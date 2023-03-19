High school roundup for March 18, 2023: North Catholic cruises into state semifinals

Saturday, March 18, 2023 | 10:09 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Alayna Rocco brings the ball upcourt against Greensburg Salem on Jan. 5.

Alayna Rocco scored 19 points to lead North Catholic to a 60-27 victory over Wyomissing in the PIAA Class 4A girls basketball quarterfinals Saturday.

Tori Drevna and Dacia Lewandowski added 16 points each for North Catholic (25-3), which led 44-15 at halftime. Amaya Stewart recorded 10 points for Wyomissing. North Catholic will match up against Blackhawk in the semifinals Tuesday.

Blackhawk 40, Fairview 34 – Alena Fusetti and Kassie Potts scored 15 points apiece as Blackhawk (24-4) erased a one-point deficit after three quarters by outscoring Fairview 13-6 in the fourth in the Class 4A quarterfinals. Aubree Hupp added eight points for the Cougars. Hope Garrity led Fairview (21-9) with 11 points.

Union 43, Williamsburg 37 – Zoe Lepri had 14 points and seven rebounds as Union (21-6) overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Williamsburg (28-2) in the Class A quarterfinals at Armstrong. Kelly Cleaver added nine points, eight rebounds and three blocks while Kayla Fruehstorfer had nine points off of three 3-pointers. Jayla Woodruff led Williamsburg with 15 points. Union will play Berlin Brothersvalley in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Boys basketball

Reading 72, New Castle 48 – Ruben Rodriguez scored 27 points as Reading (30-1) jumped out to a 19-10 first-quarter lead and rolled to a Class 6A quarterfinals victory. Myles Grey added 16 and Aris Rodriguez had 15 for the Red Knights. Da’Juan Young scored 18 and Isaiah Boice added 13 for New Castle (24-4). Reading will meet Spring-Ford in the semifinals.

Bowling

State championships – The Manheim Township boys and Shikellamy girls won state team bowling titles Saturday in Erie.

In the girls competition, Freeport qualified third and Kiski Area qualified fourth. In the quarterfinals, the Yellowjackets beat the Cavaliers in two games. Penns Manor defeated Freeport in the semifinals and Shikellamy topped Penns Manor in three games in the finals.

Kiski Area’s Veronica Flanagan (595) and Freeport’s Hannah Windows (568) made the all-state team. Deer Lakes qualified fifth, Plum ninth and Norwin 10th.

In the boys competition, Butler was the top team in qualifying before losing to Manheim Township in three games in the finals. Hempfield was seventh, Franklin Regional ninth and Plum 10th.

Baseball

Father Judge 6, Mars 1 – Brooks Henderson went 3 for 5 with a double and Tim Gress picked up the complete game victory for Father Judge in Myrtle Beach. Chase Winstead singled and doubled, Jake Johnson had two hits and Samuel Schultz doubled for Mars (1-1).

Franklin Regional 17, Priory (Mo.) 7 – Daniel Luko and Owen Sinclair each went 2 for 3 with four RBIs as Franklin Regional (1-0) defeated Priory (Mo.) in five innings at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Florida. Blake Bertucci added three RBI on two hits.

Moon 7, Deer Lakes 2 – Jacob Despot and Nate Barr singled and doubled, Nate Lesher drove in two runs and Coleman Fletcher gave up two runs, one earned, to lead Moon (1-1) in Myrtle Beach. Ryan Cochran had two hits and Lucas Derose doubled for Deer Lakes (0-2).

Serra Catholic 14, Beth-Center 0 – Zack Karp, Steve Murray and Collin Holmes combined on a four-inning perfect game for the host team at the Serra Catholic tournament. Ethan Coddington went 3 for 3 with a double and Tyler Skaggs doubled and tripled for the Eagles (1-0).

Softball

Elizabeth Forward 16, Phillips Exeter Academy 1 – Julia Johnson homered, Lauren Vay doubled and tripled and Anna Resnik and Shelby Telegdy each doubled twice to lead Elizabeth Forward in Florida. Telegdy was the winning pitcher, striking out 12 in five innings.

Franklin Regional 19, McDonnel Enteral 1 – Toryn Fulton and Ciara Camacho homered and Carli Ramachandran, Sophia Reitz and Madison Nguyen each had three hits to lead Franklin Regional to victory in Florida. Chloe Lancaster was the winning pitcher.

Girls lacrosse

Canon-McMillan 20, Penn-Trafford 2 – Meghan Torpey and Haylee Phenneger scored five goals each as Canon-McMillan downed Penn-Trafford in nonsection play.