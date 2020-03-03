High school roundup for March 2, 2020

By:

Monday, March 2, 2020 | 10:57 PM

Dylan Belak scored 3 minutes, 56 seconds into the second period on assists from Robbie Aranos and Nelson Buys to break the ice and give Baldwin a 1-0 win over Meadville (9-9-2) in the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup quarterfinals Monday night at Ice Castle Arena in Castle Shannon.

The Bulldogs were outshot 45-16 with goaltender Joran McCurdy making 44 saves in a losing effort. Tanner Cindrich recorded a 16-save shutout for the Highlanders (18-1-0).

Southwest Conference champion Baldwin moves onto the semifinals to face Northwest champion Mars (11-8-0) at 9 p.m. March 11 at Robert Morris University’s Island Sports Center.

Mars 6, Montour 5 (OT) — Mack Riemer scored the game-winning goal 22 seconds into overtime with an assist from Wes Scurci to advance Mars (11-8-0) to the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup semifinals at the Baierl Ice Complex.

Nick Crowley and Sean Newman also scored twice. Montour (14-6-0) was led Tommy Gollob with two goals and four points from Anthony Migliozzi (goal, three assists) and Michael Felsing (four assists).

Mars goaltender Danny Mitchell stopped 47 shots to collect the victory.

Neshannock 9, Morgantown 1 — Eight Lancers scored at least one goal and three totaled three points as Neshannock (16-2-0) Morgantown, W. Va. (7-10-2) in the PIHL Class B quarterfinals at Hess Ice Rink.

Michael Benson netted two goals and an assist, including one in the third period as part of a five-goal effort for Neshannock. Morgantown’s Blake Phillips made 43 saves while Turner Lawrence was the lone scorer in a losing performance.

The Lancers’ Riley Mastowski stopped 21 shots. Neshannock will face Carrick at 9 p.m. next Monday at the Robert Morris University Island Sports Center in the Class B semifinals.

Ringgold 11, Wilmington 2 — Brad Bujdos and Nathan Todd each produced a hat trick for Ringgold (18-0-1) as the top-seeded South Conference team defeated Wilmington (7-11-0) in the PIHL Class B quarterfinals at Rostraver Ice Garden.

The Rams trailed 2-0 five minutes into the game before scoring 11 unanswered goals. Bujdos finished with four points while Todd had three. Evan Eberlein (four assists) and Justin Day (goal, three assists) also tallied four points.

The Greyhounds’ goals came from Ben List and Nick Cartwright. Dom Serafino made 43 saves.

Ringgold faces Elizabeth Forward in the Class B semifinals at 7 p.m. next Monday at RMU Island Sports Center.

Carrick 9, Burrell 5 — Mikey Farkal scored three goals and had an assists, and Ian Norkevicus and Tyson Feldman also scored twice each as Carrick (15-1) won a Class B first-round game. Luke Rose had a hat trick and an assist for Burrell (8-9).

Zach Stewart made 59 saves for the Bucs.

Elizabeth Forward 3, Avonworth 1 — At the Baierl Ice Complex, Michael Vasko, Tayte Donovan and Jake Provident scored to guide Elizabeth Forward (10-7) to victory in the PIHL Class B first round.

Billy Siemon made 25 saves to earn the win.

Joshua Perry scored for Avonworth (11-5).

Indiana 4, Bishop McCort 3 (OT) — Danny Williams scored a power-play goal at the 3:54 mark in overtime to give Indiana (11-6) a first-round win in the Class A Penguins Cup playoffs.

Zach Eisenhower had two goals and an assist for Indiana.

Adis Ultanbekov scored three times for Bishop McCort (17-2).