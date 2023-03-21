High school roundup for March 20, 2023: River Valley ousts OLSH in PIAA Class 3A semifinals

By:

Monday, March 20, 2023 | 11:05 PM

Metro Creative

Ava Persichetti scored 23 points to lead District 6 champion River Valley to a 44-38 victory over OLSH in the PIAA Class 3A girls basketball semifinals Monday night.

Rylee Kitner added 10 points for River Valley (29-2), which trailed by a point heading into the fourth quarter. River Valley will face District 2 champion Dunmore in the state finals Thursday.

Kyleigh Nagy led OLSH (22-8) with 12 points. Mia Grisafi had 11 and Kara Bridge added eight.

Baseball

Bentworth 6, Waynesburg 5 – John Scott doubled and Christian May threw two innings and allowed one run to pick up the win as Bentworth (1-0) scored four runs in the sixth for the come-from-behind nonsection win. Lincoln Pack and Alex Vansickle each doubled for Waynesburg (0-1).

Butler 10, Knoch 0 – Liam McElroy and Conner McTighe each doubled and drove in three runs while Lance Slater tripled in a run to provide run support for Colin Casteel in a nonsection win for Butler (1-0). Sean Morgan doubled for Knoch (0-1).

Charleroi 23, Monessen 1 – Jace Pager doubled and drove in four runs while Brock Henderson, Ethan Hadsell and Ben Shields each doubled and Jake Beveridge tripled as Charleroi (1-0) defeated Monessen (0-1) in nonsection play. R.J. DiEugenio drove in the Greyhounds’ run. Joey Campbell got the win for the Cougars.

Chartiers-Houston 8, Jefferson-Morgan 3 – Anthony Romano homered, tripled and doubled to collect five RBIs while Ryan Opfer went 3 for 3 at the plate and struck out nine and allowed one run in five innings as Chartiers-Houston (1-0) beat Jefferson-Morgan (0-1) in nonsection play. Brock Bayles tripled in a run for the Rockets.

Conifer (CO) 10, Montour 0 – Kolten Hogzett doubled in a run, Myles Pratt tripled and drove in four runs, and Liam O’Connor doubled in a run and struck out 11 for the win as Conifer shutout Montour (1-1) in nonsection play. Craig Sonson Jr. tripled while Matteo Weber and John Haseleu each had a hit for the Spartans.

Father Judge 6, Mars 1 – Chase Winstead had two hits including a double and Samuel Schutlz doubled in a run for Mars (1-1) in a nonsection loss to Father Judge.

Freedom 18, Carlynton 0 – Chase Grable doubled and drove in five runs, Jacob Millbert doubled in two runs, and Isaac Barry tripled and had three RBIs as Freedom (1-0) defeated Carlynton (0-1) in nonsection play. Lucas Snavely also doubled in a run and picked up the win for the Bulldogs.

Freeport 11, Moniteau 2 – Zach Clark went 3 for 3 with a homer and double and drove in a pair to lead Freeport (1-0) past Moniteau (0-1) in a nonsection game. AJ Demharter and Michael Hanz tripled. Dustin Rape pitched four innings with eight strikeouts and didn’t yield an earned run. Dylan Stonebraker notched three scoreless innings to finish it out for the Yellowjackets.

Greensburg Salem 5, East Allegheny 2 – Peyton Chismar’s two-run homer in the fifth gave Greensburg Salem (1-0) a lead that it built on with three more runs in the sixth to beat East Allegheny (0-1) in nonsection play. Matthew Scarpa and Owen Tutich each doubled for the Lions. Joe Conners was 3 for 3 with two RBIs while Michael Cahill and Cody Tvrdovsky both doubled for the Wildcats.

Helias Catholic (MO) 16, Belle Vernon 1 – David Hofherr hit a double and drove in five runs and Landon King had three hits and knocked in three runs as Helias Catholic beat Belle Vernon (0-1). Adam LaCaete tripled in the Leopards’ run.

Helias Catholic (MO) 4, Thomas Jefferson 2 – David Hofherr doubled in a run and Drew Miller clubbed a triple while Nate Roark struck out eight in seven innings for Helias Catholic in a defeat of Thomas Jefferson (0-1). Brady Hodge and Ethan Steinmetz each doubled and Lance Vickers had two hits for the Jaguars.

Hopewell 11, Shenango 1 – Greg Barlion and Landon Fox each doubled and drove in two runs while Zachary Gigliotti had three hits and two RBIs as Hopewell (1-0) beat Shenango (0-1) in nonsection play. Grason Hooks singled in a run and Christian Anterock also singled for the Wildcats. Landon Fox earned the win for the Vikings.

