High school roundup for June 13, 2022: Long balls carry Avonworth into state title game
By:
Monday, June 13, 2022 | 6:50 PM
Leah Kuban hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to give Avonworth the lead for good and Rylee Gray broke the game open with a three-run homer in the sixth, leading the Antelopes to a 9-2 victory over Bald Eagle Area on Monday and a spot in the Class 3A state championship game.
Alivia Lantzy gave up three hits and struck out eight in a complete-game victory for Avonworth (20-5), which will meet Lewisburg (19-3) in the state finals at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Penn State.
Meghan Fissore singled and doubled, Layne Shinsky doubled, Cassie Heinauer drove in a pair of runs for the ‘Lopes. Kuban reached base four times, adding three walks to her home run.
Marina Shawley hit a two-run home run in the sixth for Bald Eagle Area (18-5).
Neshannock 13, Laurel 6 – The Nogay sisters combined to hit for a cycle and drive in six runs, leading Neshannock (25-0) into the Class 2A state championship game.
Neleh Nogay went 3 for 5 with two singles, a double and four RBIs. Aaralyn Nogay went 2 for 5 with a triple, home run and two RBIs.
Down 5-2 after four innings, the Lancers took control with a six-run fifth inning that included Aaralyn Nogay’s inside-the-park homer and a two-run triple by Gabby Quinn.
Quinn and Hunter Newman also had two hits for the Lancers, who beat Laurel four times this season.
For the Spartans (19-5), Autumn Boyd singled, doubled and drove in a pair, Bekah Valenti singled and doubled and Eva Kuth tripled and drove in a run.
Neshannock will meet Conwell-Egan (16-5) at 11 a.m. Friday at Penn State for the PIAA championship.
Seneca Valley 9, Pennsbury 0 – Lexie Hames threw a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts as Seneca Valley (16-6) won its 11th straight game, cruising past District 1 runner-up Pennsbury (24-3) and into the Class 6A state championship game.
Seneca Valley took over with a five-run third inning that included a three-run home run by Bella Gross and an RBI double by Mia Ryan. The Raiders tacked on four more runs in the fourth, keyed by a two-run single by Ryan.
Maddie Gross had two hits and Lina Chardella doubled for Seneca Valley, which will meet District 1 champion North Penn or Spring-Ford in the state title game at 4 p.m. Friday at Penn State.
Baseball
Bethel Park 8, Donegal 5 – Ray Altmeyer hit the go-ahead single in the top of the seventh inning to lead Bethel Park (20-3) past Donegal (18-9) in the PIAA Class 5A semifinals.
The Black Hawks took a 5-0 lead after the first three innings, Donegal rallied to tie the score 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth, and Bethel Park rallied for three in the seventh to earn a spot in the state finals against Selinsgrove at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Penn State.
David Kessler and winning pitcher Cody Geddes led off the seventh with singles before Altmeyer’s go-ahead single, which was misplayed in the outfield, allowing a second run to score. Altmeyer came in on a Ben Hudson single to make it 8-5.
John Chalus singled and doubled and Evan Holewinski doubled and drove in a pair of runs for Bethel Park.
Andrew Small homered, Landon Robertson singled and doubled, and Coy Allmen doubled and drove in two runs for Donegal.
Neshannock 2, Burgettstown 1 – Giovanni Valentine singled with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to send Neshannock (20-7) to the Class 2A state championship game.
Grant Melder led off the ninth with a single, Dom Cubellis followed with a double and JR Prossen was intentionally walked to load the bases for Valentine.
The Lancers will meet Everett (20-2) in the state finals at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Penn State. Neshannock is one of two schools with both a baseball and softball team playing for a state championship. The other is DuBois Central Catholic.
Burgettstown took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Brodie Kuzior led off with a single and later scored on an RBI groundout by Maddox Gratchen
Neshannock tied the score in the bottom of the sixth with a two-out RBI double by Colten Shaffer.
Sebastian Coiro started and went seven innings for Neshannock, allowing one run on four hits with eight strikeouts. Melder didn’t allow a hit in two innings of relief to earn the win. Burgettstown starter Nathan Klodowski was also effective, giving up one run on four hits with six strikeouts in seven innings.
