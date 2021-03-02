High school roundup for March 2, 2021: Pine-Richland girls rally past Peters Township

By: Tribune-Review
Tuesday, March 2, 2021 | 11:24 PM

Kaili Doctor and Sophie Catalano scored 14 points each as Pine-Richland mounted a second-half surge and defeated Peters Township, 54-45, in a WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball first-round matchup Tuesday night.

The No. 10 Rams (7-10) outscored Peters Township 21-10 in the third quarter. Sarah Pifer added 12 points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter, for Pine-Richland, which will meet No. 2 Upper St. Clair in Friday’s quarterfinals. Journey Thompson led No. 7 Peters Township (6-8) with 25 points.

Class 4A

Beaver 59, Burrell 20 – Payton List scored 24 points and Emma Pavelek added 17 as No. 1 Beaver (17-0) moved into the Class 4A quarterfinals. Kate Myers led No. 16 Burrell (9-10) with 11 points. Beaver will meet Elizabeth Forward on Friday.

Elizabeth Forward 47, Central Valley 40 – Brooke Markland scored 15 points, Anna Resnik added 12, and No. 8 Elizabeth Forward (8-5) rallied from eight points down at halftime for a Class 4A first-round win. Elizabeth Forward will meet No. 1 Beaver in Friday’s quarterfinals. Alyssa Gillin led No. 9 Central Valley (8-12) with 15 points. Paige Elmer had 12.

Knoch 69, Hopewell 33 – Led by 17 points from Hattie McGraw, 16 from Madilyn Boyer and 15 from Nevaeh Ewing, No. 4 Knoch (9-1) rolled to a Class 4A first-round win. The Knights will meet No. 5 Blackhawk in Friday’s quarterfinals. Ava Miller and Lauryn Speicher scored 12 each for No. 13 Hopewell (4-11).

Blackhawk 61, Highlands 19 – Alena Fusetti scored 15 points and Jolie Strati added 14 to help No. 5 Blackhawk (13-5) past No. 12 Highlands (8-13) in a Class 4A first-round game. Alivia Thompson added 12 for the Cougars, who will meet No. 4 Knoch in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Montour 53, Belle Vernon 52 – Olivia Lyscik and Raegan Kadlecik scored 21 points each as No. 7 Montour (12-9) advanced in Class 4A. Viva Kreis and Grace Henderson scored 11 each for No. 10 belle Vernon (9-8), which rallied after trailing by 12 at halftime. Montour will face No. 2 Quaker Valley in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Southmoreland 53, Deer Lakes 24 – Behind 15 points from Olivia Cernuto, 13 from Maddie Moore and 11 from Gracie Spadaro, No. 3 Southmoreland (15-4) rolled into the Class 4A quarterfinals. Cameron Simurda and Reese Hasley scored seven each for No. 14 Deer Lakes (6-6). The Scotties will meet No. 11 Mt. Pleasant on Friday.

Class 2A

Neshannock 70, Aliquippa 40 – Neleh Nogay and Addi Watts scored 17 points apiece as top-seeded Neshannock (14-2) moved into the Class 2A quarterfinals. Meghan Pallerino added 15 and Mairan Haggerty had 12. Angel Henry scored 13 and Mahogany Shegog contributed 10 for No. 16 Aliquippa (6-12), which led by a point after one quarter. Neshannock will meet No. 8 California on Friday.

California 50, Fort Cherry 43 – Makayla Boda scored 23 points and Rakiyah Porter added 15 to help No. 8 California (11-3) to a Class 2A first-round win. Annika Rinehart led No. 9 Fort Cherry (10-9) with 16 points. California will meet No. 1 Neshannock in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Sewickley Academy 53, Seton LaSalle 30 – Kamryn Lightcap scored 14 points and No. 4 Sewickley Academy (12-5) didn’t allow a point in the first quarter of a Class 2A first-round win. Desirae Nance added 11 points and Bre Warner had 10. Ava Dursi led No. 13 Seton LaSalle (6-6) with 12 points. Sewickley Academy draws No. 12 Greensburg Central Catholic in the quarterfinals.

Greensburg Central Catholic 52, Burgettstown 39 – Bailey Kuhns scored 16 points, Mya Morgan added 15 and No. 12 Greensburg Central Catholic (9-4) knocked off the fifth seed in the Class 2A first round. Laura Kondas added 12 points for the Centurions, who will meet No. 4 Sewickley Academy in Friday’s quarterfinals. Jill Frazier led Burgettstown (15-3) with 19 points. Madeline Newark had 12.

Serra Catholic 53, South Side 35 – Chloe Pordash scored 16 points and Nicole Pawlowski added 15 as No. 2 Serra Catholic (14-0) took its undefeated record into the Class 2A quarterfinals. Savannah Bailey led No. 18 South Side (5-13) with 13 points. Emily Bailey had 10. Serra Catholic will face No. 10 Carlynton on Friday.

Winchester Thurston 31, Chartiers-Houston 14 – Maya Roberts scored 11 points and No. 3 Winchester Thurston (11-3) allowed two points in the first quarter and none in the third quarter of a Class 2A first-round win. Zamierah Edwards led No. 14 Chartiers-Houston (9-7) with 11 points. Winchester Thurston will meet No. 6 OLSH in Friday’s quarterfinals.

