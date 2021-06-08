High school roundup for June 8, 2021: Mars becomes 1st WPIAL team to reach state lacrosse finals

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 | 7:54 PM

Greg Macafee | Tribune-Review The Mars Fightin’ Planets celebrate their fifth straight WPIAL Class 2A title on May 27.

Austin Cote scored five goals to lead Mars to a 10-3 victory over Bishop Shanahan in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals Tuesday afternoon, making the Fightin’ Planets the first WPIAL lacrosse team, boys or girls, to reach the state championship game.

Mars (21-0) will meet District 11 champion Allentown Central Catholic (22-1) in the finals at West Chester East’s Harold Zimmerman Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Allentown Central Catholic is the first District 11 team, boys or girls, to make the state finals as well.

With Bishop Shanahan holding a 1-0 lead after the first quarter, Nick Crowley and Wes Scurci scored to give Mars a 2-1 lead it never relinquished.

Cote took over from there, scoring three straight Mars goals. His most pivotal score came after Bishop Shanahan closed within one goal at 4-3 in the second quarter.

Mars outscored Bishop Shanahan 4-0 in the second half, getting goals from Cote, Kyle McEwen, Jacob Caringola and Jack Dunham.

Girls lacrosse

Manheim Township 18, Sewickley Academy 8 – Megan Rice had seven goals and two assists as Manheim Township (21-5) prevented Sewickley Academy from being the first WPIAL girls team to reach the Class 3A state finals. Sewickley Academy (13-3), the third-place team out of the WPIAL, knocked off Wilson and Mt. Lebanon to reach the semifinals. Manheim Township will make its third straight trip to the state finals when it takes on Radnor at noon Saturday at West Chester East.