High school roundup for June 6, 2023: Pine-Richland girls lacrosse romps in PIAA opener

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 | 10:37 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Madeline Mill celebrates with Hannah Young after scoring against Mt. Lebanon during the WPIAL Class 3A girls championship game May 25.

Hannah Young scored six goals and had two assists in an offensive onslaught for WPIAL champ Pine-Richland in a 20-2 win over District 10 champion McDowell in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse playoffs Tuesday.

Madeline Mill and Lily Hynds recorded a hat trick each for the Rams, who led 14-2 at halftime. Caroline Gentile added a pair of goals and six assists.

Pine-Richland (19-3) advanced to play District 1 runner-up Penncrest in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Blackhawk 17, Conneaut 3 – Mia Piocquidio scored five goals and Ava Pagani and Lauren Fair added three goals each as Blackhawk (16-2) reached the PIAA Class 2A girls lacrosse quarterfinals for the first time in program history. Chloe Huston and Andrea Kinger each had two goals and Alayna Cipolla and Ryleigh McKnight also scored for the Cougars, who will meet District 3 champ Twin Valley on Saturday.

WPIAL champ Mars (21-1) also advanced to the quarterfinals, beating Lower Dauphin, 18-9. The Fightin’ Planets will take on Bishop Shanahan on Saturday.

Quaker Valley (15-6) saw its season end with a 17-3 loss to Twin Valley.

Boys lacrosse

Mars 16, Trinity (District 3) 1 – The Fightin’ Planets (20-2) opened the defense of their PIAA Class 2A state championship with a convincing first-round win. Mars, which led 7-0 at halftime and 12-0 after three quarters, will face Susquehannock in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

WPIAL runner-up South Fayette (19-1) also won its first-round game, defeating Cathedral Prep, 9-4. The Lions will take on Lampeter Strasburg in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Hampton (15-8) saw its season end with a 16-0 loss to Lampeter Strasburg.

In Class 3A, WPIAL runner-up Shady Side Academy (9-13) bowed out in the first round with a 14-11 loss to Manheim Township.

Boys volleyball

Canon-McMillan 3, McDowell 2 – Owen Ostrowski had 24 kills and nine digs as Canon-McMillan (19-1) defeated District 10 champ McDowell (13-5) in a five-game thriller in the Class 3A first round. Game scores were 25-18, 25-27, 22-25, 25-21, 17-15.

Luke Bockius added 15 kills and nine digs for the Big Macs, who will meet WPIAL champ Shaler in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Justin Peters recorded 24 assists, five kills and five digs, William O’Bryan handed out 20 assists, and Xander Krut had 13 digs.

Shaler 3, Warwick 0 – Logan Peterson had 11 kills and 13 digs to lead WPIAL champion Shaler (17-1) to a first-round win in Class 3A. Zach Rosenwald dished out 18 assists and Cam Miller recorded 15 digs for the Titans, who will face Canon-McMillan in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Central York 3, North Allegheny 2 – Central York (16-2) ended a run of four consecutive state championships for North Allegheny (11-5) with a five-game victory in the Class 3A first round. Game scores were 25-14, 25-16, 23-25, 21-25, 16-14.

All three WPIAL entries in the Class 2A tournament were also ousted in the first round.

WPIAL champ North Catholic (16-5) lost to Cochranton (16-5) in three games, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21. Runner-up Ambridge (13-6) fell to Mercyhurst Prep (15-5) in three games, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21. Mars (16-5) was outlasted by West Shamokin (13-2) in five games, 18-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-12.