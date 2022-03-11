High school roundup for March 10, 2022: Norwin moves into Penguins Cup semifinals

Thursday, March 10, 2022 | 11:18 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Logan Fear plays against Greensburg Salem on Oct. 14, 2021 at Kirk S. Nevin Arena

Jake Meier, Ty Shigo and Logan Fear scored second-period goals to lead Norwin to a 3-2 victory over Westmont Hilltop in the PIHL Class A Penguins Cup playoffs Thursday night.

All three Norwin goals came in an eight-minute span. Nick Rozich gave No. 5 Westmont Hilltop a 1-0 lead in the first period and Aiden Rice closed the gap to a goal in the third.

Owen Burmeister made 31 saves for No. 4 Norwin, which will meet No. 1 Fox Chapel in the semifinals Wednesday. Norwin dealt 19-0-1 Fox Chapel its only loss of the regular season, 6-5 in overtime Feb. 24.

Bishop Canevin 2, Morgantown 1 – Ian Lecker and Ty Serakowski scored goals to lead No. 1 Bishop Canevin to a quarterfinal win in the PIHL Varsity Division 2 playoffs. Leckner gave Canevin a 1-0 lead in the first period and Serakowski scored on the power play to make it 2-0 in the second. Adam Serakowski made 19 saves for Canevin, which will meet No. 5 Wilmington in the semifinals March 17. Adonte Shepard scored for No. 8 Morgantown.

Wilmington 2, Carrick 0 – Drame Tomak and Davis Phanco scored and Dom Serafino made 33 saves to earn the shutout, leading Wilmington to a quarterfinal win in the PIHL Varsity Division 2 playoffs. Logan Keady made 20 saves for Carrick.