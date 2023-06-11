High school roundup for June 10, 2023: Peters Township, Chartiers Valley scorers lead Southeast team to PIHL girls title

By:

Saturday, June 10, 2023 | 8:00 PM

Metro Creative

Peters Township freshman Cameron Reese Haught scored the game-winning goal with less than two minutes left in regulation, leading the Southeast team to a 3-2 victory over East in the second PIHL girls league championship game Saturday.

After having been stopped on a breakaway with 6:50 to go, Haught knifed through a pair of defenders and fired a shot between the goaltender’s pads with 1:36 left in the third period to give Southeast the championship.

Chartiers Valley senior Chloe Downey scored the first two goals for Southeast. Baldwin sophomore Delaney Howard scored both goals for East.

After a scoreless first period, Howard picked up a puck near the blue line on the left wing, drove to the net and flipped in a shot to make it 1-0 East 20 seconds into the second period.

Downey then scored twice in a span of 1:13 to give Southeast the lead. First, she powered up the left wing, cut to the right circle and lifted a shot inside the near post to make it 1-1. Then, powered up the left side with a defender on her back and scored on a backhand move to make it 2-1.

Downey tied the score with 6:04 left in the third period when she flew up the right wing, darted between defenders and roofed a backhand.

Braidee Blackburn was the winning goaltender for Southeast under unusual circumstances. Both of the team’s usual goaltenders were unavailable for Saturday’s final, so Blackburn, a Bentworth sophomore who usually plays for the Central team, stepped in and led the Southeast squad.

Blackburn won her second PIHL championship of the school year. She was the backup goalie for the Ringgold boys team, which won the Varsity D2 title.

Lacrosse

Mars 10, Susquehannock 5 – Last season, Mars became the first WPIAL lacrosse team to win a state championship. On Saturday, the Fightin’ Planets were the only District 7 team to survive a diffcult quarterfinal Saturday in the PIAA playoffs.

Mars (21-2) took a 6-4 lead at halftime and didn’t allow a goal in the fourth quarter, beating Susquehannock (17-4) in the Class 2A quarterfinals. The Fightin’ Planets will meet Lampeter Strasburg (20-3) in Tuesday’s semifinals. The District 3 champs secured a 13-11 victory over South Fayette (19-4) on Saturday.

WPIAL champ Mt. Lebanon (19-4) fell in the Class 3A quarterfinals, losing 15-8 to District 1 champ Springfield-Delco (20-4).

WPIAL girls teams went 0-3 Saturday. In Class 3A, WPIAL champion Pine-Richland (19-4) lost 21-12 to Penncrest (20-4). In Class 2A, WPIAL champ Mars (21-2) fell 10-6 to Bishop Shanahan (16-7-1) and runner-up Blackhawk (16-3) lost to District 3 champ Twin Valley (18-6).