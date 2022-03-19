High school roundup for March 18, 2022: Quaker Valley advances to PIAA finals

By:

Friday, March 18, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Daniel Bartels celebrates next to Wil Dunda during their PIAA Class 4A first round state playoff game against Hickory on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Leetsdale.

Quaker Valley rallied from an eight-point fourth quarter deficit to advance to the state title game for the second time in school history after a 67-60 win over Archbishop Carroll in the PIAA Class 4A semifinals Friday night.

The Quakers trailed 49-41 after three quarters, but Markus Frank tipped in a shot to put them ahead 55-53. The bucket was part of a 16-5 run.

Frank finished with 28 points, Aidou Theiro had 20 points and Jack Gardinier scored 10.

The Quakers (27-0) were last in the state championship in 1999 when they fell to Annville-Cleona, 69-57, in double overtime.

They’ll play Neumann-Goretti at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the finals at Giant Center in Hershey.

Bishop Canevin 47, Elk County Catholic 21 — Bishop Canevin (24-4) cruised past Elk County Catholic (25-6) in the PIAA Class A semifinals to clinch their first state championship appearance. They held Elk County Catholic to single-digit point totals in all four quarters. Bishop Canevin will play St. John Neumann in the state championship at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Giant Center in Hershey.

Girls basketball

Mt. Lebanon 41, Central Dauphin 35 — Ashleigh Connor scored 27 points to propel Mt. Lebanon (27-1) to a win over Central Dauphin (23-5) in the PIAA Class 6A semifinals. The Blue Devils advanced to the state championship for the sixth time in school history and the first time since they won in 2011. They will play Plymouth-Whitemarsh at 5 p.m. March 26 at Giant Center in Hershey. Marlie Dickerson had 18 points for Central Dauphin.

Neshannock 61, Bellwood-Antis 53 — Addi Watts, Mairan Haggerty and Neleh Nogay scored 14 points each to help Neshannock (28-2) clinch its second consecutive berth in the state championship in a win over Bellwood-Antis (24-7) in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals. Neleh Nogay added 10 points for the Lancers, who will play Southern Columbia in the state final at noon March 25 at Giant Center in Hershey. Chelsea McCaulsky paced Bellwood-Antis with 11 points.