High school roundup for March 15, 2023: Alexa Washington, Oakland Catholic knock off unbeaten Hollidaysburg

By:

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Oakland Catholic’s Alexa Washington is all smiles after her team’s win over McKeesport in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals Feb. 28.

Alexa Washington stole an inbounds pass and made a buzzer-beating layup to lead Oakland Catholic to a 48-47 win over previously undefeated Hollidaysburg in a PIAA Class 5A second-round girls basketball game Wednesday night.

London Creach led Oakland Catholic (24-4) with 15 points. Washington added 14. Sydney Lear led Hollidaysburg (24-1) with 19 points. The Eagles advance to play McKeesport (22-5) in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Berlin-BrothersValley 47, Aquinas Academy 35 – Aquinas Academy (17-10) fell to District 5 champion Berlin-BrothersValley (22-5) in the second round of the PIAA Class A playoffs.

Erie Cathedral Prep 51, Mars 24 – Lena Walz scored a game-high 17 points, Jayden McBride followed with 16 and Addie Biel finished with 12 to lead Erie Cathedral Prep (23-1) past Mars (18-9) in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.

North Catholic 51, Harbor Creek 34 – Alayna Rocco scored 15 points and sank four 3-pointers and Dacia Lewandowski connected for 14 points to lead North Catholic (24-3) to a strong 16-7 opening quarter and a win in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. Brooke Przybylski scored 14 points and Samantha Zank added 10 for Harbor Creek (20-7). North Catholic will play District 3 champion Wyomissing in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

South Fayette 69, Mechanicsburg 29 – Ava Leroux put up 21 points, Lainey Yater added 12, and Erica Hall and Maddie Webber each had 10 as South Fayette (26-2) held Mechanicsburg (20-8) under double digits in every quarter in a Class 5A second-round win. Lauren Lebo scored 10 points to lead Mechanicsburg. South Fayette will face District 10 champion Cathedral Prep in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Union 39, Elk County Catholic 35 – Union (20-6) started out slow with only nine first-half points, but found its legs and erupted for 30 points in the second half in a Class A second-round win against Elk County Catholic (24-5). Kelly Cleaver scored 14 points while Kylie Fruehstorfer added 13 points and drained four 3-pointers for the Scotties. Lucy Klawuhn put up 13 points and made four 3-pointers and Emily Mourer followed with 12 points for Elk County Catholic. Union advances to play District 6 champion Williamsburg in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Boys basketball

Aliquippa 84, West Branch 29 – WPIAL champion Aliquippa (22-6) had no trouble dispatching District 6 runner-up West Branch (20-9) in the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs. The Quips will face Bishop Canevin (22-6) in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Bishop Canevin 56, Mercer 43 – Shea Champine scored 27 points and eclipsed the 1,000 point mark for his career while Jason Cross produced 10 as Bishop Canevin (22-6) was well-balanced, scoring 28 points in each half, in a PIAA Class 2A second-round win over Mercer (21-5). Braden Balaski led Mercer with 14 points. The Crusaders advance to play WPIAL champion Aliquippa (22-6) in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Erie First Christian 67, Northgate 52 – District 10 champion Erie First Christian (16-10) defeated WPIAL runner-up Northgate (20-8) in the PIAA Class 2A second round.

Franklin 57, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 45 – Jalen Wood led all scorers with 17 points, while Damon Curry and Cole Buckley each scored 11 as District 10 champion Franklin (23-4) dethroned two-time defending state champion OLSH (20-7) in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs. Rocco Spadafora and Bryson Kirschner scored 14 points apiece and Rocco Coladonato added 12 as the Chargers could not climb back from a 17-point halftime deficit after being outscored 21-6 in the second quarter.

Lancaster Mennonite 59, Eden Christian 36 – District 3 champion Lancaster Mennonite (18-8) took care of Eden Christian (20-7) in the PIAA Class 2A second round.

Neshannock 44, Brookville 40 – Jack Glies scored 12 points as Neshannock (20-7) knocked off District 9 champion Brookville (23-3) in the Class 3A second round. The Lancers advanced to play WPIAL champion Deer Lakes in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Clayton Cook led Brookville with 14 points.

New Castle 65, Downingtown West 56 – Isaiah Boice and Jonathan Anderson scored 16 points apiece, Ralphie Blundo added 14 and Dajuan Young contributed 11 to lead New Castle (24-3) past Downingtown West (20-8) in the second round in Class 6A. Dylan Blair led all scorers with 28 points and Donovan Fromhartz added 12 for Downingtown West. The Hurricanes will face District 3 champion Reading in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

North Catholic 78, Valley View 56 – Andrew Maddalon dropped 24 points, Max Hurray followed with 23 and Max Rottman added 14 as North Catholic (21-7) jumped out to a 17-point halftime lead and defeated District 2 runner-up Valley View (22-5) in the second round of Class 4A playoffs. Kyle Rupp scored 14, Eli Yusavage added 11 and LV Pegula finished with 10 for Valley View. The Trojans advance to face Uniontown in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Otto-Eldred 64, Serra Catholic 44 – District 2 runner-up Otto-Eldred (25-2) rolled past Serra Catholic (16-12) in the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs.

Penn Cambria 66, Steel Valley 57 – Makhai Valentine put up 29 points as Steel Valley (16-11) fell to District 6 champion Penn Cambria (23-5) in the second round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs. The Ironmen rallied from a slow start to grab a 51-48 lead after three quarters, but then went cold, producing only six points in the fourth.