OLSH 60, Apollo-Ridge 31 – Emily Schuck scored 15 points and Katie Hoff added 14 for No. 6 OLSH (13-5) in the Class 2A first round. Brinley Toland led No. 11 Apollo-Ridge (7-5) with 11 points. The Chargers will meet No. 3 Winchester Thurston in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Regular season

Saltsburg 55, Derry 37 – Ellen Plowman scored 18 points and Abbie Dickie added 15 to lead Saltsburg to a nonsection win. Tiana Moracco led Derry (3-11) with 21 points.

Boys basketball

Class 6A

Upper St. Clair 54, Canon-McMillan 39 – Luke Banbury scored 20 points as No. 1 Upper St. Clair (16-1) defeated No. 16 Canon-McMillan (1-14) in a Class 6A first-round matchup. Upper St. Clair will meet No. 9 Seneca Valley in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Butler 59, Norwin 46 – Devin Carney scored 23 points, including four 3-pointers and a 5-for-6 night from the free-throw line, to lead defending champ Butler (11-8) in the Class 6A first round. Raine Gratzmiller added 12 points and Mattix Clement had 10 for No. 5 Butler. Michael Fleming scored 19 points for No. 12 Norwin (7-14), hitting five 3-pointers. Tanner Krevokuch scored 11 points, including 7 for 7 free throws. Norwin led by a point after three quarters. Butler will meet Penn-Trafford in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Fox Chapel 63, Bethel Park 44 – Jake DeMott scored 28 points and Eli Yofan added 20 to lead No. 2 Fox Chapel (18-2) to a first-round win in Class 6A. Dolan Waldo and Ben Guffey scored 18 points apiece for No. 15 Bethel Park (8-10).

North Allegheny 45, Central Catholic 41 – Greg Habib scored 12 points and North Allegheny 15-6) pulled out a Class 6A first-round win in a tight 7-10 matchup that was tied at halftime. Anderson Cynkar led Central Catholic (12-9) with 13 points. The Tigers will face No. 2 Fox Chapel in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Pine-Richland 79, Peters Township 67 – Luke Shanahan scored 22 points and No. 6 Pine-Richland (11-5) pulled away in the fourth quarter for a Class 6A first-round win. Joey Petcash and Joey Dudkowski added 17 points and Andrew Alexander had 13 for the Rams, who will meet No. 3 Hempfield on Friday. Julian Mascio led No. 11 Peters Township (6-9) with 24 points and five 3-pointers. Gavin Cote had 10 and Pat McDonnell 10.

Class A

Imani Christian 64, Nazareth Prep 52 – Behind 21 points from Avery Wesley, 16 from Aidan Betsill and 12 from Senique Jenkins, No. 4 Imani Christian advanced in a Class A first-round game. Anthony Jagers and Isaiah Thomas scored 14 points each for No. 13 Nazareth Prep (3-15). Nahum Brazil had 12. Imani Christian will meet No. 5 Union in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Union 97, Aquinas Academy 54 – Matt Stanley scored 29 points and Mark Stanley added 14 as No. 5 Union (8-4) rolled into the Class A quarterfinals. WPIAL leading scorer Vinnie Cugini had 37 for No. 12 Aquinas Academy (7-8). Union will meet No. 4 Imani Christian on Friday.

Rochester 55, West Greene 32 – Led by 18 points from Devon Hemer, 16 from Parker Lyons and 14 from J.D. Azulay, No. 2 Rochester won in the Class A first round. Caleb Rice scored 12 and Chase Blake added 10 for No. 15 West Greene (2-13). Rochester will face No. 10 Western Beaver on Friday.

Western Beaver 54, Geibel 53 – Thad Gray scored 17 points and Levi Gray added 15 as No. 10 Western Beaver (11-4) held off No. 7 Geibel (9-7). Xander LeFebvre had 10 for Western Beaver, which will take on No. 2 Rochester in the quarterfinals. Zach Alloman scored 12 and Trevon White had 11 for Geibel.

Eden Christian 62, Propel Montour 26 – Elijah Manges scored 19 points to lead No. 3 Eden Christian (11-1) to a decisive Class A win. Eden Christian will meet No. 6 Leechburg in Friday’s quarterfinals. Chiyeh Green led No. 14 Propel Montour (2-12) with nine points.

Regular season

Allderdice 57, Perry Traditional Academy 33 – Cam Butcher and Kiere Henning scored 12 points each to lead Allderdice (8-4, 7-0) to a City League win. Jeremiah Davis scored 10 for Perry (1-7, 0-7).

Tags:

More High School Basketball

What to watch for in WPIAL sports on March 3, 2021: Bracket opens up for Jeannette
Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for March 2, 2021
Seneca Valley tops Mt. Lebanon without its coach, earns 1st playoff win since ’13
Hempfield boys hold off Baldwin in Class 6A first round
Sophomore scorer sparks Mt. Pleasant girls in overtime win over Freeport

HSSN Email Newsletter Sign Up Ad
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me