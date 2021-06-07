High school roundup for June 7, 2021: Bethel Park baseball moves on, softball bows out

By:

Monday, June 7, 2021 | 11:19 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park pitcher Evan Holewinski delivers during a WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal against Shaler on May 21.

Evan Holewinski threw a complete game, allowing four hits, to help Bethel Park to a 5-1 victory over District 3 runner-up Northern in a PIAA Class 5A first-round baseball game Monday afternoon.

David Kessler and Eric Chalus had two hits apiece and Zack Sackett doubled and drove in three runs. The Black Hawks (19-4) will meet District 11 champ Southern Lehigh in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

North Allegheny 13, Warwick 4 – Aaron Posey went 3 for 4 with a home run as WPIAL champion North Allegheny (21-3) defeated Warwick in the PIAA Class 6A first round, leading throughout and blowing the game open with a seven-run fifth inning. Joe Manesiotis and Cole Young also had three hits for the Tigers. Danny Gallon had two hits and three RBIs and Erik Sundgren went 2 for 2. North Allegheny will meet District 12 runner-up Central in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Central Mountain 12, Peters Township 0 – Cy Probst hit two home runs, Kaden Falls hit a grand slam, and Aiden Major also homered as District 6 champion Central Mountain ended the season for Peters Township (11-12) in the PIAA Class 5A first round.

New Castle 14, Harbor Creek 3 – Donny Cade hit a three-run home run and a two-run single to power WPIAL champion New Castle to a Class 4A first-round win over Harbor Creek in five innings. Winning pitcher Anthony Miller allowed five hits and fanned five for the Red Hurricanes, who will meet Eastern York in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Montour 6, Clearfield 1 – Matt Luchovick doubled twice and drove in three runs and winning pitcher Gannon Kadlecik fanned eight, doubled and drove in a run as Montour (17-6) finished off District 9 champion Clearfield in the Class 4A first round. Nick Walker and Mason Sike each had two hits for Montour, which will meet District 10 champ Cathedral Prep in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Cathedral Prep 2, Blackhawk 0 – Jacob Engel gave up three hits in six innings, striking out seven, to lead District 10 champ Cathedral Prep to a Class 4A first-round win. Austin Thellman had two hits and Ryan McClymonds and Anthony Malagise doubled for Blackhawk (16-6).

Hopewell 1, Mercyhurst Prep 0 – Roman Gill threw a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and Ty Eberhardt hit an RBI double in the fourth inning to lead WPIAL champion Hopewell to a Class 3A first-round win. Conor Fitzgerald threw a five-hitter for Mercyhurst Prep. Hopewell (18-5) will meet Tyrone in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Central Martinsburg 12, South Park 8 – Paxton Kling had three hits and Tanner Hall and Parker Gregg added two each as District 6 champion Central Martinsburg topped South Park (15-6) in a Class 3A first-round game.

Hickory 4, McGuffey 2 – Nick Osborne threw a complete-game two-hitter with five strikeouts to lead District 10 champion Hickory to a Class 3A first-round win. Logan Seibert drove in a pair of runs and Jake Orr doubled for McGuffey (15-6).

Shenango 7, Mt. Union 3 – Tyler Kamerer singled, doubled and drove in two runs and Zach Herb also had a pair of RBIs as WPIAL champion Shenango (21-2) picked up a PIAA Class 2A first-round win. Braylan Knable had two hits and three RBIs for Mt. Union. Shenango will meet Johnsonburg in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Seton LaSalle 2, Sharpsville 1 – Brett Wagner allowed one unearned run in 6.2 innings, striking out five, and Sam Georgiana got the final out to lead Seton LaSalle (22-3) past District 10 champion Sharpsville in the Class 2A first round. Evan Henke went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Rebels.

Serra Catholic 13, Southern Huntingdon 11 – Zack Miklos hit a game-tying two-run single during a six-run seventh and Jayden Mertz delivered a game-winning two-run double in the eighth to lead Serra Catholic (20-4) to a Class 2A first-round win. Mertz went 3 for 6 with four RBIs. Ethan Coddington and Nico Eremic drove in two runs apiece. Josh Fleck went 3 for 5 with three RBIs for Southern Huntingdon. Serra Catholic will meet Seton LaSalle in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Johnsonburg 8, Carmichaels 3 – Winning pitcher Gabe Watts struck out nine to lead District 9 champion Johnsonburg to a Class 2A first-round win. Drake Long had a go-ahead two-run double in the third for Carmichaels (17-4). Johnsonburg scored four in its half of the third.

Union 3, Elk County Catholic 2 – Jake Vitale scored on a Mark Stanley fielder’s choice in the bottom of the eighth to give WPIAL champion Union (12-5) a Class A first-round win over Elk County Catholic. Vitale and Tyler Staub each allowed one run in four innings on the mound. Brennan Porter and Rocco Galmarini drove in runs for the Scotties.

