DuBois Central Catholic in the first round of the state playoffs Monday.

Gino Williams went 3 for 4 with two triples and three RBIs and Brady Brazell added two hits and two runs scored for No. 5 OLSH (10-9).