Latrobe 14, Connellsville 1 – Louie Amatucci tripled and had three RBIs, Erik Batista also knocked in three runs on two hits, Logan Bradish doubled twice and knocked in two runs, and Anthony Massari also drove in two as Latrobe (1-0) routed Connellsville (0-1) in nonsection play. Kace Shearer doubled in a run and Jake Lee doubled for the Falcons. Bradish picked up the win for the Wildcats.

Pine-Richland 6, Norwin 0 – Joey Perry had two hits and drove in two runs while Tanner Cunningham and Jacob McGuire each doubled to lead Pine-Richland (2-0) to a nonsection win over Norwin (0-1). Tristan Farrar got the win for the Rams.

Riverview 13, St. Joseph 0 – Enzo Lio had two hits including a triple, struck out 10 and allowed one hit in four innings to give Riverview (1-0) the nonsection win against St. Joseph (0-1). Jack Loughren also doubled for the Raiders. Owen Swanson had a single for the Spartans.

Serra Catholic 6, South Allegheny 5 – Zack Karp picked up the win and smacked a double while Max Black also doubled for Serra Catholic (2-1) in a nonsection win. Dillon Pomahki hit two home runs for South Allegheny (0-1).

Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 1 – Brady McGuire’s RBI single keyed a three-run sixth inning as Shaler (1-0) won a nonsection game. Colby Weber pitched three scoreless innings of relief to earn the win and Miguel Hugas, Brady Alexander and Derek Leas also had base hits for the Titans. Losing pitcher Jeremy Haigh, Franco Pistella and Mitchell Epstein had hits for Fox Chapel (0-1).

Sto-Rox 4, Springdale 3 – Chase Burks doubled and Sto-Rox (1-0) scored on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the seventh for the nonsection win. Dustin Werksman drove in a run for Springdale (0-1).

West Mifflin 9, Burrell 1 – Bert Kovalsky doubled in two runs and Jake Martina was on the hill for the win as West Mifflin (2-0) beat Burrell (0-1) in nonsection play. Justin Hyland had two hits and Ryan Bates knocked two hits and drove in a run for the Bucs.

Yough 18, Windsor Forest 3; Yough 27, Windsor Forest 0 – Aiden Warren pitched a three-inning no-hitter in the first game and Raidon Kuroda pitched a three-inning one-hitter in the second game for Yough (3-0) in South Carolina.

Softball

Belle Vernon 17, Southmoreland 6 – Alexa Daniels tripled and homered with five RBIs and Olivia Kolowitz hit a double and home run for Belle Vernon (1-0) in a nonsection win over Southmoreland (0-1).

Carmichaels 10, Laurel Highlands 0 – Carys McConnell went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs for Carmichaels (1-0) in a nonsection win over Laurel Highlands (0-1). Bailey Barnyak was the winning pitcher, striking out 12.

Central Valley 7, Blackhawk 2 – Mia Shroads went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, and Emma Weaver hit three singles and was the winning pitcher for Central Valley (1-0) in a nonsection victory. Jaiden Patterson tripled for Blackhawk (0-1).

Charleroi 12, Jefferson-Morgan 2 – Sofia Celaschi went 4 for 4 with three doubles and four RBIs and was the winning pitcher, striking out 10, to lead Charleroi (1-0) past Jefferson-Morgan (0-1). Madalynn Lancy hit two doubles and a home run and had four RBIs, and Rece Eddy and Emma Stefanick each doubled for the Cougars.

Chartiers Valley 14, Pine-Richland 9 – Taylor Walsh and Lily Duffill each doubled and drove in three runs, Callie Mangan and Rylee Prosperi each had two RBIs, and Mackenzie Maga and Annabelle Helt drove in a run apiece as Chartiers Valley (1-0) defeated Pine-Richland (0-1) in nonsection play. Abigail Skripac tripled and had three RBIs and Marissa DeLuca doubled and knocked in two runs for the Rams.

Elizabeth Forward 15, Hopkins 0 – Julia Resnik clubbed three triples and Bella Gimiliano and Julia Johnson each doubled while Shelby Telegdy struck out nine in three innings as Elizabeth Forward (2-0) made it a quick outing against Hopkins in Florida.

Freedom 7, Carlynton 3 – Emilee Waggoner doubled and had two RBIs, and Leyasa Young batted in two runs to lead Freedom (1-0) past Carlynton (0-1) in a nonsection win. Isabella Garcia hit two doubles and Taylor Zaletski went 3 for 3 with a double for the Cougars.