Eden Christian 8, DuBois Central Catholic 7 – Eli Szenyeri hit a tie-breaking RBI single in the top of the seventh as Eden Christian (18-5) rallied from a 7-3 deficit to beat District 9 champion DuBois Central Catholic in the Class A first round. Malachi Manges and Andrew Prouty homered and Robert Farfan had two hits. Szenyeri went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Eden Christian will meet District 10 champ Kennedy Catholic in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Softball

Penn Manor 4, Bethel Park 1 – Maddie Trout homered and Sophia Rineer singled, doubled and drove in two runs as District 3’s Penn Manor knocked off previously unbeaten WPIAL champion Bethel Park (18-1) in the Class 6A first round. Winning pitcher Bella Peters allowed three hits and fanned eight. Reagan Milliken, Sandra Soltes and Delaney Sierka had base hits for the Black Hawks.

Canon-McMillan 7, Mifflin County 4 – Sophia Duke hit a tie-breaking two-run double in the top of the sixth to lead Canon-McMillan (10-10) to a Class 6A first-round win over District 6 champion Mifflin County. Lauren Duke went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Big Macs, who will meet Neshaminy in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Taylor Eckles went 3 for 3 with an RBI, Olivia Ulam went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI, and Elika Mowery singled and doubled.

Armstrong 10, Twin Valley 1 – Isabella Atherton had two hits and two RBIs and Riley Kilgore doubled and drove in a pair to lead Armstrong (16-5) to a Class 5A first-round victory over Twin Valley. Jessica Pugh had two hits, Emma Smerick tripled and Maggie Cypher drove in a run. Cameryn Sprankle held Twin Valley to one run on eight hits. The River Hawks will meet Exeter Township in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Bellefonte 4, Chartiers Valley 1 – Tori Reichert singled and tripled and Madison Melius drove in three runs to lead District 6 champ Bellefonte to a Class 5A first-round win. Winning pitcher Lexi Rogers fanned 10. Madison Crump had two hits, Marie Kinchington and Zoe Mangan doubled, and Marta Gualazzi tripled for Chartiers Valley (14-9).

Beaver 11, Eastern York 0 – Payton List threw a one-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts and went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs as WPIAL champion Beaver (18-0) rolled past Eastern York in five innings in the Class 4A first round. Mac Boyd went 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI. Jordan Nicol singled, doubled and drove in two runs. Emilee Hohenshel had two singles and two RBIs. Bailey Nicol and Kayla Cornell also had two hits.

Elizabeth Forward 15, Franklin 0 – Kailey Larcinese threw a one-hitter and went 4 for 4 with a grand slam and seven RBIs to lead Elizabeth Forward (18-3) past Franklin in five innings in the Class 4A first round. Grace Smith doubled twice, Anna Resnik had two hits and two RBIs, and Brooke Markland drove in a pair for Elizabeth Forward, which will face Beaver in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Punxsutawney 4, Ellwood City 3 – Kaylee Guidice hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th as District 9 champion Punxsutawney outlasted WPIAL runner-up Ellwood City in 10 innings. Elliott Ferrent and Kendal Johnston had two hits apiece for Punxsutawney. Julia Nardone had two hits and two RBIs to lead Ellwood City (14-6). Angie Nardone, Kyle Servick, Marie Ioanilli, Makinley Magill and Mollie Street had base hits for the Wolverines.

Avonworth 8, Jamestown 0 – Alivia Lantzy threw a two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and Abby Stanley hit a three-run home run as Avonworth (14-6) defeated District 10 champion Jamestown in the Class 3A first round. Avonworth will meet Mt. Pleasant in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Laurel 6, Frazier 0 – Kayle Withrow had two hits and two RBIs and Grace Kissick threw a six-hit shutout with seven strikeouts as WPIAL champion Laurel (18-1) won a Class 2A first-round game. Addie Deal and Frankilyn Duddy each had two hits and drove in a run for the Spartans, who will meet Union City in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Tori Washinski and Rylee Evans had two hits apiece for Frazier (16-6).

Chestnut Ridge 3, Shenango 2 – Isabella Wingard scored the tying run on a double steal and Ava Snider followed with the game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning as District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge won a Class 2A first-round matchup. Brianna DeSalvo had an RBI single in the top of the 10th and Rhiannon Boone and Lacey Kale each had two hits for Shenango (16-6). Chestnut Ridge will face Ligonier Valley in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Glendale 6, Union 5 – Kyla Campbell hit a walk-off RBI single, giving District 6 champion Glendale a Class A first-round win. Campbell went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Lilley Vereshack homered for Glendale. Skylar Fisher singled and doubled and Raquel Zarlingo drove in two runs for Union (12-9).