Greensburg Salem 16, Derry 5 – Alle Scarpa hit a grand slam, Gionnah Ruffner had a double, home run and four RBIs, and Heather Bolen had two doubles and three RBIs to lead Greensburg Salem (1-0) to a nonsection win. Sophia Doherty went 3 for 3 with two doubles and Isabella DePalma doubled for Derry (0-1).

Hampton 10, Fox Chapel 0 – Charlotte Lomb hit two home runs and Mackenzie Reese went 3 for 4 with a triple to lead Hampton (1-0) past Fox Chapel (0-1) in a nonsection win. Cassie Vidic was the winning pitcher for the Talbots.

Hempfield 6, Armstrong 3 – Peyton Heisler doubled and Riley Miller was the winning pitcher, striking out seven for Hempfield (1-0) in a nonsection win over Armstrong (0-1).

Latrobe 9, Norwin 8 – Josie Straigis stepped in the batter’s box in the eighth inning looking for a home run for the cycle and found it, smacking a walk-off long ball to lift Latrobe (1-0) to a nonsection win. Straigis finished with four RBIs, Sydney DeGram doubled in a run, and Piper Zufall tripled in a run for the Wildcats. Emma Novotnak doubled, homered and had an RBI while Alyssa McCormick hit two doubles for Norwin (0-1).

Monessen 15, Washington 6 – Joey Hurst was the winning pitcher, striking out 10 for Monessen (1-0) in a nonsection win over Washington (0-1).

Mt. Lebanon 19, Bethel Park 9 – Hannah Boomhower and Brooke Boehmer each doubled twice and Mary Langston doubled to lead Mt. Lebanon (1-0) to a nonsection win. Sia Spano went 3 for 3 with a double, triple and four RBIs for Bethel Park (0-1).

Mt. Pleasant 8, Penn-Trafford 2 – Madyson Hart had a double and three RBIs, and Sophia Smithnosky, Krista Brunson and Gianna Stanek each doubled to lead Mt. Pleasant (1-0) past Penn-Trafford (0-1). Bri Pusateri, Caitlyn Schlegel, and Kylie Anthony each hit two singles for the Warriors.

Penn Hills 24, Gateway 2 – Maura Wade doubled and homered to drive in three runs, Cassidy Burkovich tripled twice and had two RBIs, and Isabella DeCarlo collected three hits and six RBIs as Penn Hills (1-0) defeated Gateway (0-1) in a nonsection win.

Serra Catholic 16, St. Joseph 0 – Kelly Morrissey and Caroline Malandra each hit a three-run homer and Cassidy Trahan had a triple and three RBIs for Serra Catholic (1-0) in a nonsection win. Taylor Hunkele doubled for St. Joseph (0-1).

Shaler 5, Knoch 1 – Eloise Facher went 2 for 2 with two home runs and three RBIs to lead Shaler (1-0) to a nonsection win over Knoch (0-1)

South Park 2, Chartiers-Houston 1 – Kaitlyn Polk doubled and Sydney Sekey was the winning pitcher with 10 strikeouts for South Park (1-0) in a nonsection win. Alana Palone hit two singles and Meadow Ferri struck out 11 for Chartiers-Houston (0-1).

Thomas Jefferson 6, Baldwin 0 – Allie Chalovich and Zoe Krizan each went 2 for 3 with a home run to lead Thomas Jefferson (1-0) to a nonsection win over Baldwin (0-1).

Waynesburg 11, Mapletown 1 – Hannah Wood hit a home run and drove in four runs, Dani Stockdale had three hits, and Kendall Lemly struck out nine and allowed one run on one hit in five innings and had three hits at the plate for Waynesburg (1-0) in a nonsection win. Makenna Lotspeich had a hit for Mapletown (0-1).

Western Beaver 16, South Side 1 – Shaylyn Shall went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, Izzie Lefebvre doubled, and Emma Bogacki was the winning pitcher for Western Beaver (1-0), striking out 11 in a nonsection game against South Side (0-1).

Girls lacrosse

Blackhawk 17, Plum 4 — Mia Piocquidio scored six goals, Alayna Cipolla added five and Ryleigh McKnight had three in first half to lead Blackhawk to a nonsection win.

Freeport 15, Yough 6 – Ava Dreher scored six goals to lead Freeport to a nonsection victory. Saige Smith added five goals and Lillie Snow had four for the Yellowjackets.

South Fayette 10, Peters Township 9 — Brooklyn Spruit scored the overtime winner to lead South Fayette to a nonsection win.